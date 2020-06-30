The Friends of the New Buffalo Library continues its series of Community Forums on Zoom with the story of Harriet Quimby at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time) Tuesday, July 7.
Born in Western Michigan, Quimby was the first woman in America to win a pilot’s license (1911) and the first woman to fly the English Channel. She traveled the world as a feature writer for Leslie’s Illustrated Magazine, wrote screenplays for five motion pictures (all directed by D.W. Griffith, including one that starred a young Mary Pickford), drove her own car and lived in a posh Manhattan hotel.
Robert Myers, Director of Education for the HIstorical Society of Michigan is the presenter. Forum-goers may remember his live presentations on the gangsters of Berrien County, the early days of aviation in the area, Berrien County railroads, and many more.
On Tuesday, July 21, the Friends will present “The Revolutionary War along the Lake: The Battle of Petit Fort”. Speaker Serena Ard, curator of the Westchester Township History Museum, will talk about the day the American Revolution came to the Indiana Dunes, and the broader role of Lake Michigan during that war at a Zoom presentation.
Until the New Buffalo Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 3:30 p.m. July 7 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert; 4 p.m. July 15 at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; 3 p.m. July 20 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); and 3 p.m. July 22 at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden Street, Three Oaks ((sponsored by Harbor County Rotary.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
• July 4 - In keeping with our recent July 4th tradition, The Andrew Fisher Quartet is back, a four-piece jazz quartet that breaks the boundaries of traditional jazz music.
• July 11 - Cielita Londo - With a fresh look and youthful energy, the Lucero family plays traditional mariachi instrumentation to perform both traditional and non-traditional music of Mexico, Latin America and the U.S.
• July 18 - Located adjacent to the park, the School of American Music will perform from the gazebo this year with performances by some of their brightest star students, including an award winning piano graduate, two soprano award winners, and there may be a cameo from a local celebrity.
• July 25 - Modern Vultures is a genre - bending group from Southwest Michigan that performs a mix of cover favorites original material.
• Aug. 8 - The Fauxgrass approach to music, original and traditional, has quickly landed them a place in the progressive bluegrass community since their 2011 inception.
• Aug. 15 - David Lahm is not new to Three Oaks or Harbor Arts. His Open Mics have become a tradition in Harbor Country and this season he teams with Steve and Mary E to bring cabaret Jazz to the park.
• Aug. 22 - The The Henhouse Prowlers bluegrass quartet has been to more than 25 countries incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of traditional American music.
• Aug. 29 - Playing a wide variety of styles and genres gives Stealin The Farm the ability to perform each show uniquely, ensuring an engaging evening for both the band and listeners.
• Sept. 5 - To close our season we welcome The Newports, performing their eclectic mix of blues, rock, and soul with a distinctive Chicago vibe.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of two free COVID-19 testing sessions on Friday, July 10, and Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
This service is being funded by a grant from the State of Michigan.
Weko Beach Summer Concerts
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert season is scheduled to continue with (7 p.m. start times and free admission): July 12 - Red Deluxe; July 26 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 9 - Matt Gabriel; Aug. 23 - Kristen Kuiper; Sept. 6 - The Edgar Willbury Experience.
Local car shows canceled
U.S. 12 Speed and Custom in New Buffalo has announced the following: It is with great sadness that we will have to postpone our Full Throttle Throw-Down Custom Car Show until 2021. We have debated greatly back and forth on moving forward with the show this year. However, with the safety rules and guidelines we would need to follow, along with having limitations on the quantity allowed for both car entrees and show attendees on the premises — we decided it was best to cancel this year and focus on returning back with a bang next year.
We sure don’t like to miss a party, and it’s sad for us here at the shop that we have to postpone. But with that being said: Our friends over at Goldstone Automotive Inc. (23513 U.S. Highway 33 Elkhart, Ind.) are hosting their 4th Annual Car Show on August 15th 2020. Would be awesome to see you there!
And the Four A’s made the following announcement: The Four A’s 29th Annual Car Show scheduled for July 26, 2020, in Three Oaks, Michigan, has been canceled. This decision was not easy to make. However, the safety of the public and our members was the ultimate deciding factor. We look forward to a great show in 2021.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on the following dates: July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
CTE honorees
Every spring, the Berrien County Career & Technical Education holds an evening awards banquet to honor Outstanding CTE Students within our county programs. The River Valley School District proudly recognizes the following students: Kenneth Gibson - Program: Accounting/Finance; and Cooper Harrington - Program: Culinary Arts.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
Public Safety Day Aug. 2
The New Buffalo Township Fire Department will host its 4th Public Safety Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 2.
We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event will include a school supply give away, Fire Department water games, the Sheriff’s Department, Medic 1 and free hot dogs.
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
Acorn presents
The featured artist for 6 p.m. July 2 Acorn Theater Facebook page Thursday Night Presents is Brian Dunne (a Brooklyn-based musician who got his start the old fashioned way, crisscrossing the country performing hundreds of shows a year as he built up a dedicated fan base one night at a time). Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel where you can also check out the growing library of videos.
For more, go to www.acornlive.org.
Lakeside Association events canceled
The Lakeside Association has canceled all events this summer (including its Fourth of July Parade) due to the COVID Pandemic.
