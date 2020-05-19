With the present changes in our world, the New Buffalo Township Library is putting a new twist on its summer reading program — going online using a program called Beanstack.
“You and your child will be able to log hours, write book reviews, and participate in fun challenges and activities to work toward your prizes (given at the end of summer). We are hoping this will prove to be a fun new experience for you and your children to love reading even more.”
The library will will host activities and events virtually through its Facebook.
To register on June 8th, go to https://newbuffalotownshiplibrary.beanstack.org/.
You will automatically be sorted into corresponding programs according to age. Once registered, you will be able to log books weekly, participate in activities and challenges, write reviews, and earn badges to put toward receiving prizes.
For any questions or help, please email newbuffalolibraryyouth@gmail.com
Lakeside parade canceled
The Lakeside Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade has been canceled for Monday, May 25th.
Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to our Honored Veterans is welcome to visit the Lakeside Cemetery at any time. Flags have been placed at the gravesites of our local veterans in commemoration of their service to our country.
Memorial Day picnics
On Monday May 25th, at 3 p.m. ET, Harbor Country residents are invited to set up picnics in front of their homes “block party style” to honor Memorial Day and connect with neighbors from a safe social distance. The event is a way to honor the heroes who died while serving in the United States military, safely celebrate “together at home,” support local farms and businesses and kick-off the summer season despite the adversity we all face right now.
Picnic participants can register for FREE on ThirdCoastKitchen.com and view a list of local
markets, farms and restaurants, to help plan their picnic menu. Those who register will also be entered to win a Harbor Country Business Gift Basket filled with delicious artisanal foods from Harbor Country.
Picnic attendees will receive a discount coupon code if they wish to purchase the new edition of author Lindsay Navama’s cookbook, Hungry for Harbor Country. $2 from each book sold will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans.
No Bridgman Street Dance
It is with a heavy heart we regret to tell everyone that the 2020 Bridgman Fire Department Street Dance is canceled. This was not an easy decision for us, but we believe this is what’s best for everyone, at this time. We hope you will support us in this decision. We couldn’t do this event for all of these years without the support we receive from our community. We look forward to making 2021 the biggest and best Street Dance Bridgman has ever seen!
Free Wi-Fi at library
Wi-Fi internet is available all day, every day at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St. Park in the parking lot, and sign-on to BPL Public Wi-Fi. No password is needed.
Mini art shows
Thanks to everyone who joined us on Facebook or website for the Courtyard Gallery our “Celebration of Art” show. We had some flubs, but the overall responses were great.
Somewhere down the road we plan to reopen the gallery again, but for now we are just going to present a series of mini shows, through the summer, featuring one artist at a time, on Saturday mornings at 11:00 AM, Michigan time, via Facebook and our website. So without further ado, our next show will feature our “indoor beauty and outdoor friendly,” photography on aluminum gallery and will air Saturday May 23. This show will be prerecorded. To view our website go to courtyardfineart.com, click on the menu button and scroll down to “Live Show”. Showtime will begin at 11:00 AM Michigan time this Saturday. We hope you will join us.
If you have a problem viewing, contact us at 1-800-291-9287.
Flag Day Virtual Tribute Parade
The Three Oaks Flag Day Committee has released the following information:
“The World’s Largest Flag Day Parade 2020 has been cancelled but we hope you will tune in for a 2020 Three Oaks Flag Day Virtual Tribute Parade on June 14 on Facebook. We are asking our community members and Flag Day watchers to send us photos of you, your family, military members, and any essential workers to be part of a tribute video to show support of our flag, country, and community.
COVID-19 may keep us from hosting the largest Flag Day Parade in downtown Three Oaks, but it cannot keep us from hosting a fun virtual tribute parade on Facebook. To have your photos included in the presentation please private message us on Facebook or send them to: threeoaksflagdaycommittee@gmail.com. To be included in the presentation photos must be received by June 1, 2020, and be family-friendly.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3 p.m. May 29 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); 3:30 p.m. June 2 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert; and 4 p.m. June 3 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
RVHS graduation
River Valley Middle/High School Principal Patrick Breen released the following on May 11:
Dear Middle High School Families, Due to the current uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the restrictions against large gatherings, the June 5th graduation commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 has been postponed.
We have set a date for Sat, July 18th, 2020 at 1 p.m. to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony at the football field with social distancing measure in place. We are also planning accommodation to project the ceremony on a screen in an overflow lot for those not able to attend in the football stadium due to limited capacity for social distancing purposes. In the event we have rain on July 18th, we will hold the ceremony the next day on Sun, July 19th.
Stay tuned for more details as we continue to plan for this exciting event! We will also have a rehearsal planned for the previous day onJuly 17th.
Thank you for your patience as we navigate through these difficult times.
Help with benefits offered
Do you or your friends need help with filing for unemployment, a Michigan Bridge Card, or food stamps? If you have not filed income taxes for a couple years, it is likely you won’t receive a stimulus check that you deserve. Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help you with these filings so you receive the benefits you need. Please call or text (269) 231-0648.
Thursday Night Acorn Presents
The Acorn Theater’s live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. each Thursday on The Acorn Facebook page
The featured artist for May 21 is Bryan Lubeck.
Upcoming Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows are: May 28 - Ken Yates; (Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel). You can also check out the growing library of videos on the Acorn’s YouTube channel.
To enter The Acorn’s 8th annual Singer Songwriter Competition for cash prizes and performing opportunity call (269) 756-3879 or log on to acornlive.org. Judges will select finalists from Singer Songwriter Competition entries received by the May 30 deadline. The top 8 will perform in the Finals at The Acorn on Aug. 13.
Bridgman Parade canceled
The Bridgman Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 24 has been canceled. Services will be rescheduled for a later date.
Museum seeks input, donations
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has purchased the oldest building in Three Oaks, the Town Hall on Linden Street, built in 1866.
The museum acted to ensure the building’s historic integrity will be maintained and restored, and is seeking public input as to what to do with the building. Ideas include hosting after-school programs, a performing arts venue, a visitors welcome center, and an event/party space, but TROTOM directors are asking the public to suggest potential uses for this historic building.
The museum also hopes the public will come forward with donations to help with the purchase, renovation, and upkeep of the Town Hall. TROTOM’s coffers were nearly emptied in order to save this historic building. Suggestions and donations can be sent to the museum at P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI 49116.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum will continue to bring local history to Michiana residents even though public health directives will preclude opening as originally scheduled on May 1.
The museum is providing links to three short documentaries about local history on its website. The films are “E. K. Warren: Father of Featherbone,” “The Pokagon Band: More than Just a Casino,” and “Gridder, Grappler, Hustler, Spy: The Amazing Life of Joe Savoldi.” The films range from 13 to 24 minutes, and are suitable and educational for schoolchildren, as well as adults.
To access those programs, or for up-to-date information on the museum re-opening going forward, check the museum website, www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Youth Fair registration extended
The opening of registration has been delayed to June 1 (it was previously slated for May 1). Exhibitors can view the exhibitor handbook online at www.bcyf.org.
For those without internet access, the printed exhibitor handbooks are not yet available as many of the book locations are still closed. Printed exhibitor handbooks will be delivered to Berrien County libraries and several Berrien County businesses by June 1.
