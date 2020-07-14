Harbor Arts’ Music in the Park program scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Dewey Cannon Park will feature a former School of American Music (SAM) piano instructor, two voice students and a special guest appearance by Martha Cares.
A Michigan City, Ind. resident, pianist Aglaja Petrova began teaching at SAM when she was 15 years old. She has played for masses at area churches and in high school and college ensembles, and has participated in numerous competitions. She currently attends the prestigious Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Sixteen-year-old Jamileh Cornejo is a second-year SAM voice student. She has participated in, and won, many competitions, including Hoosier Star, the Indiana State Fair and the First Christian Church of Rolling Prairie’s Music in Me.
Lauren Eggleston is a sophomore at St. Joseph High School and has been a voice student at SAM for three years. She is active in church music programs and has also competed successfully in singing contests.
Cares is a classically trained vocalist and a well-known local favorite. She has performed with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Florida Grand Opera, the Grant Park Music Festival, the Milwaukee Opera Company and the Chicago Opera Theater. Locally, Cares has sung with the Harbor Country Opera and in other performances at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks. She has also performed with SAM musicians at local venues.
Music in the Park is held at 6:30 p.m. on summer Saturdays at the gazebo in Three Oaks’ Dewey Cannon Park. Admission is free, but donations to Harbor Arts are encouraged.
Battle of Trail Creek Zoom presentation
The American Revolution was fought largely on the East Coast, but a Revolutionary War battle took place in December 1780 in our own back yard. Although marked by historic signs and briefly mentioned in local histories, the Battle of Le Petit Fort (also known as the Battle of Trail Creek) remains a mysterious part of the Indiana Dunes story. Join the Friends of the New Buffalo Library’s Community Forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, for a Zoom program on this little-known battle (For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page).
With little evidence left behind, local historians have disagreed over the battle’s location for decades. Serena Ard, curator of the Westchester Township History Museum in Chesterton, Ind., will discuss the battle, the role of the Lake Michigan area during the war, and the legacy and questions that remain today.
On Monday, August 10, the Friends will present “Putting America on Wheels: Henry Ford and the Culture of Mass Consumption.” Presenter Tim Moore of Lake Michigan College will tell how automaker Henry Ford helped create modern urban America.
Ford pioneered the idea that the mass production of cars also required the mass consumption of not only our needs, but our wants. This innovator who stressed the value of hard work was also an enigma, however. He disliked physical labor, was anti-Semitic, had a mistress and led a “back-to-the-farm” movement.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations.
Fair Food Drive Thru
The Berrien County Youth Fair will host host its second Fair Food Drive Thru event starting on July 17 and running through July 19.
Fair Food vendors will serve up favorites. Patrons wishing to partake in the cash-only, drive-through event should enter Gate 3 (4261 E. Shawnee Road) and follow the barriers to the drive thru area. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm Friday and Saturday; and 11 am to 4 pm Sunday.
Weko Beach Summer Concerts
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert season is scheduled to continue with (7 p.m. start times and free admission): July 19 - Past Time: July 26 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 9 - Matt Gabriel; Aug. 16 - Top Secret; Aug. 23 - Kristen Kuiper; Sept. 6 - The Edgar Willbury Experience.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 3 p.m. July 20 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); and 3 p.m. July 22 at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden Street, Three Oaks (sponsored by Harbor County Rotary).
Pastor to speak at Lions Pavilion
Mike MacIntosh (Senior Pastor at Horizon Christian Fellowship in San Diego, California, for 41 years) will bring the message of Christ to the Heartland at 5:30 p.m. July 16 at Lions Club Pavilion across from the New Buffalo Beach.
MacIntosh is a Chaplain for the San Diego Police Department and served at Ground Zero on 9/11, Sandy Hook and Oklahoma City.
Public Safety Day set for Aug. 2
The New Buffalo Township Fire Department will host its 4th Public Safety Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 2.
We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event will include a school supply give away, Fire Department water games, the Sheriff’s Department, Medic 1 and free hot dogs.
Michiana Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
Three Oaks Library curbside service
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is currently closed to the public but is offering curbside service Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To place requests:
Call (269) 756-5621 and you will be given a time when your order will be ready for pickup; or Log-in online at: https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ to place your reserves and we will call you with a pickup time. Please no donations at this time.
The Three Oaks Community Summer Reading theme for all ages is “Imagine Your Story” and runs until Aug. 17. The community goal is to complete 10,000 minutes of reading. Read alone, read with a friend, read out loud to a friend, read to a baby, read to a pet, read at the beach – imagine reading anywhere with anyone!
After registering at: Wandoo Reader you will need to log in to build your avatar, log your minutes and book titles, complete challenges, and win prizes.
Outdoor sing-along
A Harbor Country Singers outdoor sing-along featuring Broadway tunes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in Dewey Cannon Park at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center stage.
For more information, contact the School of American Music at schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com or by phone at (269) 409-1191, or visit the website www.schoolofamericanmusic.com.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on the following dates: July 21, Aug. 4 and 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
Catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
New Buffalo All School Reunion
The New Buffalo All School Reunion scheduled for September 12, 2020, is currently still set to take place as planned. Further updates will be posted as necessary — the Reunion Committee.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of a free COVID-19 testing session on Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
This service is being funded by a grant from the State of Michigan.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
• July 18 - Located adjacent to the park, the School of American Music will perform from the gazebo this year with performances by some of their brightest star students, including an award winning piano graduate, two soprano award winners, and there may be a cameo from a local celebrity.
• July 25 - Modern Vultures is a genre - bending group from Southwest Michigan that performs a mix of cover favorites original material.
• Aug. 8 - The Fauxgrass approach to music, original and traditional, has quickly landed them a place in the progressive bluegrass community since their 2011 inception.
• Aug. 15 - David Lahm is not new to Three Oaks or Harbor Arts. His Open Mics have become a tradition in Harbor Country and this season he teams with Steve and Mary E to bring cabaret Jazz to the park.
• Aug. 22 - The The Henhouse Prowlers bluegrass quartet has been to more than 25 countries incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of traditional American music.
• Aug. 29 - Playing a wide variety of styles and genres gives Stealin The Farm the ability to perform each show uniquely, ensuring an engaging evening for both the band and listeners.
• Sept. 5 - To close our season we welcome The Newports, performing their eclectic mix of blues, rock, and soul with a distinctive Chicago vibe.
Local car shows canceled
U.S. 12 Speed and Custom in New Buffalo has announced the following: It is with great sadness that we will have to postpone our Full Throttle Throw-Down Custom Car Show until 2021. We have debated greatly back and forth on moving forward with the show this year. However, with the safety rules and guidelines we would need to follow, along with having limitations on the quantity allowed for both car entrees and show attendees on the premises — we decided it was best to cancel this year and focus on returning back with a bang next year.
We sure don’t like to miss a party, and it’s sad for us here at the shop that we have to postpone. But with that being said: Our friends over at Goldstone Automotive Inc. (23513 U.S. Highway 33 Elkhart, Ind.) are hosting their 4th Annual Car Show on August 15th 2020. Would be awesome to see you there!
And the Four A’s made the following announcement: The Four A’s 29th Annual Car Show scheduled for July 26, 2020, in Three Oaks, Michigan, has been canceled. This decision was not easy to make. However, the safety of the public and our members was the ultimate deciding factor. We look forward to a great show in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.