The New Buffalo Ship & Shore Festival, a tradition established 35 years ago, is ready to set sail again.
The three-day signature festival presented by the New Buffalo Business Association
will take place August 9-11 at Lions Park right across from the beach in New Buffalo. The festival will feature curated bands from all over the Midwest, local cuisine, regional beer and wine, unique art vendors, the return of the Lightd Boat Parade, and much moor.
The musical lineup follows:
• Friday — Led Zeppelin 2 - 9 pm; Hero Jr. - 7 pm; Fragile Soul - 5 pm
• Saturday — BBI - 9 pm; Midwestern Lull - 7 pm; Marina the Band - 5 pm; Top Secret Band - 3 pm; The Newports - 1 pm
• Sunday — Mr. Blotto - 4:30 pm; Deep Greens and Blues - 2:30 pm; Deep Fried Pickle Project - 1 pm.
The 2019 Lighted Boat Parade scheduled for dusk on Saturday, Aug. 10!
To participate in the boat parade, please learn more here: BoatParadeApplication
Ship and Shore Festival entry is $8 for advance sale tickets and $10 at the gate (there also is a VIP ticket option and “Limited-Edition Weekend Wristbands” for $20 are being sold at David’s Deli, Hidden Gem and Pristine Pools.
Interested vendors and sponsors may learn more at shipandshorefestival.com.
New Buffalo Township Public Safety Day
New Buffalo Township Fire Department is hosting it’s third Public Safety Day August 4th from noon to 3:00 pm at the New Buffalo Township Fire Station located at 17655 Clay Street.
Come for the bouncy house, dunk tank, games, McGruff, hot dogs, school supply give away, and much more. For more information, go to newbuffalotownship.org.
Lakeside Ice Cream Social
The Lakeside Ice Cream Social is a festive tradition in Lakeside Park along Red Arrow Highway, and The Lakeside Association and the Harbor Country Rotary will join together to raise money for scholarships from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lakeside Park Gazebo (located at Lakeside Road and Red Arrow Highway).
Just $5 gets you ice cream, homemade cake and cookies, and more. Live music, the activities for the kids, and of course, the traditional cake auction! The best-decorated cakes will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. with proceeds going to the Lakeside Association Scholarship Fund.
For more, go to www.thelakesideassociation.com or call (312) 305-0496.
Bridgman Farmers Market to begin
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays beginning Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
Beach glass workshop set
The Friends of New Buffalo Library will host a workshop on beach glass at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St. Beach glass expert and jewelry maker Linda Mickevicius of Beach Bums Jewels in Michigan City, Ind., will teach the first 25 registrants to make beach glass jewelry using a wirewrapping technique.
The materials fee of $20 is reduced from the normal $50 fee. Accessories, such as chains, will be available for purchase, and participants can use their own beach glass or choose from Mickevicius’ collection. There will be a drawing for a free pendant.
Advance registration and payment can be made at the library’s front desk. For more information, call the library at (269) 469-2933.
Acorn Shows
The following shows are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: an Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 with host Abbie Thomas; The Chicago Experience at 8 p.m. Aug. 3; A day-long Songwriting Seminar with Jenny Bienemann & Steve Dawson on Aug. 4 and a 7 p.m. Open Mic Night with the duo as hosts that evening; and Harbor Country Opera presents Richard Henzel as Mark Twain at 8 p.m. Aug. 9. For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Betty’s Buddies Golf Outing
The Betty’s Buddies 22nd Annual Golf Outing will be held on Saturday August 3, at the Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman.
The schedule follows: Sign-up and team pictures start at 8:30 a.m.; Shotgun start at 10 a.m.; lunch and prizes at The Featherbone in Three Oaks immediately following golf.
Blessings in a backpack metal recycling fundraiser
Blessings in a Backpack and Donation Station are holding a metal recycling event. Drop off your metal recyclable items and we will recycle the items and use the funds to provide a Thanksgiving food box for the families of children receiving Blessings in a Backpack throughout the school year.
Water’s Edge UMC and Blessings in a Backpack send food home for the weekends with New Buffalo Elementary School children that might not have enough food available to them at home.
Please drop off your metal recyclable items at Water’s Edge UMC, 18732 Harbor Country Drive, New Buffalo on Saturday, August 10 from 8a .m. to noon or Sunday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can drop off refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, lawn mowers, garden
equipment, bikes, metal bed frames, garage doors & openers, aluminum siding, gutters, auto batteries, snow blowers, pop cans, industrial scrap, motors, tools and other metal items, big and small.
For more information contact Larry Shead at (574) 309-2370 or larryshead@icloud.com.
Corn & Sausage Roast
The New Buffalo Yacht Club, 500 W. Water St., New Buffalo, will have its 56th Annual Corn & Sausage Roast from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3,
Enjoy fresh roasted corn, sausage, sides and drinks. Rock out and dance to the Red Deluxe band at 7 p.m.
Wednesdays in the Park
Enjoy a reasonably priced meal and musical talent in New Buffalo Township's Memorial Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer (mid-June to early September). Food is served beginning at 6:30 p.m. (cash only) and music follows at 7 (the Aug. 7 performer is Warren Dunes).
Dusk beckons Hikers Aug. 10
Night-hiking tips and relief from summertime heat are on the docket for Harbor Country Hikers on Saturday, Aug. 10, as they begin their outing with the approach of dusk at 8 p.m. at the Chikaming Township Park & Preserve picnic shelter.
Hike leader HCH Vice President Stacey LaRocco will share tips to help enjoy the different perspective of the outdoors and sounds of the twilight whip-poor-wills, barred owls and grey tree frogs. Flashlights are needed despite the evening light show of the fireflies and a waxing gibbous moon.
The slow pace and flat terrain make it a good opportunity for those with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors. Insect repellent, water and comfortable hiking shoes advised. The park is located on Warren Woods Road just east of the I-94 overpass.
Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Nimby Pond snowmobile races
Snowmobiles will race across Nimby Pond, 11470 Hills Road, Baroda, at noon on Aug. 3 (rain or shine).
Admission is $15 for adults (kids 10 and under admitted free).
For more, call (269) 369-4268.
Dreaming Big Picnic set for Aug 10
The first Dreaming Big Picnic featuring free fun, food and live music will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the New Buffalo Township Park (which has a water park, horseshoes, basketball court, playground and more) at 17425 Red Arrow Hwy., New Buffalo
The Dreaming Big Picnic is being held in memory of Kristen L. Heimbach, a special needs teacher at Knapp School in Michigan City who had a passion for helping children. Organizers want to thank all who supported her memory in the past with the Big Smiles 5K run/walk, golfers, bowlers, etc., by hosting this picnic. Any donations will be contributed to the Logan Center in her name. Music provided by Pete & Dan and the Smith Guitar Works.
Music in the Park
Anne Harris and guitarist Dave Herrero will perform at Three Oaks Music in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 3. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in Three Oaks' Dewey Cannon Park through Aug. 31.
Hog Roast at Galien Legion Post
Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N Cleveland Ave, Galien, is having a Hog Roast from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday Aug, 3.
The menu consists of roasted hog, chicken, potato salad and
baked beans. The price for adults is $10 per plate; $5 per plate for children 5-10 and under 5 free. Refills are $5 per plate. Carry Outs will be available and there is a Bake Sale. In addition there will be "Bags" and Horseshoes plus music by the Time Travelers. Proceeds will go to the American Legion Roof Fund.
U.S. 12 Garage Sale in Three Oaks
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) will participate in the Three Oaks stop on the U.S. 12 Heritage Garage Sale, said to be the nation’s longest, on Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11. The annual event features more than 200 miles of garage sales from New Buffalo to Detroit.
The Museum’s site (at either the Carver Park Pavilion or the adjoining Three Oaks Elementary School Campus at Oak and Ash streets) has become a one-stop favorite for finding antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, and even hot dogs and walking tacos.
For further information, contact Julie Sittig at 269-756-3547 or via email at juliesittigrn@vanzine.org.
Royalty Run
The Miss Bridgman Organization will sponsor a Royalty Run beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, with the start'finish line on Toth Park.
Online registration is at is at runsignup.com, Bridgman Royalty Run, .or people can pick up registration forms at Knots Therapeutic Massage in Bridgman.
Blue and White Ceilidh
The Blue and White Ceilidh (the Galien all-year reunion) will take place on Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 344, 402 North Main St., Galien.
Meet and greet starts at 4 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m. potluck dinner; 7 p.m. DJ Fire, Registration for the corn hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. The Alumni Association will provide the meat for the meal, please bring a dish to share. Coffee and punch to drink or cash bar.
Please spread the word, the more the merrier!
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library is hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. There will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
Bridgman meals
The Bridgman Public Schools are now offering free summer meals to kids 18 and under. Household income is not a factor, and non-residents are welcome.
Meals are served at Bridgman Elementary School, 3891 Lake St., Monday through Friday to Aug. 3. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, check the Bridgman Public Schools Web Site.
Three Oaks Summer Reading
This year’s Three Oaks Township Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “A Universe of Stories” and runs to August 9.
Read-to-me children, elementary students, tweens and teens can all sign up and pick up a reading log to record the books they read. When they bring the log to the library each week to be stamped, they will receive the weekly prize for their age group and one entry into the drawing for the grand prizes. Adults can complete one reading Tic Tac Toe sheet each week to receive a prize and one entry into the drawing for their grand prizes. Summer Reading will end and all the drawings will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Also offered at the library are:
• Yoga at 10:15 a.m. on Summer Saturday Mornings with a licensed instructor (bring mat and water).
• Lego Club: Mondays 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Story Time with Miss Maggie on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Qi-Gong: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Walking Aerobics: Thursdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Curious Kids’ Museum StarLab: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 (this event will be held at Chikaming Elementary School).
RVHS 20 year reunion
The River Valley High School class of 1999 will hold a 20 year reunion at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman on August 10 at 7 p.m. We hope to see everyone there.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
Weko Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: Aug. 4 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 18 - Top Secret; Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org/ or call (269) 465-3406.
HCM Vehicle Donation Initiative
Harbor Country Mission (HCM) is accepting donations of vehicles that can be immediately given to those who are struggling to get to work, pick up their children from school or run basic errands necessary for life such as grocery shopping and medical appointments.
Dave Heyn, who with his wife Hannah, began Harbor Country Mission in 2015, said “with our Vehicle Donation Initiative we are reaching out to our community once again to fill the increasingly urgent need of our neighbors and friends in Southwest Michigan who are in the greatest socio-economic need."
Unlike other programs who request auto donations of any kind, the vehicles donated to HCM need to have clear title and be in good running order; ready to be licensed, insured and put into service on the road. As Dave Heyn further explained: “we are requiring those receiving these vehicles be able to afford title transfers and insurance--but often times, that’s when money runs out. As a result, we are hoping to receive vehicles (preferably mini-vans, SUVs and hatchbacks with a bit of cargo and kid space) to be as low-mileage as possible and not require many immediate repairs."
In addition to the Vehicle Donation Initiative, a Warehouse Donation Center in Bridgman and a Vintage Finds resale shop in Sawyer, HCM is exploring the development of a community-based eBay site and are seeking space to open a clothing distribution center that would southwest Michigan. HCM currently offers, on the second Friday of each month, a “Free Friday” at both locations that overwhelmingly helps those transitioning out of homelessness into some form of longer-term residency. This is in addition to their “Free Room” at the Warehouse Donation Center that is open 7 days a week and provides linens, kitchen supplies, kids shelves and other small home goods that are available to anyone in need.
For more information regarding how you can support HCM’s Vehicle Donation Initiative, please contact Dave Heyn at 269-326-0077. Harbor Country Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Skip's Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more. Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
Market runs each Thursday from May 30-Sept. 5 in downtown New Buffalo (4-8 p.m.). The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, and food trucks. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Three Oaks Farmers Market
Locally grown produce and more is offered every Saturday from May 25-Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Park.
Blossomtime committee chairs sought
The Blossomtime Festival, looking forward to its 114th season of celebration and festivities in 2020, is seeking individuals that would be interested in chairing a committee in the communities of Covert, Decatur, Dowagiac, Galien, Lawton, Eau Claire, Paw Paw, Sodus, Marcellus, Mattawan and Vicksburg.
If you are interested in exploring this opportunity with us, please call the Blossomtime Office at (269) 982-8016 or email us at office@blossomtimefestival.org.
