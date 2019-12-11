The Bridgman Holiday Village is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Festivities will kick off with a 3 p.m. Pet Parade starting at Paws to Wash (line up is at 2:45 p.m.) and conclude with a tree-lighting ceremony downtown at 6 p.m.
In between there will be sleigh rides through town and activities at local businesses including the following:
• Pizza Bites served at Lake Street Eats from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Cookie Decorating and Reading with Mrs. Claus at The Sandpiper.
• A Live Nativity presented near the railroad tracks by Woodland Shores.
• Santa Claus and Dennis Krebs from the Bridgman Library telling stories inside the Accents shop.
• Hot chocolate at Small Town Grounds.
• A fire pit and candy canes at Lake Street Community Church.
• A “Cram a Crib” collection for the Foster Closet of Berrien County at Edward Jones.
• Face Painting by JLN Studio at Lazy Ballerina Winery.
• Ornament Making at China Cafe.
• Caroling by members of the Bridgman Royal Court.
• A tiny canvas Paint a Snowman craft at Lakeside Fit.
Candlelight Christmas Choir Concert
Harbert Community Church will present the annual Candlelight Christmas Choir Concert on Sunday, December 15, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Come celebrate Advent and the birth of Jesus Christ with the church’s Choir, Handbell Choir, and Music Worship Team. Choral selections under the direction of Carrie VanDenburgh, include, “The Wexford Carol,” “What Sweeter Music,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “There’s Still My Joy.” Everyone is invited for coffee, punch and traditional Christmas goodies afterward.
Harbert Community Church is located on the corner of Three Oaks and Harbert roads. Call (269) 426-4321 or visit harbertcommunitychurch.org for more information.
Family holiday hike
The Harbor Country Hikers have planned a family-oriented Christmas hike on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the New Buffalo Area Schools Nature Study Trails beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
With “Santa’s Helpers” leading the way, hikers and their children and grandchildren will hike through the nature trails and enjoy games, prizes and refreshments. The trails are of moderate difficulty.
The group will gather in the parking lot at New Buffalo Elementary School, 12291 Lubke Road, New Buffalo.
Harbor Country Singers concerts
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, will offer Christmas concerts at churches in Harbert and Three Oaks during December.
The first concert, on Saturday, Dec. 14, will be at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert. The second will be at St. John’s Church, 10 W. Ash St. in Three Oaks on Friday, Dec. 20. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
Both concerts are open to the public and free, though contributions are welcome.
The theme of this year’s concerts is “Christmas Collage.” Director Cindy Dryden said there will be dance, children’s performances, instrumental and choral music.
A program of the School of American Music underwritten in part by The Pokagon Fund, the Singers also lead caroling at holiday events and performs traditional and patriotic songs throughout the year.
New Troy Flea Markets
Need some good deals for Christmas presents? Friends of New Troy has the answer! Wrap up your Christmas shopping at the New Troy Community Center’s Indoor Flea Markets on Saturday, December 14, and Saturday, December 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Food will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
Admission is free. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit Friends of New Troy. For information, contact Donald Heitsch at (773) 803-9773.
Christmas at the Acorn
Harbor Country Opera’s thirteenth annual Christmas at The Acorn at 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
Harbor County Opera founder Bob Swan says, “Each Christmas we try to find fresh new songs people haven’t heard before, or favorites that we have somehow missed. You would have to look far to find the eclectic concoction of humor and beauty to be found Saturday evening the 22nd at the Acorn.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in song, with selections like “We Three Kings,” “Silent Night” and “White Christmas” (along with a touch of Santa and Rudolph.
“Music is good for the soul ... and so is laughter,” says Swan. “Great Christmas music, beautifully sung ... generous helpings of laughter, with perhaps a touch of mulled wine or hot buttered rum, and a special sense of community that never fails to brighten the season—this is what Christmas at the Acorn is all about.”
Also scheduled at the Acorn are: The Bergamot Presents a South Shore Christmas at 7 p.m. Dec. 13; FREEBIRD (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute) at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Classical Blast’s Dark Side of the Yule at 8 p.m. Dec. 20; . For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
Playing at Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St. in Three Oaks, is screening “The Aeronauts” and “Parasite.” Coming soon is “Harriet.”
For more, go to vickerstheatre.com/ or call (269) 756-3522.
Mini-Bees
Bridgman Boys Mini-Bee Basketball began December 7 and run through February 15 at Bridgman High School.
Third- and fourth-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Fifth- and sixth-graders will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $35 and includes prizes and a T-shirt. FUNdamentals will be stressed. Contact Mike Miller at mmiller@bridgmanschools.com to register.
Dancers Winter Concert
The Berrien County Dancers will hold their Winter Dance Concert on Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave. in Stevensville. General admission tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Age 11 and under are free with parent admission. Call the Dance Office at 428-1402, Ext. 2099 to order tickets.
The concert will feature works by Theresa Graziano, BCD Artistic Director, and guest choreographer, Aaron Smith, Giordano Dance, as well as members of the Advanced Dance class.
Help offered
Would you like help with educational assistance, emergency services, employment assistance and family matters support in Chikaming, New Buffalo or Three Oaks Township? Text or call 269-231-0648 or email info@nbynharborcountry.org for assistance.
