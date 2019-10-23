The 2019 New Buffalo Pageants will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center.
A 2 p.m. Little MIss and Mr., Teen and Junior Teen Pageant (Little Miss and Mr. contestants are Ella Lijewski, Kate Welsh, Kinsley Oldenwald, Katie Lambert, Abbey Ordiway, Gabriella Bergquist, Ty Hadley, and James Martin; Miss Teen contestants are Emma Reitz and Mackenzie Bombin; Junior Teen contestants are Ava Jackson, Fallyn Reber and Emily Lambert;
Contestants set to participate in the 6 p.m. Miss and Mr. Pageant are Paige Bluschke, Hope Motycka, Clair Workman, Andrew Kuta and Nick Keen.
Run to the Center of the World
Organizers of the eighth annual Run to the Center of the World in New Troy have made some major changes for this year’s race. The event will be held on Oct. 26 rather than in September, the 10K is being replaced by a half marathon, and children will be able to run for free. Check-in at the at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, starts at 8 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9 a.m.
Organizer Marlene Newmiller says the decision to drop the 10K was due to a lack of participation in that event. Newmiller has developed a half marathon (13 mile) route that includes a couple of hills early in the run, with the latter section flat and fast.
With the timing now close to Halloween, organizers are hoping more people will show up in costume.
Kids 12 and under may now run free with a registered adult. Kids who run free are welcome to eat breakfast with their adult after the race. Kids who want a shirt and medal may register and pay the full fee.
Names and finish times of Overall Winners will be engraved on bricks and permanently installed in the New Troy Community Center garden. Winners will also receive certificates. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Longest Distance Traveled, and Largest Team. Proceeds from the race benefit the New Troy Community Center, which receives no government funding and is supported entirely through memberships, donations, and fundraising events.
The event is hosted by Friends of New Troy.
Maps, information, and a link to register online are available at facebook.com/RunToTheCenter. Registration forms can also be picked up at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy, MI 49119. For more information, contact Terry Hanover (269) 369-1897 or FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
Halloween Parade
The 2019 New Buffalo Halloween Parade is scheduled for Sunday, October 27.
Judging is set for 2:30 p.m. (arrival on North Thompson Street at 2 p.m.) and the Halloween Parade will commence at 3 p.m. through downtown New Buffalo. The route will start on North Thompson Street and conclude at the City of New Buffalo Fire Station.
Trick or Treating in town will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fall Festival
The Woodland Shores Baptist Church Fall Festival is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at 3555 Shawnee Road in Bridgman.
The free, all-ages event will feature a petting zoo, inflatables, games, hayrides, donuts, cider, fire truck, police car, a chance to win a $25 gift card from Meijer, and candy.
Halloween in New Troy
The annual Halloween party at Weesaw Township Hall in New Troy is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Trick-or-treating in town is set for 5 to 7 p.m. that day.
Day of the Dead event
Day of the Dead, All Hallows Eve, All Saints Day, All Souls Day … all fall in successive days at the end of October through the first few days of November. All are days set aside to remember…those we love, those who have inspired us, those who have guided us, those who have gone before us.
A gathering to remember and celebrate is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Three Oaks Community Garden in downtown Three Oaks. We will gather rain or shine, length of time will be dependent on weather. Together we will create an ofrenda, a temporary altar to honor loved ones who have died. Please bring items of remembrance; photos, drawings, dolls, or personal items, to place on the ofrenda. In addition to your personal remembrances, we are looking for participants who are willing to bring the following items (three bales of straw/hay (purchased or borrowed); flowers (mums, marigolds); bowl of fruit, vegetables; sugar skulls; rattles, drums, noisemakers; candles; corn dolls; and a loaf of artisan bread) to establish the altar/ofrenda. Please email Kim at kimpru@gmail.com to share what you will bring.
Day the Music Died program
Death of music rock stars in tragic plane accident is remembered by many as the “Day the Music Died.” Speaker Jason Kuntz of River Valley Schools will recall the talents involved during the next Community Forum program on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. Eastern at New Buffalo Public Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
The 1950s was a time of change in the music world as many new talents ushered in the age of Rock ‘n Roll. Kuntz will focus on singers/guitarists Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J. P. Richardson (aka “The Big Bopper”) who were among those who created a fun-filled musical atmosphere, singing songs that have become Rock classics. On Feb. 3, 1959, these three were in the middle of a winter dance party tour across the Midwest. Deciding to charter a small plane to their next singing destination, the three young stars flew from Clear Lake, Iowa, and into the history books on “The Day the Music Died.”
Upcoming FOL programs include: Casey and the Flying Fortress on Monday, Nov. 11; Wessel Whittaker and the First Days of New Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Unique and Rare Ecosystems to Southwest Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library. For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Galien Woods Historical Society
The Galien Woods Historical Society will hold its October meeting on Thursday October 31, at 7 p.m. in their building located at 108 S. Grant Street, Galien.
After a short business meeting, the program for the evening will be presented by Mr. Jim Benjamin titled “A Tale of Two Fish” about a renowned submariner, Sigmund Bedbczynski who served on two submarines in the in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Mr. Benjamin is a former Galien teacher and historian. He also helped found the Galien Woods Historical Society.
All meetings are free and the public is invited. We meet on the last Thursday of the month and new members are being accepted. Please call Elmer Doyle at (269) 545-8871 for more information.
New Troy food pantry
There will be a Mobile Food Pantry distribution at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road. All area residents are invited to participate.
Denim, Diamonds and Dancing
A Denim, Diamonds and Dancing event to benefit the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Put on your favorite jeans and join us for our major fundraiser of the year. The evening will include an open wine bar, dinner buffet, entertainment and dancing – plus a Silent Auction and many other fun ways to support the Acorn.
Music will be provided by: Aye Cay, The Early Band, Abbie Thomas, The Toonas and Priscilla Sabourin.
The Acorn is a 501c3 non profit and the $50 per ticket is tax deductible.
Peter Yarrow, creative force behind Peter, Paul and Mary, one of America’s most legendary folk trios, brings his musical talents and message of humanity and caring to the intimate Acorn Theater at 8 pm, Sunday October 27. All tickets are $40, and can be purchased online at acornlive.org.
Yarrow wrote many of Peter, Paul and Mary’s most memorable and iconic hits, including “Puff, The Magic Dragon,” “The Great Mandala”, “Day is Done” and “Light One Candle.”
For more on upcoming Acorn shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Falloween Parade
Precious in His Sight Childcare & Preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer will have their annual “Falloween” Costume Parade through downtown Sawyer on Thursday, October 31st. Parents, grandparents and friends are invited to come out and watch. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. beginning at the school.
Invasive removal
The Michigan DNR Volunteer Stewardship Program will have invasive removal work days at Warren Dunes State Park on Sunday, October 27, 1-4 pm, (meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground).
Volunteers will help remove non-native tree saplings from dune areas. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. By removing invasive plant species we protect the natural habitat and food supply for birds and animals that live and visit our parks and protect our parks for future generations. We welcome all families and friends.
Hausefest
Hausefest, a Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser featuring live music, food by area restaurants, a silent auction and a Halloween costume contest, will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
Guest speaker will be Charles Marino, Founder of the first Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.
Tickets are $60 per person (includes two drink tickets).
Knots & Pots
The Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host Knots & Pots from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Attendees will make a macrame plant hanger that fits an original ceramic pot by NHM Ceramics. The workshop is free, but registration is required as class size is limited to 15 adults. To reserve a spot, call (269) 465-3663.
Holiday Bazaar
The River Valley Senior Center will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you would like to participate as a vendor the cost is $20 per space and bring your own table. If you have any questions or would like to reserve a table space, call the Center at (269) 469-4556.
‘Screenagers’ screening
Bridgman Public Schools is showing the documentary film “Screenagers” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, according to a news release from the district.
Child care will be available at the showing, which will be in the Bridgman High School Performing Arts Center, 9964 Gast Road. The film is being shown thanks to a grant from the Bridgman Foundation of Educational Excellence. According to the Screenager’s website, the film “probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, and academics. The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.” More information can be found at www.screenagersmovie.com.
Joe Rommel, educational technology consultant at Berrien RESA and a local parent, will moderate the event.
Need help?
Neighbor by Neighbor connects residents of Chikaming, New Buffalo and Three Oaks Township to a variety of social service agencies, government agencies and churches for help with resources. If you are wondering which way to turn, Neighbor by Neighbor will point you in the right direction for short term confidential help. Call or text (269) 231-0648 or email info@nbynharborcountry.org.
Metal recycling for backpack program
Blessings in a Backpack and Donation Station will be holding a metal recycling event. Drop off your metal recyclable items at Water’s Edge UMC, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on Saturday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to noon or Sunday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to noon and we will recycle the items and use the proceeds to provide Thanksgiving food boxes for local families including those whose children receive Blessings in a Backpack.
Water’s Edge UMC and Blessings in a Backpack send food home with New Buffalo Elementary School children that might not have enough food available to them on the weekends. In 2018, Blessings in a Backpack and Donation Station’s “Metal2Meals” sent home 21 Thanksgiving food boxes to local families and hope to provide food for additional families this year.
A partial list of items that can be dropped off include refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, lawn mowers, garden equipment, bikes, metal bed frames, garage doors, garage door openers, aluminum siding, gutters, auto batteries, snow blowers, pop cans, industrial scrap, motors, tools and other metal items, big and small. For more information contact Larry Shead at 574.309.2370 or larryshead@icloud.com.
Marquette Greenway open house set
Marcy Hamilton, Senior Planner with the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, led an Oct.17 update meeting regarding the Marquette Greenway in the Pokagon Room at the New Buffalo Township Library.
She noted that the proposed route for the Greenway has been determined and that several grants necessary to build the route will be awarded in December of this year. Hamilton encouraged the public’s participation in an open house to be conducted by the Michigan Department of Transportation at New Buffalo High School from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 during which the proposed reduction of lanes on U.S. 12 will be discussed. She emphasized that securing the lane reduction to accommodate safe bike paths is a necessary element in the development of the Marquette Greenway.
Bible Baptist Church events
Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo offers a free dinner at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday and a movie night at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more, call (269) 589-7470.
Daybreak for Women
Daybreak for Women at Converge Community Church and Sawyer Highlands offers a continuing conversation informed by God’s Word and guided by Debbie Swindoll’s short book, “Do You Love Me?”
Daybreak for Women takes place at the following locations:
• Sawyer Highlands Campus every Wednesday morning 9-11 am. through Oct. 30. Cost: $10 or $15 with childcare provided.
• Converge Community Church Campus every Monday evening 6:30-8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Cost: $10.
Community outreach breakfast offered
Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer is offering a free community outreach pancake & sausage breakfast on Sunday, November 3, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Book Club
All are welcome to attend The Harbor Country Book Club meetings at 6:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Township Library on the last Thursday of the month. The October 31 selection is On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers are held Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Rosenthal, who makes sure they have a fun, enriching time. All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children.
The New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call the Community Center at 269-426-3909.
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families).
