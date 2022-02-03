The Friends of New Troy Community Center invites the public to join them on Saturday, Feb, 12, for a day of self-care, learning, relaxation, and fun.
From Noon until 4 p.m. the sled hill will be active. Enjoy sledding the long hill behind the center, then gather in the gym for some sweet treats and warm refreshments. Or, simply bring a friend to chat, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee courtesy of Red Arrow Roasters.
At 12:30 p.m. learn how to make skin-nurturing soap and beeswax lotion bars from Marlene Newmiller of Newmiller Farms. The first 15 participants to sign up on the day of the event get a sample of each. All will have the opportunity to create recipe cards to take home.
At 3 p.m. Elizabeth Nuti of Skybird Yoga will open the Community Room for a half-an-hour sound bath. Bring a blanket and pillow, then settle in for a rejuvenating sound healing experience. Space is limited.
The gathering will include a drawing to win a gift basket from Newmiller Farms featuring soap, salt bar, lip balm, sugar scrub, bath salts, deodorant, honey, candle, body lotion, and a lotion bar.
Sponsored by Friends of New Troy, Newmiller Farms, Red Arrow Roasters, and Skybird Yoga, this event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome.
The Friends of New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, visit us online at www.friendsofnewtroy.org or call 269-426-3909.
On Dean’s List
New Buffalo student Allyson White was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List (honors are given to students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses).
White is majoring in English and anthropology with a minor in psychology and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. White is the child of Gloria White of New Buffalo and is a graduate of New Buffalo Central High School.
Bluebird Day winter walk
A “bluebird day” is a sunny, clear day after an overnight snowfall, and the Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) will lead a bluebird day hike through the Three Oaks Township Conservation Area and the adjoining Kesling Nature Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.
The two hiking venues, a combined 200 acres, are home to a rich diversity of plants and wildlife, and are great fishing and bird-watching spots. The Feb. 5 hike will meander through winter prairies, flatwoods, uplands and floodplains, alongside deep ravines and under a canopy of mature trees.
The group will meet in the township parking lot, 8505 W. Forest Lawn Road in Three Oaks. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather and bring plenty of water. This hike is rated moderately physically difficult, and there may be some muddy or icy areas. The Harbor Country Hikers follows federal and state Covid guidelines, and face masks are currently optional.
For more information about this hike and HCH in general, visit the group at harborcountryhikes.com or on Facebook at Harbor Country Hikers.
Michigan Tech graduate
Christopher Reitz of Three Oaks graduated Magna Cum Laude from Michigan Technical University in Houghton in December 2021 with a degree in civil engineering. Reitz, a 2017 River Valley High School graduate, is now working with Abonmarche Consultants.
Romantic Music family concert
Duo Sequenza, a Valparaiso, Ind.-based classical flute and guitar chamber music ensemble, will bring its irresistible style to Harbor Country at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, for a School of American Music Free Family Concert at Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo..
The program, “Romantic Music for Flute & Classical Guitar,” will showcase this rare combination of instruments and the masters who play them, flutist Debra Silvert and classical guitarist Paul Bowman.
Tickets are free but must be reserved online (schoolofamericanmusic.com) or by calling SAM at 269/409-1191. Donations are welcome.
“Duo Sequenza specializes in chamber music works by living American composers, many of which were written specifically for them,” said Phil Bauman, Program Director for the School of American Music. “It’s contemporary music, but not avant-garde, just fresh and unique.”
The concert of Romantic serenades will include works by Pujol, Hand, Holliday, Muniz, Piazzolla, and Ibert. Franz Schubert’s beloved masterpiece, Sonata Arpeggione, will be featured.
“Classical music suffers from an image of being elitist, stuffy, and boring when it’s really anything but!” said Silvert. “We are so excited to be presenting ‘Romantic Music for Flute & Classical Guitar,’ which offers something special for every listener. And our music is sensory-friendly as well!”
The SAM Family Concert Series is made possible by a grant from the Pokagon Fund, and donations to the School of American Music. The next concert in the 2022 series, “Songs for the Soul” is scheduled for March 20, at 3 p.m. ET at Converge Church. It will feature tenor and SAM teacher Matthew Daniel and accompanist Sharon Burke, with a guest appearance by violinist Nic Orbovich.
Visit SAM online (schoolofamericanmusic.com) for more information or to make a donation to the Future Fund, an endowment campaign to guarantee SAM’s financial future. Every dollar donated to the Fund is matched by the Michiana Arts Foundation. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Blanket project
The Harbor Country Rotary Club has launched the ABC Project (Appreciation Blankets Co-op).
Blankets made by Rotarians, community members and high schoolers will be given to essential workers, cancer and dialysis patients, centenarians and others from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in February at the Three Oaks Township Library, 3 N. Elm St., Three Oaks.
Fish & chicken fry
The Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N Cleveland Ave., will have an all you can eat
Fish and Chicken Strip Fry on Saturday Feb. 12, from 5-8 PM. The menu consists of Fish, Chicken Strips, French Fries, Cole Slaw, rolls and Coffee. The price is $12 for adults, $6 for children 5-10, and under 5 are free. Carry outs are available. The Legion Auxiliary is also having a bake sale.
For more information, all the American Legion after 4 PM at 269-545-8280.
Winter Reading Bingo
Stop in the Three Oaks Township Library to pick up a Bingo card to participate in Adult Winter Reading Bingo. Complete five reading squares – horizontally, vertically, or diagonally – and return the card to the library to be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing on February 28.
Story Time at Three Oaks Township Public Library is Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m.
Take & Make bags for children are available at the check-out desk.
The Knitting & Crocheting Circle is meeting on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Individuals of all skill levels are invited to bring their projects.
Head Start enrolling children
Are you looking for a high-quality, learning-rich pre-school program for your children or grandchildren? Tri-County Head Start is enrolling children 0-5 years of age in the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.
Children attend full-day sessions, in person, at the Head Start centers four days per week. Some locations offer half-day sessions. Limited transportation is provided, when possible, to the Head Start locations. These services are available to families at no cost to them. For more information about Tri-County Head Start programs and to check eligibility, call 1-800-792-0366, or contact Neighbor by Neighbor, 269-231-0648.
Acorn shows
The following shows are scheduled at the Acorn, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: 8 p.m. Feb. 5 – The Chicago Experience; The Greatest Untold Story in Rock & Roll History: “Louder Than Love” at 8 p.m. February 11 (Pre-Show VIP Event at 6pm ET: early theater access, cocktails, Gary Grimshaw exhibit and Meet & Greet); The Backups, 4 p.m. February 13.
The Matt Schofield show originally scheduled for Feb. 4 has been postponed with a new date to be announced.
For more, go to acorn live.org.
Free Coats in New Troy
Friends of New Troy’s annual Winter Coat Drive has caused a lot of generous people to open their closets and bring their gently used coats to the New Troy Community Center. The Center now has a wide selection of coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens available.
Anyone in need is invited to stop by the Community Center at 13372 California Road, New Troy, and select something they like. Items are located on a rack in the hallway. Proof of income or residency is not required.
Normal Center hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon and Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, please call the Center at (269) s426-3909.
Little Explorers library program
The Bridgman Library is offering a new Little Explorers program for children ages 18 months to 5 years old at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
Through the educational, hands-on learning program, children can explore process- based art, sensory play and STEAM activities as you rotate through different stations.
Registration is not required. For more information, visit bridgmanlibrary.com or call 465-3663.
