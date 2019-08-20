The Anunciation & Greek Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival will take place Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Hellenic Center, 17760 Behner Road, New Buffalo.
The Festival will feature authentic greek pastries, traditional Greek music with a live band Saturday both days, a dance troupe, food prepared by Formal Fork, children’s activities, and church and museum tours.
Three Oaks Movie Night
Betty’s Buddies is having a Free Movie Night Saturday, Aug. 24, at dusk.
The move “Goonies” will be shown outdoors in the softball field just behind the Featherbone Restaurant. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. There will be a concession stand to purchase popcorn, snacks & drinks.
Royalty Run
The Miss Bridgman Organization will sponsor a Royalty Run beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, with the start/finish line on Toth Park.
Online registration is at is at runsignup.com, Bridgman Royalty Run, .or people can pick up registration forms at Knots Therapeutic Massage in Bridgman.
Blue & White Ceilidh
The Blue and White Ceilidh (the Galien all-year reunion) will take place on Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 344, 402 North Main St., Galien.
Meet and greet starts at 4 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m. potluck dinner; 7 p.m. DJ Fire, Registration for the corn hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. The Alumni Association will provide the meat for the meal, please bring a dish to share. Coffee and punch to drink or cash bar.
Bridgman Back to School socials
Bridgman Elementary School will hold its annual back-to-school Ice Cream Socials at 3891 Lake Street.
Back to School packets are available for pick-up on Tuesday,
August 27, 2019 from 8 AM to 3 PM in the school office. These packets will also include the student’s teacher assignment.
Students entering Progressive 5’s, Kindergarten and 1st Grades will attend their ice cream social on Wednesday, August 28 from 6:30-7:30 PM. tudents entering Grades 2, 3 and 4 will attend on Thursday, August 29 from 6:30-7:30 PM. Parents and students will get to meet their teacher in the classrooms, and should verify transportation. School supplies can also be brought to the classrooms during the ice cream social.
Shoreline Alliance meeting set
The New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance has made very significant progress toward its goal of restoring the beaches south of the New Buffalo breakwater. By attending the August 31 meeting at the New Buffalo High School at 10 a.m. attendees will learn the work the NBSA and government officials have engaged in this past year.
For more go to newbuffaloshorelinealliance@gmail.com
History of winemaking event
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) invites all to sip some fine local vintages, enjoy some light bites and learn more about the long and checkered history of area wine making on Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 5 p.m. The setting for the event is Café Gulistan, 13591 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, the former tasting room of the old Molly Pitcher winery.
Wine expert Rick Cooper and TROTOM Board Member Nick Bogert will present a pictorial look back at an industry that peaked in the 1960s, faltered after that, but is now enjoying a robust revival.
The history of wine making in the area includes arson fires, a controversial religious sect and even prisoners of war helping process local grapes. Cooper will offer his perspective on where the local industry stands now and where it’s headed.
Admission for this Museum fundraiser is $30 for museum members, $35 for non-members. Membership sign-up for $10 will be available that evening. For further information, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Bridgman Community Garage Sale
The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will host the 37th annual Bridgman community garage sale on Sept. 13-14. The $10 permits are on sale at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
Sellers must purchase permits by noon Sept. 7 to have their locations included on the garage sale map. Home sales will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Maps will be distributed at the library from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Residents can bring their sale items to the library’s south parking lot and use a 3-by-6-foot table. Only 18 tables are available, and will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Hours for the parking lot tables will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Sellers will be required to remove their goods by 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and set up again the next morning.
JFK Assassination forum
A Nightmare on Elm Street – The JFK Assassination will be the subject of the Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library on on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Upcoming FOL programs include: a private tour of the Lubeznik Center’s Chicago Imagists Exhibit on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Climate Change and Fishing in Lake Michigan on Monday, Oct. 7. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Weko Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org.
Historical Society August meeting
The Galien Woods Historical Society will hold its August meeting on Thursday August 29, at 7 p.m. in their building at 108 S. Grant Street, Galien.
The program for the evening will be “The Way We Were and The Way We Are” and is about the Silver Beach Amusement Park. It is being presented by Connie Yore, Curator of the Silver Beach Amusement Park Museum and Suz Schalon, President of the Silver Beach Carousel Society. There will be a free prize drawing at the conclusion.
All meeting are free and open to the public. We meet the last Thursday of the month and are seeking new members. Call Elmer Doyle at (269) 545-8871 for more information.
RV back-to-school nights
River Valley Elementary back-to-school nights are scheduled as follows: Chikaming Elementary is Tuesday, August 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Three Oaks Elementary is Wednesday, August 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry in Galien
There will be a Mobile Food Pantry at the Galien Township Fire Station (305 Kiley Dr., in the Industrial Park at Galien) on Thursday, August 29, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Feeding America West Michigan and hosted by the Galien & Olive Branch UM Churches, the mobile food pantry will provide food from Feeding America and the Harris Family Farm Foundation (harrisfamilyfarmfoundation.org) will provide locally grown produce. Galien and former Galien School District members will be served first, then open to all. Please bring bags and boxes to carry your food.
Masonic pancake breakfast
The Three Oaks Masonic Lodge will be dishing out hot delicious pancakes at the Featherbone Restaurant in Three Oaks from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, August 25.
You can choose plain pancakes or blueberry pancakes, along with sausage, OJ, coffee and milk. Proceeds will help Three Oaks Masonic Lodge give out $3,000 in scholarships each year to deserving high school students to help them with college. Cost is $8 for Adults, $4 for children under 12, and free for 5 and under at the door.
Outsiders Outside Art Fair
“Gallop on Over” to the 24th Outsiders Outside Art Fair on Labor Day Weekend at Judith Racht Gallery, 13689 Prairie Road, Harbert.
The show, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, will feature 50 new paintings by Casey McGlynn and 48 booths of dealers and artists from all over the country.
Admission to the Friday opening night party with music by Joe Carroll and a cash bar benefitting Fernwood Botanical Garden (includes full weekend pass) is $25. Daily admission is $10 (children 12 and under free). Food will be available at the famous taco truck.
For more information, call (269) 469-1080.
Bridgman Library renovations
The Bridgman Public Library is pleased to announce The Friends of the Library have donated $10,000 towards upcoming renovations to the library.
The library will be closed September 23 through October 5, while it receives new carpet, lighting, paint, and furniture.
Book Club to meet
The Harbor Country Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month in the New Buffalo Township Library. The August 29 selection is “Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff. The September 26 selection is “The Woman in the Window” by AJ Finn.
Quilt auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are having a “Silent Auction” for 20 quilts that the group has donated to help raise funds for some upgrades to the church kitchen.
The community is invited to take part. You may see the display Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when the church office is open (the church is located on Sawyer Road just east of the Sawyer Post Office).
All the quilts are different — no colors or patterns are alike — and all are machine sewn, hand tied and 80-by-60 inches. The church has had a quilters group for many years, providing around 100 quilts per year, shipped out for World Relief.
The Silent Auction will continue until Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m. during our Swiss Steak Dinner. At that time the last name with the highest offer will win that quilt.
If you have questions come by and see the display or call the church office at (269) 426-3937.
Acorn Shows
The following shows are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: A Big Night with The Little Something Band at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23; The Steepwater Band and Nomad Planets at 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Sandra Thompson’s Very Special Birthday Bash Open Mic NIght at 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Brass From The Past at 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Carla Cooke — The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience at 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Lyric Opera at Friendship Gardens
Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 East U.S. Highway 12, Michigan City, Ind., will be hosting the Lyric Opera of Chicago from 3 to 6 p.m. (Central Time) Sunday, August 25. Some of the biggest names in Chicago’s arts and culture scene will preview their 2019-2020 season.
The event will include performances by Chicago Lyric Opera artists Kimberly Jones, Maia Surace, Cornelius Johnson and others who are returning to Friendship Botanic Gardens. The program will include arias from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” “Puccini Madame Butterfly” and Broadway favorites “Porgy and Bess,” “42nd Street,” “Showboat” and for the first time, “Hamilton!”
General admission tickets are available on Eventbrite for $45. They will also be sold at the door the day of the event. The performance will begin promptly at 4 p.m. Central Time. For more information call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
Elvis Night at Senior Center
Elvis tribute artist Alvie Ellenwine and the Sweet Sensations will perform an Elvis tribute show at the River Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Donations are $10 per person, and there is limited seating for this special event. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase prior to the concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets are currently available at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert. For further information, phone (269) 469-4556.
Music in the Park
Andrea Kapsalis will perform at Three Oaks Music in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in Dewey Cannon Park through Aug. 31.
‘Conversations with a Suffragist’
“Conversations with a Suffragist,” two live performances of a one-woman show featuring Megan Burnett (who brings to life suffragist Mattie Griffith Browne) will be presented at the Vickers Theatre in Three Oaks at 3 pm on Sept. 18, and at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on September 19.
These performances are being presented by the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties commemorating 100 years of achieving women’s right to vote with the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.
Mattie Griffith Browne, a 19th century Kentucky suffragist, abolitionist, and author. Born in Owensboro, KY, to a slave-holding family, Browne was determined to free the slaves she inherited from her parents. As an adult, she wrote “Autobiography of a Female Slave” to raise money to free those slaves. She then turned her activism to suffragism and worked to obtain the right to vote for all citizens.
Megan Burnett is the Theatre Program Director and Assistant Professor of Theatre at Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY.
Tickets in advance are $10 or $12 at the door. There will be limited seating for students at $5 per ticket. VIP seating at $15 per ticket will be available for the Box Factory performance only. To purchase tickets online, visit the specific venue’s website at vickerstheatre.com or boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Burnett will conduct a post-show discussion following each performance. For more information on Megan Burnett’s performances, contact Judy Scully at jscully@luc.edu or 773-677-2528.
COL Barn Benefit
The 10th Annual Chikaming Open Lands Barn Benefit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at
Deer Creek Ranch, 15033 Flynn Road, Three Oaks.
Break out your Western duds for a fabulous party out on the ranch. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Froehlich’s, live and silent auctions, and the company of great people in a beautiful outdoor setting.
If you do not wish to purchase tickets online, you may do so over the phone by calling our office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (269) 405-1006. Basic Tickets: are $120 each for Chikaming Open Lands members or $150 each for non-members (includes 1-year membership to Chikaming Open Lands). Land Protector Tickets: $250 per person. Land Protector ticket buyers will be listed in a special section of the program, and on signage prominently displayed at the event.
Chamber Mixer
A Harbor Country Mixer is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Four Winds Casino New Buffalo Pool Area
with co-host New Buffalo Savings Bank-Teachers Credit Union (TCU).
There will be a raffle for the chance to win one of three drawings for $100 gift cards. There is an exit door off the casino floor to the left of Hard Rock with a walkway that leads directly to the pool (location will change to the Hard Rock Café in case of inclement weather).
Bake Sale at St. Agnes
A Huge Bake Sale featuring many varieties will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at St. Agnes Church, 5760 Sawyer Road in Sawyer.
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
Trinity Back-to-School Night
A Precious in His Sight Preschool Back-to-School Night is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, for all preschoolers enrolled at Precious in His Sight at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer.
Parents are asked to return completed forms, provide a copy of immunizations, and pay registration fees at this time. There will also be time to visit the classroom, meet the teacher and enjoy a treat.
If you are still looking for a “Grace Place” to enroll your preschooler, a few openings are available. Contact the office for more information call (269) 426-3151.
Greenbush music
A schedule of upcoming live music at Greenbush Brewing in downtown Sawyer follows: Aug. 23 - Hill Dunes with special guest Doyle Martin 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sept. 6 - Don Savoie 7 to 9 p.m.; Sept. 20 - Lexi Adams 7 to 9 p.m.
Bridgman Farmers Market
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
Steam and Power Show
The Hesston Steam Museum’s 63rd Annual Labor Day Weekend Steam and Power Show is scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31, Sept. 1 and 2, beginning at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Central Time each day.
The many varied attractions at the Show include riding behind a 67-ton 1929 Shay logging locomotive, a replica 1900s train depot with a working telegraph office, a steam-powered sawmill cutting logs supplied by the big steam crane into lumber, the LaPorte County (IN) Courthouse’s first electric generator plant, steam tractors chuffing past you in the Parade of Power, and three sizes of trains on three different track routes that you can ride. After undergoing an extensive restoration, the HK Porter No. 2 is preparing to roll on the rails again for the first time since 1985.
For more info, visit www.hesston.org.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library is hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. There will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
HCM Vehicle Donation Initiative
Harbor Country Mission (HCM) is accepting donations of vehicles that can be immediately given to those who are struggling to get to work, pick up their children from school or run basic errands necessary for life such as grocery shopping and medical appointments.
Dave Heyn, who with his wife Hannah, began Harbor Country Mission in 2015, said “with our Vehicle Donation Initiative we are reaching out to our community once again to fill the increasingly urgent need of our neighbors and friends in Southwest Michigan who are in the greatest socio-economic need.”
Unlike other programs who request auto donations of any kind, the vehicles donated to HCM need to have clear title and be in good running order; ready to be licensed, insured and put into service on the road. As Dave Heyn further explained: “we are requiring those receiving these vehicles be able to afford title transfers and insurance--but often times, that’s when money runs out. As a result, we are hoping to receive vehicles (preferably mini-vans, SUVs and hatchbacks with a bit of cargo and kid space) to be as low-mileage as possible and not require many immediate repairs.”
In addition to the Vehicle Donation Initiative, a Warehouse Donation Center in Bridgman and a Vintage Finds resale shop in Sawyer, HCM is exploring the development of a community-based eBay site and are seeking space to open a clothing distribution center that would southwest Michigan. HCM currently offers, on the second Friday of each month, a “Free Friday” at both locations that overwhelmingly helps those transitioning out of homelessness into some form of longer-term residency. This is in addition to their “Free Room” at the Warehouse Donation Center that is open 7 days a week and provides linens, kitchen supplies, kids shelves and other small home goods that are available to anyone in need.
For more information regarding how you can support HCM’s Vehicle Donation Initiative, please contact Dave Heyn at 269-326-0077. Harbor Country Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Skip’s Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more. Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
Market runs each Thursday from May 30-Sept. 5 in downtown New Buffalo beginning at 4 p.m. The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, and food trucks. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Wednesdays in the Park
Enjoy a reasonably priced meal and musical talent in New Buffalo Township’s Memorial Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer (mid-June to early September). Food is served beginning at 6 p.m. (cash only) and music follows. The park is a smoke free, alcohol free and pet free environment. https://newbuffalotownship.org/
Three Oaks Farmers Market
Locally grown produce and more is offered every Saturday from May 25-Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Park (across from the Speedway station).
