A Give Back Dinner at the Bentwood Tavern in the Marina Grand Resort at 600 West Water St., New Buffalo scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan 9, will benefit the Friends of Harbor Country Trails (FoHCT).
Fifty percent of all revenues, including food and drinks, will be donated FoHCT, which works to develop safer Hike and Bike Trails including the connection of the Marquette Greenway from the Michigan/Indiana state line to New Buffalo.
Additional information is at harborcountrytrails.com.
Afternoon Tea at New Buffalo Library
The Sixth Annual Afternoon Tea at the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 2 p.m. January 26 in the Pokagon Room.
The event will feature a variety of teas and treats as well as door prizes.
Tickets ($8 per person) on sale now, available at the library’s front desk (33 North Thompson St.) or by phone (269-469-2933).
A Teen Dora Dream Party is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library.
Watch the live action Dora movie, cartoonify yourself, partake in a scavenger hunt all while maintaining your speech of long pauses and many other adventurous whims and games.
On Grand Valley Dean’s List
Gregory Palen of Three Oaks has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Grand Valley State University.
To be included, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Gregory is the son of Charles and Donna Palen.
New Troy Indoor Flea Markets
The New Troy Community Center will have lots of treasures for two Indoor Flea Markets on Saturday, January 11, and Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The Market offers antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made and locally grown goodies. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
The Flea Market continues on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Donald at (773) 803-9773.
Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy.
Bridgman Library New Year's Eve Party
A New Year's Eve Party for children is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 at the Bridgman Library.
Are you too young to stay up until midnight? Ring in 2020 a little early with fun at the Bridgman Library. Sign up at the circulation desk or call 269-465-3663. For ages 2-plus.
Service League to meet Jan. 8
The New Buffalo Service League’s January 8, 2020, meeting will be held at Dooley’s in New Buffalo.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30. Anyone interested in attending the meeting or more information regarding the Service League, may contact Liz Rettig, reservations chair, at (269) 266-2116.
MLK events at LMC
Lake Michigan College is hosting a week of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. starting with the college’s annual breakfast celebration in his name on Jan. 20.
The breakfast will be 7:45-10 a.m. in the Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall. Registration is due by Jan. 13 and can be made by visiting www. lakemichigancollege. edu/mlk, or contacting Jen O’Flynn at joflynn@lakemichigancollege.edu. The college will announce the recipient of its Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award at the breakfast.
This year’s theme is “A Legacy of Service.” Keynote speakers include LMC students Lezlyn Villa and Shaniya Sanders, with musical performances by the LMC Soundwaves and All God’s Children Community Choir.
Other activities open to the public during the week include:
• A Panel Presentation: What Can Be Done to Reduce Prejudice and Discrimination – noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Brown Lecture Hall in the Benton Harbor Campus Main Building, D-Wing. Panelists include Sandy Feldman, Kourtney Moore and Charmae Sanders. This free forum is provided by The Race Relations Council.
• Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide – noon-1 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Blue Lecture Hall on the Benton Harbor Campus Main Building, D-Wing. Local authors Larry and Sandy Feldman will present a free discussion of concepts and examples drawn from their recently published book, “Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide.” This book offers a hopeful view of how well-constructed diversity initiatives can combat entrenched racial prejudice and segregation. A book signing will follow.
On Wednesday and Thursday of that week, LMC students will volunteer to help assemble dried bean soup and rice packets for area food pantries and create tie blankets for area homeless shelters.
For more information visit www.lakemichigan college.edu/mlk.
Playing at Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St. in Three Oaks, is screening “Dark Waters,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Parasite.”
For more, go to vickerstheatre.com/ or call (269) 756-3522.
Happenings at Bridgman Library
Teens and children can pick up ice up Winter Break Reading Bingo cards at the Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., and start reading to Feb. 1, 2020.
The “Crazy Eights” Adult Winter Reading Program takes place through Feb. 1. Read eight books, record them on the library’s entry form and turn the form into the library. Win a deck of cards and be entered in a drawing to win a gift certificate to Tapistry.
Food for Fines continues at the Bridgman Public Library until Jan. 4.
Patrons can bring unopened, nonperishable food and pantry items to the front desk and have their overdue book fines removed.
A Roblox and Minecraft Meetup is scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Bridgman Public Library Community Room.
Participants must already have a device with Minecraft, Roblox Studio, Sandbox, or similar in order to participate.
Registration for this event is required and is available at the circulation desk one month in advance. Limit 20 participants.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows shelled at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: Brooklyn Charmers (a Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago’s top players) at 8 p.m. Jan. 11; CSNY Tribute Marrakesh Express at 8 p.m. Jan. 18; an Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. Jan. 25.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to acornlive.com.
Winter Reading Advisory at Three Oaks Library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library has issued a “Winter Reading Advisory” reading program from January 2, 2020, to February 28, 2020.
Adults can sign up in the library and receive a cute winter mug - perfect to enjoy a cup of tea while you read a good book. You will receive one entry for the grand prize drawing for each book you read (audiobooks count, too!). The drawing will be held on Friday, February 28.
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
New Troy renovation drive
The Friends of New Troy are seeking additional support for renovation work at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The non-profit organization that owns, maintains and operates the center is raising funds to improve the community center, starting with the bathrooms, built for elementary students in 1952. The cost of the upgrades is estimated at more than $46,000. Infant changing stations and handicapped accessible stalls also are included in the plans.
The Friends are pursuing grants and planning fundraisers, but is also seeking public donations. Donations can be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. Or visit www.FriendsOfNewTroy. org and click on donate.
Weekly wine course offered
Lake Michigan College has created a weekly course to give participants tasting tips when it comes to wine.
Each Monday, beginning Jan. 13, LMC enologist Amy Birk will guide participants on a global wine-tasting journey through a course called Wines of the World.
The 14-week community education class will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m., from Jan. 13 to April 27 in the Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture on LMC’s campus in Benton Township. Class lectures will focus on grape varieties, climatic considerations, winemaking practices, and laws governing wine production.
Students will taste four to five new wines each class and develop sensory skills through guided tastings of old and new world wines.
Non-LMC students should sign up through Eventbrite to use this course as a non-credit, personal enrichment opportunity. This course runs concurrently with the credit course, Wines of the World II. A onetime $350-course fee pays for all 14 classes. Space is limited.
The Welch Center, the new $7 million, 14,000-square-foot teaching winery at 2774 E. Empire Ave., is designed to provide Wine and Viticulture Technology students with a stateof- the-art environment to gain hands-on education in the art, science and business of winemaking.
To register for the course, visit lakemichigan college.edu/wines-of-the -world. For questions, email Becca Sonday at bsonday@lakemichigan college.edu.
Mini-Bees
Bridgman Boys Mini-Bee Basketball runs through February 15 at Bridgman High School.
Third- and fourth-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Fifth- and sixth-graders will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $35 and includes prizes and a T-shirt. FUNdamentals will be stressed. Contact Mike Miller at mmiller@bridgmanschools.com to register.
Berrien County Dancers registration
Registration for the 2019-2020 school year is about to begin for Berrien County Dancers, a county-wide program in which students may earn high school credit for taking dance classes. Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced Dance classes are held during the school day at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
Placement auditions are required for enrollment in Intermediate and Advanced Dance. Advanced auditions will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 3:00-4:45 p.m. Intermediate auditions will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 3:00-4:30 p.m. Reservations are required to attend. Alternate arrangements are available for students who need them.
Students who plan to enroll in Beginning Dance may register through their guidance counselor. No prior experience or audition is necessary for Beginning Dance.
Contact Theresa Graziano, Artistic Director, by email at tgraziano@lpslancer.net for an audition reservation. Please include the student’s name, phone number, and experience level.
The Berrien County Dancers curriculum offers technique classes in ballet and jazz with its main emphasis focused on modern technique. Elements of dance composition, dance history and anatomical alignment are taught as well. With the help of Lakeshore Public Schools and the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation, students also receive opportunities to work with distinguished outside professionals. Additional information is available online at www.BerrienCountyDancers.com.
Donation to Friendship Gardens
Horizon Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Dwight, presented a donation of $35,000 to Friendship Botanic Gardens on November 19, 2019 for partial funding of a new wedding and event venue.
“A few years ago when we started the journey to restore Friendship Botanic Gardens, I asked Horizon Bank to help us and Craig Dwight came to our aid with moral and financial support,” said Friendship Botanic Gardens President, John Leinweber. “He gave us encouragement right from the beginning.”
The newly constructed Celebration Pavilion is a premiere venue that can hold up to 250 guests comfortably for business meetings, concerts, special events, wedding receptions, and more. The pavilion has lighting, ceiling fans and retractable sides.
Since 2016, Horizon Bank has been a generous donor, awarding Friendship Botanic Gardens with over $103,000 towards the development of gardens, electrical needs and equipment for the grounds and now the Celebration Pavilion.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 East US Highway 12, Michigan City, Indiana. For more information contact us at 219-878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org, or visit our Facebook event page.
