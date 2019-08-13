The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) invites all to sip some fine local vintages, enjoy some light bites and learn more about the long and checkered history of area wine making on Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 5 p.m. The setting for the event is Café Gulistan, 13591 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, the former tasting room of the old Molly Pitcher winery.
Wine expert Rick Cooper and TROTOM Board Member Nick Bogert will present a pictorial look back at an industry that peaked in the 1960s, faltered after that, but is now enjoying a robust revival.
The history of wine making in the area includes arson fires, a controversial religious sect and even prisoners of war helping process local grapes. Cooper will offer his perspective on where the local industry stands now and where it's headed.
Admission for this Museum fundraiser is $30 for museum members, $35 for non-members. Membership sign-up for $10 will be available that evening.
For further information, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Garage Sale passes on sale
The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will host the 37th annual Bridgman community garage sale on Sept. 13-14. The $10 permits are on sale at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
Sellers must purchase permits by noon Sept. 7 to have their locations included on the garage sale map. Home sales will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Maps will be distributed at the library from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
New this year, residents can bring their sale items to the library’s south parking lot and use a 3-by-6-foot table. Only 18 tables are available, and will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Hours for the parking lot tables will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Sellers will be required to remove their goods by 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and set up again the next morning.
Blue and White Ceilidh
The Blue and White Ceilidh (the Galien all-year reunion) will take place on Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 344, 402 North Main St., Galien.
Meet and greet starts at 4 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m. potluck dinner; 7 p.m. DJ Fire, Registration for the corn hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. The Alumni Association will provide the meat for the meal, please bring a dish to share. Coffee and punch to drink or cash bar.
Please spread the word, the more the merrier!
Clear the Shelters Day
The Michiana Humane Society will be participating in Clear the Shelters Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, Aug. 17.
You will be able to adopt a dog, kitten, or cat for free (adoption fees will be waived for this day only). The regular adoption process will still take place, which means you will not be able to take your pet home the same day. If you come to the shelter on Clear the Shelters day and find that you have bonded with one of the animals, you can fill out an application and within 48 hours, you will be notified if your application has been accepted. MHS is also looking for foster home families to care for two dogs and one puppy until they are healthy enough to be eligible for adoption.
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. Locally, the day also is sponsored by Hills Foods and Cat's Pride Litter.
The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Indiana Hwy. 212 in Michigan City. You can reach them by phone at (219) 872-4499, or visit www.michianahumanesociety.org.
'Out Of The Ordinary'
Join us for appetizers and libations in the gallery with Marie Kirk Burke at the opening reception of her "Out Of The Ordinary" show from 6 to 9 p.m. August 17 at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks.
Marie Kirk Burke works from life in her studio, setting up objects to suggest a narrative. Her observation of shape, color and the effect of light, uniquely enhance her subject and composition. Marie presents a contemporary view that creates a feeling of nostalgia and gives insight into the broader world by focusing on a small aspect of it.
For more, go to www.judyferrara.gallery or call 269-756-9338.
LaPorte murder mystery revisited
The mystery surrounding 14 murders, and possibly more, in LaPorte, Ind., around the turn of the 20th Century will be the subject of the Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Bruce Johnson, president of the LaPorte County Historical Society, will screen a film he wrote and narrated about the murders committed by Belle Gunness on her farm which was purchased with insurance money from the death of her first husband in a suspicious sausage grinder accident. Through want ads in Scandinavian newspapers, Gunness attracted men to her home with promises of a bright future. Those who came were never seen again until a house fire and a persistent relative of one of the victims led to their remains on Gunness’ farm. The movie, which is not for children, will be followed by questions and answers.
Upcoming FOL programs include: A Nightmare on Elm Street – The JFK Assassination on Monday, Sept. 9; a private tour of the Lubeznik Center’s Chicago Imagists Exhibit on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Climate Change and Fishing in Lake Michigan on Monday, Oct. 7. The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library, underwritten in part by The Pokagon Fund. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Weko Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: Aug. 18 - Top Secret; Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org/ or call (269) 465-3406.
Outsiders Outside Art Fair
"Gallop on Over" to the 24th Outsiders Outside Art Fair on Labor Day Weekend at Judith Racht Gallery, 13689 Prairie Road, Harbert.
The show, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, will feature 50 new paintings by Casey McGlynn and 48 booths of dealers and artists from all over the country.
Admission to the Friday opening night party with music by Joe Carroll and a cash bar benefitting Fernwood Botanical Garden (includes full weekend pass) is $25. Daily admission is $10 (children 12 and under free). Food will be available at the famous taco truck.
For more information, call (269) 469-1080.
Cruise-In at Galien Legion
Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 North Cleveland Ave., Galien, is having a Cruise-In from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. All makes and models plus motorcycles are welcome.
There will be trophy's awarded for the cars, ribbons for the motorcycles plus a raffle for prizes. Food such as hot dogs, corn, hamburgers, bratwurst and chips will be available for purchase. Live music will be provided by the Time Travelers.
For more information, contact Bill at (269) 362-1442
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
New Buffalo Library events
A New Buffalo Library Youth Summer Reading Party featuring Kevin and the Infinite Possibilities is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
A Hike at the Galien County River Park with Harbor Country Hikers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Back-to-School Night
A Precious in His Sight Preschool Back-to-School Night is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, for all preschoolers enrolled at Precious in His Sight at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer.
Parents are asked to return completed forms, provide a copy of immunizations, and pay registration fees at this time. There will also be time to visit the classroom, meet the teacher and enjoy a treat.
If you are still looking for a “Grace Place” to enroll your preschooler, a few openings are available. Contact the office for more information call (269) 426-3151.
Music in the Park
The Bergamot will perform at Three Oaks Music in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in Three Oaks' Dewey Cannon Park through Aug. 31.
Royalty Run
The Miss Bridgman Organization will sponsor a Royalty Run beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, with the start/finish line on Toth Park.
Online registration is at is at runsignup.com, Bridgman Royalty Run, .or people can pick up registration forms at Knots Therapeutic Massage in Bridgman.
Greenbush music
A schedule of upcoming live music at Greenbush Brewing in downtown Sawyer follows: Aug. 23 - Hill Dunes with special guest Doyle Martin 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sept. 6 - Don Savoie 7 to 9 p.m.; Sept. 20 - Lexi Adams 7 to 9 p.m.
Elvis Night at Senior Center
Elvis tribute artist Alvie Ellenwine and the Sweet Sensations will perform an Elvis tribute show at the River Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Donations are $10 per person, and there is limited seating for this special event. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase prior to the concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets are currently available at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert. For further information, phone (269) 469-4556.
Acorn Shows
The following shows are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: An Open Mic Night with host Jack Cunningham at 8 p.m. Aug. 15; From Elvis to the Beatles — The Neverly Brothers Return at 8 p.m. Aug. 16; Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael Re-Imagine The Beatles at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Surabhi Ensemble Global Peace Tour at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 (free); Al Stewart at 8 p.m. Aug. 22; A Big Night with The Little Something Band at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23; The Steepwater Band and Nomad Planets at 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Sandra Thompson's Very Special Birthday Bash Open Mic NIght at 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Brass From The Past at 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Carla Cooke — The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience at 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Bridgman Farmers Market
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
COL Activities
A Chikaming Open Lands-sponsored Insect Night Hike through Robinson Woods Preserve is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Walk at night with COL and Dr. Jessica Beachy, Biology Professor at Lake Michigan College, as we search for residential nocturnal insects. Space is limited, contact the COL office to RSVP.
Tree expert to lead hike
Local arborist Christian Siewert will share one of his favorite walks through Warren Dunes State Park on Sunday, Aug. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Siewert will share his tips for identifying native species while reading the body language of trees and facts about the common issues associated with our local forests. Founder of C&A Arborists in 1997, Siewert studied arboriculture at Merristwood College in Guildford, England, and received his certified arborist status from The International Society of Arboriculture. He currently works as a consultant for his company diagnosing tree issues and advising homeowners on best management practices for trees and their ailments.
The group will begin from the first parking lot on the right on Floral Lane, which is north of the main State Park entrance on Red Arrow Highway. Those without a seasonal pass will need to stop at the main entrance for a day permit. The two-mile hike of moderate difficulty will be on natural earth trails and sand, so sturdy shoes, water and insect repellent are recommended.
Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Wednesdays in the Park
Enjoy a reasonably priced meal and musical talent in New Buffalo Township's Memorial Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer (mid-June to early September). Food is served beginning at 6:30 p.m. (cash only) and music follows at 7.
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
Bake Sale at St. Agnes
A Huge Bake Sale featuring many varieties will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at St. Agnes Church, 5760 Sawyer Road in Sawyer.
Steam and Power Show
The Hesston Steam Museum’s 63rd Annual Labor Day Weekend Steam and Power Show is scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31, Sept. 1 and 2, beginning at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Central Time each day.
The many varied attractions at the Show include riding behind a 67-ton 1929 Shay logging locomotive, a replica 1900s train depot with a working telegraph office, a steam-powered sawmill cutting logs supplied by the big steam crane into lumber, the LaPorte County (IN) Courthouse's first electric generator plant, steam tractors chuffing past you in the Parade of Power, and three sizes of trains on three different track routes that you can ride. After undergoing an extensive restoration, the HK Porter No. 2 is preparing to roll on the rails again for the first time since 1985.
For more info, visit www.hesston.org.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library is hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. There will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
HCM Vehicle Donation Initiative
Harbor Country Mission (HCM) is accepting donations of vehicles that can be immediately given to those who are struggling to get to work, pick up their children from school or run basic errands necessary for life such as grocery shopping and medical appointments.
Dave Heyn, who with his wife Hannah, began Harbor Country Mission in 2015, said “with our Vehicle Donation Initiative we are reaching out to our community once again to fill the increasingly urgent need of our neighbors and friends in Southwest Michigan who are in the greatest socio-economic need."
Unlike other programs who request auto donations of any kind, the vehicles donated to HCM need to have clear title and be in good running order; ready to be licensed, insured and put into service on the road. As Dave Heyn further explained: “we are requiring those receiving these vehicles be able to afford title transfers and insurance--but often times, that’s when money runs out. As a result, we are hoping to receive vehicles (preferably mini-vans, SUVs and hatchbacks with a bit of cargo and kid space) to be as low-mileage as possible and not require many immediate repairs."
In addition to the Vehicle Donation Initiative, a Warehouse Donation Center in Bridgman and a Vintage Finds resale shop in Sawyer, HCM is exploring the development of a community-based eBay site and are seeking space to open a clothing distribution center that would southwest Michigan. HCM currently offers, on the second Friday of each month, a “Free Friday” at both locations that overwhelmingly helps those transitioning out of homelessness into some form of longer-term residency. This is in addition to their “Free Room” at the Warehouse Donation Center that is open 7 days a week and provides linens, kitchen supplies, kids shelves and other small home goods that are available to anyone in need.
For more information regarding how you can support HCM’s Vehicle Donation Initiative, please contact Dave Heyn at 269-326-0077. Harbor Country Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Skip's Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more. Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
Market runs each Thursday from May 30-Sept. 5 in downtown New Buffalo (beginning at 4 p.m.). The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, and food trucks. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Three Oaks Farmers Market
Locally grown produce and more is offered every Saturday from May 25-Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Park (across from the Speedway station).
