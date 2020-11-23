Harbor Country Singers will offer two Christmas Singalong events for families on Sunday, Dec.13.
The first will be at Sawyer Highlands Church, 13100 Red Arrow Highway, at 3 p.m.
The second will be at Converge Community Church in New Buffalo at 6 p.m.
Both venues are set up with the addition of two spaces for large gatherings, making social distancing possible. Upon arrival, guests will sign in, and masks will be required, creating as safe a place to gather as possible. Although the concert is free, tickets are recommended. Tickets are available at www.schoolofamericanmusic.com
Director Cindy Dryden said the Christmas Celebration will include audience participation, talented area musicians and “a robust brass quintet made up of music educators, instructors and members of the LaPorte City Band.”
For those unable to attend, the program will be recorded and can be accessed via School of American Music, Sawyer Highlands and Converge Community Church Facebook Live.
Snowflake Stroll
The 6th Annual Snowflake Stroll will take place Saturday, November 28, in Three Oaks. Shops, galleries and eateries will stay open late (face masks mandatory) and a tree lighting will be held in Carver Park.
Wreaths Across America drive
A local effort is underway to support Wreaths Across America.
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NS-DAR) are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in southern Michigan are honored December 19 on the National Wreaths Across America Day. Locally, the Rebecca Dewey Chapter NS-DAR is ollecting funds up to December 15 to sponsor wreaths needed to honor every veteran at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Each wreath sponsorship cost $15. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Blue Star Mothers group and a local veteran’s group.
For further information on how to donate, contact Sandy Wilhoit, Rebecca Dewey NS-DAR, at sswilhoit@aol.com.
Fudge-Raiser
Chef Jackie Shen, who owns Jackie’s Café in New Buffalo, has selected Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan to be the recipient of this year’s Fudge-Raiser sale.
At age 18, Shen left Hong Kong to come to Ottumwa, Iowa, to attend college. To earn tuition Jackie would go to Chicago in the summers to waitress in a diner. She graduated from the Houston Hilton School of Management and then worked at the Ritz Carlton, Water Tower Hyatt, and Hyatt Regency. After success in her first business, a diner on Chicago’s Northwest side, she went to work for famed chef Jean Banchet at Le Mer and then as an apprentice at Le Francais.
Her namesake restaurant, Jackie’s in Lincoln Park, was for 13 years a Chicago destination for out-of-towners such as Robert Redford and Paul Newman as well as local regular patrons Oprah Winfrey, Mike Royko, Studs Terkel and Ann Landers.
As a chef Jackie has received national recognition, numerous awards and honors, including an invitation by Mayor and Mrs. Daley to cook for the President of China during his visit to Chicago. She has also been very active throughout her career in organizing culinary talent to raise money for charity to support local organizations.
You can order fudge several ways: Call Meals on Wheels of SW Michigan at 269-925-0137 to order and pick it up at the office, 1708 Colfax Avenue; have the fudge sent to or delivered to you.
Those purchasing fudge also can call Jackie’s in New Buffalo at 269-469-1800 and pick it up at the Cafe, located at 801 W. Buffalo St. in New Buffalo. Cash and checks accepted.
Small Business Saturday
The New Buffalo Business Association posted a reminder that Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 28 with the following message: “It goes without saying that our entire area's economy is rooted in its small businesses and the community's support. In 2020, with round 2 upon us - please keep your holiday gift spending local. It literally makes the difference between weathering this storm, or succumbing to it.”
The NBBA is placing potted Holiday Trees along North Whittaker Street to help usher in the Holidays.
Berrien Conty Ecosystem presentation
Details in on plant and animal species that call Berrien County home will be shared during a Friends of New Buffalo Library Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, featuring Ryan Postema, executive vice president of Chikaming Open Lands.
Postema will discuss the wide range of ecosystems, from prairies and wetlands to forests and dunes, that provide the habitat for an abundance of unique, rare and protected plants and animals. He also will share what is being done to help preserve these species and their habitats.
For log-in information check the events section of the New Buffalo Township Library's website or Facebook page or email new.buffalo.fol@gmail.com.
Quilt auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are opening their silent auction of 80-by-60-inch machine-stitched and hand-tied quilts (no 2 of the 30 alike) to all residents in the area.
The sale runs through noon Dec. 6.
The quilt display can be viewed and bid on from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bidding starts at $10 and goes up in $3 increments.
The Quilting Group makes between 50 to 100 quilts per year (and backpacks filled with school supplies) that are shipped through Lutheran World Relief to countries in need.
Proceeds from the quilt silent auction will benefit the church maintenance fund.
For more information on the silent auction or the Trinity Lutheran Church worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, call (269) 426-3937.
Help with stimulus checks
Have you received your $1,200 stimulus check? If not, you need to go online and fill out a form with the Internal Revenue Service at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here
Your local library can help you access the online form, or you can call Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648 by November 13 and we will send you the form to fill out.
Harbor Country Hikers events
Harbor Country Hikers have two upcoming events planned including a Nov. 27 alternative to Black Friday shopping malls and a Dec. 3 Zoom presentation showing how the region’s animal residents survive Michigan winters.
GREEN FRIDAY! Will take place at Fernwood Botanic Gardens, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, offering the chance to enjoy friends and family in the natural world. A two-hour hike at Fernwood will be led by Steve Bornell of the Botanic Gardens facility. Fernwood’s diverse 55 acres give rise to several natural communities, including dry and wet forests, young second-growth woods, streams and ponds and a reconstructed tall-grass prairie.
Hikers are reminded to dress for the weather, be prepared for some muddy areas depending on the weather and bring insect repellent and water. The hikers observe social distancing and the use of face masks is required.
The Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, will explore some of the amazing strategies that animals and plants have developed over time to survive winter in Michigan including long migrations and months of hibernation. The presenter will be Wendy Jones, a naturalist who has worked at Fernwood Botanical Gardens and Nature Preserve.
For complete details or log-in information, visit harborcountryhikers.com/events.
Food for Fines
A Food for Fines program will be offered by the Bridgman Public Library through Jan. 9.
If you owe overdue fines or have items that are due back to the library, now is the time to take care of them. This holiday season the Bridgman Public Library will accept donations of unopened, unexpired, non-perishable food items, paper products, laundry detergent, dish soap and disposable diapers as payment for any amount of overdue fines (donations will only cover overdue fines, not lost/damaged fees).
Donations collected at the library will be given to two local food pantries, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Woodland Shores Baptist Church, who in turn will distribute to our local Bridgman/Lake Township community.
No fines? No worries. Your kindness and canned goods are welcome here.
Upcoming programs at the library include: A "Michigan Owls" Zoom presentation by Naturalist, Andrew Nowicki (hosted by the Bridgman Library) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. You will be taken on a photo tour of owls commonly seen in Michigan and learn about their incredible adaptations. Find the Zoom link on bridgmanlibrary.com; Digital Builders Challenge (through Dec. 14) – Attempt build challenges from your home using computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides or any other program. Register on bridgmanlibrary.com.
Virtual Acorn
The following virtual events are being offered by the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks (www.acornlive.org):
• 8 p.m. Friday, December 18 — Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged! Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels for an intimate concert experience full of original songs and personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Stick around for an interactive audience Q&A with Jeff following the show. Tickets $15.
