A Food for Fines program will be offered by the Bridgman Public Library through Jan. 9.
If you owe overdue fines or have items that are due back to the library, now is the time to take care of them.
This holiday season the Bridgman Public Library will accept donations of unopened, unexpired, non-perishable food items, paper products, laundry detergent, dish soap and disposable diapers as payment for any amount of overdue fines (donations will only cover overdue fines, not lost/damaged fees).
Donations will be given to two local food pantries, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Woodland Shores Baptist Church, who in turn will distribute to our local Bridgman/Lake Township community.
No fines? No worries. Your kindness and canned goods are welcome here.
Library hours for the holidays are: Closed Christmas Eve Day, Dec. 24; Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25; Closed Saturday, Dec. 26; Closes at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Day; Closed on New Years Day
Upcoming programs at the library include:
A “Winter Reading Challenge” (ages 2 and up) is set for Dec. 18 – Feb. 6. Can you complete five challenges before the snow melts? Sign into Wandoo Reader starting December 18 on www.bridgmanlibrary.com. (You can use your login from the summer reading program.)
“Stay Safe and Read” Adult Winter Reading Dec. 18 – Feb. 6. Read a combined total of 5 books (printed and/or audio) that were checked out from the library and claim your theatre sized box of candy. Your name will also be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate to the Full Circle Cafe. Sign up on www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
Potawotami Zoo presents “Animals Around the World”” at 11 a.m. January 9 via Zoom. Meet animals from different continents and learn about their habitats in this live presentation. The Zoom link will be posted on bridgman library.com one day before the event.
Drive By Pastry & Greek Food Sale
This year Annunciation-Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in New Buffalo is having a Drive By Holiday Pastry & Greek Food Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec 19 (advance orders only).
To order, call (269) 231-9052 or log on to http://stparaskevi fest2020.square.site/
Bridgman CIA seeks input
The Bridgman Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) is a group of residents, business owners and other stakeholders connected to the area along Red Arrow Highway and Lake Street. CIA members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Bridgman City Council to explore and present options to the Council for improvements to those streets and the businesses along them.
A survey has been prepared to learn more from residents, business owners and property owners about their preferences for improvements within the area guided by the CIA, which is called the CIA District.
Anyone interested in responding to the survey can either visit the City’s website and take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJCGDCM or complete a hard copy that can be found in the vestibule at City Hall.
Fudge-Raiser
Chef Jackie Shen, who owns Jackie’s Café in New Buffalo, has selected Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan to be the recipient of this year’s Fudge-Raiser sale.
Call Meals on Wheels of SW Michigan at 269-925-0137 to order and pick it up at the office, 1708 Colfax Avenue; or have the fudge sent to or delivered to you.
Those purchasing fudge also can call Jackie’s in New Buffalo at 269-469-1800 and pick it up at the Cafe, located at 801 W. Buffalo St. in New Buffalo. Cash and checks accepted.
Library open
Current hours at the Three Oaks Township Public Library are: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
According to the library website, “These temporary hours are based on circulation metrics and Covid-19 numbers. Masks are required at all times. Please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour. Computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron. Patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing and remain six feet away from others not in their household. Curbside service is still available. To place requests: call 756-5621 and we will get your order ready for you.”
For more, log on to www.three oaks.michlibrary.org.
Holiday donations sought
Neighbor by Neighbor is holding “The Grinch Stole My Holiday Party” which gives people a chance to donate money they would have spent on a holiday event to a local organization that helps pay bills for utilities, rent, mortgage, and car repairs so struggling families can stay housed with the lights on and get to and from work. They also give $50 grocery store gift cards and food to people suffering food insecurity during these especially bad times.
Neighbor by Neighbor is working with a local grocery store to put together boxes of Christmas dinner ingredients like a turkey or ham, scalloped potatoes mix, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls & butter and pie for families. Suggested donation for a family of 4 or fewer is $45; suggested donation for a large family of 5-plus is $65.
Make checks payable to Neighbor by Neighbor and indicate “Holiday Meal” on the memo line and mail to P.O. Box 197, Harbert, MI 49115. Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal on their website: www.nbynharborcountry.org. For more information, call Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648.
Drive Thru at Legion
The “Legion Family” at Galien American Legion Post 344 will sponsor a Christmas Drive Thru from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Candy, cookies and a special gift from Santa will be featured (follow the signs around the parking lot and stop by the pick-up signs at the front doors).
Virtual Acorn
The following virtual event is being offered by the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks (www.acornlive.org):
8 p.m. Dec. 18 – Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged! Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels for an intimate concert experience full of original songs and personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Stick around for an interactive audience Q&A with Jeff following the show. Tickets $15.
The Acorn Theater is dedicating its annual fundraising appeal to founding Executive Director Sandra Thompson, who has decided to transition from Executive Director of The Acorn to focus on artistic programming.
Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000.
For more, go to acornlive.org or mail checks to: Acorn Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA), P.O. Box 395, Three Oaks, MI 49128
‘Bah, Humbug!’
Twin City Players (TCP) will premiere its next online event, “Bah, Humbug!,” at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 on its Facebook page.
The TCP production is based on Charles Dickens’ dramatic readings of “A Christmas Carol.” From the mid-1850s until 1870, Dickens traveled worldwide giving public readings of his story to highlight the plight of the poor and unfortunate.
The production also will be available on the TCP website, www.twincityplayers.org, and its YouTube channel.
The show is free, but donations can be made online through TCP’s website.
“Bah, Humbug!” is directed by Larry Nielsen.
The socially distanced cast and crew includes Andrew Glisson (Scrooge, etc.), Carol Sizer (Host/ Narrator, etc.), Kraig Kirkdorfer (Fred, Solicitors, Ghosts, etc.), John Taylor (set design, construction and setting), Scott Bradford (lighting) and Jacob Holmes (videographer and editing).
NB Library services
Curbside service is still available at the New Buffalo Township Library (call 269-469-2933 or reserve online & arrange your pick up by phone).
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly story times for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service.
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations, check our website, Facebook, and Instagram for a full roster of events and updates.
Sculptures by Pappageorge
Porcelain and stoneware sculptures by Louise Pappageorge are being featured at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks.
“Clay connects me to the earth, the smell, the feel, the tactility of the material. I surrender to it and give it presence; it gives me form. Following its own frequency, clay dictates its own order. Through the interplay of chance and surrender, mud becomes incarnate; becomes ‘human’ and conspicuous as Adam in the Biblical creation myth. I do not separate the verdure or the terra firma from the human they are part and parcel the same” – Louise Pappageorge.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday noon-6 p.m. or by appointment (574-276-6001).
