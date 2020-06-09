Starting on Friday, June 19, New Buffalo Farmers Market patrons will be able to pickup pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets (pick-up hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. and some vendors will offer their goods at their locations).
There is still time to submit Vendor Applications. Contact abbykvoss@gmail.com if you are interested in participating in this year’s market. The New Buffalo Business Association will also work with each vendor to ensure their websites/online presence is eCommerce enabled.
For a preview of this year’s Vendors, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Facebook Page.
The NBBA’s Facebook Live Check-Ins now take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Other area farmers markets include:
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library).
Music in the Park
As of June 5 the 2020 schedule for Music in the Park in Three Oaks was as follows (shows start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Dewey Cannon Park): June 20 - David Herrero; June 27 - The Bergamot (90 minutes); July 4 - Andrew Fisher (90 minutes); July 11 - Cielita Lindo (90 minutes); July 18 - School of American Music; July 25 - Modern Vultures; August 1 - Dehurricane duo; August 8 - Warren Dunes; August 15 - David Lahm and Steve and Mary E; August 22 - Henhouse Prowlers; August 29 - Stealing the Farm; September 5 - The Newports.
Guide Pick-up Party planned
The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce will host a Drive-By Guide Pick Up Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19 at at Artisan Farms 18300 U.S. 12, New Buffalo.
The public is invited to grab copies of the 2020 Harbor Country Guide. Chamber volunteers will be dressed in masks and gloves to safely load guides by the box into your vehicle at the east side drive. Watch for the festive decorations as the Chamber celebrates the reopening stages of Harbor Country® and the distribution of the publication.
The 2020 Harbor Country Guide was virtually released on-line the first week of April. Member Services Director, Kimberlee Wendt has been inundated with requests for the guide as real estate, construction, lodging and restaurants began to reopen. “The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce office remains closed to the public.
Creative logistics were needed to house the large shipment of guides to await delivery to the Four Winds Casino, Michigan Welcome Centers and other major distribution centers slated to open soon. The Chamber will stock guides at open businesses and stands by July 1. The 2020 Harbor Country Guide will remain available for virtual viewing on HarborCountry.org.
“Thanks to owner and member Milan Kluko at Artisan Farms, the Chamber was able to house the pallets of guides in his New Buffalo warehouse.”
Artisan Farms is an indoor vertical farm providing sustainable organic produce wholesale to large grocery chains and area restaurants. By harnessing an electric hydroponic system, Artisan Farms supplies a food product free of chemicals and sheltered from outside toxins.
Museum to re-open July 3
The Board of The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM), at its June meeting, decided to re-open the museum as of Friday, July 3.
The TROTOM board will be drawing up safety rules for volunteers and visitors, in accordance with the latest Covid-19 Executive Order. The museum will have hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves on hand, to provide reassurance for those with health concerns.
Several new exhibits will debut in the 2020 TROTOM season, which had been scheduled to begin May 1.
• The Warren Calculating Engine will be on display. According to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Fred Warren invented and assembled “one of the first, if not the first, calculating machines built in the United States” in 1875. Warren died before he could perfect the Calculating Engine, which has not been displayed in the Three Oaks area in almost 70 years. Warren also took the earliest photos of Three Oaks and published the town’s first newspaper, which will also be included in TROTOM’s exhibit.
• The Marx-o-Chime Colony produced oddball, hybrid musical instruments from 1927 to 1972 at its workshops in New Troy. These exotic instruments have exotic names— the Hawaiian Tiple, the Ukelin, the Pik-Nik. We have several instruments on display, and museum visitors can even hear how one of them sounded when played.
• A German Mauser machine gun is being added to our exhibit on the Red Arrow Division. The soldiers of the Red Arrow— many of them from Michigan— had to face deadly Mauser fire frequently, but still succeeded in earning their nickname by piercing heavily fortified German lines.
• We have a new display on toys that used to delight children before the advent of electronics and the internet.
• In our exhibit “Three Oaks: Then & Now”, photo montages artfully contrast current Three Oaks streetscapes with those of the 19th and early 20th century.
For more, go to www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Flag Day tribute to air
The Three Oaks Flag Day Committee has released the following information on the World’s Largest Flag Day Parade 2020, which has been cancelled: There will be a tribute to the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade and 2020 High School Seniors televised on Sunday June 14th at 12:30 p.m. Tune in to WNDU channel 16 to view the tribute. There will be a slideshow spanning many years. For more, see article in the News section of this website or go to facebook.com/ThreeOaksFlagDayWeekendAndParade.
Courtyard Gallery reopened
Courtyard Gallery in New Buffalo has reopened and is able to accommodate no more than 10 people at a time. For more information call 1-800-291-9287.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3:30 p.m. June 11 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 4 p.m. June 17 at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; and 4 p.m. July 1 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
Acorn presents
The Acorn Theater will present a Facebook Watch Party taking a look back at some of the Singer Songwriter Competition finalists from 2017-2019 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 12. Also included is a cameo by Jim Peterik (Survivor/Ides of March) performing his song “Eye of the Tiger.”
The Acorn continues live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. each Thursday on The Acorn Facebook page
The featured artist for June 18 - Joe George (a songwriter, film composer, and video host of music YouTube channel, REVERB). Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel where you can also check out the growing library of videos.
The deadline to submit entries for the 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition has been extended to June 30.
Catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
No Street Dance
It is with a heavy heart we regret to tell everyone that the 2020 Bridgman Fire Department Street Dance is canceled. This was not an easy decision for us, but we believe this is what’s best for everyone, at this time. We hope you will support us in this decision. We couldn’t do this event for all of these years without the support we receive from our community. We look forward to making 2021 the biggest and best Street Dance Bridgman has ever seen!
‘Almost live’ shows on WRHC
Three Oaks-based Radio Harbor County (WRHC) has been closed since mid-March adhering to the stay at home order.
While the DJs at WRHC are not in the studio doing a live show, they have been running the station from their computers. Some of the volunteer DJs are doing remote broadcasts from home and keeping WRHC on the air with new “almost live” programming (thus named since they are fresh and crafted just hours before air time).
The complete schedule of programs and music scrambles can be found at radioharborcountry.org/schedule. Radio Harbor Country programs can be heard at 93.5 fm (Sawyer) and 106.7 fm (Three Oaks); streaming at radioharborcountry.org.
The station’s Our Bike-N-Brunch fundraiser, originally scheduled for June 7, has been postponed to the late summer or fall.
