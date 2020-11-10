The Friends of the New Buffalo Library will present a Zoom program, "Deadlier than Wars: The Flu Pandemic of 1918," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tim Moore, an instructor at Lake Michigan College and a speaker in the library's Community Forum series, is the presenter.
The so-called "Spanish flu" infected 500 million people worldwide. Fifty million died, including 675,000 Americans at a time when the U.S. population was just over 100 million. The numbers fail to express the toll the 1918 pandemic took on communities and families.
Deadlier than the bubonic plague that ravaged Europe in the Middle Ages, the flu pandemic struck the healthiest particularly hard. Hospitals got so overcrowded that they turned the sick away, and many physicians and nurses trying to aid those who struggled to breathe died from the disease.
The New Buffalo Township Library is closed to large groups, thanks to today's pandemic. Until it reopens, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information for the Nov. 17 program, check the events section of the Library's Facebook page, or email new.buffalo.fol@gmail.com.
Enrolls at Knox College
Adam Gadiel of New Buffalo joined the Knox College community by enrolling for the 2020 fall term.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Ill.
Retiring from Three Oaks Library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library thanks Karen Lubarski for her twelve years of service to the Three Oaks Township Public Library and congratulates her on her upcoming retirement.
In April of 2013 Karen eagerly made the transition to become an assistant to local historian and genealogist Jane Ward — a gracious teacher. Lubarski enthusiastically jumped into an apprenticeship of sorts, learning as much as she could. In 2016 when Jane passed away, Karen took over the day-to-day running of the Jane Ward Genealogy Room and has continued to expand her knowledge.
Over the years Karen has worked countless hours at the circulation desk assisting patrons, cataloging items, and performing a myriad of library tasks all with her contagious smile. She has researched local house histories, performed countless grave searches and obituary requests, helped people with genealogy searches, and continued to organize and curate the library’s collection of local history records.
Karen has been an integral and very valuable part of the library staff and will certainly be missed.
The public is invited to celebrate with Karen and her library colleagues on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. as we share cake and bid Karen a fond farewell.
Quilt auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are opening their silent auction of 80-by-60-inch machine-stitched and hand-tied quilts (no 2 of the 30 alike) to all residents in the area.
The sale runs through noon Dec. 6.
The quilt display can be viewed and bid on from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bidding starts at $10 and goes up in $3 increments.
The Quilting Group makes between 50 to 100 quilts per year (and backpacks filled with school supplies) that are shipped through Lutheran World Relief to countries in need.
Proceeds from the quilt silent auction will benefit the church maintenance fund.
For more information on the silent auction or the Trinity Lutheran Church worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, call (269) 426-3937.
Food for Fines
A Food for Fines program will be offered by the Bridgman Public Library Nov. 16 through Jan. 9.
If you owe overdue fines or have items that are due back to the library, now is the time to take care of them. This holiday season the Bridgman Public Library will accept donations of unopened, unexpired, non-perishable food items, paper products, laundry detergent, dish soap and disposable diapers as payment for any amount of overdue fines (donations will only cover overdue fines, not lost/damaged fees).
Donations collected at the library will be given to two local food pantries, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Woodland Shores Baptist Church, who in turn will distribute to our local Bridgman/Lake Township community.
No fines? No worries. Your kindness and canned goods are welcome here.
Upcoming programs at the library include: Take and Make Christmas Tree Nov. 16-20 — Join the fun making this Take & Make at Home chicken wire Christmas tree decoration, limited to the first 20 adults who sign up (call 269-465-3663); “Madam President: The Secret Presidency of Edith Wilson” book review at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom with Chicago author William Hazelgrove; Digital Builders Challenge (Nov. 16, Dec. 14) – Attempt build challenges from your home using computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides or any other program. Register on bridgmanlibrary.com.
Mobile Food Pantry visit
A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visit is scheduled as follows: 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at New Buffalo American Legion, 19139 US Hwy 12, New Buffalo.
New Buffalo Library services
Curbside service is still available at the New Buffalo Township Library (call 269-469-2933 or reserve online & arrange your pick up by phone).
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly story times for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. A Youth Fall Reading Program goes to November 24th, sign up now.
A Teen Book Club starts November 14th, see our Facebook page for more information.
Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at 12 and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on our Facebook page. Adult Services is also offering Blind Date with a Book, call the library to sign up.
A new virtual book club is also on offer, called the Dewey Decimators, the next meeting is November 19th. A virtual writing group for adults, Library Ink, will have their 1st meeting November 12th.
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations, check our website, Facebook, and Instagram for a full roster of events and updates.
Four works by Alice Baber
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, will present four works by renowned American abstract expressionist artist Alice Baber.
Baber (1928-1982) worked in both oil and watercolor paints. She began painting at the age of 8, ultimately studying art at Lindenwood College for Women in St. Charles, Missouri, until she transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington. She later traveled around the world, studying at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Fontainebleau, France, and lived in Paris throughout the late 1950s and 19060s. She was a member of the March Gallery on Tenth Street in New York City, worked as an art editor of McCall’s magazine, and showed her paintings throughout Europe.
Baber was instrumental in organizing exhibitions of women artists at a time when they were still struggling to gain prominence in the international art world. From 1976 to 1978, Baber traveled to 13 Latin American countries with the U.S. State Department, exhibiting her work and lecturing on art. Her work is in major museum collections around the world.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday 12-6 p.m., or by appointment (call 574-276-6001).
Three Oaks Library open longer
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is now open longer — current hours are: Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, 10 – 5; Tuesday & Thursday, 10 – 6; closed Saturday & Sunday. No need to call for an appointment, just come on in.
There are still several things to keep in mind as you plan to visit the library. We are following all required safety precautions and are committed to the safety and health of our staff and patrons as we enter stage 5 of our Re-opening Plan. Masks are required at all times. Our drop box is always open and all returned items are being quarantined for four days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently. Please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all times. Seating is still limited and meeting rooms are not currently open for public use. Computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron. No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary. And, of course, if you feel sick or have recently been sick, do not come to the library.
If you choose not to come in the building, we are still offering curbside pickup. To place requests you may call us at (269) 756-5621 and we will let you know when your order will be ready or you may log in online at https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ and reserve items yourself and we will call you when your items are ready.
Operation Thanksgiving
For the third year in a row, the Meijer Stevensville & Benton Harbor stores are providing 150 Thanksgiving food baskets to those in need of holiday food assistance in Berrien County. To receive a basket, advance registration is required by calling 2-1-1.
“At Meijer, supporting the communities we serve, combating hunger, and working with United Way are all very important to us,” said Rob Vassar, store director at the Stevensville Meijer. “Operation Thanksgiving is a way for us to give thanks to our customers and help families enjoy a special meal together.”
Pickup of the Thanksgiving baskets will be held on Saturday, November 21 at Kinexus. Berrien County residents who have pre-registered for a basket will remain in their cars while volunteers place food in vehicles.
“We are grateful for the support that Meijer provides to the community and to United Way at Thanksgiving and throughout the year,” said Anna Murphy, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Their leadership and generosity are especially important during a holiday season that will harder for many families this year.”
For more information about Operation Thanksgiving, visit
uwsm.org/operation-thanksgiving.
Music classes back in studios
Classes are returning to the School of American Music's (SAM) studios on the second floor of the Three Oaks Library, according to Executive Director Donna Mitchell.
In addition, music lessons will continue at the school's Arts & Education (A&E) facility and via virtual meeting platforms like Zoom.
It all depends on teachers' class loads, the library's opening schedule and the convenience of teachers, students and students' families. For example, "it's not unusual to have multiple families with multiple students taught by multiple instructors," Mitchell comments. "In these cases, we can have all the teachers work out of the A&E Center so families don't need to move between buildings."
SAM is observing COVID-19 protocols at both its library studios and at the A&E Center. Students and teachers are keeping six feet apart and wearing masks, and staff is sterilizing surfaces between lessons and making hand sanitizer available. The school has filed a preparedness plan with the library based on a State of Michigan template.
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is located at 3 North Elm St. and the A&E Center is at 14 Maple St., both in downtown Three Oaks. For more information, go to the SAM website, schoolofamericanmusic.com
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century.
The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling. goes to the theatre).
