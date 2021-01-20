Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) will stick close to home for a refresher course on winter hiking tips on Saturday, Jan. 23, beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern at the New Buffalo Area Schools (NBAS) Nature Study Trails, 12291 Lubke Road, New Buffalo.
HCH President Pat Fisher will discuss and demonstrate proper cold-weather clothing and gear and pass along some tips to avoid cold-related injuries and illnesses.
The NBAS Nature Study Trails more than four miles of trails and nearly 60 acres of forested dune and wetland habitats where native flora and fauna living in harmony with ancient beaches built against a clay moraine, ravines, streams, marshes, hardwood forests and wet flatwoods. The trails are maintained by students and staff and volunteers. Structures have been added by scouts and neighborhood volunteers. The trails complement the Chikaming Open Lands Turtle Creek Preserve and New Buffalo’s Turtle Pond Nature Preserve.
Hikers should gather in the New Buffalo Elementary School parking lot at 12291 Lubke Road dressed in layers, wearing a warm hat and bringing water for the 1.5-mile hike of moderate difficulty. HCH hikers observe social distancing and the use of face masks is required. For complete details or membership information, visit harbor countryhikers.com/events.
Trinity blood drive
A Versiti community blood drive is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan, 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer.
Appointments are preferred (call 866-642-5663 or visit http://bit.ly/Sawyersaveslives.
Versiti is a fusion of blood donation, scientific curiosity and precision medicine which recognizes that the gift of blood and life are precious. As a member of the Versiti community, our donations are of crucial importance for local Michigan hospitals.
Patients need help all year long, not just during times of high need. Blood donors can give up to six times a year (every 56 days). Everyone in the Sawyer community who pitches in, from volunteers to donors, can feel good about helping patients who depend on receiving that blood.
All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed and donors also will receive free COVID antibody testing.
Mobile food pantries
Upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled as follows: 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Three Oaks American Legion Post, 204 W. Linden Street, Three Oaks; 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St, St. Joseph; 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer; 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman.
For more, log on to: https://www.feedwm.org/ mobile-pantry-schedule/
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Have you ever wondered what happens at the library when it’s closed? The Three Oaks Public Library mascot, Mr. Warren the Build-a-Bear Mustang, will share our secret world with your stuffed animal friends at our Stuffed Animal Sleepover.
Children up to age 11 are invited to drop off a stuffed friend anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. When you drop off your friend, you will make a name tag for them and take home an activity for yourself. Your stuffed friend will spend the night in the library – reading books, playing games, sharing snacks, and making new friends with the other stuffed animals.
The next day (Saturday, Feb. 13) you will come back to the library to pick up your stuffed friend between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will be all set to go home with you and share their adventures.
Masks are required for everyone entering the library so be sure your stuffed friend is “masked up!”
One friend per child and space is limited so call (269) 756-5621 to register.
Assistance offered
Have you recently been unemployed? Are you struggling to sign up for food stamps, Medicaid, or unemployment? Do you have rent, mortgage and, or utility bills piling up? Are you wondering where to go for food?
Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help you and will provide confidential consultation so that you can find the resources needed. Neighbor by Neighbor focuses primarily on Chikaming, Three Oaks, and New Buffalo Townships thanks to funding from The Pokagon Fund. However, thanks to a United Way grant, we also serve clients in Galien, New Troy, and Bridgman.
You can call or text 269-231-0648 for assistance.
Mini Bees
The Bridgman Mini Bees Boys Basketball program will be based on teaching the FUNdamentals of basketball. It will include a T-Shirt, contests, prizes and scrimmages. The Bridgman boy’s basketball coaching staff will run the program (Chuck Tate, Brad Yachstetter, Mike Miller and players).
Each player must have tennis shoes with non marking soles, shorts and a T-shirt. The program will meet on the following Saturdays at BHS (3rd and 4th grades from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; 5th and 6th grades from 10 a.m. to noon): Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 6.
Cost of the program is $35 with cash or checks payable to Bridgman Public Schools (includes prizes and a T-shirt). If cost is a problem please contact Coach Miller. For more information send an email to mmiller@bridgmanschools.com.
Library Zoom events
The Bridgman Public Library is offering “The Real Mae West” via Zoom presented by Educational Entertainer, Martina Mathisen at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Who was Mae West really? Find out during this fun and engaging program. Zoom link will be available on www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
An all-ages Digital Build Challenge is scheduled for Feb. 15 (registration opens Feb. 1). Attempt our build challenge from the comfort of your home using computers or building bricks. Sign up and details on the BPL website.
A Zoom Event on “Out-Smarting the Scammers” by Douglas Wall is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Get expert advice on how to identify and protect yourself from fraudulent activity.
A “Winter Reading Challenge” (ages 2 and up) is in effect to Feb. 6. Can you complete five challenges before the snow melts? Sign into Wandoo Reader on www.bridgmanlibrary.com. (You can use your login from the summer reading program.)
“Stay Safe and Read” Adult Winter Reading continues to Feb. 6. Read a combined total of 5 books (printed and/or audio) that were checked out from the library and claim your theatre sized box of candy. Your name will also be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate to the Full Circle Cafe. Sign up on www. bridgmanlibrary.com.
Animal Attraction Hike set
Chikaming Open Lands (COL) plans an Animal Attraction Hike for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Explore the different ways animals attract a mate, including bright colors, interesting dances and loud calls at Jens Jensen Preserve.
Registration and mask required (for more, go to www.chikamingopenlands.org).
Brian Swiger Scholarship
The Twin City Players announces that application forms for the 2021 Brian Swiger Memorial Scholarship are available online.
The scholarship was established in 1996 in memory of former TCP member Brian Swiger. Scholarships of up to $1,000 are earmarked for seniors graduating from Berrien County high schools who have demonstrated a strong interest in theater-related activities during their academic careers. Winners, however, can use the award money to pursue any field of study at any accredited college, university, trade school or arts education institution.
Applications are available at twincityplayers.org or by calling 269-429-0400 to request an application. Students at Berrien County high schools can also contact their counselors to learn more.
Mail applications to Twin City Players, P.O. Box 243, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085. Applications must be received no later than March 31, 2021. The scholarship is awarded based upon school and community activities, TCP involvement, grade point average of 2.5 or better and a short essay. The recipient(s) are announced in late May.
Quiz on history
The Friends of New Buffalo Library plan a fun presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 16, featuring Historical Society of Michigan’s Bob Myers quizzing the audience about history myths.
For further information, call the New Buffalo Township Library at (269) 469-2933, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org, or send an email to new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Fair Beef registration
Market beef and carcass class registration for the 2021 Berrien County Youth Fair is underway and registrations must be received at the Fair Office by February 1, 2021.
Exhibitors must be at least 5 years old to show animals. Berrien County youth between the ages of 5 and 20, as of January 1, 2021, may register their market beef animals by picking up a form at the Fair office or by calling the Fair office at (269) 473-4251. Only paper entry forms will be accepted – no online registration for market beef and carcass class.
All beef and dairy animals must have a Radio Frequency Electronic Identification (RFID) tag number listed on the exhibitor entry form, which is issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and can be obtained by calling 1-800-292-3939 or on-line at www.michigan.gov/mdard.
Completed registration forms may be: dropped off at the Fair office in Berrien Springs (Tuesday or Thursday between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); mailed to the Fair office (Berrien County Youth Fair, P. O. Box 7, Berrien Springs, MI 49103); or placed in the drop box located near the entrance to the Fair office.
If more than one animal is registered by members of the same family, a family backup can be designated at weigh-in. There will be no changes allowed among siblings on entry day. Each exhibitor may register four animals, but only two animals may be exhibited.
All market beef that are registered to come to the Fair must be brought to the Fairgrounds to be ear-tagged and weighed on Saturday, February 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the beef barns, Buildings 53 and 52. For more information, go to www.bcyf.org.
Virtual Lecture Series
From January to April, Fernwood Botanical Garden will offer Meet the Greats – a dynamic lineup of speakers discussing plant exploration, garden design, art, and architecture.
Each presentation will take place on Zoom. Registrants will receive a link to each webinar before each lecture.
The series will feature nationally and internationally known garden leaders, plant experts, authors, landscape architects, and garden designers including Daniel J. Hinkley, Keith Stolte, Michael S. Dosmann, Andrea Wulf, Bill Noble, and Piet Oudolf. The series schedule, speaker and lecture information, and ticket details can be found at www.fernwoodbotanical.org. Registration can be taken online or by phone at 269-695-6491.
Library open Saturdays
The Three Oaks Library has resumed Saturday hours (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The library also is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 6 p.m.; Closed on Sunday.
The building remains open. Those entering are required to wear a mask and maintain social distance from others that do not live in their household. Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
Curbside pickup also is offered. To place requests call (269) 756-5621 or log in online at https://threeoaks. biblionix.com/catalog/ and reserve items yourself. Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
January Take and Make Craft Bags for children features a cute penguin and a tissue paper winter mitten. Quantities are limited so come on in and pick yours up.
The Winter Reading Program for adults is underway and will end on March 26, 2021. The first 30 people to register will receive a cute mug, then for each book you read you receive an entry into the drawing to win a prize on Monday, March 29, 2021. For more information, call 756-5621.
