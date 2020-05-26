The Acorn Theater’s live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays on The Acorn Facebook page
The featured artist for May 28 is Ken Yates (one of Canada’s brightest singer/songwriters).
Upcoming Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows are: June 4 - Jackie Venson; June 18 - Joe George; (Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel). You can also check out the growing library of videos on the Acorn’s YouTube channel.
To enter The Acorn’s 8th annual Singer Songwriter Competition for cash prizes and performing opportunity call (269) 756-3879 or log on to acornlive.org. Judges will select finalists from Singer Songwriter Competition entries received by the May 30 deadline. The top 8 will perform in the Finals at The Acorn on Aug. 13.
We have heard from many audience members asking how they can help in these uncertain times. The Acorn is a nonprofit and relies on community support to make each year possible. We host musical performances, community events, songwriter and playwright competitions and more. None of this happens without your donations. Note that your donations help us continue to support artists and offer high-quality arts programming. With your support, we’ll continue to develop new programming and expect to welcome you back to the theater later this summer. Please consider donating today.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3 p.m. May 29 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); 3:30 p.m. June 2 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert; and 4 p.m. June 3 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
New Buffalo Library offers online Summer Reading program
With the present changes in our world, the New Buffalo Township Library is putting a new twist on its summer reading program — going online using a program called Beanstack.
“You and your child will be able to log hours, write book reviews, and participate in fun challenges and activities to work toward your prizes (given at the end of summer). We are hoping this will prove to be a fun new experience for you and your children to love reading even more.”
The library will will host activities and events virtually through its Facebook.
To register on June 8th, go to https://newbuffalotownshiplibrary.beanstack.org/.
You will automatically be sorted into corresponding programs according to age. Once registered, you will be able to log books weekly, participate in activities and challenges, write reviews, and earn badges to put toward receiving prizes.
For any questions or help, please email newbuffalolibraryyouth@gmail.com
Farmers markets
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market take splice from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market take splice from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library).
• The New Buffalo Farmers Market is being organized by the New Buffalo Business Association (NBBA) as a virtual platform to continue creating relationships between farmers and the community. The COVID-19 Compliant Version of the market will take place Friday mornings in the heart of town, starting June 19.
No Bridgman Street Dance
It is with a heavy heart we regret to tell everyone that the 2020 Bridgman Fire Department Street Dance is canceled. This was not an easy decision for us, but we believe this is what’s best for everyone, at this time. We hope you will support us in this decision. We couldn’t do this event for all of these years without the support we receive from our community. We look forward to making 2021 the biggest and best Street Dance Bridgman has ever seen!
Free Wi-Fi at library
Wi-Fi internet is available all day, every day at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St. Park in the parking lot, and sign-on to BPL Public Wi-Fi. No password is needed.
Flag Day Virtual Parade
The Three Oaks Flag Day Committee has released the following information:
“The World’s Largest Flag Day Parade 2020 has been cancelled but we hope you will tune in for a 2020 Three Oaks Flag Day Virtual Tribute Parade on June 14 on Facebook. We are asking our community members and Flag Day watchers to send us photos of you, your family, military members, and any essential workers to be part of a tribute video to show support of our flag, country, and community.
COVID-19 may keep us from hosting the largest Flag Day Parade in downtown Three Oaks, but it cannot keep us from hosting a fun virtual tribute parade on Facebook. To have your photos included in the presentation please private message us on Facebook or send them to: threeoaksflagdaycommittee@gmail.com. To be included in the presentation photos must be received by June 1, 2020, and be family-friendly.
RVHS graduation
River Valley Middle/High School Principal Patrick Breen released the following on May 11:
Dear Middle High School Families, Due to the current uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the restrictions against large gatherings, the June 5th graduation commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 has been postponed.
We have set a date for Sat, July 18th, 2020 at 1 p.m. to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony at the football field with social distancing measure in place. We are also planning accommodation to project the ceremony on a screen in an overflow lot for those not able to attend in the football stadium due to limited capacity for social distancing purposes. In the event we have rain on July 18th, we will hold the ceremony the next day on Sun, July 19th.
Berrien Youth Fair registration extended
The opening of registration has been delayed to June 1 (it was previously slated for May 1). Exhibitors can view the exhibitor handbook online at www.bcyf.org.
For those without internet access, the printed exhibitor handbooks are not yet available as many of the book locations are still closed. Printed exhibitor handbooks will be delivered to Berrien County libraries and several Berrien County businesses by June 1.
Help with benefits offered
Do you or your friends need help with filing for unemployment, a Michigan Bridge Card, or food stamps? If you have not filed income taxes for a couple years, it is likely you won’t receive a stimulus check that you deserve. Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help you with these filings so you receive the benefits you need. Please call or text (269) 231-0648.
‘Almost live’ shows on WRHC
Three Oaks-based Radio Harbor County (WRHC) has been closed since mid-March adhering to the stay at home order.
While the DJs at WRHC are not in the studio doing a live show, they have been running the station from their computers. Some of the volunteer DJs are doing remote broadcasts from home and keeping WRHC on the air with new “almost live” programming (thus named since they are fresh and crafted just hours before air time).
The complete schedule of programs and music scrambles can be found at radioharborcountry.org/schedule. Radio Harbor Country programs can be heard at 93.5 fm (Sawyer) and 106.7 fm (Three Oaks); streaming at radioharborcountry.org.
The station’s Our Bike-N-Brunch fundraiser, originally scheduled for June 7, has been postponed to the late summer or fall.
Museum seeks input, donations
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has purchased the oldest building in Three Oaks, the Town Hall on Linden Street, built in 1866.
The museum acted to ensure the building’s historic integrity will be maintained and restored, and is seeking public input as to what to do with the building. Ideas include hosting after-school programs, a performing arts venue, a visitors welcome center, and an event/party space, but TROTOM directors are asking the public to suggest potential uses for this historic building.
The museum also hopes the public will come forward with donations to help with the purchase, renovation, and upkeep of the Town Hall. TROTOM’s coffers were nearly emptied in order to save this historic building. Suggestions and donations can be sent to the museum at P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI 49116.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum will continue to bring local history to Michiana residents even though public health directives will preclude opening as originally scheduled on May 1.
The museum is providing links to three short documentaries about local history on its website. The films are “E. K. Warren: Father of Featherbone,” “The Pokagon Band: More than Just a Casino,” and “Gridder, Grappler, Hustler, Spy: The Amazing Life of Joe Savoldi.” The films range from 13 to 24 minutes, and are suitable and educational for schoolchildren, as well as adults.
To access those programs, or for up-to-date information on the museum re-opening going forward, check the museum website, www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Vickers screenings
The doors might be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Vickers Theatre is still committed to bringing movies to Southwest Michigan residents via virtual movie screenings on its website, vickerstheatre.com.
Through the streaming platform Virtual Cinema, people can watch movies on their smartphones, tablets and computers at home.
“The distributors of independent cinemas are making first-run movies available to our theater,” owner Judy Scully said in an email. “These movies are available exclusively through art house-theater distributors.”
The current rentals range from 3-5 days, and cost $10-$12.
“Approximately 50 percent of all proceeds will go to support the Vickers and other art house theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scully said.
Currently screening through Vickers’ website are:
• “Balloon” - Following the crossing of the Inner German border by the families Strelzyk and Wetzel from the GDR to West Germany in the summer of 1979.
• “The Etruscan Smile” - A rugged old Scotsman reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment.
• “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” - A tale of Robbie Robertson’s young life and the creation of The Band.
• “Saint Frances” - Aimless server Bridget hasn’t yet achieved her goal of becoming a respected writer, eventually manifesting a job nannying a pint-sized spirit guide disguised as an obstinate 6-year-old.
• “The Dog Doc” - By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Dr. Marty Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners.
• “Bacurau” - After the death of her grandmother, a doctor comes home to her matriarchal village in a near-future Brazil to find a succession of sinister events.
• “Corpus Christi” - Daniel experiences a spiritual transformation in a detention center.
For more information, call (269) 756-3522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.