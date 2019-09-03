Elvis tribute artist Alvie Ellenwine and the Sweet Sensations will perform an Elvis tribute show at the River Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Donations are $10 per person, and there is limited seating for this special event. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase prior to the concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets are currently available at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert. For further information, phone (269) 469-4556.
Service League to meet Sept. 11
The September meeting of the New Buffalo Service League is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the New Buffalo Yacht Club. This is the kick-off meeting for the 2019-2020 league year.
Buffet dinner is at 6:30 p.m. (arrive 6 to 6:15 p.m.). The League will install and welcome a new board and discuss plans for the year.
If you are interested in attending a meeting or would like information in regards to the organization, call, Nita Murray, President, at (269) 756-3027 or Liz Rettig, Reservations, at (269) 756-9275.
Wetlands and drainage hike
Harbor Country Hikers will be given an expert’s view of wetlands and drainage when they visit Hoadley Nature Trail in Three Oaks’ Watkins Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin will explain the benefits of using constructed wetlands versus traditional methods of storm water management during the hike around Schwark Drain and through the adjacent nature trails. The site offers a first-hand demonstration of why wetlands and proper drainage are an important part of maintaining an area’s biodiversity.
The trails will cover a little more than a mile of moderate to easy hiking and are found behind Harding’s Grocery on Hwy. 12 at Nels Drive and Locust Street in Three Oaks.
In addition to its new offering of Flash Hikes to hikers on its mailing list, HCH are planning to join The Prairie Club Activities Group visit to Midewin Tallgrass Prairie in Joliet on Sept. 28. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Bridgman Community Garage Sale passes on sale
The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will host the 37th annual Bridgman community garage sale on Sept. 13-14. The $10 permits are on sale at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
Sellers must purchase permits by noon Sept. 7 to have their locations included on the garage sale map. Home sales will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Maps will be distributed at the library from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
New this year, residents can bring their sale items to the library’s south parking lot and use a 3-by-6-foot table. Only 18 tables are available, and will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Hours for the parking lot tables will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Sellers will be required to remove their goods by 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and set up again the next morning.
Baroda Founders Grape Stomp
The 2019 Baroda Founders Grape Stomp is scheduled for 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Baroda Founders Wine Cella, 8963 Hills Road, Baroda.
The competition involves teams of 4, so grab your friends and stomp some grapes.
Two prizes: Most Juice and Best Costume (Not required, but definitely fun!). Call (269) 426-5222 or come early to sign-up and stay for the music, wine and food.
JFK assasination forum
A Nightmare on Elm Street – The JFK Assassination will be the subject of the Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library on on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Upcoming FOL programs include: a private tour of the Lubeznik Center’s Chicago Imagists Exhibit on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Climate Change and Fishing in Lake Michigan on Monday, Oct. 7. The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library, underwritten in part by The Pokagon Fund. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Wurstfest
The seventh annual Wurstfest is happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Three Oaks.
Those attending the free event can enjoy 40-plus craft brews to savor (wine/cider too), food, vendors, classic cars, live music, and family fun for all in downtown Three Oaks.
The weekly Three Oaks Farmers Market begins at 9 a.m.; A Classic Car Show starts at 10 a.m.; vendors and kid’s activities open at 11 a.m.; and the Beer/Wine tent and live music starts at Noon.
The live music lineup is: 10 a.m. (at the car show) MG Bailey; 11:30 a.m. The Newports; 1 p.m. The Edgar Willbury Experience; 3 p.m. Red Deluxe; 5 p.m. WYSIWYG.
Adult beverages supplied by: Haymarket Pub & Brewer, Three Blondes Brewing, Saugatuck Brewing Company, Round Barn Brewery & Public House, Tapistry Brewing, Silver Harbor Brewing Company, Elk Brewing, Barn Brewers Brewery, Great Mead Hall & Brewing Company, Blake’s Hard Cider Co., Round Barn Estate, Lazy Ballerina Winery, Journeyman Distiller (and more to be announced).
Vendors interested in participating are asked to contact cathi@cathirogers.com for details.
Harvest Festival
Michiana Nemunas, a Lithuanian social group, will present a Harvest Festival at noon September 7 in Michiana Village Hall, 4000 Cherokee Drive, Michiana, featuring Kugelis, sausage and sauerkraut, salads, sweets ($20).
Guided tour of Warren Dunes
The public is invited to a free guided tour of the beautiful scenery and wildlife at Warren Dunes State Park on Saturday, September 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. sponsored by Preserve the Dunes and Chikaming Open Lands.
The featured speaker is Ryan Postema, Executive Director of Chikaming Open Lands. Preserve the Dunes will be giving away a framed print of a dune landscape by local artist, Randall Higdon.
Meet at the parking lot on Floral Lane west of Red Arrow Highway (north of the main park entrance). For questions, contact Marcy Hamilton at (269) 925-1137 x1525.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers, begins Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and will continue weekly throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Rosenthal, who makes sure they have a fun, enriching time. All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children.
The New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call the Community Center at 269-426-3909.
COL Barn Benefit
The 10th Annual Chikaming Open Lands Barn Benefit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Deer Creek Ranch, 15033 Flynn Road, Three Oaks.
Break out your Western duds for a fabulous party out on the ranch. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Froehlich’s, live and silent auctions, and the company of great people in a beautiful outdoor setting.
If you do not wish to purchase tickets online, you may do so over the phone by calling our office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (269) 405-1006. Basic Tickets: are $120 each for Chikaming Open Lands members or $150 each for non-members (includes 1-year membership to Chikaming Open Lands). Land Protector Tickets: $250 per person. Land Protector ticket buyers will be listed in a special section of the program, and on signage prominently displayed at the event.
Acorn Showcase
Acorn Theater Singer Songwriter Competition Finalists will sparkle up the stage for the annual Acorn Showcase and Fundraiser beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
The joyful event in support of The Acorn will include a Pizza & Ice Cream Social plus some “surprise raffle boxes.” Pizza is being donated by Silver Beach Pizza.
Other upcoming shows at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: Expo’76 at 8 p.m Friday Sept. 6; a celebration of the 83rd Birthday of Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer Buddy Holly with Kenny James at 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7; Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; Shania Twain Tribute by Forever Shania at 8 p.m. Saturday September 14; a night of comedy with Pat Tomasulo and Esther Ikoro at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; and Iris DeMent restrung to the Acorn at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Bridgman Library to be temporarily closed
Bridgman Public Library will be temporarily closed for renovations, new paint, carpet, and furniture
from Sept. 20 - Oct. 5. During this time normal services will be temporarily suspended.
We are sorry for this inconvenience. Please visit our website for more information at
Trinity Quilt Auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are having a “Silent Auction” for 20 quilts that the group has donated to help raise funds for some upgrades to the church kitchen.
The community is invited to take part. You may see the display Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when the church office is open (the church is located on Sawyer Road just east of the Sawyer Post Office).
All the quilts are different — no colors or patterns are alike — and all are machine sewn, hand tied and 80-by-60 inches. The church has had a quilters group for many years, providing around 100 quilts per year, shipped out for World Relief.
The Silent Auction will continue until Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m. during our Swiss Steak Dinner. At that time the last name with the highest offer will win that quilt.
If you have questions come by and see the display or call the church office at (269) 426-3937.
‘Conversations with a Suffragist’
“Conversations with a Suffragist,” two live performances of a one-woman show featuring Megan Burnett (who brings to life suffragist Mattie Griffith Browne) will be presented at the Vickers Theatre in Three Oaks at 3 pm on Sept. 18, and at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on September 19.
These performances are being presented by the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties commemorating 100 years of achieving women’s right to vote with the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.
Mattie Griffith Browne, a 19th century Kentucky suffragist, abolitionist, and author. Born in Owensboro, KY, to a slave-holding family, Browne was determined to free the slaves she inherited from her parents. As an adult, she wrote “Autobiography of a Female Slave” to raise money to free those slaves. She then turned her activism to suffragism and worked to obtain the right to vote for all citizens.
Megan Burnett is the Theatre Program Director and Assistant Professor of Theatre at Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY.
Tickets in advance are $10 or $12 at the door. There will be limited seating for students at $5 per ticket. VIP seating at $15 per ticket will be available for the Box Factory performance only. To purchase tickets online, visit the specific venue’s website at vickerstheatre.com or boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Burnett will conduct a post-show discussion following each performance. For more information on Megan Burnett’s performances, contact Judy Scully at jscully@luc.edu or 773-677-2528.
Round Barn Auto Show
The Round Barn Auto Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10983 Hills Road, Baroda.
Cars of all makes, models, and years will be showcased with the Rusted Knuckles Car & Truck Club. To learn about how you can put your ride in the show, contact Ryan from Rusted Knuckles at
rustedknucklesmaingarage@yahoo.com or call (219) 477-9720.
The live music lineup is 1-2:30 pm Hey Girl Hey; and 3-6:30 pm: The Wayouts.
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they are. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
NB Library happenings
Next New Buffalo Library Book Club Pick is “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.
A French Cuisine Benefit Dinner inspired by Thomas Jefferson is scheduled for Sept. 29 (sign up now).
Skip’s Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more.
Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
Bridgman Farmers Market
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
