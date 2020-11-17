The Three Oaks Township Public Library thanks Karen Lubarski for her twelve years of service to the library and congratulates her on her upcoming retirement.
In April of 2013 Karen eagerly made the transition to become an assistant to the greatly respected local historian and genealogist, Jane Ward. Jane was a gracious teacher and Karen enthusiastically jumped into an apprenticeship of sorts, learning as much as she could. In 2016 when Jane passed away, Karen took over the day-to-day running of the Jane Ward Genealogy Room and has tirelessly continued to expand her knowledge.
Over the years Karen has worked countless hours at the circulation desk assisting patrons, cataloging items, and performing a myriad of library tasks all with her contagious smile. She has researched local house histories, performed countless grave searches and obituary requests, helped people with genealogy searches, and continued to organize and curate the library’s collection of local history records.
Karen has been an integral and very valuable part of the library staff and will be missed.
The public is invited to celebrate with Karen and her library colleagues on Wednesday, November 25, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. as we share cake and bid Karen a fond farewell.
Help with stimulus checks
Have you received your $1,200 stimulus check? If not, you need to go online and fill out a form with the Internal Revenue Service at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here
Your local library can help you access the online form, or you can call Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648 by November 13 and we will send you the form to fill out.
Fudge-Raiser to benefit Meals on Wheels
Chef Jackie Shen, who owns Jackie’s Café in New Buffalo, has selected Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan to be the recipient of this year’s Fudge-Raiser sale.
At age 18, Shen left Hong Kong to come to Ottumwa, Iowa, to attend college. To earn tuition Jackie would go to Chicago in the summers to waitress in a diner. She graduated from the Houston Hilton School of Management and then worked at the Ritz Carlton, Water Tower Hyatt, and Hyatt Regency. After success in her first business, a diner on Chicago’s Northwest side, she went to work for famed chef Jean Banchet at Le Mer and then as an apprentice at Le Francais.
Her namesake restaurant, Jackie’s in Lincoln Park, was for 13 years a Chicago destination for out-of-towners such as Robert Redford and Paul Newman as well as local regular patrons Oprah Winfrey, Mike Royko, Studs Terkel and Ann Landers.
As a chef Jackie has received national recognition, numerous awards and honors, including an invitation by Mayor and Mrs. Daley to cook for the President of China during his visit to Chicago. She has also been very active throughout her career in organizing culinary talent to raise money for charity to support local organizations.
You can order fudge several ways: Call Meals on Wheels of SW Michigan at 269-925-0137 to order and pick it up at the office, 1708 Colfax Avenue; have the fudge sent to or delivered to you.
Those purchasing fudge also can call Jackie’s in New Buffalo at 269-469-1800 and pick it up at the Cafe, located at 801 W. Buffalo St. in New Buffalo. Cash and checks accepted.
Trinity quilt auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are opening their silent auction of 80-by-60-inch machine-stitched and hand-tied quilts (no 2 of the 30 alike) to all residents in the area.
The sale runs through noon Dec. 6.
The quilt display can be viewed and bid on from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bidding starts at $10 and goes up in $3 increments.
The Quilting Group makes between 50 to 100 quilts per year (and backpacks filled with school supplies) that are shipped through Lutheran World Relief to countries in need.
Proceeds from the quilt silent auction will benefit the church maintenance fund.
For more information on the silent auction or the Trinity Lutheran Church worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, call (269) 426-3937.
Harbor Country Hikers events
Harbor Country Hikers have two upcoming events planned including a Friday, Nov. 27, alternative to Black Friday shopping malls and a Dec. 3 Zoom presentation showing how the region’s animal residents survive Michigan winters.
GREEN FRIDAY! Will take place at Fernwood Botanic Gardens, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, at 2 p.m. Nov. 27, offering the chance to enjoy friends and family in the natural world. A two-hour hike at Fernwood will be led by Steve Bornell of the Botanic Gardens facility. Fernwood’s diverse 55 acres give rise to several natural communities, including dry and wet forests, young second-growth woods, streams and ponds and a reconstructed tall-grass prairie.
Hikers are reminded to dress for the weather, be prepared for some muddy areas depending on the weather and bring insect repellent and water. The hikers observe social distancing and the use of face masks is required.
The Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, will explore some of the amazing strategies that animals and plants have developed over time to survive winter in Michigan including long migrations and months of hibernation. The presenter will be Wendy Jones, a naturalist who has worked at Fernwood Botanical Gardens and Nature Preserve.
For complete details or log-in information, visit harborcountryhikers.com/events.
Food for Fines at Bridgman Library
A Food for Fines program will be offered by the Bridgman Public Library through Jan. 9.
If you owe overdue fines or have items that are due back to the library, now is the time to take care of them. This holiday season the Bridgman Public Library will accept donations of unopened, unexpired, non-perishable food items, paper products, laundry detergent, dish soap and disposable diapers as payment for any amount of overdue fines (donations will only cover overdue fines, not lost/damaged fees).
Donations collected at the library will be given to two local food pantries, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Woodland Shores Baptist Church, who in turn will distribute to our local Bridgman/Lake Township community.
No fines? No worries. Your kindness and canned goods are welcome here.
Upcoming programs at the library include: A "Michigan Owls" Zoom presentation by Naturalist, Andrew Nowicki (hosted by the Bridgman Library) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. You will be taken on a photo tour of owls commonly seen in Michigan and learn about their incredible adaptations. Find the Zoom link on bridgmanlibrary.com; Digital Builders Challenge (through Dec. 14) – Attempt build challenges from your home using computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides or any other program. Register on bridgmanlibrary.com.
Virtual Acorn events
The following virtual events are being offered by the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks (www.acornlive.org).
• 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19 — Acorn Live Stream: Eliot Lewis of Hall & Oates fame. Join us online for a very unique evening of live music and incredible stories of legendary moments with Elliot Lewis, an amazing solo artist featured on the award-winning "Live From Daryl's House” and a part of every Hall and Oates Tour in recent memory. This is a FREE Facebook Live event hosted by Spanish guitarist Bryan Lubeck
• 8 p.m. Saturday, November 21 — Acorn Live Stream: The Empty Pockets perform Abbey Road. The Empty Pockets are making a pit-stop at The Acorn to perform a special, live stream concert on The Acorn stage of one of the best albums of all time, in its entirety — The Beatles’ Abbey Road. This is a FREE YouTube LIVE event.
• 8 p.m. Friday, December 18 — Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged! Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels for an intimate concert experience full of original songs and personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Stick around for an interactive audience Q&A with Jeff following the show. Tickets $15.
New Buffalo Library services
Curbside service is still available at the New Buffalo Township Library (call 269-469-2933 or reserve online & arrange your pick up by phone).
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly story times for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. A Youth Fall Reading Program goes to November 24th, sign up now.
A Teen Book Club starts November 14th, see our Facebook page for more information.
Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at 12 and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on our Facebook page. Adult Services is also offering Blind Date with a Book, call the library to sign up.
A new virtual book club is also on offer, called the Dewey Decimators, the next meeting is November 19th. A virtual writing group for adults, Library Ink, will have their 1st meeting November 12th.
The Friends of the Library are keeping our calendar full of Zoom presentations, check our website, Facebook, and Instagram for a full roster of events and updates.
Four works by Alice Baber
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, will present four works by renowned American abstract expressionist artist Alice Baber.
Baber (1928-1982) worked in both oil and watercolor paints. She began painting at the age of 8, ultimately studying art at Lindenwood College for Women in St. Charles, Missouri, until she transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington. She later traveled around the world, studying at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Fontainebleau, France, and lived in Paris throughout the late 1950s and 19060s. She was a member of the March Gallery on Tenth Street in New York City, worked as an art editor of McCall’s magazine, and showed her paintings throughout Europe.
Baber was instrumental in organizing exhibitions of women artists at a time when they were still struggling to gain prominence in the international art world. From 1976 to 1978, Baber traveled to 13 Latin American countries with the U.S. State Department, exhibiting her work and lecturing on art. Her work is in major museum collections around the world.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday 12-6 p.m., or by appointment (call 574-276-6001).
Library open longer
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is now open longer — current hours are: Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, 10 – 5; Tuesday & Thursday, 10 – 6; closed Saturday & Sunday. No need to call for an appointment, just come on in.
There are still several things to keep in mind as you plan to visit the library. We are following all required safety precautions and are committed to the safety and health of our staff and patrons as we enter stage 5 of our Re-opening Plan. Masks are required at all times. Our drop box is always open and all returned items are being quarantined for four days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently. Please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all times. Seating is still limited and meeting rooms are not currently open for public use. Computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron. No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary. And, of course, if you feel sick or have recently been sick, do not come to the library.
If you choose not to come in the building, we are still offering curbside pickup. To place requests you may call us at (269) 756-5621 and we will let you know when your order will be ready or you may log in online at https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ and reserve items yourself and we will call you when your items are ready.
Operation Thanksgiving
For the third year in a row, the Meijer Stevensville & Benton Harbor stores are providing 150 Thanksgiving food baskets to those in need of holiday food assistance in Berrien County. To receive a basket, advance registration is required by calling 2-1-1.
“At Meijer, supporting the communities we serve, combating hunger, and working with United Way are all very important to us,” said Rob Vassar, store director at the Stevensville Meijer. “Operation Thanksgiving is a way for us to give thanks to our customers and help families enjoy a special meal together.”
Pickup of the Thanksgiving baskets will be held on Saturday, November 21 at Kinexus. Berrien County residents who have pre-registered for a basket will remain in their cars while volunteers place food in vehicles.
“We are grateful for the support that Meijer provides to the community and to United Way at Thanksgiving and throughout the year,” said Anna Murphy, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Their leadership and generosity are especially important during a holiday season that will harder for many families this year.”
For more information about Operation Thanksgiving, visit
