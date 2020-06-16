When the New Troy Community Center reopens following the COVID-19 shutdown, it will be with newly renovated bathrooms. Due to the shutdown, workers were able to tackle all four bathrooms at once, which allowed them to complete the project quickly while having no more than one worker in a room at a time. Thus, workers were kept safe and healthy, and the bathrooms are now something the community can be proud of.
A few unfinished details (baby changing stations and new windows) will be tackled as soon as additional funds are raised, but tremendous progress has been made in record time.
Friends of New Troy, the non-profit organization that owns and operates the Center, expressed a heart-felt “Thank you!” for the grants and individuals who contributed funds.
“It truly was a community-wide effort,” says FONT’s interim president, Terry Hanover.
Grants were received from Berrien Community Foundation For Good, Frederick S. Upton Foundation, and Lakeland Health Foundation Community Wellness Endowment. SkyBird Yoga committed the proceeds from a well-attended Sound Bath to the project. A complete list of contributing individuals appears on FONT’s Facebook page.
The project was also supported by FONT volunteers, who donated more than fifty hours to draw up plans, order fixtures, paint and help with installation. Donations to complete the project may be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. Or visit www.FriendsOfNewTroy.org and click on “donate.” For more information, contact friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or Terry at 269-369-1897.
Courtyard Gallery Watercolor show
The Courtyard Gallery, 813 E. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, will celebrate the first day of summer on June 20 with a show featuring renowned watercolorist Randall Higdon. We will be airing the show live on our Facebook and website at 11 a.m. Michigan time.
Randy’s paintings are reminiscent of warm sunny days spent at the beach or sailing. Michigan’s coastline and rural landscapes are a continuing source of visual stimulation for him. In addition to Michigan’s scenery, Randy has created a beautiful garden piece called “Pumpkins”. The original is not being sold but, we will be offering photographic prints on aluminum.
The gallery is open Sun.-Sat. 11:00 – 5:00, Michigan time, Tuesday by appointment. For more information about our shows call 800-291-9287 or email: gallery@courtyardfineart.com
Harbor Country Guide Pick-up Party planned
The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce will host a Drive-By Guide Pick Up Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19 at at Artisan Farms 18300 U.S. 12, New Buffalo.
The public is invited to grab copies of the 2020 Harbor Country Guide. Chamber volunteers will be dressed in masks and gloves to safely load guides by the box into your vehicle at the east side drive. Watch for the festive decorations as the Chamber celebrates the reopening stages of Harbor Country® and the distribution of the publication.
The 2020 Harbor Country Guide was virtually released on-line the first week of April. Member Services Director, Kimberlee Wendt has been inundated with requests for the guide as real estate, construction, lodging and restaurants began to reopen. “The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce office remains closed to the public.
Creative logistics were needed to house the large shipment of guides to await delivery to the Four Winds Casino, Michigan Welcome Centers and other major distribution centers slated to open soon. The Chamber will stock guides at open businesses and stands by July 1. The 2020 Harbor Country Guide will remain available for virtual viewing on HarborCountry.org.
"Thanks to owner and member Milan Kluko at Artisan Farms, the Chamber was able to house the pallets of guides in his New Buffalo warehouse."
Artisan Farms is an indoor vertical farm providing sustainable organic produce wholesale to large grocery chains and area restaurants. By harnessing an electric hydroponic system, Artisan Farms supplies a food product free of chemicals and sheltered from outside toxins.
Fair to host Food Drive Thru
The Berrien County Youth Fair has decided to host a Fair Food Drive Thru event over Father’s Day weekend. Starting on June 19 and running through June 21, there will be numerous Fair Food vendors serving up some of your favorite fair food! This event is aimed to help some concession vendors as well as the Fair, both of whom have had to cancel revenue generating events needed to sustain year round operations due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Patrons wishing to partake in the drive thru event should enter Gate 3 (4293 E. Shawnee Rd.) and follow the barriers to the drive thru area. The drive thru will take place on Friday, June 19 from 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday, June 20 from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, June 21 from 11 am to 4 pm.
Youth Fair Exhibitor handbooks are available for pick up (the date was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Executive Orders put in place). We have been working with some area essential businesses that are open and they have agreed to be pick up spots for the 2020 Berrien County Youth Fair Exhibitor Handbooks, along with the Berrien County public libraries. A huge thanks to Spectrum Health Lakeland for the sponsoring and printing of the 2020 Exhibitor Handbooks. Books and entry forms may be picked up at the Fair Office in Berrien Springs in the vestibule between the two entry doorways, Berrien County public libraries and the following Berrien County businesses. Equine entries will only be available online.
• Pater Hardware, St. Joseph
• Baroda City Mills, Baroda
• GreenMark Equipment, Eau Claire/Sodus
• Rural King, Niles
• Red & White Feed, Benton Harbor/Millburg
• Family Farm & Home, Benton Harbor
• Tractor Supply Co., Niles
• True Value Hardware, Coloma
• Watervliet Fruit Exchange, Watervliet
• Seifert’s Farm Supply, Three Oaks
• State Farm Insurance – Tom Rossman, New Buffalo
• Tractor Supply Co., Stevensville
• Harding’s Friendly Market, Bridgman
• Harding’s Friendly Market, Buchanan
Exhibitor handbooks can also be viewed online by specific department or the full book at www.bcyf.org. Exhibitor handbooks contain information on how to exhibit, exhibitor rules, registration deadlines and a complete listing of all classes available. Exhibitors must be five to twenty years of age to exhibit all animals, including livestock and still exhibits (crafts, home economics, horticulture, flowers). Age is determined as of January 1st of the current year.
Online registration will begin June 15th at 9:00 am. Once registered, (each year you will create a user name and password – it can be the same as last year’s) exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until each entry deadline. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is. The link for online entries can be found at www.bcyf.org.
Registration deadlines:
• JULY 1ST: Large animals (beef breeding, dairy, sheep, goats, swine, llamas/alpacas and equine)
• JULY 1ST: Small animals (rabbits, poultry, cats, dogs, pocket pets)
• AUGUST 1ST: Still exhibits (crafts, home economics, flowers, horticulture, variety classes)
Region of Three Oaks Museum to re-open July 3
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) will re-open on Friday, July 3.
The TROTOM board will be drawing up safety rules for volunteers and visitors, in accordance with the latest Covid-19 Executive Order. The museum will have hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves on hand, to provide reassurance for those with health concerns.
Several new exhibits will debut in the 2020 TROTOM season: • The Warren Calculating Engine;Marx-o-Chime Colony hybrid musical instruments; A German Mauser machine gun; a new display on toys that used to delight children before the advent of electronics and the internet; and a “Three Oaks: Then & Now” exhibit.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum is offering a pictorial look at “Harbor Country Hoodlums” online, via the Zoom program.
Chriss Lyon, a Berrien County public-safety professional and author of “A Killing in Capone’s Playground,” will bring this entertaining look at organized crime figures and tough guys who frequented Michiana in the 1920’s and 30’s.
Those who want to attend The Region of Three Oaks Museum’s virtual talk at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, can do so by going on the internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84883784671. A (free) Zoom account is needed to participate.
For more, go to www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market patrons will be able to pickup pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets (pick-up hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays and some vendors will offer their goods at their locations).
To submit Vendor Applications contact abbykvoss@gmail.com. For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip's New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library).
Music in the Park
As of June 5 the 2020 schedule for Music in the Park in Three Oaks was as follows (shows start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Dewey Cannon Park): June 20 - David Herrero; June 27 - The Bergamot (90 minutes); July 4 - Andrew Fisher (90 minutes); July 11 - Cielita Lindo (90 minutes); July 18 - School of American Music; July 25 - Modern Vultures; August 1 - Dehurricane duo; August 8 - Warren Dunes; August 15 - David Lahm and Steve and Mary E; August 22 - Henhouse Prowlers; August 29 - Stealing the Farm; September 5 - The Newports.
Mobile Food Pantry visit
A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visit is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 1 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
Acorn presents
The Acorn Theater continues live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. each Thursday on The Acorn Facebook page. The featured artist for June 18 is Joe George (a songwriter, film composer, and video host of music YouTube channel, REVERB). Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel where you can also check out the growing library of videos.
The deadline to submit entries for the 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition has been extended to June 30.
Catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
No Street Dance
It is with a heavy heart we regret to tell everyone that the 2020 Bridgman Fire Department Street Dance is canceled. This was not an easy decision for us, but we believe this is what’s best for everyone, at this time. We hope you will support us in this decision. We couldn’t do this event for all of these years without the support we receive from our community. We look forward to making 2021 the biggest and best Street Dance Bridgman has ever seen!
