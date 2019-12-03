The Three Oaks Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held downtown and at Carver Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
FOTO Fest at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks is scheduled for Dec. 7. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts around noon. Free yummy food, River Valley Elementary student art, performers, prizes and more (please bring a domination for the Harbor Country Emergency Food Pantry).
Santa, Carols and Cookies will be shared at the New Troy Community Center at 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
The Bridgman Holiday Village is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 14.
‘The Nutcracker’
Southold Dance Theater has been awarded a grant from The Pokagon Fund to perform “The Nutcracker” ballet in the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
As part of this generous grant, Southold Dance Theater will teach New Buffalo/Harbor Country children three of the dances in the ballet. These students will perform the roles during the Dec. 7 performances.
Southold Dance Theater and The Pokagon Fund have partnered in this endeavor for over 10 years. The 2018 performances included 36 Harbor Country dancers. The Harbor Country “Nutcracker” will have a total of 200 dancers ages 4 to 18 as well as a talented adult ensemble.
‘Goblins and the GraveDigger’
The Bridgman High School Drama Club will present “The Goblins and the GraveDigger” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, in the Reed Middle School Cafeteria/Auditorium.
Admision is free but donations to the Drama Department will be taken at the door.
Singing in Park
A Community Sing-Along sponsored by Celebrate Chikaming is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lakeside Park in Lakeside.
This event will commemorate the Lakeside Parks joining the list of Parks that are managed by Chikaming Township Park Board and a brief ribbon cutting ceremony wick kick things off. Song books will be on hand to share with all and students from the New Buffalo choir are expected to participate.
Service League holiday gathering
The holiday gathering of the New Buffalo Service League will be held at Frankie’s, in Union Pier, on December 11. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30.
Anyone wishing to attend or learn more about the Service League can call Liz Rettig, reservations chairperson, at (269) 266-2116.
Candlelight Christmas Choir Concert
Harbert Community Church will present the annual Candlelight Christmas Choir Concert on Sunday, December 15, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Come celebrate Advent and the birth of Jesus Christ with the church’s Choir, Handbell Choir, and Music Worship Team. Choral selections under the direction of Carrie VanDenburgh, include, “The Wexford Carol,” “What Sweeter Music,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “There’s Still My Joy.” Everyone is invited for coffee, punch and traditional Christmas goodies afterward.
Harbert Community Church is located on the corner of Three Oaks and Harbert roads. Call (269) 426-4321 or visit harbertcommunitychurch.org for more information.
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
SAM Recital
The School of American Music will present its annual winter recital for students and instructors at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Real Life Community Church, 12 E. Michigan St.
The event is free and open to the public.
The recital gives SAM students – children and adults – live performance experience in addition to the musical training they receive in the school’s studios.
The School of American Music offers one-on-one instruction with experienced teachers. Its curriculum includes beginning, intermediate and advanced lessons in guitar, violin, baritone ukulele, bass guitar, piano, mountain dulcimer, slide guitar, flute, saxophone, clarinet and voice. Lessons are conducted in the school’s studios on the second floor of Three Oaks Township Public Library, and at its Arts & Education Center, also in Three Oaks.
River Valley Holiday Market
River Valley’s Fourth Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 7 in the River Valley High School cafeteria.
Mobile Food Pantry
There will be a Mobile Food Pantry Truck visit at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Chikaming Fire Department on Red Arrow Highway.
Harbor Country Singers concerts
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, will offer Christmas concerts at churches in Harbert and Three Oaks during December.
The first concert, on Saturday, Dec. 14, will be at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert. The second will be at St. John’s Church, 10 W. Ash St. in Three Oaks on Friday, Dec. 20. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
The theme of this year’s concerts is “Christmas Collage.” HCS Director Cindy Dryden explains that the event will include dance, children’s performances and instrumental music, in addition to the choral music for which HCS is known. “Our Christmas concerts always prove to be inspiring and magical evenings,” Dryden says. “This year, we’re featuring the talents of not only our group, but also those of an array of musician friends and creatives from our community.”
Both concerts are open to the public and free, though contributions are welcome.
HCS is a program of the School of American Music in Three Oaks. In addition to its Christmas concerts, the group also leads caroling at holiday events and performs traditional and patriotic songs throughout the year. The Harbor Country Singers is underwritten in part by the Pokagon Fund.
Acorn Shows
The Twin City Players will perform “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
This lively, dramatic performance will be followed by a special reading of The Night Before Christmas and a visit from Santa Claus. Children are welcome to attend in their PJ’s. Parents may bring cameras and letters to Santa are also encouraged. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Some lucky youngsters will also receive Grinch surprises. Holiday decorations, hot cocoa and cookies will make this a memorable family event.
Also scheduled are: A Two Bands, Cookies and a Food Drive concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Of Perception (Doors tribute) at 8 p.m. Dec. 7; The Bergamot Presents a South Shore Christmas at 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Freebird (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute) at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Classical Blast’s Dark Side of the Yule at 8 p.m. Dec. 20; and Harbor Country Opera’s thirteenth annual Christmas at The Acorn at 8 p.m. Dec. 21. For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Mini-Bee Basketball
Bridgman Boys Mini-Bee Basketball will begin December 7 and run through February 15 at Bridgman High School.
Third- and fourth-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Fifth- and sixth-graders will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $35 and includes prizes and a T-shirt. FUNdamentals will be stressed. Contact Mike Miller at mmiller@bridgmanschools.com to register.
Toys 4 Tots Drive
Coldwell Banker Residential Mortgage, 10 North Whittaker St., New Buffalo, will host a St. Nick’s Toys 4 Tots Drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Take a photo with Santa, enjoy cookie decorating and special surprises. Bring an unwrapped gift to support the Local Toys for Tots drive and be entered in a drawing to win an Amazon gift card. Donations of toys will be accepted through Dec. 12.
‘A Seussified Christmas Carol’
The Charles Dickens classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” comes to the River Valley auditorium with a different look. The 90-minute production is “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” with rhyming lyrics and crazy characters, which bring the familiar story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life.
Written and performed to be enjoyed by all ages, the curtain rises on Saturday, December 7, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, December 8, at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and students.
Heart of Gold Benefit Concert
The Heart of Gold Benefit Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time) Dec. 7 is the regional artist Johnny V’s 8th Annual Neil Young Tribute Concert to Benefit Toys for Tots, Young People’s Theater Company, and Remembering Our Veterans.
The event will be held in Michigan City, Ind., at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center (HPAC), 1200 Spring St. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General admission is $25 (online or at the door). VIP packages are available online. Visit YPTCINC tickets to purchase online.
The Johnny V and Friends band will revisit this annual celebration showcasing the artistry of Neil Young. This year features the musical talents from the Heart of Gold Band including Rocco Labriola, on pedal steel; Billy Romer and Freek Johnson, “The Unit” on drums. Anthony Massaro from the Killer Bzzz Caution will be on guitar. Janis Wallin of Johnny V’s Wildflowers, Terrapin Flyer and The Family Groove Co. will be on the bass. Al Joseph of Country Roads will be featured on the Violin. Johnny V himself will be holing up his end on keyboards, vocals and guitar. For more information contact Johnny Vermilye at (219) 805-9822.
Indiana trails hike
Old Chicago Trail and Little Calumet River Trail near Chesterton, Ind., will be visited by the Harbor Country Hikers on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The rich natural diversity of the trails reveals why people have been drawn to this area for more than 10,000 years.
The route goes through a forest dominated by maple, beech, basswood and oak trees and follows the Little Calumet River, once a critical transportation route for early regional travelers.
Insulated boots, cold weather gear and water are recommended for this two-hour moderate hike, with either a 1.6-mile or 2.1-mile route depending on weather. Harbor Country Hikers President Pat Fisher will lead the hike following a brief presentation. Parking will be at the Bailly/Chelberg Comfort Station, south of the Indiana Dune Nation Park Headquarters complex.
Harbor Country Hikers free events are open to all, children are welcome if accompanied by an adult and dogs allowed according to destination rules. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit [harborcountryhikers.com]( http://harborcountryhikers.com/).
Playing at Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St. in Three Oaks, is screening “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Aeronauts.” “The Man Who Invented Christmas” will be screened Dec. 12.
Coming soon is “Parasite.”
For more, go to https://vickerstheatre.com/ or call (269) 756-3522.
Winter Tree I.D. Workshop
Chikaming Open Lands plans a Winter Tree I.D. workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7.
Botanist Bob Tatina will lead the way through Robinson Woods Preserve to identify common Michigan trees during the winter months.
Registration is required. (http://chikamingopenlands.org/events/winter-tree-i-d-workshop).
Wreath class in New Troy
Artist Bre Dubuque will lead participants through the steps of making their own Christmas wreath at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Center will provide wreath forms, wire, greenery — even the hot chocolate.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own ribbon, pine cones, berries and baubles to make the creation uniquely their own. Some wire cutters will be provided, but participants should bring them if they have them. Class size is limited to 10 people, so register early. Cost is $10 for members of Friends of New Troy, $15 for non-members. To register, please e-mail friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call/text Lorraine at (269) 405-6857 and leave a message. Payment (cash or check) will be accepted at the beginning of class, so plan on arriving a few minutes early.
Teddy Bear Tea
For the 19th year in a row, Marina Grand Resort is inviting families to bring their holiday best—and an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots—to their annual Teddy Bear Tea, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Marina Grand Resort is located at 600 W. Water Street in New Buffalo.
Holiday lights, delicious treats, and family-friendly music turn the resort’s event space into a magical winter wonderland where little ones can share their own wishes with Santa while donating a toy to make another child’s wishes come true. The award-winning entertainer Dave Rudolf will have everyone laughing and shaking their jingle bells on the dance floor with his silly songs and stories from The Wacky World of Dave Rudolf show.
Admission is $15 per person with a donation of an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For more information about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Berrien County Dancers Winter Concert
The Berrien County Dancers will hold their Winter Dance Concert on Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave. in Stevensville. General admission tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Age 11 and under are free with parent admission. Call the Dance Office at 428-1402, Ext. 2099 to order tickets.
The concert will feature works by Theresa Graziano, BCD Artistic Director, and guest choreographer, Aaron Smith, Giordano Dance, as well as members of the Advanced Dance class.
Help offered
Would you like help with educational assistance, emergency services, employment assistance and family matters support in Chikaming, New Buffalo or Three Oaks Township? Text or call 269-231-0648 or email info@nbynharborcountry.org for assistance.
Bridgman Parks Survey
The City of Bridgman’s Parks and Recreation Department is asking for area residents’ help in developing its five-year plan by completing a survey. The deadline for completing the survey is Monday, Dec. 9.
The brief survey seeks input on the household’s leisure and recreational activities, use of the city’s current parks and facilities and thoughts about future development. The survey can be completed on line from the Parks Department website at http://www.bridgman.org/165/Parks. Copies also are available at City Hall.
Bible Baptist Church events
Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo offers a free dinner at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday and a movie night at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more, call (269) 589-7470.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers are held Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Rosenthal, who makes sure they have a fun, enriching time. All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children.
The New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call the Community Center at 269-426-3909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.