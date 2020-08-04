The Friends of the New Buffalo Library will sponsor a family-friendly Butterfly Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the New Buffalo Elementary School's Nature Study Trails.
The lifecycle and migration habits of monarch butterflies will be among the subjects covered in a short walk. "For decades, hundreds of millions of monarchs flooded the continental U.S. and southern Canada after wintering in Mexico," walk leader Pat Fisher, president of the Harbor Country Hikers, says. "Their population has decreased by as much as 90 percent in recent years."
The hike includes a look at the school's new prairie and a half-mile walk along the school's trails. Children are especially welcome. Those who attend should wear long pants, a sun hat, sturdy shoes or boots and insect repellent.
The school is located at 12291 Lubke Road in New Buffalo. There is some construction at the school and parking options may be affected. The group will meet inside the circle drive at the back of the parking lot (on the left as you face the school). Please observe social distancing for this event. Use of face masks is required.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of a free COVID-19 testing session on Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell..
Acorn Singer Songwriter Competition
The eighth Acorn Theater Singer Songwriter Competition will be held "Ravinia-style" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
From over 100 submissions, six finalists have been selected to compete outdoors on a beautiful farm in Three Oaks.
The Acorn's COVID safety plan will be strictly enforced. Masks must be worn at all times while moving about and six foot social distancing is required. Tickets are extremely limited (go to www.acornlive.org).
The 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition is a fund-raiser for The Acorn and those attending will receive a tax recognition letter for their donation.
Also taking place this summer is The Acorn Anywhere! —a new series of fun events that could pop-up ... anywhere!
Weko Beach Concert canceled
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert with scheduled for Aug. 9 has been canceled.
Zoom presentation on Henry Ford
Henry Ford remains a controversial character in American History, but there's no question he changed the way the country moves and the way its citizens spend their money. At 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, the Friends of the New Buffalo Library will present "Putting America on Wheels: Henry Ford and the Culture of Mass Consumption." Presenter Tim Moore of Lake Michigan College will tell how automaker Henry Ford helped create modern urban America.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Friends will present "The Shipwreck Thomas Hume," about the disappearance of a lumber schooner in an 1891 spring storm. Valerie van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Association, will be the presenter.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library's Facebook page.
New art by Yale Factor
Stop in at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, to see new work by artist Yale Factor.
Born and raised in Chicago, Factor infuses his paintings with a Midwestern sensibility. His work has been shown in regional, national and international juried exhibitions, as well as in one-person exhibitions in museums across the nation. Factor is a Professor Emeritus of Art at Northern Illinois University. Prior to taking the teaching position at NIU, he was a scientific illustrator at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment (574-276-6001).
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in
stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Current hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday. Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered
during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum.
Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
The second floor of the building is closed to the public, meeting rooms are not currently open for public use and computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron.
No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary.
Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
Help and the Census
Need Help? Do you have a utility bill, rent or mortgage payment, car payment, or car repair bill you can't pay? Call 269-231-0648 and Neighbor by Neighbor may be able to help.
Need to complete your Census? Neighbor by Neighbor will be available from 11-1 in the parking lot of Judy's Motel, 18891 US 12 in New Buffalo on Saturday, August 15. There will be ice cream available for everyone coming and a coupon for one pizza per family at Villa Nova Pizzeria.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
Aug. 8 - Fauxgrass; Aug. 15 - David Lahm with Steve and Mary E; Aug. 22 - The Henhouse Prowlers; Aug. 29 - Stealin The Farm; Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at New Buffalo American Legion Post 169, 19139 US Hwy 12; 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert.
Recycling/disposal event offered
Berrien County residents can recycle and safely dispose of unwanted foam, electronics, and household chemicals from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Love Creek County Park, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center. This drive-through only event (participants must stay in their vehicle at all times) accepts waste from Berrien County residents. Waste from businesses, institutions and schools cannot be accepted at the County’s household events.
Participants must stay in their vehicle at all times. The fee for computer monitors is $10 each, and the fee for televisions is $20 each. Staff will unload all items from vehicles. Foam will be unloaded first, electronics unloaded second, with household chemicals and batteries unloaded last. Please pack your vehicle accordingly to make it easy for unloading.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will collect consumer electronics, which includes anything with a cord or items that run on batteries. Have the payment ready upon arrival if bringing in computer monitors ($10 each) and televisions ($20 each). Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident. Call 269-326-1232 for more.
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, and stain. Also accepted are batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, and home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills should be dumped together into a zip-lockable bag. Sharps must be dropped off in a puncture proof container.
Latex paint, or water-based paint, will NOT be accepted (it can be dried out and placed in with regular trash). Other items that are not accepted are gas grill size propane tanks, ammunition and waste from businesses.
Find more information at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services or follow Berrien County Government Facebook page for event updates. Contact Jill Adams at 269-983-7111 x8234 with questions. This recycling event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.
Trinity registration
Precious in His Sight Preschool and Child Care Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will hold Registration for the 2020 -2021 school year Thursday and Friday, August 6th & 7th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration packets with all necessary paperwork will be available for pickup at this time.
Precious in His Sight offers 2 and 3 half-day preschool programs, a pre-kindergarten program as well as Childcare for ages birth through age 12. Precious in His Sight exists to assist parents in providing their children with safe, quality Christian care, education and support. For further information, contact the center at 269-426-3151 or the church office at 269-426-3937.
All required forms will be submitted by appointment during the week of August 31st. Each family will have the opportunity to meet the teacher, pay registration fees, check out the classroom, and bring in the child’s school supplies at that time. Classes will begin September 8th.
Precious in His Sight Childcare & Preschool admits children of any race, color, national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities made available to the children. It does not discriminate on the basis of any race, color, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies, assistance programs, or other Center-administered programs.
Summer feedings
Food service workers in the Bridgman, New Buffalo and River Valley school districts have stayed busy since in-person classes ended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the "regular" school year, the following drive-up distribution programs are being offered to continue nutritional support this summer.
NEW BUFFALO
The Water's Edge Church Bridge the Gap program offers meal pick-ups five days a week through Aug. 21 at numerous pick-up points.
According to an attachment linked to the Water's Edge Facebook page, the Bridge the Gap summer food ministry will offer breakfast and lunch to children ages 0-18 from July 1 to Aug. 21 (Monday through Friday) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Waters Edge Church; 11:30 a.m. to noon at New Buffalo High School and New Buffalo Elementary School, and from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Apartments and Judy’s Motel.
BRIDGMAN
The Bridgman Public Schools summer feeding program offers food from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday drive-up style in front of the High School until Aug. 12.
RIVER VALLEY
River Valley summer food distribution takes place at the Middle/High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Thursdays until Aug.13. Parents/guardians are requested to stay in their vehicle, and the meals (seven days of breakfast, seven days of lunch and seven days of milk per child) will be handed to them by staff. For more information contact Jenny Jones at 269-756-7606 or iiones@rivervallevschools.com.
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization's large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets (pick-up hours will be 9 to 11 a.m.). For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip's New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
New Buffalo All School Reunion
The New Buffalo All School Reunion scheduled for September 12, 2020, is currently still set to take place as planned. Further updates will be posted as necessary — the Reunion Committee.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water's Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on the following dates: Aug. 4 & Aug. 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club's annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
