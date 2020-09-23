River Valley Antique Power will have a free one-day Historic Demonstration Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 (all events outside) at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks.
It’s your chance to learn about a working sawmill, shingle mill, Big Superior Antique Engine, antique tractors and how things were accomplished in the past. Bring your own lunch and chairs. Drinks and snacks will be available, as will fall produce.
Everyone is welcome to bring and exhibit any hobbies or collections. Flea Market vendors are also welcome.
For more information, call (517) 204-8786.
An Evening in the Park
An Evening in the Park to benefit the School of American Music Endowment Fund is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks.
A select group of students and friends of the school will entertain with a variety of music under the stars.
Tickets are limited to 100 and an anonymous donor will match net proceeds from the evening. To purchase tickets go to schoolofamericanmusic.com.
Pet President election planned
Do you have a pup that’s prime? A good-citizen kitty? A civil-servant snake?
These are the questions The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) is asking all area pet owners who want to enter their talented pets in its timely “Pet President of TROTOM” election. Votes with accompanying voluntary contributions may be cast at local businesses displaying the ballot with all the candidates’ pictures and platforms. The ballot will be rotated to participating businesses during October. Final votes can be cast on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Museum’s newly acquired Old Township Hall, 8 E. Linden St., Three Oaks. The winner will be determined by the total amount of donations submitted to each pet’s platform.
To enter, owners should submit a 4- by 6-inch photo along with the pet’s name, brief statement of why their pet should be chosen for the honor and a $10 entry fee. Deadline for entry is Monday, Sept. 28. Entries can be turned in at the Museum, 5 Featherbone Ave., on Friday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., mailed to TROTOM, P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI, 49128 or e-mailed to trotommuseum@gmail.com.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled as follows: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman; 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC).
Folk Song Sing-Along rescheduled
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS) has rescheduled its Folk Song Sing-Along for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center. Everyone is invited to join in. The outdoor event has been rained out twice since it was originally scheduled for late August.
This sing-along, the third HCS has sponsored this summer, will feature classic Depression-era folk songs as well as tunes by more contemporary songwriters and performers. School of American Music's Donna Mitchell and HCS Producer Pat Putnam will lead the singing, and Guitar Instructor Ron Spears will provide accompaniment. Other guitarists are invited to bring their instruments and play along.
Michigan COVID-19 guidelines allow outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, provided social distancing is maintained. Sanitized seating from the Arts & Education Center will be available, or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Sheet music and lyrics will be provided, though the ability to read music is not required to participate in this event.
The Harbor Country Singers is a program of the School of American Music, and is supported by a grant from the Pokagon Fund. The Arts & Education Center is located at 14 Maple Street in downtown Three Oaks.
‘From Figures to Farm’
The Courtyard Gallery is proud to present, resident artist, Lenore Senovic and her newest paintings, the “Farmyard Family” on Facebook and our website: http://www.courtyard fineart.com (as well as in person, at the gallery) at 11 a.m. (Michigan Time) Saturday, Sept. 26.
The show will introduce Priscilla pig, Henrietta hen, Matilda the Goat and the Bossy Cows. Lenore is known for her figurative paintings, especially her beach babies (children playing at the beach).
For more information, call 1-800-291-9287 or email: gallery@courtyardfineart.com
Great Marsh Trail hike
The Harbor Country Hikers will visit the Great Marsh Trail at the Dunes National Park at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) Saturday, Sept. 26. The group is starting out later than usual in hope of seeing waterbirds returning to the marsh to roost. Recently, sandhill cranes have been spotted.
Surrounded by sand dunes and beach to the north and ancient beaches, moraines and more wetlands to the south, the Great Marsh is a good birding destination. Hikers President Pat Fisher will tell the story of how the marsh was saved from development, and discuss the migration story of sandhill cranes.
All are welcome. Those who attend should dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots and insect repellent, and bring water and binoculars. The hikers observe social distancing guidelines and the use of face masks is required.
The Great Marsh is located on South Broadway in Beverly Shores, Ind. (from the Beverly Shores traffic light on U.S. 12, head north on Broadway. Watch for the southern parking lot and trailhead on the right, less than 1/4 mile from the light).
Links For Education golf outing
The Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence will hold its Links For Education outing at Lost Dunes Golf Club on Monday, Sept 28.
Registration, practice and breakfast is set for 9 to 11 a.m. before an 11 a.m. scramble shotgun start.
Cost is $300 per golfer or $1,100 per foursome.
For more information or to register, go to www. bridgmanfoundation.org.
Neighbor by Neighbor offers assistance
Are you facing a disconnect notice, an eviction, or just can’t catch up with your bills? Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help thanks to donations from The Pokagon Fund, United Way, the Berrien Community Foundation, and donors. Call or text 269-231-0648.
New Buffalo Library services offered
The New Buffalo Township Library will be taking appointments for book browsing starting on Oct. 5.
Full rules will be listed on the library’s website (newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org), Facebook page, and on the doors of the library. Appointments are limited and of a half-hour duration, call 269-469-2933 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service and Service appointments are still available (please call the library). To sign up for a library card go to the website.
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly story times for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. A Youth Fall Reading Program begins on September 22 and sign-ups begin soon. During the month of September, Youth Services is offering a book give-away (sign up your child(ren) by calling the library).
Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at noon and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on our Facebook page. Adult Services is also offering Blind Date with a Book, call the library to sign up.
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations.
Acorn Homegrown!
The Acorn Theater has partnered with Paws for Humanity to present a special event scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, to launch its new series Acorn Homegrown!, featuring a selection of local and regional artists. The event will take place on a beautiful farm in the Three Oaks area (exact location to be disclosed at a later time).
This is a bring your own chair or blanket, snacks and beverages show. All COVID safety requirements will be followed including wearing masks when moving about and 6 foot social distancing. For more, go to www.acornlive.com.
Senior Center Board openings
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors.
Requirement of Board Membership are: Must be residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Avenue and west of Holden Road north of Browntown Road (includes Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman).
Applications (due by Oct. 1) are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115; or by contacting Sharon Phillips, Committee Chairperson, 513-314-5988 sphillps45238@aol.com.
Rally for Rotary
The Rotary Club of Harbor Country (RCHC) is planning an inaugural Road Rally event on Sunday, Oct. 18, to raise funds to support the club’s many community-based projects and programs.
The first-ever Road Rally will lead teams of two or more people per vehicle along a picturesque route through Harbor Country, while participants decipher fun clues and collect information at various intriguing points of interest. The automobile-based scavenger hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Corvette Central, 13550 Three Oaks Road, Sawyer, and is expected to take participants about two hours to complete. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams completing the route with the most correct answers.
The event is being planned as a safe and fun fundraising event in a time when COVID-19 makes other charitable event alternatives less feasible. It is also intended to help promote participating Harbor Country businesses at a time when additional exposure is most needed.
“Like just about every other individual, business and organization in these times, Rotary Club of Harbor Country is in a position of wanting to deliver the same or an even greater level of service, but with fewer resources,” says Club President, Georgiana Gormley. “Harbor Country’s at-risk populations depend on the real help our grassroots programs and projects provide. The Road Rally is going to be our club’s primary fundraising event this year, and it’s been conceived top to bottom to provide participants with a fun and unique experience in which they can safely participate with social distancing.”
There are three ways to participate.
It takes at least two, but preferably three or four in a car to be able to safely drive, navigate the route and record answers, so it’s an ideal opportunity for families and groups of friends. The participation fee will be $25 per person, which is reduced to $20 per person in vehicles with three or more participants (each will receive a snack bag and a commemorative Road Rally T-shirt). A variety of prizes – including gift cards to some participating local businesses – will also be given away.
Road Rally sponsorships also are available, with sponsors receiving recognition in all communications and promotional materials. Current event sponsors include Pristine Pools & Spas, Friends of Berrien County Trails, Drier’s Meat Market, Jackie’s Café, Café Gulistan, and Vickers Theatre.
Finally, individuals or families can participate by sponsoring their favorite Harbor Country business, effectively paying the sponsorship fee for the subject business to be recognized as an event sponsor.
Advanced registration is required, and can be completed at harborcountry rotary.org. Interested participants can visit the Road Rally Event on RCHC’s Facebook page (@rotary harborcountry) for more information.
Free Family Concert
Jamileh Cornejo, an award-winning vocalist and student of the School of American Music (SAM), will headline a Free Family Concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at Converge Community Church, 601 N. Buffalo St., New Buffalo.
Cornejo, who appeared recently at Harbor Country Arts’ Music in the Park series in Three Oaks, will present a repertoire of opera and art songs, Broadway selections and modern song.
Those who plan to attend (there will be socially distanced seating and limited capacity) are urged to register for free tickets in advance at schoolofamericanmusic.com under the Tickets & Merchandise tab. Tickets are not required, however. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
Bridgman Library activities
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you “covered,”and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio under the new umbrellas. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded for easy access.
Pilgrimage in the Park
Come join us in a series of short courses on prayer in our temporary “campsite church” in the Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks.
All are invited to this “new look at prayer in a time of coronavirus”; to be led by Pastor Steve Shimek and his wife, Lillian Lewis. There will be four Celtic Wisdom Mornings on September 26th and October 3rd (all 10 to 11 a.m.). Bring a chair, wear your mask and be prepared for social distancing at the Gazebo.
To go on a pilgrimage was an old practice of deepening and growing in the spiritual life. Deepening our prayer-life is like a journey and it can be done while staying in one place, perfect for these crazy days of social distancing.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along South Elm Street.
The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century.
The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/ keep-the-three-oaks -spokes-bicycle-club-roll ing.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide.
There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
