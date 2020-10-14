An Acorn Homegrown Fall Fest! is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24, featuring several local and regional artists in an afternoon festival of music and fun
on a farm in Three Oaks (the exact location will be disclosed in advance of the show). For more, go to www.acornlive.org.
Autumn Color Walk
Chikaming Open Lands will sponsor an Autumn Color Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Take in the brilliance of nature's autumn palette on this hike through the Chris Thompson Memorial Preserve. Mask and registration required (go to www.chikamingopenlands.org).
A Winter Tree I.D. Workshop is planned for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. COL Executive Director Ryan, Postema will lead participants through Robinson Woods Preserve to identify common Michigan trees during the winter months.
Three Oaks candidates forum planned
Three Oaks Merchants will host an Ask The Candidates forum from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, via Zoom.
Invited to participate are Three Oaks Village President candidates Tom Flint and Richard Smith, as well as candidates for three Village Council seats: incumbents John Kramer, John Pappa, and Troy Zebell and challengers Joe Hinman and Tyler Ream.
Questions may be submitted in advance to threeoaksmerchants@gmail.com. Questions will be posed to the candidates by a moderator.
For Zoom login information, visit the Events link at https://www.facebook.com/threeoaksmerchants.
Pet President election under way
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) is holding a “Pet President of TROTOM” election.
Votes with accompanying voluntary contributions may be cast at local businesses displaying the ballot with all the candidates’ pictures and platforms. The ballot will be rotated to participating businesses during October. Final votes can be cast on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Museum’s newly acquired Old Township Hall, 8 E. Linden St., Three Oaks. The winner will be determined by the total amount of donations submitted to each pet’s platform.
Neighbor by Neighbor offers help
Neighbor by Neighbor is waiting for your call. Worry does not pay bills, pay uninsured medical bills, stop electricity disconnects, prevent vehicle repossession, or stop evictions.
Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648 for help. The organization serves its clients with funding from The Pokagon Fund, private donors, and through contacts with social service agencies.
Take and Go crafts in Galien
The Galien Township Library is offering fall themed Take and Go craft bags to kids if they stop by to check out a book.
The crafts can be done at home with a parent. Limit one per child through the month of October. Don't forget the Library also offers new release books and DVDs for all ages, plus copy and fax services. Computers are open for business transactions with a 30 minute limit. We also have a book sale going with various items. Our doors are open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays 12-6, Fridays 12-4 and Saturdays 9-1.
Music classes back in studios
Classes are returning to the School of American Music's (SAM) studios on the second floor of the Three Oaks Library, according to Executive Director Donna Mitchell.
In addition, music lessons will continue at the school's Arts & Education (A&E) facility and via virtual meeting platforms like Zoom.
It all depends on teachers' class loads, the library's opening schedule and the convenience of teachers, students and students' families. For example, "it's not unusual to have multiple families with multiple students taught by multiple instructors," Mitchell comments. "In these cases, we can have all the teachers work out of the A&E Center so families don't need to move between buildings."
SAM is observing COVID-19 protocols at both its library studios and at the A&E Center. Students and teachers are keeping six feet apart and wearing masks, and staff is sterilizing surfaces between lessons and making hand sanitizer available. The school has filed a preparedness plan with the library based on a State of Michigan template.
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is located at 3 North Elm St. and the A&E Center is at 14 Maple St., both in downtown Three Oaks. For more information, go to the SAM website, schoolofamericanmusic.com
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled as follows: 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Three Oaks American Legion, 204 W. Linden Street, Three Oaks (sponsored by Harbor Country Rotary); 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Berrien County, Baroda Bible Church, 9058 Third Street, Baroda.
Rally for Rotary!
The Rotary Club of Harbor Country (RCHC) is planning an inaugural Road Rally event on Sunday, Oct. 18, to raise funds to support the club’s many community-based projects and programs.
The first-ever Road Rally will lead teams of two or more people per vehicle along a picturesque route through Harbor Country, while participants decipher fun clues and collect information at various intriguing points of interest. The automobile-based scavenger hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Corvette Central, 13550 Three Oaks Road, Sawyer, and is expected to take participants about two hours to complete. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams completing the route with the most correct answers.
The event is being planned as a safe and fun fundraising event in a time when COVID-19 makes other charitable event alternatives less feasible. It is also intended to help promote participating Harbor Country businesses at a time when additional exposure is most needed.
“Like just about every other individual, business and organization in these times, Rotary Club of Harbor Country is in a position of wanting to deliver the same or an even greater level of service, but with fewer resources,” says Club President, Georgiana Gormley. “Harbor Country’s at-risk populations depend on the real help our grassroots programs and projects provide. The Road Rally is going to be our club’s primary fundraising event this year, and it’s been conceived top to bottom to provide participants with a fun and unique experience in which they can safely participate with social distancing.”
There are three ways to participate.
It takes at least two, but preferably three or four in a car to be able to safely drive, navigate the route and record answers, so it’s an ideal opportunity for families and groups of friends. The participation fee will be $25 per person, which is reduced to $20 per person in vehicles with three or more participants (each will receive a snack bag and a commemorative Road Rally T-shirt). A variety of prizes – including gift cards to some participating local businesses – will also be given away.
Road Rally sponsorships also are availablea, with sponsors receiving recognition in all communications and promotional materials. Current event sponsors include Pristine Pools & Spas, Friends of Berrien County Trails, Drier’s Meat Market, Jackie’s Café, Café Gulistan, and Vickers Theatre.
Finally, individuals or families can participate by sponsoring their favorite Harbor Country business, effectively paying the sponsorship fee for the subject business to be recognized as an event sponsor.
Advanced registration is required, and can be completed at harborcountryrotary.org. Interested participants can visit the Road Rally Event on RCHC’s Facebook page (@rotaryharborcountry) for more information.
New Buffalo Library services offered
Curbside service, service appointments, and browsing appointments are available at the New Buffalo Township Library (please call the library at 269-469-2933 to arrange yours). Curbside and appointments are only available to cardholders, sign up for your card on our website — newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org.
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly story times for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. A Youth Fall Reading Program began on September 22nd, sign up now. Curbside Trick or Treat will be on Oct. 30th & 31st by appointment.
Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at 12 and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 on our Facebook page. Adult Services is also offering Blind Date with a Book, call the library to sign up! A new virtual book club is also on offer, called the Dewey Decimators! Look on our Website, Facebook, or Instagram for more information!
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations, check our website for a full roster of events. Watch our website, Facebook, and Instagram for updates.
Park enhancement project
The Lakeside Association, long associated with the development and maintenance of the Lakeside Park gardens (now one of the Chikaming Township Parks), will soon begin to install a new landscape that will both educate and provide additional aesthetic appeal to the community.
Across from the iconic Lakeside Gazebo, the Lakeside triangle will get a new look. Currently this property is sparsely planted with non-native and/or invasive shrubs and trees. A demonstration garden of some of our most important native trees will be installed. Burr Oak, American Beech, Sugar Maple, and Redbuds will support beneficial insects and birds – crucial aspects of a sustainable, healthy ecosystem.
In addition, the park renovation will enhance the beauty of the primary entry point to Lakeside. It will draw walkers and bikers into the space, encouraging them to pause, rest, and enjoy! It will also provide an attractive setting for Lakeside’s traditional community events.
The park enhancement project committee of Susan Phelan, Theresa Richter, Janet Schrader, and Peter Van Nice (chair) was guided in design and tree selection by Gunner Piotter of Green Mansions Nursery. For more information on donor participation visit the Lakeside Association’s website at www.thelakesideassociation.com. Naming opportunities to dedicate a tree to a family or in memory of a loved one are available.
Dinner at Legion
The Galien American Legion Post 344 will have a fish and chicken strip fry fro 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17th.
It will be done drive through style. You may call in your orders starting at 4 p.m. (269-545-8280_. Pick-ups will start at 5 p.m. When ordering please state whether you want all fish, chicken or a combination plate.
Options at Bridgman Library
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you "covered,"and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio under the new umbrellas. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded for easy access.
Upcoming programs include: Digital Builders Challenge (Nov. 16, Dec. 14) – Attempt build challenges from your home using computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides or any other program. Register on bridgmanlibrary.com; Decoding Secrets of the Dead: Cemetery Symbols Explained (7 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom) —Join Berrien County Historical Association Executive Director Rhiannon Cizon as she explores the meaning behind common and not so common symbols found on tombstones from around the region. Zoom link available on bridgmanlibrary.com; Halloween Party-to-Go Oct. 26-31 — Pick up a party-in-a-bag and snap a selfie by our spooky outdoor scene while supplies last (ages preschool-4th grade).
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century.
The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
