The Harbor Country Hikers will learn how to restore or alter an ecosystem during a hike at the Chris Thompson Memorial Preserve on Saturday, July 25 at 10am Eastern. Hike leader Ryan Postema, executive director of Chikaming Open Lands, will discuss long-term plans for the new preserve, and will use them to illustrate ecosystem change during the hike and at a brief pre-hike presentation.
The Chris Thompson Memorial Preserve in Chikaming Township covers 49 acres and consists of an abandoned farm field, a high-quality floodplain forest and frontage on the Galien River. Together with adjacent public and private property, the preserve is part of a large, continuous corridor of relatively undeveloped land along the Galien River.
The hike and presentation will take about two hours and cover a little over one mile. The Chris Thompson Memorial Preserve is located on Warren Woods Road. The Hikers observe social distancing guidelines and require use of masks at its events. For more details and directions, visit harborcountryhikers.com. Although membership in the Hikers is encouraged, all are welcome at its hikes.
Public Safety Day set for Aug. 2
The New Buffalo Township Fire Department will host its 4th Public Safety Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 2.
We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event will include a school supply give away, Fire Department water games, the Sheriff’s Department, Medic 1 and more.
Weko Beach Summer Concerts
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert season is scheduled to continue with (7 p.m. start times and free admission): July 26 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 9 - Matt Gabriel; Aug. 16 - Top Secret; Aug. 23 - Kristen Kuiper; Sept. 6 - The Edgar Willbury Experience.
Outdoor sing-along planned for July 30
A Harbor Country Singers outdoor sing-along featuring Broadway tunes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in Dewey Cannon Park at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center stage.
For more information, contact the School of American Music at schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com or by phone at (269) 409-1191, or visit the website www.schoolofamericanmusic.com.
Trinity Preschool registration
Precious in His Sight Preschool and Child Care Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will hold Registration for the 2020 -2021 school year Thursday and Friday, August 6th & 7th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration packets with all necessary paperwork will be available for pickup at this time.
Precious in His Sight offers 2 and 3 half-day preschool programs, a pre-kindergarten program as well as Childcare for ages birth through age 12. Precious in His Sight exists to assist parents in providing their children with safe, quality Christian care, education and support. For further information, contact the center at 269-426-3151 or the church office at 269-426-3937.
All required forms will be submitted by appointment during the week of August 31st. Each family will have the opportunity to meet the teacher, pay registration fees, check out the classroom, and bring in the child’s school supplies at that time. Classes will begin September 8th.
Precious in His Sight Childcare & Preschool admits children of any race, color, national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities made available to the children. It does not discriminate on the basis of any race, color, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies, assistance programs, or other Center-administered programs.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
• July 25 - Modern Vultures is a genre - bending group from Southwest Michigan that performs a mix of cover favorites original material.
• Aug. 8 - The Fauxgrass approach to music, original and traditional, has quickly landed them a place in the progressive bluegrass community since their 2011 inception.
• Aug. 15 - David Lahm is not new to Three Oaks or Harbor Arts. His Open Mics have become a tradition in Harbor Country and this season he teams with Steve and Mary E to bring cabaret Jazz to the park.
• Aug. 22 - The The Henhouse Prowlers bluegrass quartet has been to more than 25 countries incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of traditional American music.
• Aug. 29 - Playing a wide variety of styles and genres gives Stealin The Farm the ability to perform each show uniquely, ensuring an engaging evening for both the band and listeners.
• Sept. 5 - To close our season we welcome The Newports, performing their eclectic mix of blues, rock, and soul with a distinctive Chicago vibe.
Butterfly presentation
On Sunday, July 26, beginning at 2 p.m. CDT, Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 East U.S. 12, Michigan City, will host a free educational program dedicated to monarch butterflies. Families will have the chance to learn about the life cycle of monarch butterflies and how they can personally assist in boosting the butterfly populations from landscape horticulturist and monarch butterfly expert, Dolly Foster.
Individuals in attendance can experience live butterflies through a monarch butterfly release near the Butterfly Garden. Children will also be able to create butterfly-themed arts and crafts. This is the first event in the free eco-adventures summer series, with the Bug Safari following on Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 p.m. For the butterfly presentation and craft station for children, chairs and tables will be distanced. We encourage you to bring your own hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. We also recommend the use of masks.
For more information, please call the office at (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
Summer feedings
Food service workers in the Bridgman, New Buffalo and River Valley school districts have stayed busy since in-person classes ended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the “regular” school year, the following drive-up distribution programs are being offered to continue nutritional support this summer.
NEW BUFFALO
The Water’s Edge Church Bridge the Gap program offers meal pick-ups five days a week through Aug. 21 at numerous pick-up points (no pick-up on July 3).
According to an attachment linked to the Water’s Edge Facebook page, the Bridge the Gap summer food ministry will offer breakfast and lunch to children ages 0-18 from July 1 to Aug. 21 (Monday through Friday) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Waters Edge Church; 11:30 a.m. to noon at New Buffalo High School and New Buffalo Elementary School, and from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Apartments and Judy’s Motel.
BRIDGMAN
The Bridgman Public Schools summer feeding program offers food from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday drive-up style in front of the High School until Aug. 12.
RIVER VALLEY
River Valley summer food distribution takes place at the Middle/High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Thursdays until Aug.13. Parents/guardians are requested to stay in their vehicle, and the meals (seven days of breakfast, seven days of lunch and seven days of milk per child) will be handed to them by staff. For more information contact Jenny Jones at 269-756-7606 or iiones@rivervallevschools.com.
Henry Ford Zoom presentation
On Monday, August 10, the Friends of the New Buffalo Library will present “Putting America on Wheels: Henry Ford and the Culture of Mass Consumption.” Presenter Tim Moore of Lake Michigan College will tell how automaker Henry Ford helped create modern urban America.
Ford pioneered the idea that the mass production of cars also required the mass consumption of not only our needs, but our wants. This innovator who stressed the value of hard work was also an enigma, however. He disliked physical labor, was anti-Semitic, had a mistress and led a “back-to-the-farm” movement.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online Zoom presentations.
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
Three Oaks Library curbside service
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is currently closed to the public but is offering curbside service Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To place requests:
Call (269) 756-5621 and you will be given a time when your order will be ready for pickup; or Log-in online at: https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ to place your reserves and we will call you with a pickup time. Please no donations at this time.
The Three Oaks Community Summer Reading theme for all ages is “Imagine Your Story” and runs until Aug. 17. The community goal is to complete 10,000 minutes of reading. Read alone, read with a friend, read out loud to a friend, read to a baby, read to a pet, read at the beach – imagine reading anywhere with anyone!
After registering at: Wandoo Reader you will need to log in to build your avatar, log your minutes and book titles, complete challenges, and win prizes.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of a free COVID-19 testing session on Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
This service is being funded by a grant from the State of Michigan.
Car show canceled
The Four A’s has made the following announcement: The Four A’s 29th Annual Car Show scheduled for July 26, 2020, in Three Oaks, Michigan, has been canceled. This decision was not easy to make. However, the safety of the public and our members was the ultimate deciding factor. We look forward to a great show in 2021.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on the following dates: July 21; Aug. 4 and 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Help with catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.