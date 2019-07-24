The annual Four A’s Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at American Legion Post 204, 204 Linden St., Three Oaks.
The “biggest car show in the Harbor Country area” will feature trophies in many classes. Registration ($15 at the gate) will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with awards presented at 3 p.m. Specator admission is $2 (under 12 get in free). Proceeds go to the Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.
For more information call (219) 861-6357.
Three Oaks Civil War Days
Union and Confederate soldiers are coming to battle it out in Three Oaks July 27 and 28 during
Three Oaks Civil War Days events set for July 27 & 28
Units from Michigan, Indiana and elsewhere will converge at Dewey Cannon Park along with artillery. Also planned for the weekend will be General’s Grant and Stuart, President Lincoln and Mary Wade and “Battles” at the Elementary School grounds.
Children’s activities will be at the park all weekend and kids can pick up a Passport at the Kids tent and investigate the camps.
Friday at dusk is a Movie in the Park will be showing “The Red Badge of Courage.”
On Saturday, July 27, the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with the presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 204 and opening remarks by State Rep. Brad Paquette. Saturday event s also include a Pie Baking Contest (1 p.m.), Living Historian Presentations, booths to visit, two battles with artillery and fire arm demonstrations (at noon and 4 p.m. at the nearby elementary school). A Cannon & Fire Arms Demonstrations is set for 11:30 a.m. Get one-on-one discussions at 11 a.m. with Generals Grant (he also will speak at 2 p.m.), Stuart (also speaking at 3 p.m.) and President Lincoln (also speaking at 11 a.m. Sunday) over a cup of coffee (Mary Wade will be available at 11 a.m. Saturday as well). A Forest Lawn Cemetery Tour for Three Oaks Civil War Veteran’s will be Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sunday, the 28th, opens with a Church Service at the Dewey Cannon Park at 10 a.m. by Real Life Church lead by Pastor Rich Zieger. Rolling Pin Toss contest (11:30 a.m.), more living historians (Lincoln at 11 a.m. and mary Wade at 3 p.m.), a Battle at noon with artillery and fire arm demonstrations at the Elementary School ground.
The Harbor Country Singers will perform a free concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on the Spring Creek Stage facing Dewey Cannon Park. Music will include patriotic and traditional songs, some from the Civil War era, along with sing-along numbers.
To register to participate as a Reenactor, Arts and/or Crafts booth, the Pie Baking and Rolling Pin Toss contests and Kids Camp, contact the Civil War Days in Three Oaks at cwinthreeoaks@yahoo.com, our website https://civilwardaysthreeoaks.jimdo.com/ and our Facebook page.
Pre-registration for the Pie Baking Contest and Rolling Pin Toss is appreciated, but not necessary. Following the pie baking contest, slices of pie will be available for purchase for $1 each to be donated to the Battle Creek Homeless Veterans.
Masonic Lodge Hog Roast & Auction
Three Oaks Masonic Lodge 239 will be hosting its 11th Annual Three Oaks Community Hog Roast and Auction to benefit their Community Benefits Fund from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Featherbone Restaurant, 6741 West U.S. 12.
Cost to attend the event is $20 per adult and $10 per child 5-12 (tickets can be purchased in advance or on the night of the event and includes an all you can eat Hog Roast dinner, and two drink tickets for beer, wine and pop). There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, gun raffle will also be drawn at 5 p.m.
The three Michigan Masonic Scholarship recipients for 2019 are Jacob Lohraff, Marissa Tavernier and Madison Vollman. Funds raised are provided back to the local community.
Lakeside Ice Cream Social
The Lakeside Ice Cream Social is a festive tradition in Lakeside Park along Red Arrow Highway, and The Lakeside Association and the Harbor Country Rotary will join together to raise money for scholarships from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lakeside Park Gazebo (located at Lakeside Road and Red Arrow Highway).
Just $5 gets you ice cream, homemade cake and cookies, and more. Live music, the activities for the kids, and of course, the traditional cake auction! The best-decorated cakes will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. with proceeds going to the Lakeside Association Scholarship Fund.
For more, go to www.thelakesideassociation.com or call (312) 305-0496.
Cocktails at the Grand Cottage
You won’t want to miss celebrating Ten Grand Years of Cocktails at the Grand Cottage from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
This is the party of the summer, benefiting the Michiana Humane Society’s work to enrich the lives of people and pets. Hors d’oeuvres from Classic Catering, open bar featuring the Grand Tito cocktail, and an amazing list of one-of-a-kind experiences to be auctioned.
Amazing auction items include:
• Imagine dinner for six prepared by renowned chefs Jean Joho (Everest in Chicago) and Tim Foley (Bit of Swiss in Stevensville) at Joho’s Michigan home;
• Contemplate a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan aboard a private yacht with your party of 16;
• Picture a portrait of your dog painted by artist Thomas Allen Pauly;
• A very special dinner by Chefs Jenny and Alberto at the Terrace Room that will be raffled off at the party.
For information on purchasing tickets (the deadline is July 22), go to www.michianahumanesociety.org. The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Indiana Hwy. 212 in Michigan City, Ind. The phone number is (219) 872-4499.
New Buffalo Ship & Shore Festival
The New Buffalo Ship & Shore Festival, a tradition established 35 years ago, is ready to set sail again.
The three-day signature festival presented by the New Buffalo Business Association
will take place August 9-11 at Lions Park right across from the beach in New Buffalo. The festival will feature curated bands from all over the Midwest, local cuisine, regional beer and wine, unique art vendors, the return of the Lightd Boat Parade, and much moor.
The musical lineup follows:
• Friday — Led Zeppelin 2 - 9 pm; Hero Jr. - 7 pm; Fragile Soul - 5 pm
• Saturday — BBI - 9 pm; Midwestern Lull - 7 pm; Marina the Band - 5 pm; Top Secret Band - 3 pm; The Newports - 1 pm
• Sunday — Mr. Blotto - 4:30 pm; Deep Greens and Blues - 2:30 pm; Deep Fried Pickle Project - 1 pm.
The 2019 Lighted Boat Parade scheduled for dusk on Saturday, Aug. 10!
For infomration on participating in the boat parade, go to shipandshorefestival.com/lighted-boat-parade
Ship and Shore Festival entry is $8 for advance sale tickets and $10 at the gate (there also is a VIP ticket option and “Limited-Edition Weekend Wristbands” for $20 are being sold at David’s Deli, Hidden Gem and Pristine Pools).
Interested vendors and sponsors may learn more at shipandshorefestival.com.
New Buffalo Township Public Safety Day
New Buffalo Township Fire Department is hosting it’s third Public Safety Day August 4th from noon to 3:00 pm at the New Buffalo Township Fire Station located at 17655 Clay Street.
Come for the bouncy house, dunk tank, games, McGruff, hot dogs, school supply give away, and much more. For more information, go to newbuffalotownship.org.
Party on the Pavers
The 2019 Party on the Pavers is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. July 27 in downtown Baroda. The celebration will feat the band Libido Funk Circus, wine and beer from local breweries and wineries, and amazing food from different trucks (must be 21 or older to get in).
Acorn Shows
The following shows are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: R-E-S-P-E-C-T 2 at 8 p.m. July 19; Corky Siegel Uncorked at 8 p.m. July 20; The BoDeans at 8 p.m. July 21; Kiss The Sky-The Jimi Hendrix RE-Experience at 8 p.m. July 26; and Robert Swan and Harbor Country Opera Present: The Broadway Bucket List at 8 p.m. July 27; and Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. Aug. 2. For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Corn & Sausage Roast on tap
The New Buffalo Yacht Club, 500 W. Water St., New Buffalo, will have its 56th Annual Corn & Sausage Roast on Aug. 3. Live music, corn & sausage and more are planned.
Blessings in a backpack fundraiser
Blessings in a Backpack and Donation Station are holding a metal recycling event. Drop off your metal recyclable items and we will recycle the items and use the funds to provide a Thanksgiving food box for the families of children receiving Blessings in a Backpack throughout the school year.
Water’s Edge UMC and Blessings in a Backpack send food home for the weekends with New Buffalo Elementary School children that might not have enough food available to them at home.
Please drop off your metal recyclable items at Water’s Edge UMC, 18732 Harbor Country Drive, New Buffalo on Saturday, August 10 from 8a .m. to noon or Sunday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can drop off refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, lawn mowers, garden
equipment, bikes, metal bed frames, garage doors & openers, aluminum siding, gutters, auto batteries, snow blowers, pop cans, industrial scrap, motors, tools and other metal items, big and small.
For more information contact Larry Shead at 574.309.2370 or larryshead@icloud.com.
U.S. 12 Garage Sale in Three Oaks
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) will participate in the Three Oaks stop on the U.S. 12 Heritage Garage Sale, said to be the nation’s longest, on Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11.
The Museum’s site (at either the Carver Park Pavilion or the adjoining Three Oaks Elementary School Campus at Oak and Ash streets) has become a one-stop favorite for finding antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, and even hot dogs and walking tacos. For further information, contact Julie Sittig at 269-756-3547 or via email at juliesittigrn@vanzine.org.
Royalty Run
The Miss Bridgman Organization will sponsor a Royalty Run beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, with the start’finish line on Toth Park. Online registration is at runsignup.com, Bridgman Royalty Run, .or people can pick up registration forms at Knots Therapeutic Massage in Bridgman.
Soccer signups
The final Bridgman/Lake Township Youth Soccer league signups will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Bridgman Public Library. For more information, please go to WWW.BLTYSL.ORG or call 269-465-4857.
Snowmobile races
Snowmobiles will race across Nimby Pond, 11470 Hills Road, Baroda, at noon on Aug. 3. Admission is $15 for adults (10 and under free).
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
Hikers head to Indiana Dunes
With an emphasis on hiking with a physically disabled partner, Harbor Country Hikers will explore Glenwood Dunes Trail near Beverly Shores, Ind., on Sunday, July 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.
In a 20-minute presentation, Jim Dolph, known as “One Week at a Time,” a hiker with much of the Appalachian Trail under his belt, will share his trail experiences after an industrial accident took both of his legs. On the paved trail, he will demonstrate how difficult it can be to maneuver trails most consider easy and focus on hiking with a physically-disabled partner.
The accessible resources and trails offered at Glenwood Dunes will be discussed by Kimberly Swift, chief of environmental education for Indiana Dunes National Park. Swift will demonstrate a Freedom Trax wheelchair assistive device that can be used to maneuver over different and uneven surfaces that normal wheelchairs cannot traverse.
The speakers will then lead the group on a more rugged hike through ancient dune ridges that were created more than 12,000 years ago when Lake Michigan was about 60 feed higher. The lake’s recession left a rich diversity of plant life.
Hikers should bring water and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes or mud boots. The trail is at 1574 N. 300 E, Chesterton, Ind., just south of U.S. 12 on North 300 E/Kemil Rd.
For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library is hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. There will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
Bridgman meals
The Bridgman Public Schools are now offering free summer meals to kids 18 and under. Household income is not a factor, and non-residents are welcome.
Meals are served at Bridgman Elementary School, 3891 Lake St., Monday through Friday to Aug. 3. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, check the Bridgman Public Schools Web Site.
Three Oaks Summer Reading
This year’s Three Oaks Township Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “A Universe of Stories” and runs to August 9.
Read-to-me children, elementary students, tweens and teens can all sign up and pick up a reading log to record the books they read. When they bring the log to the library each week to be stamped, they will receive the weekly prize for their age group and one entry into the drawing for the grand prizes. Adults can complete one reading Tic Tac Toe sheet each week to receive a prize and one entry into the drawing for their grand prizes. Summer Reading will end and all the drawings will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Also offered at the library are:
• Yoga at 10:15 a.m. on Summer Saturday Mornings with a licensed instructor (bring mat and water).
• Lego Club: Mondays 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Story Time with Miss Maggie on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Qi-Gong: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Walking Aerobics: Thursdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Curious Kids’ Museum StarLab: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 (this event will be held at Chikaming Elementary School).
RVHS 20 year reunion
The River Valley High School class of 1999 will hold a 20 year reunion at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman on August 10 at 7 p.m. We hope to see everyone there.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
