The Art of Living Well, an annual fund-raiser for Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Judith Racht Gallery, 13689 Prairie Road, Harbert.
The gala will feature original works by local artists along with food and drink by area artisans.
Cost is $70 per person in advance or $75 at the door. For tickets call (269-925-0137 or log on to https://www.snsmeals.org/
Proceeds will go to make sure no senior has to wait for a meal. Last program yearthere was an increase of clients served by 13 percent, a 21.8 percent increase in meals served, second meals (known as supper sacks) up by 63 percent, frozen meals up by 37 percent and liquid meals up by 11.99 percent.
Converge fund-raiser at Nancy's
Nancy’s by the Lake, located at the corner of Whittaker and Mechanic streets in New Buffalo will hold a fund-raiser for Converge Community Church on Sunday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All food and ice cream will be free. Donations will be accepted for the completion of Converge’s community space.
Converge Community Church is putting the finishing touches on the community space to make it safe and secure for events. The community space includes a children’s play area, additional classroom space for all ages, multimedia options, and indoor/outdoor seating.
Converge is now open to provide space for community events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, or meeting space.
For more information, contact Converge Community Church at (269) 426-4466.
Bridgman Library temporarily closed
Bridgman Public Library will be temporarily closed for renovations, new paint, carpet, and furniture
from Sept. 20 - Oct. 5. During this time normal services will be temporarily suspended.
We are sorry for this inconvenience. Please visit our website for more information at
Betty’s Buddies Chili Cook-Off
Betty’s Buddies is Hosting their 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off at The Featherbone Restaurant on Saturday September 28, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Any one wishing to participate should contact the Featherbone for an application.
The Chili Cook-Off is open to the public. Betty’s Buddies is requesting a $5 donation per person at the door & they will be able to vote for their favorite chili. All proceeds will be used to help local Cancer Patients.
French Dining Experience benefit
A French Dining Experience benefit for the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Jackie’s Cafe, 801 W Buffalo St., New Buffalo (time subject to change).
A multi-course menu by Jackie’s, including beef tenderloin and Thomas Jefferson’s favorite seasonal vegetables, accompanied by curated wine pairings, is planned. Cost is $100 per person, cash, check, card payable at the library’s front desk (33 North Thompson St.) or by phone (269-469-2933).
Acorn Showcase
Acorn Theater Singer Songwriter Competition Finalists will sparkle up the stage for the annual Acorn Showcase and Fundraiser beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
The joyful event in support of The Acorn will include a Pizza & Ice Cream Social plus some “surprise raffle boxes.” Pizza is being donated by Silver Beach Pizza.
Other upcoming shows at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: a night of comedy with Pat Tomasulo and Esther Ikoro at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; Iris DeMent returning to the Acorn at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; an Open Mic Night with host Ted Yoder at 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Heartache Tonight (A Tribute to the Eagles) at 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Roots at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Igor & the Red Elvises at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Journeyman (A Tribute to Eric Clapton) at 8 p.m. Oct. 4; The Accidentals Debut! at 8 p.m. Oct. 5; .
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
The Market returns for the next three Fridays (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4) in downtown New Buffalo from 3 to 7 p.m. The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, food trucks and live music. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Three Oaks UMC Chicken Dinner
Three Oaks United Methodist Church, located at the corner of East Sycamore and North Elm streets in Three Oaks, will host a Rotisserie Chicken Dinner by Nelson’s Port-A-Pit from 4 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Each adult dinner includes half a chicken, potato salad, baked beans, bread, dessert and beverage (kids get 1/4 chicken, chips, dessert and beverage). Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Dine in or carry out.
River Valley Community Lunch
The River Valley Community Lunch Program will take place at Chikaming School on Thursday, September 26, starting at 12:15 p.m.
Cost of the lunch is $2 per person. The program for this event will be “Mustang Pride.” Administrators will also provide an update and answer questions.
Spring Creek School fund-raiser
The past and the future of the Spring Creek Schoolhouse will be the focus for an event to raise funds for the restoration of the one-room schoolhouse at Donner and Three Oaks Roads on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the nearby Lynn and Allen Turner Farm, 5787 Spring Creek Road, Three Oaks.
Featured speaker will be historical author Myrna Grove, author of “The Legacy of the One-Room School House” and other books about Midwest pioneer life in the 1800s. Restoration plans for the school will be presented by the construction company. Small plate appetizers and beverages will be served.
The Spring Creek Schoolhouse Restoration Committee was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation. Funds from the event will help complete the match. The project also has received a $20,000 grant from The Pokagon Fund, a $25,000 commitment from Three Oaks Township and a $15,000 pledge from township resident Allen Turner.
The first phase of the $164,000 restoration project includes securing the building and adding an accessible entrance. Once restored, the building will be furnished with period pieces and be available for community gatherings and programs of The Region of Three Oaks Museum.
Tickets may be purchased through a link at www.springcreekschoolhouse.org under the donate tab or by sending a check to Three Oaks Township Hall, c/o Spring Creek Schoolhouse Donation, P.O. Box 55, Three Oaks, Mich. 49128.
Groupings exhibit
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, will present Louisiana artists George Marks, Jill Hackney and Lisa Distefano in “Groupings.”
An Artists’ Reception and Celebration will take place September 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music provided by Those Phillips Boys playing “Modern folk songs for the coming age of scarcity.”
Flea Market vendors sought
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market will begin its season on Saturday, October 12 and tables are filling up fast. Vendors interested in renting space are encouraged to call and make their reservation early.
Market director, Donald Heitsch, invites vendors of antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made or grown edibles to participate. Vendors of eggs, honey and syrup are currently in particular demand. Markets will be held on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April, from 9 am to 3 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided this year by Red Brick Cafe, so vendors and visitors alike will have an opportunity to enjoy a hot lunch.
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market is located in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Rd., New Troy, Michigan. A map is available at www.Facebook/NewTroyFleaMarket. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy. For information, contact Donald at 773-803-9773.
First Woman President forum
The story of First Lady Edith Wilson will be told by author William Hazelgrove at the next Friends of New Buffalo Library Public Forum on Monday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.
One hundred years ago, after President Woodrow Wilson suffered a paralyzing stroke in the fall of 1919, First Lady Wilson began to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the executive office becoming, effectively, America’s first woman president. Edith Wilson had little formal education and had only been married to the President for four years, but for 17 months she assumed the authority of the Office of the President in the tenuous peace time following World War I.
Hazelgrove is both an author and speaker whose subjects range from the Wright Brothers to Al Capone to Teddy Roosevelt and Sally Rand.
Upcoming FOL programs include: Climate Change and Fishing in Lake Michigan on Monday, Oct. 7; Nature Photography with Your Smart Phone on Saturday, Oct. 12; The Day the Music Died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Casey and the Flying Fortress on Nov. 11.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Harbor Country Singers rehearsals
Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, begins rehearsals for its fourth series of Christmas Concerts on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the School of American Music’s Arts & Education (A&E) Center, 14 Maple St., Three Oaks. The rehearsal runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and all are welcome to join. The ability to read music is not required, but chorus members are expected to attend regular rehearsals.
Participation in HCS is free, though donations are welcome, Dryden notes. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page, Harbor Country Singers, or visit the School of American Music’s website, schoolofamericanmusic.com, and click on the Harbor Country Singers tab. In addition to the Christmas concerts, HCS performs traditional and patriotic songs at events throughout the year. Breakout groups are also being formed.
Book signing at Humane Society
Artist and author Michael Chelich will be at Michiana Humane Society to sign his latest children’s book, Lucky the Adopted Dachshund, Saturday, September 21, at noon Central. This book is based on a true story of a dachshund being adopted from Michiana Humane Society.
The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Indiana HWY 212 in Michigan City. You can reach them by phone at 219.872.4499, or visit www.michianahumanesociety.org
COL Barn Benefit
The 10th Annual Chikaming Open Lands Barn Benefit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at
Deer Creek Ranch, 15033 Flynn Road, Three Oaks.
Break out your Western duds for a fabulous party out on the ranch. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Froehlich’s, live and silent auctions, and the company of great people in a beautiful outdoor setting.
If you do not wish to purchase tickets online, you may do so over the phone by calling our office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (269) 405-1006. Basic Tickets: are $120 each for Chikaming Open Lands members or $150 each for non-members (includes 1-year membership to Chikaming Open Lands). Land Protector Tickets: $250 per person. Land Protector ticket buyers will be listed in a special section of the program, and on signage prominently displayed at the event.
Electronics/chemicals recycling day
Berrien County residents can bring unwanted electronics and household chemicals to Silver Beach County Park on Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for recycling and safe disposal. Silver Beach is located at 101 Broad St., below the bluff in St. Joseph.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will be collecting electronics such as computers towers, computer monitors ($10/monitor fee), TVs ($20/TV fee), small and large appliances, dehumidifiers, window air conditioners, DVD/VCR players, phones, power tools, or any household item with a cord or items that run on batteries. More information can be found at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services or call Jill Adams at 269-983-7111 x8234. The event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.
Run to the Center of the World
Organizers of the eighth annual Run to the Center of the World in New Troy have made some major changes for this year’s race. The event will be held on Oct. 26 rather than in September, the 10K is being replaced by a half marathon, and children will be able to run for free.
Organizer Marlene Newmiller says the decision to drop the 10K was due to a lack of participation in that event. Newmiller has developed a half marathon (13 mile) route that includes a couple of hills early in the run, with the latter section flat and fast.
Organizers also heard from many people who were unable to participate because the timing conflicted with other races, so the decision was made to move the event to October 26. With the timing now so close to Halloween, they’re hoping more people will show up in costume.
Half marathon participants who register before October 12 will be guaranteed a full zip-up sweatshirt, with 5K participants receiving a long-sleeve tee-shirt. All finishers will receive a hand-crafted, carved wooden medal.
Kids 12 and under may now run free with a registered adult. Kids who run free are welcome to eat breakfast with their adult after the race. Kids who want a shirt and medal may register and pay the full fee.
Names and finish times of Overall Winners will be engraved on bricks and permanently installed in the New Troy Community Center garden. Winners will also receive certificates. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Longest Distance Traveled, and Largest Team. Proceeds from the race benefit the New Troy Community Center, which receives no government funding and is supported entirely through memberships, donations, and fundraising events. The event is hosted by Friends of New Troy.
Maps, information, and a link to register online are available at facebook.com/RunToTheCenter. Registration forms can also be picked up at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Rd., New Troy, MI 49119. For more information, contact Terry Hanover (269) 369-1897 or FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
Water Quality Workshop
The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has announced a free Water Quality Workshop at Bridgman City Hall on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The Water Quality Workshop will address why our beaches sometimes close during the summer due to E. coli,” said Marcy Hamilton, Senior Planner at the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission. “What we do in our homes and businesses has a direct impact on Lake Michigan. And due to contamination from failing and compromised septic and sewer systems from communities along the shoreline and upstream, these put our water at risk.”
This two-hour workshop will include speakers, demonstrations, kids’ coloring pages, a grand prize raffle, plus, septic maintenance tips and services, and on-site home water testing (attendees can have their tap water tested from their homes for nitrates).
Advance registration is required because space is limited. Learn more and RSVP for the SWMI Wastewater Tour at https://swmitour.eventbrite.com; and the Water Quality Workshop at https://swmiworkshop.eventbrite.com. And explore the new website at www.BetterBeachesSWMI.org.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers are held Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Rosenthal, who makes sure they have a fun, enriching time. All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children.
The New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call the Community Center at 269-426-3909.
Hoe-Down at Firefly Farm
Join us from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, for a Country Western-themed Friendship Botanic Gardens fundraiser at Firefly Farm, 0333 S 700 West, LaPorte, Ind.
Enjoy a country-style dinner, live entertainment, line dancing, two-stepping and games. Cowboy boots and hats are optional. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are $50. Contact & More Info
http://www.friendshipgardens.org
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
Bridgman Farmers Market
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
Skip's Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more. Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
Three Oaks Farmers Market
Locally grown produce and more is offered every Saturday from May 25-Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Park (across from the Speedway station).
