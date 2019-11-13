A Fall Holiday Bake Sale will take place Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at the Annunciation and Agia Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church Social Hall, 18000 Behner Road, New Buffalo.
The sale, to be held in the Social Hall from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, will feature traditional Greek pastries such as baklava, kourambiedes, galaktoboureko and koulourakia plus fall holiday favorites.
Pre-order forms (due back by Nov. 13) can be obtained by calling (219) 241-2707.
Blue Ribbon School Award celebration
A community wide celebration of New Buffalo High School’s National Blue Ribbon Award begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Performing Arts Center at the Middle/High School.
H’ordouvres will be offered and speakers including U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, State Rep. Brad Paquette and others are slated to speak before the assembly ends with dessert.
Mustang Moonlight Madness
5th Annual Mustang Moonlight Madness will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Jerry Schaffer Gymnasium at River Valley Middle/High School. Admission is free. Events include: Meet the Team & Cheerleaders, Mens’ & Ladies’ Alumni games, Student/Alumni pep band, & 50/50 raffle. Event shirts will be available for purchase.
Three Oaks/River Valley Pageant
The Three Oaks/River Valley “Greatest Superheroes Pageant is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at River Valley High School. Contestants are (Junior Teen) Addyson Frazier, Johnna Rochefort and Angelina York (Teen) Makena Christ, Lily Morse, Macey Springer, Taylor Kirk and Lexie McCarty (Miss) Madison Lumley, Mackenzie Norris and Allyson Rochefort. The Mr. Contestant is Davyd Bronson.
Open House at Bridgman Library
The Bridgman Public Library is hosting an Open House on Friday, November 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate completion of recent renovations and to introduce the new library Director, Dennis Kreps.
The public is invited to come and enjoy light refreshments and join us in celebrating these two exciting events.
A social work intern from WMU is scheduled at the Bridgman Library on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. to provide support and referral services for anyone in the community. Walk-ins are accepted or appointments can be scheduled.
Bridgman pageants
Mr. and Miss Bridgman contestants are Eric Adams, Summer Janes, Naomi Loraff, Kelsey Mulick, Rachel Scharnowske and Ethan Pope. The “Broadway’s Greatest Hits” 2020 Pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Bridgman High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets at the door are $20 for general seating (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).
The 2020 Little Miss Bridgman, Miss Junior Teen Bridgman and Miss Teen Bridgman “Broadway’s Greatest Hits” Pageant begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Bridgman High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets at the door are $20 general seating (doors open at 12:30 p.m.).
Little Miss contestants are LaShanna Sparks, Brooklynn Wheeler, Ireland Stratton, Alivia Munson, Zoey Davis, Aubree Pliley, Lily Munson, Hailey Germain, Ravin Ayala, Ariel Munson and Sofia Tyler.
Junior Teen contestants are Brookelyn Rochefort, Emma Sanders, Katherine Starbuck, Jazlyn Culbertson and Katie Buist.
Teen contestants are Madison Rochefort, Lily Barker, Ava Starbuck, Ava Janes, Maya Schmidt, Isabella Tyler, Hailey Drew, Peyton Adams, Anne Scott, Katherine Sanders and Maggie Enders.
Early days of New Buffalo forum
How Whittaker Street got its name and other stories about the first days of New Buffalo will be shared at a Friends of the Library forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the New Buffalo Public Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
The evening begins with the tale about hapless Great Lakes skipper Wessel Whitaker, who ran his ship aground near what is now Grand Beach in an 1834 storm and went on to found New Buffalo on the shores of Lake Potawatami at the mouth of the Galien River. The tales from these early days will be shared by Nick Bogert, board member of The Region of Three Oaks Museum and a former network TV news producer.
Upcoming FOL programs include: Unique and Rare Ecosystems to Southwest Michigan on Dec. 3, and The World War I Christmas Truce on Monday, Dec.
'‘The Nutcracker’
Southold Dance Theater has been awarded a grant from The Pokagon Fund to perform “The Nutcracker” ballet in the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
As part of this generous grant, Southold Dance Theater will teach New Buffalo/Harbor Country children three of the dances in the ballet. These students will perform the roles during the Dec. 7 performances.
Southold Dance Theater and The Pokagon Fund have partnered in this endeavor for over 10 years. The 2018 performances included 36 Harbor Country dancers. The Harbor Country “Nutcracker” will have a total of 200 dancers ages 4 to 18 as well as a talented adult ensemble.
New Buffalo Library Chef Night
A Chef Night with Bill Reynolds to support the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at New Buffalo Bill's Wood Fired BBQ restaurant (the event was originally set for Nov. 12).
Bill will demonstrate two entrees (whole salmon with a salt crust and a stuffed boneless turkey braes) along with side dishes chosen from guest submissions and serve them as a sit-down dinner.
Cost is $40 per person (cash or check) and there is a limit of 25. Sign up at the library's front desk (the library is at 33 North Thompson St.).
Wreath-making class
Artist Bre Dubuque will lead participants through the steps of making their own Christmas wreath at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Center will provide wreath forms, wire, greenery — even the hot chocolate.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own ribbon, pine cones, berries and baubles to make the creation uniquely their own. Some wire cutters will be provided, but participants should bring them if they have them. Class size is limited to 10 people, so register early. Cost is $10 for members of Friends of New Troy, $15 for non-members. To register, please e-mail friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call/text Lorraine at (269) 405-6857 and leave a message.
Teddy Bear Tea
For the 19th year in a row, Marina Grand Resort is inviting families to bring their holiday best—and an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots—to their annual Teddy Bear Tea, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Marina Grand Resort is located at 600 W. Water St., New Buffalo.
Holiday lights, delicious treats, and family-friendly music turn the resort’s event space into a magical winter wonderland where little ones can share their own wishes with Santa while donating a toy to make another child’s wishes come true. Award-winning entertainer Dave Rudolf will have everyone laughing and shaking their jingle bells on the dance floor.
Sponsored by The Harbor Grand Hotel and Marina Grand Resort, the Teddy Bear Tea is open to all, with an admission of $15 per person with a donation of an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For more information about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
RV Holiday Market
River Valley’s Fourth Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 7 in the River Valley High School cafeteria.
Winter Tree I.D. Workshop
Chikaming Open Lands plans a Winter Tree I.D. workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7.
Botanist Bob Tatina will lead the way through Robinson Woods Preserve to identify common Michigan trees during the winter months. Registration is required. (http://chikamingopenlands.org/events/winter-tree-i-d-workshop).
Wreaths sought
Donate a Wreath and support the New Buffalo Township Library. Packets are available at the Front Desk (the library is at 33 North Thompson St.).
Playing at Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St. in Three Oaks, is screening “Pain and Glory” and “Give Me Liberty” and “Judy.”
For more, go to https://vickerstheatre.com/ or call (269) 756-3522.
Holiday Market, Café, Cookie Walk
Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, will host its annual bazaar “Holiday Market, Café and Cookie Walk” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23.
This event will feature various vendors/crafters, a Cookie Walk (we will do the Holiday Baking for you), a craft station for children and serve lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Menu includes hot turkey sandwiches, sloppy joes, vegetables, various baked dessert items and beverages.
This event is open to the public and admission is free. All profits from this event are given to special church projects and missions, locally and worldwide.
Find and “Like” us on Facebook, Stevensville United Methodist Church. www.stevensville-umc.org.
Grand Mere hike
The other side of the dune at Grand Mere State Park near Stevensville will be explored by the Harbor Country Hikers on Saturday, Nov. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
With nearly 1,000 acres of undeveloped wetlands, woods, sand dunes and beach, Grand Mere has been designated a National Wild Landscape. The natural history of the Grand Mere Embayment and its very special wetlands will be covered during a 1-mile round-trip option on a paved, wheelchair accessible path or the full 3-mile round-trip hike that includes a non-paved trail. For those wishing to climb the dune, a view of Lake Michigan awaits them. Hikers are advised to wear sturdy shoes, bring water and cold-weather gear including some bright orange or yellow items due to hunting season. The parking lot entrance is on Thornton Drive, which runs parallel I-94 and can be accessed from Red Arrow Highway by going west on John Beers/Grand Mere Road.
Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
‘Screenagers’ screening
Bridgman Public Schools is showing the documentary film “Screenagers” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, according to a news release from the district.
Child care will be available at the showing, which will be in the Bridgman High School Performing Arts Center, 9964 Gast Road. The film is being shown thanks to a grant from the Bridgman Foundation of Educational Excellence. According to the Screenager’s website, the film “probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, and academics. The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.” More information can be found at www.screenagersmovie.com.
Joe Rommel, educational technology consultant at Berrien RESA and a local parent, will moderate the event.
New Troy Flea Market
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market will be held Nov. 16 (and continue on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Admission is free. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy.
Fudge-Raiser for Senior Center
A Fudge-Raiser to benefit the River Valley Senior Center featuring Jackie’s Cafe fudge at $14 per pun (with matching funds from the Larry Bubb Endowment providing $28 to the Senior Center) is taking pre-orders for pick-up after Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact Jackie’s Cafe at 810 West Buffalo St. in New Buffalo (269-469-1800).
Need help?
Neighbor by Neighbor connects residents of Chikaming, New Buffalo and Three Oaks Township to a variety of social service agencies, government agencies and churches for help with resources. If you are wondering which way to turn, Neighbor by Neighbor will point you in the right direction for short term confidential help. Call or text (269) 231-0648 or email info@nbynharborcountry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.