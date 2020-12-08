This year Annunciation-Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in New Buffalo is having a Drive By Holiday Pastry & Greek Food Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec 19 (advance orders only).
To order, call (269) 231-9052 or log on to http://stparaskevifest2020.square.site/
Prancer Village exhibit, parade canceled
An exhibit of the model of Three Oaks as seen in the movie “Prancer” originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at Heritage Hall has been canceled.
A portion of the downtown model that was used in the movie will be placed on display in the Three Oaks Township Public Library window.
Due to the extension of the Governor's orders, the Village of Three Oaks also has canceled the Christmas Parade, and Meet with Santa in Carver Park that were scheduled for Dec. 12.
Facts about the movie (filmed in Three Oaks and the surrounding area) are revealed in “Lights! Camera! Three Oaks! The Making of Prancer,” a 13-minute documentary produced by Museum Board Member Nick Bogert. Copies of the documentary and the movie are available by contacting the museum at trotommuseum@gmail.com or P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Bridgman CIA seeks input
The Bridgman Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) is a group of residents, business owners and other stakeholders connected to the area along Red Arrow Highway and Lake Street. CIA members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Bridgman City Council to explore and present options to the Council for improvements to those streets and the businesses along them.
A survey has been prepared to learn more from residents, business owners and property owners about their preferences for improvements within the area guided by the CIA, which is called the CIA District.
Anyone interested in responding to the survey can either visit the City’s website and take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJCGDCM or complete a hard copy that can be found in the vestibule at City Hall.
Christmas Singalongs
Harbor Country Singers will offer two Christmas Singalong events for families on Sunday, Dec.13.
The first will be at Sawyer Highlands Church, 13100 Red Arrow Highway, at 3 p.m.
The second will be at Converge Community Church in New Buffalo at 6 p.m.
Both venues are set up with the addition of two spaces for large gatherings, making social distancing possible.
Upon arrival, guests will sign in, and masks will be required, creating as safe a place to gather as possible.
Although the concert is free, tickets are recommended.
Tickets are available at www.schoolofamerican music.com
Director Cindy Dryden said the Christmas Celebration will include audience participation, talented area musicians and “a robust brass quintet made up of music educators, instructors and members of the LaPorte City Band.”
For those unable to attend, the program will be recorded and can be accessed via School of American Music, Sawyer Highlands and Converge Community Church Facebook Live.
Mini centerpieces
The River Valley Garden Club has a tradition of making holiday centerpieces for the Meals on Wheels program, the Bridgman Retirement Home, and other shut-ins.
This year, in light of the pandemic, garden club members will be making the centerpieces at home. Each centerpiece will be hand made and an original design.
Members will pick up materials (while wearing masks and staying socially distant) at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert on Monday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to noon and take them home to assemble the centerpieces. Materials include greens, trimmings, ribbon, and holiday themed mugs.
The centerpieces will be returned to the Senior Center on Thursday, December 17 from 11-1 for distribution to Meals on Wheels and the Bridgman Retirement Home.
Food for Fines
A Food for Fines program will be offered by the Bridgman Public Library through Jan. 9.
If you owe overdue fines or have items that are due back to the library, now is the time to take care of them.
This holiday season the Bridgman Public Library will accept donations of unopened, unexpired, nonperishable food items, paper products, laundry detergent, dish soap and disposable diapers as payment for any amount of overdue fines (donations will only cover overdue fines, not lost/damaged fees).
Donations will be given to two local food pantries, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Woodland Shores Baptist Church, who in turn will distribute to our local Bridgman/Lake Township community.
No fines? No worries. Your kindness and canned goods are welcome here.
Library hours for the holidays are: Closed Christmas Eve Day, Dec. 24; Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25; Closed Saturday, Dec. 26; Closes at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Day; Closed on New Years Day
Upcoming programs at the library include:
The Zoom presentation “My 20 Year Journey to Best Selling Author” by Michigan native and International bestselling author Karen Dionne (6 p.m. Dec. 15) reveals the inside story about how she came to write her breakout psychological suspense novel, “The Marsh King’s Daughter” and her recently released follow up “The Wicked Sister,” both set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wilderness.
Find the Zoom link on bridgmanlibrary.com.
Digital Builders Challenges: Roblox, Minecraft & More on December 14. Attempt our build challenges from the comfort of your own home.
Use computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides, or any other drawing program. No computer? Use building bricks like Legos and share pictures of your creation. All ages welcome.
Register online at bridgmanlibrary.com.
A “Winter Reading Challenge” (ages 2 and up) is set for Dec. 18 – Feb. 6. Can you complete five challenges before the snow melts? Sign into Wandoo Reader starting December 18 on www.bridgmanlibrary.com. (You can use your login from the summer reading program.)
“Stay Safe and Read” Adult Winter Reading Dec. 18 – Feb. 6. Read a combined total of 5 books (printed and/or audio) that were checked out from the library and claim your theatre sized box of candy.
Your name will also be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate to the Full Circle Cafe.
Sign up on www.bridgman library.com.
Fudge-Raiser
Chef Jackie Shen, who owns Jackie’s Café in New Buffalo, has selected Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan to be the recipient of this year’s Fudge-Raiser sale.
Call Meals on Wheels of SW Michigan at 269-925-0137 to order and pick it up at the office, 1708 Colfax Avenue; or have the fudge sent to or delivered to you.
Those purchasing fudge also can call Jackie’s in New Buffalo at 269-469-1800 and pick it up at the Cafe, located at 801 W. Buffalo St. in New Buffalo. Cash and checks accepted.
Holiday donations sought
Neighbor by Neighbor is holding “The Grinch Stole My Holiday Party” which gives people a chance to donate money they would have spent on a holiday event to a local organization that helps pay bills for utilities, rent, mortgage, and car repairs so struggling families can stay housed with the lights on and get to and from work. They also give $50 grocery store gift cards and food to people suffering food insecurity during these especially bad times.
Neighbor by Neighbor is working with a local grocery store to put together boxes of Christmas dinner ingredients like a turkey or ham, scalloped potatoes mix, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls & butter and pie for families. Suggested donation for a family of 4 or fewer is $45; suggested donation for a large family of 5-plus is $65.
Make checks payable to Neighbor by Neighbor and indicate “Holiday Meal” on the memo line and mail to P. O. Box 197, Harbert, MI 49115. Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal on their website: www.nbynharborcountry.org. For more information, call Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648.
Drive Thru at Legion
The “Legion Family” at Galien American Legion Post 344 will sponsor a Christmas Drive Thru from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Candy, cookies and a special gift from Santa will be featured (follow the signs around the parking lot and stop by the pick-up signs at the front doors).
Virtual Acorn
The following virtual events are being offered by the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks (www.acornlive.org):
• 8 p.m. Dec. 10 – The Bergamot’s Holiday Concert is an intimate night of music and storytelling featuring founding members Nathaniel and Jillian with their full band performing a mix of uplifting Christmas classics as well as original songs. The Bergamot will warm the hearts of listeners with songs and stories of inspiration and hope. This is a free YouTube Watch Party event.
• 7 p.m. Dec. 12 – Billboard Magazine’s holiday music Critics’ Choice Bryan Lubeck is back to celebrate the season at the Acorn.Joined by National Hammered Dulcimer champion Ted Yoder, Bryan hosts this special streaming concert event featuring old and new holiday favorites from The Acorn stage. This is a free Facebook Live event.
• 8 p.m. Dec. 18 – Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged! Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels for an intimate concert experience full of original songs and personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Stick around for an interactive audience Q&A with Jeff following the show. Tickets $15.
The Acorn Theater is dedicating its annual fundraising appeal to founding Executive Director Sandra Thompson, who has decided to transition from Executive Director of The Acorn to focus on artistic programming.
Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000.
For more, go to acorn live.org or mail checks to: Acorn Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA), P.O. Box 395, Three Oaks, MI 49128
Wreaths drive
A local effort is underway to support Wreaths Across America.
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NS-DAR) are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in southern Michigan are honored December 19 on the National Wreaths Across America Day. Locally, the Rebecca Dewey Chapter NS-DAR is collecting funds up to December 15 to sponsor wreaths needed to honor every veteran at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Each wreath sponsorship cost $15. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Blue Star Mothers group and a local veteran’s group.
For further information on how to donate, contact Sandy Wilhoit, Rebecca Dewey NS-DAR, at sswilhoit@aol.com.
‘Bah, Humbug!’
Twin City Players (TCP) will premiere its next online event, “Bah, Humbug!,” at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 on its Facebook page.
The TCP production is based on Charles Dickens’ dramatic readings of “A Christmas Carol.” From the mid-1850s until 1870, Dickens traveled worldwide giving public readings of his story to highlight the plight of the poor and unfortunate.
The production also will be available on the TCP website, www.twincityplayers.org, and its YouTube channel. The show is free, but donations can be made online through TCP’s website.
“Bah, Humbug!” is directed by Larry Nielsen. The socially distanced cast and crew includes Andrew Glisson (Scrooge, etc.), Carol Sizer (Host/ Narrator, etc.), Kraig Kirkdorfer (Fred, Solicitors, Ghosts, etc.), John Taylor (set design, construction and setting), Scott Bradford (lighting) and Jacob Holmes (videographer and editing).
Sculptures by Pappageorge
Porcelain and stoneware sculptures by Louise Pappageorge are being featured at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks.
“Clay connects me to the earth, the smell, the feel, the tactility of the material. I surrender to it and give it presence; it gives me form. Following its own frequency, clay dictates its own order. Through the interplay of chance and surrender, mud becomes incarnate; becomes ‘human’ and conspicuous as Adam in the Biblical creation myth. I do not separate the verdure or the terra firma from the human they are part and parcel the same” – Louise Pappageorge.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday 12-6 p.m. or by appointment (574-276-6001).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.