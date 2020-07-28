The New Buffalo Township Fire Department will host its 4th Public Safety Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 2, at the fire station, 17655 East Clay St.
Organizers are taking precautions to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event will include a school supply give away, Fire Department water games, the Sheriff’s Department, Medic 1 and more.
Zoom presentation on Henry Ford
Henry Ford remains a controversial character in American History, but there’s no question he changed the way the country moves and the way its citizens spend their money. At 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, the Friends of the New Buffalo Library will present “Putting America on Wheels: Henry Ford and the Culture of Mass Consumption.” Presenter Tim Moore of Lake Michigan College will tell how automaker Henry Ford helped create modern urban America.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Friends will present “The Shipwreck Thomas Hume,” about the disappearance of a lumber schooner in an 1891 spring storm. Valerie van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Association, will be the presenter.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert; and at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman.
Butterfly Walk
The Friends of the New Buffalo Library will sponsor a family-friendly Butterfly Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the New Buffalo Elementary School’s Nature Study Trails.
The lifecycle and migration habits of monarch butterflies will be among the subjects covered in a short walk. “For decades, hundreds of millions of monarchs flooded the continental U.S. and southern Canada after wintering in Mexico,” walk leader Pat Fisher, president of the Harbor Country Hikers, says. “Their population has decreased by as much as 90 percent in recent years.”
The hike includes a look at the school’s new prairie and a half-mile walk along the school’s trails. Children are especially welcome. Those who attend should wear long pants, a sun hat, sturdy shoes or boots and insect repellent.
The school is located at 12291 Lubke Road in New Buffalo. There is some construction at the school and parking options may be affected. The group will meet inside the circle drive at the back of the parking lot (on the left as you face the school). Please observe social distancing for this event. Use of face masks is required.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of a free COVID-19 testing session on Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell..
Weko Beach Concerts
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert season is scheduled to continue with (7 p.m. start times and free admission): Aug. 9 - Matt Gabriel; Aug. 16 - Top Secret; Aug. 23 - Kristen Kuiper; Sept. 6 - The Edgar Willbury Experience.
Help & the Census
Need Help? Do you have a utility bill, rent or mortgage payment, car payment, or car repair bill you can’t pay? Call 269-231-0648 and Neighbor by Neighbor may be able to help.
Need to complete your Census? Neighbor by Neighbor will be available from 11-1 in the parking lot of Judy’s Motel, 18891 US 12 in New Buffalo on Saturday, August 15. There will be ice cream available for everyone coming and a coupon for one pizza per family at Villa Nova Pizzeria.
Trinity registration
Precious in His Sight Preschool and Child Care Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will hold Registration for the 2020 -2021 school year Thursday and Friday, August 6th & 7th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration packets with all necessary paperwork will be available for pickup at this time.
Precious in His Sight offers 2 and 3 half-day preschool programs, a pre-kindergarten program as well as Childcare for ages birth through age 12. For further information, contact the center at 269-426-3151 or the church office at 269-426-3937. Classes will begin September 8.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
Aug. 1 - De Hurricane Dou; Aug. 8 - Fauxgrass; Aug. 15 - David Lahm with Steve and Mary E; Aug. 22 - The Henhouse Prowlers; Aug. 29 - Stealin The Farm; Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Summer feedings
Food service workers in the Bridgman, New Buffalo and River Valley school districts have stayed busy since in-person classes ended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the “regular” school year, the following drive-up distribution programs are being offered to continue nutritional support this summer.
NEW BUFFALO
The Water’s Edge Church Bridge the Gap program offers meal pick-ups five days a week through Aug. 21 at numerous pick-up points.
According to an attachment linked to the Water’s Edge Facebook page, the Bridge the Gap summer food ministry will offer breakfast and lunch to children ages 0-18 from July 1 to Aug. 21 (Monday through Friday) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Waters Edge Church; 11:30 a.m. to noon at New Buffalo High School and New Buffalo Elementary School, and from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Apartments and Judy’s Motel.
BRIDGMAN
The Bridgman Public Schools summer feeding program offers food from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday drive-up style in front of the High School until Aug. 12.
RIVER VALLEY
River Valley summer food distribution takes place at the Middle/High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Thursdays until Aug.13. Parents/guardians are requested to stay in their vehicle, and the meals (seven days of breakfast, seven days of lunch and seven days of milk per child) will be handed to them by staff. For more information contact Jenny Jones at 269-756-7606 or iiones@rivervallevschools.com.
Outdoor sing-along in park planned
A Harbor Country Singers outdoor sing-along featuring Broadway tunes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in Dewey Cannon Park at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center stage.
For more information, contact the School of American Music at schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com or by phone at (269) 409-1191, or visit the website www.schoolofamericanmusic.com.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson beginning at 9 a.m. Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets (pick-up hours will be 9 to 11 a.m.). For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library).
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
Three Oaks Library curbside service
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is currently closed to the public but is offering curbside service Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To place requests:
Call (269) 756-5621 and you will be given a time when your order will be ready for pickup; or Log-in online at: https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ to place your reserves and we will call you with a pickup time. Please no donations at this time.
The Three Oaks Community Summer Reading theme for all ages is “Imagine Your Story” and runs until Aug. 17. The community goal is to complete 10,000 minutes of reading. Read alone, read with a friend, read out loud to a friend, read to a baby, read to a pet, read at the beach – imagine reading anywhere with anyone!
After registering at: Wandoo Reader you will need to log in to build your avatar, log your minutes and book titles, complete challenges, and win prizes.
