The 2019 Celebrate Bridgman Festival, scheduled for July 10-14, will include everything from Fireman’s Street Dances and a parade to a 5K race and fun times at Weko Beach.
The schedule follows:
Thursday, July 11
Curious Kids Museum Under the Big Top downtown at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11 (face-painting, mini-golf, and more); a Mini Bees Prince and Princess Contest at 6 p.m. under the big top tent; the Fireman’s Street Dance (Family Night) from 6 to 10 p.m. July 11 under the big top;
Friday, July 12
A used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a sidewalk chalk at 10:30 a.m.(You bring the creativity, the library will provide the chalk) on Friday, July 12, both at the Bridgman Library; The Fireman’s Dance (over 21 only) from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 12 under the big top;
Saturday, July 13
The 24th Annual Bridgman Student Senate 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, downtown near the corner of Lake and Church streets. A 1.1-mile Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. Sign-ups start at 7 a.m. To register in advance, go to www.snapregistration.com/bridgman5k; used book sale (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Bridgman Library; the 2019 Autos & Ales Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Haymarket Brewing Taproom (9301 Red Arrow Highway); the Celebrate Bridgman Parade downtown at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13; Royalty Sand & Beach Fun at 2 p.m. Saturday at Weko Beach; night 2 of The Fireman’s Dance (over 21 only) from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 13 under the big top;
Sunday, July 14
A free Sunday evening Weko Beach concert with Carol & Kaye’s Dixieland Band at 7 p.m. July 14.
For more information on the fesitivies, go to www.bridgman.org/
Full Throttle Throwdown
U.S. 12 Speed and Custom, 19015 U.S. 12, New Buffalo, will hold its annual Full Throttle Throwdown and Miss Full Throttle Pin-Up Calendar Contest beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
The car show ($10 entry, free admission for spectators) will feature hand-made trophies, hot rods, street cars, dragsters, show bikes, customs, a Hot Blade jet car demo, kids pedal pull drags, live music, door prizes and more. For more information, call (269) 231-5234 or find US12SpeedNCustom on Facebook.
Cocktails at the Grand Cottage
You won’t want to miss celebrating Ten Grand Years of Cocktails at the Grand Cottage from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
This is the party of the summer, benefiting the Michiana Humane Society’s work to enrich the lives of people and pets. Hors d’oeuvres from Classic Catering, open bar featuring the Grand Tito cocktail, and an amazing list of one-of-a-kind experiences to be auctioned.
Amazing auction items include:
• Imagine dinner for six prepared by renowned chefs Jean Joho (Everest in Chicago) and Tim Foley (Bit of Swiss in Stevensville) at Joho’s Michigan home;
• Contemplate a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan aboard a private yacht with your party of 16;
• Picture a portrait of your dog painted by artist Thomas Allen Pauly;
• A very special dinner by Chefs Jenny and Alberto at the Terrace Room that will be raffled off at the party.
For information on purchasing tickets, go to www.michianahumanesociety.org. The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Indiana Hwy. 212 in Michigan City, Ind. The phone number is (219) 872-4499.
Nimby Pond snowmobile watercross
Snowmobiles will race across Nimby Pond, 11470 Hills Road, Baroda, at noon on July 13 and Aug. 3 (rain or shine).
Admission is $15 for adults (kids 10 and under admitted free).
For more, call (269) 369-4268.
New Troy electronics & tires recycle day
Berrien County residents can recycle and safely dispose of unwanted electronic and scrap tires from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Weesaw Township Park and New Troy Community Center parking lot, 13372 California Road, New Troy.
Items will only be accepted from Berrien County residents (no businesses). The Friends of New Troy will be partnering with Green Earth Electronics and DeerPath Recyclers to collect the electronic and scrap tire waste.
All consumer electronics (DVD,VCR players,phones, anything with a plug) and batteries will be accepted. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor and $20 per television, due at the event by cash or check.
The following tires will be accepted: car/small truck tires ($1 each); car/small truck tires on rim ($2 each), semi-truck tires ($5 each), call 773-275-1514 for prices on oversized /tractor tires.
Monies raised at the event will be used to help fund Weesaw Township’s regular recycling program. The Weesaw Recycling Program is a partnership between Friends of New Troy (FoNT), Weesaw Township, and Berrien County. For more information, contact Janna at (773) 275-1514.
Mobile Food Pantry in Galien
The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Galien
Township Fire Station, 305 Kiley Drive, in the Industrial Park, on Monday July 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (sponsored by the Harris Family Farm Foundation @Harrisfamilyfarmfoundation.org, and the Galien & Olive Branch UM Churches).
The Mobile food Pantry will provide food from Feeding America and the Harris Family Farm Foundation is donating locally grown produce. Galien & former Galien School residents will be served first and then open to all others. Please bring bags and boxes to carry your food.
Three Oaks marijuana hearing
The Three Oaks Planning COmmission Marijuana Committee will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Village Hall (21 N. Elm St.) to hear opinions on whether marijuana-related businesses should be allowed to operate in the village.
Each person will be allowed three minutes to speak. At issue is whether the village will participate in tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales (which will be subject to a 10-percent excise tax, a portion of which will be divided among municipalities with retail stores or microbusinesses).
Harbor Country Rotary Pig Roast
The Harbor Country Rotary Club’s Pig Roast fund-raiser will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 215 Ash St. in Three Oaks.
Live music by the Peter & Dan Show (Peter Nye and Dan Moser) and The Erly, cash bar featuring craft beer and wine, homemade pies served by members of the River Valley High School Interact Club, food provided by Buffalo Bill’s and Classic Catering, and more are planned.
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a night of music and friendship.
Tickets ($30 each and only available ahead of the event) are available now. Call (269) 336-9620 for more information.
Apollo 11 Webcast
A NASA Apollo 11 Anniversary Webcast event is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. July 15 at the Bridgman Library.
Join NASA for a Live Webcast Event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission. This live webcast, brought to you by the American Museum of Natural History, features a guided recreation of the Apollo 11 voyage – the space-flight that landed the first astronauts on the Moon.
Roz Puppets will Present “The Boy Who Saw Martians”at 11 a.m. July 18 at the library.
Celebration at Post 204
There will be a celebration of life for Raymond Davidson at 1 p.m. on July14th at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, where he was a lifelong member.
Three Oaks Civil War Days
Union and Confederate soldiers are coming to battle it out in Three Oaks July 27 and 28.
Units from Michigan, Indiana and elsewhere will converge at Dewey Cannon Park along with artillery. Also planned for the weekend will be General’s Grant and Stuart, President Lincoln and Mary Wade and “Battles” at the Elementary School grounds.
A 4-hour day Kids Camp is planned for Friday the 26th at Dewey Cannon Park with activities and drills for the little soldiers. Children’s activities will be at the park all weekend. Friday at dusk is a Movie in the Park will be showing “The Red Badge of Courage.”
On Saturday, the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with the presentation of colors by the American Legion, post 204 and opening remarks by State Rep. Brad Paquette. Saturday holds for the public battles, Pie Baking Contest, Living Historian Presentations, booths to visit, 2 battles with artillery and fire arm demonstrations. Get one on one discussion with Generals Grant, Stuart and President Lincoln over a cup of coffee.
Sunday, the 28th, opens with a Church Service at the Dewey Cannon Park at 10 a.m. by Real Life Church lead by Pastor Rich Zieger. A Forest Lawn Cemetery Tour for Three Oaks Civil War Veteran’s will be Sunday at 1:00 PM. Rolling Pin Toss contest, more living historians, a Battle at noon with artillery and fire arm demonstrations at the Elementary School ground.
To register to participate as a Reenactor, Arts and/or Crafts booth, the Pie Baking and Rolling Pin Toss contests and Kids Camp, contact the Civil War Days in Three Oaks at cwinthreeoaks@yahoo.com, our website https://civilwardaysthreeoaks.jimdo.com/ and our Facebook page.
Back roads photography tour
The Courtyard Gallery, 813 E. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, presents photographers Barbara Kirby and Rhonda Mullen in a travel the back roads tour of photography from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday July 13.
Kirby is a professional photographer specializing in weddings, family and senior portraits. In her spare time she likes to dabble in landscape photography. She likes to travel the back roads in search of the perfect shot.
Mullen, a photographer since childhood, has developed a keen eye for the unusual in nature. Her work continues to captivate countless audiences. She is the creator of “Where’s That Darn Landing Strip”, a 17 foot long by 5 foot high photograph, on aluminum, featuring 6 Canada
geese coming in for a landing on exhibit at the Courtyard Gallery.
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
‘Nutcracker” grant received from Pokagon Fund
Southold Dance Theater is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from The Pokagon Fund to perform “The Nutcracker” ballet in the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center on December 7, 2019. As part of this generous grant, Southold Dance Theater will teach New Buffalo/Harbor Country children three of the dances in the ballet. These students will perform the roles during the December 7 performances.
Southold Dance Theater and The Pokagon Fund have partnered in this endeavor for over 10 years. The 2018 performances included 36 Harbor Country dancers. The Harbor Country “Nutcracker” will have a total of 200 dancers ages 4 to 18 as well as a talented adult ensemble.
U.S. 12 Garage Sale vendors sought
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has openings for vendors wishing to participate in the Three Oaks stop on the U.S. 12 Heritage Garage Sale, said to be the nation’s longest, on Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11.
The Museum’s site has become a one-stop favorite for finding antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, and even hot dogs and walking tacos.
The TROTOM locations are in the highly trafficked area at either the Carver Park Pavilion or the adjoining Three Oaks Elementary School Campus at Oak and Ash (U.S. 12) Streets. Permits range from $10 per day to $55 for the entire weekend. Applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 6. For further information, contact Julie Sittig at 269-756-3547 or via email at juliesittigrn@vanzine.org.
Bridgman Library Friends Book Sale
The Friends of the Bridgman Public Library will this year’s Annual Friends Summer Used Book Sale in the Community Room at the library, 4460 Lake St.
Times and dates are as follows:
• Preview Thursday, July 11, 5-7 p.m. (free to members of the Friends of the Bridgman Public Library; $3 entrance fee for non-members).
• Friday, July 12, 10-4 p.m.
• Saturday, July 13, 10-1 p.m.
The Friends will be accepting donations of used books, particularly fiction, until July 9, 2019. Books can be dropped off at the Library’s front desk. All proceeds will benefit the Bridgman Public Library.
Antique Tractor and Engine Show
The River Valley Antique Power Association will have its annual Antique Tractor and Engine Summer Show on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks. An array of gas-powered engines and tractors and the equipment they ran will be powered up by members of the association. Tractor parade daily.
Alien species to be explored
Invasive species educator Jared Harmon will discuss the effects of genetic engineering on forests and wetlands during a hike through Harbert Road Preserve on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Harmon will talk about how new genes from one species can be incorporated into a completely unrelated species through genetic engineering. These techniques that go beyond traditional breeding practices may cause concerns of altered and invasive species. Harmon brings his experience with alien species as team coordinator for Southern Michigan Invasive Species Team and a Berrien Conservation District technician.
Due to the exceptionally wet weather, the condition of the hiking trails in Chikaming Township’s Harbert Road Preserve call for comfortable muck boots, insect repellent and drinking water. The preserve is located just east of the I-94 overpass on Harbert Road.
Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Three Oaks Hog Roast & Auction
Three Oaks Masonic Lodge 239 will be hosting its 11th Annual Three Oaks Community Hog Roast and Auction to benefit their Community Benefits Fund from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Featherbone Restaurant, 6741 West U.S. 12.
Cost to attend the event is $20 per adult and $10 per child 5-12 (tickets can be purchased in advance or on the night of the event and includes an all you can eat Hog Roast dinner, and two drink tickets for beer, wine and pop). There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, gun raffle will also be drawn at 5 p.m.
The three Michigan Masonic Scholarship recipients for 2019 are Jacob Lohraff, Marissa Tavernier and Madison Vollman. Funds raised are provided back to the local community.
Acorn Shows
The following shows are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: an Open Mic Night with host band Some Of The Parts is set to begin at 8 p.m. July 11; Nicholas Tremulis and The Prodigal 9 will perform at 8 p.m. July 12; Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield and the Mannish Boys are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. July 13; Singer Songwriter finals at 8 p.m. July 18; R-E-S-P-E-C-T 2 at 8 p.m. July 19; Corky Siegel Uncorked at 8 p.m. July 20; The BoDeans at 8 p.m. July 21; Kiss The Sky-The Jimi Hendrix RE-Experience at 8 p.m. July 26; and Robert Swan and Harbor Country Opera Present: The Broadway Bucket List at 8 p.m. July 27.
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Krasl Art Fair
The Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff is scheduled for July 13-14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days) at Lake Bluff Park, St. Joseph. 200 fine artists and crafters are featured at this 57th annual fair, which attracts over 50,000 visitors each year. www.krasl.org
Bridgman meals
The Bridgman Public Schools are now offering free summer meals to kids 18 and under. Household income is not a factor, and non-residents are welcome.
Meals are served at Bridgman Elementary School, 3891 Lake St., Monday through Friday to Aug. 3. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(closed July 4 and 5).
For more information, check the Bridgman Public Schools Web Site.
Three Oaks Summer Reading
This year’s Three Oaks Township Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “A Universe of Stories” and runs to August 9.
Read-to-me children, elementary students, tweens and teens can all sign up and pick up a reading log to record the books they read. When they bring the log to the library each week to be stamped, they will receive the weekly prize for their age group and one entry into the drawing for the grand prizes. Adults can complete one reading Tic Tac Toe sheet each week to receive a prize and one entry into the drawing for their grand prizes. Summer Reading will end and all the drawings will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Also offered at the library are:
• Lego Club: Mondays 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Story Time with Miss Maggie on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Qi-Gong: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Walking Aerobics: Thursdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Sticky Note Pixel Art: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Create giant pixelated space characters using a ton of sticky notes, grids, and teamwork.
• Traveling Naturalist from Sarett Nature Center: Tuesday, July 23, at 1 and 2 p.m.
• Curious Kids’ Museum StarLab: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 (this event will be held at Chikaming Elementary School).
Music in the Park
Kristin Cotts is scheduled to perform a Music in the Park concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Three Oaks’ Dewey Cannon Park.
The July 20 performer is Cabildo. Music in the Park continues through Aug. 31.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library will be hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. Starting Monday June 17, there will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
RVHS 20 year reunion
The River Valley High School class of 1999 will hold a 20 year reunion at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman on August 10 at 7 p.m. We hope to see everyone there.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
RV Reunion
Did you graduate from River Valley High School between 1967 and 1997? Are you, or were you a teacher? If so, please join us for a multi-class reunion on July 20, 2019, at the Three Oaks American Legion, Post 204.
Advanced registration and payment by June 21 is required. Cost is $20 per person which will include buffet style dinner, music, limited beer and wine along with a cash bar.
For more information, contact Cheri Donner Vance, class of 1980, at cvance19250@yahoo.com or talk/text to (269) 426-1499. You may also send via postal mail your name, address and the class you graduated in, along with a check or money order payable to “RV Multi-Class Reunion” to 7234 Forest Lawn Road, Three Oaks MI 49128.
Weko Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: July 14 - Carol and Kaye’s Dixieland Band; July 21, - Campfire Stu with All God’s Children Choir; Aug. 4 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 18 - Top Secret; Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org/ or call (269) 465-3406.
HCM Vehicle Donation Initiative
Harbor Country Mission (HCM) is accepting donations of vehicles that can be immediately given to those who are struggling to get to work, pick up their children from school or run basic errands necessary for life such as grocery shopping and medical appointments.
Dave Heyn, who with his wife Hannah, began Harbor Country Mission in 2015, said “with our Vehicle Donation Initiative we are reaching out to our community once again to fill the increasingly urgent need of our neighbors and friends in Southwest Michigan who are in the greatest socio-economic need.”
Unlike other programs who request auto donations of any kind, the vehicles donated to HCM need to have clear title and be in good running order; ready to be licensed, insured and put into service on the road. As Dave Heyn further explained: “we are requiring those receiving these vehicles be able to afford title transfers and insurance--but often times, that’s when money runs out. As a result, we are hoping to receive vehicles (preferably mini-vans, SUVs and hatchbacks with a bit of cargo and kid space) to be as low-mileage as possible and not require many immediate repairs.”
In addition to the Vehicle Donation Initiative, a Warehouse Donation Center in Bridgman and a Vintage Finds resale shop in Sawyer, HCM is exploring the development of a community-based eBay site and are seeking space to open a clothing distribution center that would southwest Michigan. HCM currently offers, on the second Friday of each month, a “Free Friday” at both locations that overwhelmingly helps those transitioning out of homelessness into some form of longer-term residency. This is in addition to their “Free Room” at the Warehouse Donation Center that is open 7 days a week and provides linens, kitchen supplies, kids shelves and other small home goods that are available to anyone in need.
For more information regarding how you can support HCM’s Vehicle Donation Initiative, please contact Dave Heyn at 269-326-0077. Harbor Country Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization.
