The Friends of the New Buffalo Library will host a Zoom program about environmental issues in the Great Lakes at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Presented by the Alliance for the Great Lakes, the program will look at invasive species, high water levels, harmful algal blooms, plastics pollution and more.
Attendees will learn what the Alliance and its partners are doing to protect the lakes, and how individuals and communities can take action through policy, volunteering and education.
Until the library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the events section of the New Buffalo Township Library's Facebook page or email new.buffalo.fol@gmail.com.
Historic Demonstration Day
River Valley Antique Power will have a free one-day Historic Demonstration Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 (all events outside) at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks.
It’s your chance to learn about a working sawmill, shingle mill, Big Superior Antique Engine, antique tractors and how things were accomplished in the past. Bring your own lunch and chairs. Drinks and snacks will be available, as will fall produce.
Everyone is welcome to bring and exhibit any hobbies or collections. Flea Market vendors are also welcome. For more information, call (517) 204-8786.
Pet President election planned
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) is holding a “Pet President of TROTOM” election.
Votes with accompanying voluntary contributions may be cast at local businesses displaying the ballot with all the candidates’ pictures and platforms. The ballot will be rotated to participating businesses during October. Final votes can be cast on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Museum’s newly acquired Old Township Hall, 8 E. Linden St., Three Oaks. The winner will be determined by the total amount of donations submitted to each pet’s platform.
Josephine Haden collection at Judy Ferrara Gallery
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, is featuring a select collection of Josephine Haden's paintings from several of her series.
Haden is a nationally recognized artist known for her signature take on landscape paintings.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday 12 - 6 pm or by appointment 574-276-6001
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled as follows: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman; 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC).
Neighbor by Neighbor offers assistance
Are you facing a disconnect notice, an eviction, or just can't catch up with your bills? Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help thanks to donations from The Pokagon Fund, United Way, the Berrien Community Foundation, and donors. Call or text 269-231-0648.
New Buffalo Library services available
The New Buffalo Township Library will be taking appointments for book browsing starting on Oct. 5.
Full rules will be listed on the library's website (newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org), Facebook page, and on the doors of the library. Appointments are limited and of a half-hour duration, call 269-469-2933 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service and Service appointments are still available (please call the library). To sign up for a library card go to the website.
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly storytimes for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. A Youth Fall Reading Program begins on September 22 and sign-ups begin soon. During the month of September, Youth Services is offering a book give-away (sign up your child(ren) by calling the library).
Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at noon and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on our Facebook page. Adult Services is also offering Blind Date with a Book, call the library to sign up.
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations.
Acorn Homegrown!
The Acorn Theater has a series of Acorn Homegrown! shows planned in October. For more, go to www.acornlive.com.
Rally for Rotary!
The Rotary Club of Harbor Country (RCHC) is planning an inaugural Road Rally event on Sunday, Oct. 18, to raise funds to support the club’s many community-based projects and programs.
The first-ever Road Rally will lead teams of two or more people per vehicle along a picturesque route through Harbor Country, while participants decipher fun clues and collect information at various intriguing points of interest. The automobile-based scavenger hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Corvette Central, 13550 Three Oaks Road, Sawyer, and is expected to take participants about two hours to complete. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams completing the route with the most correct answers.
The event is being planned as a safe and fun fundraising event in a time when COVID-19 makes other charitable event alternatives less feasible. It is also intended to help promote participating Harbor Country businesses at a time when additional exposure is most needed.
“Like just about every other individual, business and organization in these times, Rotary Club of Harbor Country is in a position of wanting to deliver the same or an even greater level of service, but with fewer resources,” says Club President, Georgiana Gormley. “Harbor Country’s at-risk populations depend on the real help our grassroots programs and projects provide. The Road Rally is going to be our club’s primary fundraising event this year, and it’s been conceived top to bottom to provide participants with a fun and unique experience in which they can safely participate with social distancing.”
There are three ways to participate.
It takes at least two, but preferably three or four in a car to be able to safely drive, navigate the route and record answers, so it’s an ideal opportunity for families and groups of friends. The participation fee will be $25 per person, which is reduced to $20 per person in vehicles with three or more participants (each will receive a snack bag and a commemorative Road Rally T-shirt). A variety of prizes – including gift cards to some participating local businesses – will also be given away.
Road Rally sponsorships also are availablea, with sponsors receiving recognition in all communications and promotional materials. Current event sponsors include Pristine Pools & Spas, Friends of Berrien County Trails, Drier’s Meat Market, Jackie’s Café, Café Gulistan, and Vickers Theatre.
Finally, individuals or families can participate by sponsoring their favorite Harbor Country business, effectively paying the sponsorship fee for the subject business to be recognized as an event sponsor.
Advanced registration is required, and can be completed at harborcountryrotary.org. Interested participants can visit the Road Rally Event on RCHC’s Facebook page (@rotaryharborcountry) for more information.
Bridgman Library open by appointment
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you "covered,"and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio under the new umbrellas. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded for easy access.
Community Recycling Event
The final 2020 Berrien County Community Recycling Event will accept household chemicals and medications, hard foam or polystyrene, electronics, and personal documents for onsite shredding on Saturday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Recycling Center, 3200 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan.
This event is drive-thru only, participants must remain in their vehicle. This event is for Berrien County residents only, no business waste is accepted. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor and $20 per television, which is due at the event. All other accepted items are collected at no charge. Donations are appreciated and accepted to help defray collection costs. This event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department and hosted by the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Authority.
Household chemicals include liquids, cleaners, oils, and chemicals from your garage, yard and garden, workshop, basement, under the sink, and items from your medicine cabinet. Examples include oil-based paint, used motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, pesticides and yard chemicals, pool chemicals, unwanted pills, medical sharps, fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, and batteries of all sizes. An item that is not accepted it latex paint. Do not bring latex paint. Either use up the latex paint, recycle it at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph or Stevensville for a fee, or dry it out and place it in with regular household trash.
Electronics include anything with a cord or items that run on batteries from a household. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor and $20 per TV.
Document shredding services are for paper documents from residents only. Remove any plastic or metal items such as CDs, binders, dividers, and plastic folders. Staples are ok to leave in. Documents will be shredded on-site.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along South Elm Street.
• The Skip's New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century.
The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.