The New Buffalo Business Association is hosting its 14th Annual New Buffalo Harvest & Wine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 9 p.m., in Lion’s Pavilion Park adjacent to the boat launch and beach parking lot in New Buffalo.
The Harvest & Wine Fest boasts an abundance of family-friendly activities including nonstop live music under a big top tent, horse-drawn wagon rides through town, unique art & craft vendors, farm market vendors, award-winning wines, local beer and hard cider, tasty fare from area restaurants, pumpkin painting, inflatables and demonstrations from Harbor Country’s “Sand Pirate” Janet Moore Schrader.
Live music includes: The Black Lillies (7:30 p.m.); The Andrew Fisher Quartet (5:30 p.m.); Top Secret Band (3 p.m.); and Rebecca Anne Band (1 p.m.). Between bands will be special performances from the Sawyer Dance Troupe.
Admission at the gate is $5 per person-- children 12 and under get in free. For updates and more information, please go to www.newbuffalo.org or call 1-888-660-6222.
Power Association Fall Festival
The River Valley Antique Power Association’s Fall Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks.
Festivities will include apple cider pressing, fresh fall mums and produce, corn shredding, vintage tractors and engines on display, buzz-sawing, shingle-making, a flea market, blacksmithing and more. Admission is free and there is no charge to bring an old tractor or engine, exhibit, flea market items or hobby. For more information, call (517) 204-8786.
Spring Creek Schoolhouse fund-raiser
The past and the future of the Spring Creek Schoolhouse will be the focus for an event to raise funds for the restoration of the one-room schoolhouse at Donner and Three Oaks Roads on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the nearby Lynn and Allen Turner Farm, 5787 Spring Creek Road, Three Oaks.
Featured speaker will be historical author Myrna Grove, author of “The Legacy of the One-Room School House” and other books about Midwest pioneer life in the 1800s. Restoration plans for the school will be presented by the construction company. Small plate appetizers and beverages will be served.
The Spring Creek Schoolhouse Restoration Committee was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation. Funds from the event will help complete the match. The project also has received a $20,000 grant from The Pokagon Fund, a $25,000 commitment from Three Oaks Township and a $15,000 pledge from township resident Allen Turner.
The first phase of the $164,000 restoration project includes securing the building and adding an accessible entrance. Once restored, the building will be furnished with period pieces and be available for community gatherings and programs of The Region of Three Oaks Museum.
Tickets may be purchased through a link at www.springcreekschoolhouse.org under the donate tab or by sending a check to Three Oaks Township Hall, c/o Spring Creek Schoolhouse Donation, P.O. Box 55, Three Oaks, Mich. 49128.
Blessing of the Animals
The Episcopal Church of the Mediator (14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert) will host its Annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Area Episcopal Churches celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi by hosting a Pet Blessing. It is the custom to celebrate this day by blessing those animals who bring us such joy throughout the year and to recognize that God gave humankind dominion over all animals in Genesis 1:26-31.
All kinds of animals are welcome. As a way of expressing gratitude, please bring donations of pet food, toys, blankets, towels and bleach for our Pet Ministry that supports Berrien County Animal Control and the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Three Oaks History Challenge
The “Fabulous Region of Three Oaks History Challenge” will debut at Froehlich’s Kitchen & Pantry on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. The contest for local history buffs and trivia fans promises to be an evening of fun to benefit The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM).
Contestants will answer multiple-choice questions about the past and present of Three Oaks and nearby towns. Some questions will be challenging. Some will be just plain silly.
While results are tabulated, TROTOM Board Member Nick Bogert will reveal the answers and provide background in an illustrated presentation. Contestants will be entitled to discounts on Froehlich’s merchandise that evening, and top finishers will receive prizes. Many of the answers, of course, can be found in current displays at the museum located 5 Featherbone Ave., Three Oaks. The museum is open Friday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through October.
A $5 donation is required to tackle the History Challenge, and TROTOM will benefit from a Froehlich’s give-back donation for the evening, as well. For further information about the event, the museum, or history of the area, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Brass Company concert planned
The School of American Music in Three Oaks will offer a series of free Sunday concerts at locations around Harbor Country. The series starts Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. with a performance by the North American Brass Company at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway in Harbert.
Free tickets are available at the school’s website, schoolofamericanmusic.com. Click on Tickets & Merchandise.
A professional brass quintet, the North American Brass Company (Jay Crouch and Charles Steck on Trumpet, Gary Cooper on Trombone, William Browne on French Horn and Roger Lewis on Tuba) specializes in innovative performances of a wide musical repertoire that ranges from classical to jazz.
“The Sunday Family Concert Series is a significant new initiative for the School of American Music,” says School of American Music President and Founder Garth Taylor. “Our plan is to offer music that is not ordinarily available locally, and to offer it at no charge to the public, thanks to a generous grant from The Pokagon Fund. We are finalizing details for a classical program in January, and we’ll announce it and future programs as soon as arrangements are complete.”
New Buffalo Farmers Market
The New Buffalo Farmers Market 2019 finale is set for Friday, Oct. 4, in downtown New Buffalo from 3 to 7 p.m. The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, food trucks and live music. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Nature Photography workshop
A hands-on workshop using smart phones for nature photography will be offered by the Friends of New Buffalo Library on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. Eastern at the Galien River County Park, 17424 Red Arrow Hwy.
Photographer and artist George Kassal returns for a practical lesson on how to use your phone to capture the beauty of nature from the park’s trails and overlook. Although Kassal will concentrate on iPhone photography, many of the same principles apply to Android phones.
The session is limited to 25 participants and advance registration is required with a $10 deposit at the library front desk The deposit is to assure attendance and will be returned at the session. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 13.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Service League Arts & Crafts Show
The New Buffalo Service League’s 37th Annual Arts & Crafts Show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at New Buffalo Middle/High School.
Over 100 outstanding crafts booths, a food and bake sale, and the League’s famous apple slices will be featured. The cost of admission is $2.
Forum on Climate change
The Friends of New Buffalo Library will bring the subject of climate change close to home during the next Public Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz will take a look at the future of sport fishing in Lake Michigan in a discussion on how climate change is impacting recreation.
Upcoming FOL programs include: Nature Photography with Your Smart Phone on Saturday, Oct. 12; The Day the Music Died on Tuesday, Oct. 29; Casey and the Flying Fortress on Monday, Nov. 11, and Wessel Whittaker and the First Days of New Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 19. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Softball Tournament for Maci Rae
A double elimination 6-4 co-ed softball tournament to benefit Maci Rae (a girl just shy of 2 years old who was recently been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer) is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Three Oaks Legion Field.
A concession stand, shirts, 50/50, home run derby and about 10 games of softball are planned. The entry fee per team is $200 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 5 (call 269-338-4761 or send an email to Maddiejp22@yahoo.com).
Sound Bath and Breath Sessions
The Friends of New Troy (FONT) are seeking support for upgraded, attractive and more functional bathrooms in the New Troy Community Center.
After 14 years of events, fundraisers, donations and rental/membership fees, FONT recently paid off the $240,000 mortgage on the former school. Now, members say, it’s time to improve the facility — starting with the bathrooms (built for elementary students in 1952).
Skybird Yoga instructor, Elizabeth Nuti, who offers yoga classes five days a week in the Center, has generously volunteered to kick off the campaign with one of her signature Sound Bath and Breath Sessions, with all proceeds being donated to the Bathroom Renovations Fund. A Sound Bath is a healing experience that utilizes instruments such as crystal bowls, gongs, bells, and drums. Sound baths are a great way to get “in tune” with yourself, and are becoming increasingly popular for stress relief.
The Sound Bath will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. in the Center’s gymnasium. Suggested donation for the session is $25. Bring something comfortable to lie on, such as a yoga mat or camping pad, a blanket, pillow if you like, and water bottle. Donations may be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. For more information, contact friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or Terry at 269-369-1897.
Blessing of he Graves
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a “Blessing of the Graves” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, for the eight veterans buried at Shedd Cemetery, located in Three Oaks Township south of town on Spring Creek Road.
The public is welcome to attend as each veteran is prayed over by chapter chaplain Margaret Drolet Hansen and members. The Rebecca Dewey Chapter has adopted the Shedd Cemetery for restoration and preservation. Many gravestones have been repaired and three veterans have received their Veteran Administration gravestones and a sign. A pollinator garden with flag pole is being installed.
Holiday Bazaar
The River Valley Senior Center will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you would like to participate as a vendor the cost is $20 per space and bring your own table. If you have any questions or would like to reserve a table space, call the Center at (269) 469-4556.
Bible Baptist Church events
Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo offers the following:
Evangelistic meetings with Wil Rice at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-9 (Wild West kids meetings each night).
A ladies meeting with Sena Rice is set for noon Oct. 8.
A free dinner at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday and a movie night at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more, call (269) 589-7470.
Memorial Open Mic
A special Open Mic Night to celebrate the life of musician and loved Acorn Theater regular Peter Nye is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 3.
The band “For Pete’s Sake” will host the Peter Nye Memorial Open Mic for any musicians that would like to offer their songs in remembrance of Pete.
Give-back dinner
Casey’s New Buffalo, 136 North Whittaker St, is donating back 20 percent from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, to the Mr and Miss New Buffalo Scholarship Pageant (a minimum of 20 people needed to RSVP in order to have the event - https://www.groupraise.com/events/108165).
Flea Market vendors sought
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market will begin its season on Saturday, October 12 and tables are filling up fast. Vendors interested in renting space are encouraged to call and make their reservation early.
Market director, Donald Heitsch, invites vendors of antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made or grown edibles to participate. Vendors of eggs, honey and syrup are currently in particular demand. Markets will be held on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April, from 9 am to 3 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided this year by Red Brick Cafe, so vendors and visitors alike will have an opportunity to enjoy a hot lunch.
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market is located in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Rd., New Troy, Michigan. A map is available at www.Facebook/NewTroyFleaMarket. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy. For information, contact Donald at 773-803-9773.
Chicken dinner in Glendora
A buffet style chicken dinner and bazaar will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1733 W. Glendora Road, on Wednesday, Oct., 16. Seatings will be at 5:30, 6:15 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under eat free.
Call Laura Freehling at (269) 235-0713 for tickets. Advance sales only.
Daybreak for Women
Daybreak for Women at Converge Community Church and Sawyer Highlands offers a continuing conversation informed by God’s Word and guided by Debbie Swindoll’s short book, “Do You Love Me?”
Daybreak for Women takes place at the following locations:
• Sawyer Highlands Campus every Wednesday morning 9-11 am. through Oct. 30. Cost: $10 or $15 with childcare provided.
• Converge Community Church Campus every Monday evening 6:30-8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Cost: $10.
Fall Harvest Dinner
A Fall Harvest Swiss Steak Dinner and Bake Sale will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct 5 at Community of Christ Church, 110 S. Cleveland, downtown Galien,
The Bake Sale is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 (12 years and up) and $5 for those 5-11.
Book Club
All are welcome to attend The Harbor Country Book Club meetings at 6:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Township Library on the last Thursday of the month. The October 31 selection is On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
