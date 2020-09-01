While the New Buffalo Township Public Library building is not yet fully open to the public, we are offering a variety of ways for our patrons to use library services.
Primarily, the library offers curbside service wherein a patron may request a book/other material (either using their online library account accessed via our website or by phone) and when the book/other material is available the library will call to arrange a pick up. The next most popular service is a service appointment, which allows a patron to access the library building to use a variety of services such as, computer access, printing & copying services, lamination, and faxing. For more details on these services, please visit the library’s website (www.newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org).
Youth Services Coordinator Kris Good is offering twice weekly story times, picture books for little ones and chapter books suitable for preteens as well as offering weekly crafting projects which are available via curbside service. Youth Services is also offering a free book give away in September (visit the website for details).
Adult Services is offering a grown up version of storytime three times a week, Flash Fiction (Mondays) and Books on the Beach (Tuesdays and Thursdays). The Friends of the Library are also offering a variety of online presentations, full calendar available on our website.
We will do our best to keep you updated as things change at the library, please check on our website, Facebook, or Instagram for up to the minute information.
Services are only available to cardholding patrons, and you can apply for a library card on the website.
Seasonal change hike
The Harbor Country Hikers will explore seasonal changes in a hike at the Chikaming Township Park and Preserve set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Sometimes called “The Fifth Season,” the last weeks of summer see a quick burst of growth and fascinating changes as plants and animals prepare for the coming winter. In addition, the hikers will hike a different section of the 263-acre preserve than they have in previous hikes.
Chikaming Park and Preserve, located on Warren Woods Road 1.4 miles east of Red Arrow Highway, hosts at least eight different types of ecosystems. The hike is expected to take about two hours and cover 1.75 miles. Those who attend are urged to wear long pants, a hat, sturdy shoes or boots, and to bring water. Membership in the Hikers is encouraged, but all are welcome at its hikes. For more details and directions, visit harborcountryhikers.com. The Hikers observe social distancing guidelines and require use of face masks at its events.
Folk music sing-along
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS) will sponsor its third outdoor sing-along at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Everyone is invited to join in. This event was originally set for Aug. 27, but rain forced rescheduling.
The sing-along will feature folk songs by Pete Seeger; Woody Guthrie; Bob Dylan; Gordon Lightfoot; Peter, Paul and Mary; Joni Mitchell, and others. School of American Music’s Donna Mitchell and HCS Producer Pat Putnam will lead the singing, and Guitar Instructor Ron Spears will provide accompaniment. Other guitarists are invited to bring their instruments and play along.
Sanitized seating from the Center will be available, or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Face shields will be available on request, and sheet music and lyrics will be provided, though the ability to read music is not required for this event.
Senior Center seeks Board members
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors.
Requirement of Board Membership are: Must be residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Avenue and west of Holden Road north of Browntown Road (includes Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman).
Applications (due by Oct. 1) are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115; or by contacting Sharon Phillips, Committee Chairperson, 513-314-5988 sphillps45238@aol.com.
Sally Rand Zoom forum
The Friends of the New Buffalo Library’s Community Forum will present “Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.
The enduring icon of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair was named by Cecil B. DeMille for a road atlas. She appeared in more than 30 films and paved the way for every sex symbol who followed, from Lana Turner to Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga.
Presenter William Hazelgrove, a prolific author and lecturer on a wide range of subjects such as the Wright Brothers, Al Capone and Edith Wilson, tells Sally Rand’s story in a Zoom presentation.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Book Club to return
The Bridgman Public Library’s 2nd Wednesday Book Club is back in session starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
The club will meet outdoors, with social distancing, downtown at the Sandpiper Garden patio next to The Sandpiper, 4217 Lake St., Bridgman. The first book selection is “Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait” by Tina Cassidy. To get your copy, call the Library to make an appointment or request curbside pickup.
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you “covered,”and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule. Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Prairie walk, marsh paddle
Chikaming Open Lands will sponsor a Prairie Ecosystem Walk at Burns Prairie Preserve beginning at 10 a.m Saturday , Sept. 12.
Walk with COL among the beautiful wildflowers and grasses at
Burns Prairie Preserve. enjoy a rare Michigan ecosystem as we explore what makes a prairie special by identifying plants, wildlife and what goes into the makings of a restored prairie.
All participants are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. To register (which is required) contact Casey at cstruecker@chikamingopenlands. org or call (269) 405-1006.
Join the Berrien County Conservation District, Chikaming Open Lands, and SWxSW Corner CISMA at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 for a paddle through the beautiful Galien River Marsh. Learn about the plants growing on the banks, the animals that call the river home, and the restoration taking place to preserve this beautiful area.
This is a bring your own boat event: all participants must bring their own boat, as well as a PFD. Please also be sure to wear a mask while at the launch, and to practice good social distancing.
Contact Chikaming Open Lands to RSVP either by phone (269) 405-1006 or email dengel@chikamingopenlands.org.
Pilgrimage in the Park
Come join us in a series of short courses on prayer in our temporary “campsite church” in the Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks.
All are invited to this “new look at prayer in a time of coronavirus”; to be led by Pastor Steve Shimek and his wife, Lillian Lewis. There will be four Celtic Wisdom Mornings beginning with September 12th, 19th, 26th and October 3rd (all10 to 11 a.m.). Bring a chair, wear your mask and be prepared for social distancing at the Gazebo.
To go on a pilgrimage was an old practice of deepening and growing in the spiritual life. Deepening our prayer-life is like a journey and it can be done while staying in one place, perfect for these crazy days of social distancing.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets. For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along South Elm Street.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Mobile Food Pantry visit
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for:4 p.m. Sept. 2 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman; and 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health
of its staff and patrons in
stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Current hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered
during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum.
Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
The second floor of the building is closed to the public, meeting rooms are not currently open for public use and computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron.
No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary.
Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.