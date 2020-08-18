The Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, will sponsor its third outdoor summer sing-along at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center on Thursday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Everyone is invited to join in.
The sing-along will feature folk songs by Pete Seeger; Woody Guthrie; Peter, Paul and Mary; Bob Dylan; Joni Mitchell, and more. School of American Music’s Donna Mitchell and HCS Producer Pat Putnam will lead the singing, and Guitar Instructor Ron Spears will provide accompaniment. Other guitarists are invited to bring their instruments and play along.
Michigan COVID-19 rules allow outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, provided social distancing is maintained. Sanitized seating from the Arts & Education Center will be available, or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Face shields will be available on request, and sheet music and lyrics will be provided, though the ability to read music is not required in order to participate in this event.
“Response to our sing-alongs has been excellent,” Putnam says. “People are eager to get out and participate in activities that are safe and fun. Many of those who attend have started bringing picnic dinners — a great way to enjoy the evening even more.”
The Harbor Country Singers is a program of the School of American Music, and is supported by a grant from the Pokagon Fund. The Arts & Education Center is located at 14 Maple Street in downtown Three Oaks, Mich. Rain date for the sing-along is Tuesday, September 8, same time.
Tractor ride
The River Valley Antique Tractor Association plans a tractor ride on Saturday, Aug. 22, leaving the Jelinek family log cabin at 7703 Stickles Road near Three Oaks at 10:30 a.m. for a 22-mile trip with one rest stop and lunch provided.
Cost is $10 (register by Aug. 17 by calling Ron at 517-204-8786 or Dewey at 269-665-0763).
Lake Michigan Shipwreck forum
The Friends of the New Buffalo Library’s Community Forum series explores the mystery of the Thomas Hume, a lumber schooner that sailed out of Chicago in 1891 and was never seen again until it was rediscovered by researchers more than a century later.
Valerie Van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association leads this Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 25. She tells how a mix of survey dives, historical research and detective-like reasoning pieced together the ship’s career and how its crew lived, worked and died on the lake.
On Tuesday, September 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, the Community Forum presents “Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol.” The enduring icon of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair was named by Cecil B. DeMille for a road atlas. She appeared in more than 30 films and paved the way for every sex symbol who followed, from Lana Turner to Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga.
Presenter William Hazelgrove, a prolific author and lecturer on a wide range of subjects such as the Wright Brothers, Al Capone and Edith Wilson, tells Sally Rand’s story in a Zoom presentation.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
‘Prose, Poetry and Paintings’
The Courtyard Gallery, 813 E. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, will present “Prose, Poetry and Paintings” as Indiana painter Birdie McElroy exhibits her new body of work from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, starting with a live interview on Facebook and the gallery website: http://www.courtyardfineart.com.
McElroy will give insight as to how she combines prose and poetry from some of history’s greatest poets along with her abstract paintings.
For more information call 1-800-291-9287 or email: gallery@courtyardfineart.com.
Bridgman Library open by appointment
The Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment (call 269-465-3663).
Appointments are 30 minutes and masks are required to enter. Curbside service is also available.
Chromebooks are available for outdoor/patio use for one hour.
Call 269-465-3663.
Coffee Creek hike
The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton, Ind. on Saturday, August 29. starting at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Hikers will meet at the Chesterton Amphitheater, walk the preserve’s ADA trails, then--for those who wish to continue--hike a three-mile mix of additional trails.
Coffee Creek Preserve is notable for balancing recreational needs with a biodiverse environment. The hike is rated “Easy.” Though membership is encouraged, all are welcome at HCH events. Children are especially welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Social distancing is observed at all HCH events, and use of face masks is required. For more information, including driving directions, visit the HCH website, harborcountryhikers.com.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
The Galien and Olive Branch United Methodist churches will be hosting a mobile Food Pantry from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Galien Township Fire Department located at 305 Kiley Drive, Galien. It will be done in the drive-through method. Food boxes will be placed in your trunks so please make sure there is room for them.
Other Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at New Buffalo American Legion Post 169, 19139 US Hwy 12; and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert.
Fair Food Drive Thru
The third “Fair Food Drive Thru” event will take place on Friday, August 28 from 3 - 7 pm, Saturday, August 29 from 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, August 30 from 11 am – 5 pm. Food vendors at this event will include: The Pretzel Wagon; Wither’s Elephant Ears; Colglazier’s Steak Tips; Barbie’s Cookies; Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn; Fiske French Fries and Lemonade; Snowball Bubble Tea; Richie’s Place to Eat; Two Buccaneers; Hot Wisconsin Cheese; and the Friends for Berrien Springs Korn Dog Booth.
The event is cash only, everyone must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds and all cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food. Food may not be consumed on the grounds, no walk-up orders are allowed, no pets allowed on the grounds and smoking is prohibited on the grounds. Patrons must enter Gate 3 (4261 E. Shawnee Road).
For more information, go to www.bcyf.org.
The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two “Fair Food Drive Thru” events. Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being cancelled. The events have also provided an income stream for the fair.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule. Aug. 22 - The Henhouse Prowlers; Aug. 29 - Stealin The Farm; Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets. For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in stage 4 of the re-opening plan. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building.
All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered
during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum.
Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
The second floor of the building is closed to the public, meeting rooms are not currently open for public use and computer time is limited
to one hour per day, per patron.
No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary.
Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
New art by Yale Factor
Stop in at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, to see new work by artist Yale Factor.
Born and raised in Chicago, Factor infuses his paintings with a Midwestern sensibility. His work has been shown in regional, national and international juried exhibitions, as well as in one-person exhibitions in museums across the nation. Factor is a Professor Emeritus of Art at Northern Illinois University. Prior to taking the teaching position at NIU, he was a scientific illustrator at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment (574-276-6001).
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
The Humane Society also is offering to send those donating $25 to help support shelter animals a one-of-a-kind doodle of their pet “created by our wonderful yet artistically challenged staff and volunteers” that are “guaranteed to be a great conversation piece in your home and make you laugh!”
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
