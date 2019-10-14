The signs of fall are here – crisp, cool weather, emerging brilliant fall foliage colors and the New Buffalo Service League's 37th annual Arts & Crafts Show scheduled for Saturday, October 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gyms at the New Buffalo High School/Middle School, 1112 E. Clay St., New Buffalo.
More than 100 arts & crafts booths will be offering handcrafted items for the home, yard, holidays and beautiful wearable art items as well as delectable edibles, toys and floral décor.
Service League members will be having their famous bake sale with a mouth-watering variety of home-baked goods — you’ll want to make sure you get there early. In addition, members will be offering brunch options as well as their luncheon menu (complete with home-baked apple slices, get your very own before they sell out) for busy shoppers and crafters.
Proceeds of the show are dedicated to the Mary Ann Frey Scholarship Fund which provides scholarship awards to area high school seniors each year.
Admission to the show is $2 (includes door prize ticket, additional tickets available for purchase) and the building is handicap accessible.
Run to the Center of the World
Organizers of the eighth annual Run to the Center of the World in New Troy have made some major changes for this year’s race. The event will be held on Oct. 26 rather than in September, the 10K is being replaced by a half marathon, and children will be able to run for free. Check-in at the at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, starts at 8 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9 a.m.
Organizer Marlene Newmiller says the decision to drop the 10K was due to a lack of participation in that event. Newmiller has developed a half marathon (13 mile) route that includes a couple of hills early in the run, with the latter section flat and fast.
With the timing now close to Halloween, organizers are hoping more people will show up in costume.
Kids 12 and under may now run free with a registered adult. Kids who run free are welcome to eat breakfast with their adult after the race. Kids who want a shirt and medal may register and pay the full fee.
Names and finish times of Overall Winners will be engraved on bricks and permanently installed in the New Troy Community Center garden. Winners will also receive certificates. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Longest Distance Traveled, and Largest Team. Proceeds from the race benefit the New Troy Community Center, which receives no government funding and is supported entirely through memberships, donations, and fundraising events.
The event is hosted by Friends of New Troy.
Maps, information, and a link to register online are available at facebook.com/RunToTheCenter. Registration forms can also be picked up at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy, MI 49119. For more information, contact Terry Hanover (269) 369-1897 or FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
New Buffalo Halloween Parade
The 2019 New Buffalo Halloween Parade is scheduled for Sunday, October 27.
Judging will start at 1 p.m. and the Halloween Parade will commence at 1:45 p.m. through downtown New Buffalo. The route will start on North Thompson Street and conclude at the City of New Buffalo Fire Station.
Trick or Treating in town will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
A costume contest with buffet, cash bar and music by Ginger and Her Baked Goods to benefit the New Buffalo Halloween Parade Fund is scheduled for 7 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the New Buffalo Yacht Club, 500 W. Water St. Cost is $40 per ticket (text for tickets to 269-369-7405).
Fall colors hike
Seeking peak fall colors, the Harbor Country Hikers are heading to Sarett Nature Center along the Paw Paw River bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. Eastern.
A naturalist from the center will lead the hike on the upland trails with great views from the bluff of the river valley below. Boardwalks and observation platforms in the flood plain offer an up-close look at wetland wildlife and habitats, including wet forests, cattail marshes, shrub carrs and even a rare alkaline wetland.
The two-mile, two-hour hike is of moderate difficulty. Sturdy shoes, water and insect repellent are recommended. Sarett Nature Center is located at 2300 N. Benton Center Rd., Banton Harbor.
Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
Snowbusters meeting
A Snowbusters Snowmobile Club meeting will be held at 3 p.m. October 20 at Old School Tile and Design, 9845 Old New Buffalo Road (2 miles south on Highway 39).
Voting on new officers, discussing setting up the trails for the upcoming season and other business are planned.
New Troy Flea Market
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, and continue on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April.
Lunch and snacks will be provided for purchase this year by Red Brick Cafe. The Market is always chock-full of treasures, including antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and lots of yummy, locally made or grown goodies.
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market is located in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy. Admission is free. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy.
A few vendor spaces are still available, but they’re filling up fast. For information or to register, contact Donald Heitsch (773) 803-9773.
Halloween in New Troy
The annual Halloween party at Weesaw Township Hal in New Troy is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Trick-or-treating in town is set for 5 to 7 p.m. that day.
Softball tournament for Maci Rae
A double elimination 6-4 co-ed softball tournament to benefit Maci Rae (a girl just shy of 2 years old who was recently been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer) is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Three Oaks Legion Field.
A concession stand, shirts, 50/50, home run derby and about 10 games of softball are planned. The entry fee per team is $200 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 5 (call 269-338-4761 or send an email to Maddiejp22@yahoo.com).
Renewable Energy program at Library
A program on Renewable Energy and Snap Circuits with Herman Lehman is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Youth Services area ofat the New Buffalo Township Library.
Innovate with snap circuit kits and learn about solar and wind energy and the inner workings of electricity.
This class is sign-up only with eight available spaces per session. Call the Library at (269) 469-2933.
Denim, Diamonds and Dancing for The Acorn
A Denim, Diamonds and Dancing event to benefit the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Put on your favorite jeans and join us for our major fundraiser of the year. The evening will include an open wine bar, dinner buffet, entertainment and dancing – plus a Silent Auction and many other fun ways to support the Acorn.
Music will be provided by: Aye Cay, The Early Band, Abbie Thomas, The Toonas and Priscilla Sabourin.
The Acorn is a 501c3 non profit and the $50 per ticket is tax deductible.
Peter Yarrow, creative force behind Peter, Paul and Mary, one of America’s most legendary folk trios, brings his musical talents and message of humanity and caring to the intimate Acorn Theater at 8 pm, Sunday October 27. All tickets are $40, and can be purchased online at acornlive.org.
Yarrow wrote many of Peter, Paul and Mary’s most memorable and iconic hits, including “Puff, The Magic Dragon,” “The Great Mandala”, “Day is Done” and “Light One Candle."
For more on upcoming Acorn shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Falloween Parade
Precious in His Sight Childcare & Preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer will have their annual “Falloween" Costume Parade through downtown Sawyer on Thursday, October 31st. Parents, grandparents and friends are invited to come out and watch. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. beginning at the school.
Watercolor Class at Senior Center
Roy and Peg Hruska, both Madden Certified Teachers, are donating the entire proceeds from a Watercolor Painting Class scheduled for Wednesday, Oct 23, from noon to 3 p.m., to the River Valley Senior Center.
Come join the fun with fellowship and food. Classes are geared to those who have never tried watercolor before or who like the “loose” paintings of T.V. teacher, Terry Madden. Create something beautiful in a relaxed, positive and fun atmosphere.
Minimum donation for this fund raiser is $15 and everything you need is provided for your finished painting. As class size is limited, please call for reservations at (269) 469-4556.
Invasive removal at Warren Dunes
The Michigan DNR Volunteer Stewardship Program will have invasive removal work days at Warren Dunes State Park on the following dates: Sunday, October 20, 1-4 pm (meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground): Sunday, October 27, 1-4 pm, (meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground).
Volunteers will help remove non-native tree saplings from dune areas. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. By removing invasive plant species we protect the natural habitat and food supply for birds and animals that live and visit our parks and protect our parks for future generations. We welcome all families and friends.
Hausefest
Hausefest, a Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser featuring live music, food by area restaurants, a silent auction and a Halloween costume contest, will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
Guest speaker will be Charles Marino, Founder of the first Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.
Tickets are $60 per person (includes two drink tickets).
Mobile food pantry in New Troy
A Mobile Food Pantry visit to the New Troy Community Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Knots & Pots
The Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host Knots & Pots from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Attendees will make a macrame plant hanger that fits an original ceramic pot by NHM Ceramics. The workshop is free, but registration is required as class size is limited to 15 adults. To reserve a spot, call (269) 465-3663.
RV Community Lunch
The next River Valley Community Lunch will take place at Three Oaks School on Wednesday, October 23, starting at 12:15 p.m.
The cost is $2 per person. The program with be "Fall Harvest". Administrators will also provide updates and answer questions.
Sound Bath & Breath fund-raiser
The Friends of New Troy (FONT) are seeking support for upgraded, attractive and more functional bathrooms in the New Troy Community Center.
After 14 years of events, fundraisers, donations and rental/membership fees, FONT recently paid off the $240,000 mortgage on the former school. Now, members say, it’s time to improve the facility — starting with the bathrooms (built for elementary students in 1952).
Skybird Yoga instructor, Elizabeth Nuti, who offers yoga classes five days a week in the Center, has generously volunteered to kick off the campaign with one of her signature Sound Bath and Breath Sessions, with all proceeds being donated to the Bathroom Renovations Fund. A Sound Bath is a healing experience that utilizes instruments such as crystal bowls, gongs, bells, and drums. Sound baths are a great way to get "in tune" with yourself, and are becoming increasingly popular for stress relief.
The Sound Bath will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. in the Center’s gymnasium. Suggested donation for the session is $25. Bring something comfortable to lie on, such as a yoga mat or camping pad, a blanket, pillow if you like, and water bottle. Donations may be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. For more information, contact friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or Terry at 269-369-1897.
Holiday Bazaar
The River Valley Senior Center will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you would like to participate as a vendor the cost is $20 per space and bring your own table. If you have any questions or would like to reserve a table space, call the Center at (269) 469-4556.
Bible Baptist Church events
Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo offers a free dinner at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday and a movie night at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more, call (269) 589-7470.
Daybreak for Women
Daybreak for Women at Converge Community Church and Sawyer Highlands offers a continuing conversation informed by God's Word and guided by Debbie Swindoll's short book, "Do You Love Me?"
Daybreak for Women takes place at the following locations:
• Sawyer Highlands Campus every Wednesday morning 9-11 am. through Oct. 30. Cost: $10 or $15 with childcare provided.
• Converge Community Church Campus every Monday evening 6:30-8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Cost: $10.
Community outreach breakfast offered
Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer is offering a free community outreach pancake & sausage breakfast on Sunday, November 3, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Book Club
All are welcome to attend The Harbor Country Book Club meetings at 6:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Township Library on the last Thursday of the month. The October 31 selection is On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers are held Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Rosenthal, who makes sure they have a fun, enriching time. All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children.
The New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call the Community Center at 269-426-3909.
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
