The familiar color scheme of purple and gold will welcome alumni of Three Oaks High School to their hometown museum on Flag Day weekend. Uniforms of athletes, cheerleaders, and band members and other memorabilia will greet visitors to the Region of Three Oaks Museum on Saturday, June 11. Three Oaks High School closed in 1966, when Three Oaks merged with New Troy schools to form the River Valley School District.
The special display will coincide with a long-delayed reunion for Three Oaks “Oakers.”
“We initially put together an exhibit of Three Oaks High memorabilia for our 2020 season,” said Judy Jackson, the museum’s Collections Director.
“When that reunion was postponed due to COVID, we kept the exhibit up, hoping there would be a reunion in 2021. We had to take down the exhibit this year to make way for new displays, but we kept the Three Oaks High artifacts together so we could do a pop-up exhibit on reunion weekend,” she said.
Also on June 11, the museum will offer a walking tour of Three Oaks’ historic Elm Street. TROTOM board member Nick Bogert has been collecting images and stories of Elm Street history for more than two years. During the four-block walking tour, Bogert will tell the “stories behind the storefronts” and show photos of Elm Street in decades past on a computer screen. The tour will begin at 1 PM at the museum at 5 Featherbone Avenue in Three Oaks.
There is no admission charge, though donations are welcome. The Region of Three Oaks Museum, 5 Featherbone Ave., is open 12-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.
Mobile food pantries
A Feeding American Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled for: 4 p.m. June 15 (Drive Thru) at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; 3:30 p.m. June 16 (Drive Thru), Episcopal Church of the Mediator at Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer; 4 p.m. June 20 (Drive Thru), at Galien River Church @ Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien.
For information on other upcoming Mobile Food Pantry visits, log on to: https://www.feedwm.org/mobile -pantry-schedule/
Maker’s Trail Festival
The Makers Trail Festival at Weko Beach, 5239 Lake St., Bridgman, is scheduled for 1-9 p.m. June 11. We’ll be popping corks, tapping kegs and pouring regional spirits until sunset overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan.
Listen by the lake to four bands pump out their playlists all festival long: Pablo’s Great Revenge 1 pm; Edgar Willbury Experience 3 pm; The Tribute Band 5 pm; Top Secret Band 7 pm.
Favorite food makers will be there, too! In addition to the drink tastings and music entertainment, popular local food vendors will dish up fresh, summer flavors that taste great with your wine, brew, cider and spirit choices.
Advance admission tickets are $10 (ages 10 and up) or $40 for VIP and are on sale now at brownpapertickets.com or by stop by Harding’s Market in Bridgman. Admission day-of event: $20; children under 10 years, free. This is a cash-only event and there is not an ATM onsite, so bring cash money to buy your admission, drink tasting tickets ($1 each) and food from vendors. Free parking. Free shuttles.
For more, visit makerstrail.org or call 269-925-6301.
Beach Rocks program
Warren Dunes Explorer Guide Mike Latus will present a program on beach rocks at the New Buffalo Township Library on June 14 at 6:30pm EDT. Latus, a former math and science teacher at River Valley schools, runs popular programs at the state park that cover a wide range of scientific subjects, from astronomy to geology to local plant life.
“The rocks and sand of Michigan beaches tell us stories of how they were made and how they came here,” Latus says. He calls those stories “Michigan’s deep history.”
The New Buffalo Township Library is located at 33 N. Thompson St. in downtown New Buffalo. Latus’s program is part of the Friends of the Library’s Community Forum series, and is free and open to all. In accordance with current CDC guidelines, use of face masks is optional.
Barnstorming baseball program
On Saturday, June 11, a special opportunity will take place for area residents and visitors at Three Oaks Elementary School. As part of the Three Oaks All Class Reunion weekend, the building will be open from 2 to 3 p.m. for tours and reminiscing. Then at 3 p.m., everyone is invited to a special baseball event sponsored by Three Oaks’ the Biggest Little Baseball Museum. Bill Heward, who started his education at Three Oaks Elementary, will present about his experience with the last of the barnstorming baseball teams, the Indianapolis Clowns. Heward spent four seasons with the team, and wrote “Some Are Called Clowns”, a book reflecting on his time as a Clown.
A 1967 graduate of River Valley High School, Heward went on to become a professor at Ohio State University. He has written and contributed to several books on beharioral analysis, and has given lectures and workshops in over 20 countries. He has published over 100 journal articles and nine books about behavior analysis, but this presentation will be about Dr. Heward’s other passion, baseball.
The book is available for check out at Three Oaks Township Library. Dr. Heward has also made a copy available on line, at https://kb.osu.edu/handle/1811/88700
Gather & Author! Author!
On Saturday, June 11, the Friends of New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, will provide area authors and the public an opportunity to meet, mingle, and learn at Gather & Author! Author!
Several authors will be on hand to present, sign, and discuss their books. Presentations, a reading, and a workshop will also be offered. The event will kick off a fundraising effort to renovate the New Troy Community Center’s lending library, which coincidentally holds a small but growing collection of books by local authors.
A light lunch will be available in the gymnasium at noon. The gathering will include a drawing to win a locally authored book or locally handcrafted bookmark.
The schedule of presentations follows:
• 11:00-11:30 — Writing Local History. Elaine Thomopoulos will draw on her experiences authoring, "Images of America: St. Joseph and Benton Harbor," "Legendary Locals: St. Joseph and Benton Harbor," and "Resorts of Berrien County." She will take you through the entire process from motivation to researching, writing, editing, and marketing, offering helpful hints based on failures as well as successes.
• 11:30-12 — Be Your Own Publisher. Charley McKelvy will explain why self publishing is the writer's best friend in 2022. He will show you how to produce, publicize and ship your own books. All will be revealed. Dunery Press, which Charles founded with his wife in 1988, has self published more than 40 titles, including, “Chicagoland,” “Holy Orders,” “Kids in the Woods,” and “Plays with Fire.”
• 12:30-1 — Reading & Discussion. Chandra Blumberg will read from her debut novel, “Digging Up Love,” and discuss the writing process, including inspiration, setting and characters, with a follow-up Q&A session. You will also learn about her upcoming July release, “Stirring Up Love.”
Other participating authors include: Jan Ackerson, “Stolen Postcards;” Lisa Dawn, “The Adventures of Raffee and Jabari;” Lorraine Oman Hanover, “My Name is Grace;” Cherisse M. Havlicek, “Anna At Last;” Charles Osgood, “Dutch Love;” Denise McGowan Tracy, “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish;” and Ed Tracy, “Gorilla in the Room and Other Stories.”
Sponsored by Friends of New Troy, Red Arrow Roasters, and Center of the World Woodshop, this event is free to the public. For more information, visit www.friendsofnewtroy.org or call 269-426-3909.
Bridgman Summer Reading
The Bridgman Public Library Summer Reading Program begins June 13 with a 1 p.m. Rock & Roll Beach Party (ages 3 to 11)
Six weeks of reading and summertime fun! Explore the ocean and all things water-related with this year’s theme: Oceans of Possibilities! Lots of activities every week including Movie Mondays, Take & Make projects, and in-person programs that will have you making art with a professional collage artist and meeting alligators up close. And of course, there is READING!! Sign up at bridgmanpl.readsquared.com or on the Readsquared app, log your reading, and start earning prizes!
Bike-N-Brunch
The annual Bike-N-Brunch benefiting Radio Harbor Country is scheduled to take place June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ride-day registration at 8:30 a.m.). The ride offers several loops through beautiful countryside and culminates with a gourmet farm brunch. To register, go to https://www.radioharborcountry.org/events. For more, send an email to bikenbrunch.wrhc@gmail.com.
3 Oaks Summer ReadingGet ready to dive into “Oceans of Possibilities” with Bridging the Gap Summer Reading at Three Oaks Township Public Library.
This year we are focusing on keeping students ready for school in the fall by providing each child a Bridging Workbook for their grade/age. To help us do this, all children preschool through eighth grade MUST pre-register before June 10 by visiting the library, calling (269) 756-5621 or emailing director@ threeoakslibrary.org.
During the week of June 13-18 please come to the library to pick up your special Bridging workbook and Brag Tag starter chain for all the cool Brag Tags you will earn this summer.
Tuesdays at the library will be all day (10-6) from June 21 to August 16. Our very own Mrs. Clark will be here with activities and fun. Each week you attend, you will receive a different Brag Tag and an entry into the drawing for a Grand Prize.
If you are unable to come to the library on Tuesdays, you can still get a Brag Tag each week by bringing your workbook sometime during the week.
We’ll finish Summer Reading on August 16 and Grand Prize winners will be notified by August 20.
Special Events: Wednesday, June 15, 7 p.m., Coastline Children’s Film Festival will present Disney’s “The Rescuers;” Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m., Marionette Playhouse Puppet Show by Jean Kuecher; Thursday, July 14, 1 p.m., Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary.
Check our Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/three oakslibrary or our website: www.threeoaks.michlibrary.org for pop-up events and special activities.
Weko Beach Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach (5239 Lake St., Bridgman) features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: June 12 – Generation Gap; June 26 – Whateverly Brothers; July 10 – Top Secret; July 24 – The Van Dyke Review; Aug. 7 – Red Deluxe; Aug. 21 – Chicken Dolphin; Sept. 4 – Saturday June Band. For updated information go to www.bridgman.org.
Acorn shows
The Acorn, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, is proud to present a new summer concert series, Midwest Made, on Wednesdays this summer kicking off at 7 p.m. June 15.
The schedule follows: 6.15 | Buddy Pearson 3; 6.22 | Water Street Wranglers; 6.29 | Abbie Thomas Band; 7.06 | Open Mic Night Edition with host The Edgar Willbury Experience; 7.13 | Kaitlin Rose & The Band of Thorns; 7.20 | Mike Struwin Band; 7.27 | Sankofa; 8.03 | Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes; 8.10 | The Backups & The Get Downs; 8.17 | Lake Effect Jazz Big Band
Tickets available at acornlive.org (general admission $15, reserved seating available $40, and more packages available).
Enter The Acorn’s 10th annual Singer-Songwriter Competition for cash prizes and performing opportunities! The deadline for entry is Friday, June 3rd @ 11 PM ET.
For more (including the The Cash Box Kings on June 10 and a June 15 Acorn Anywhere show featuring Ike Reilly), go to acornlive.org.
Bridgman Garage Sale
The Friends of the Bridgman Public Library are pleased to present their Annual Community-Wide Garage Sale on June 24 and 25, 2022, from 8 am to 5 pm on both days.
$10 Permits are available at the Bridgman Public Library. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the library to support library activities. Permits must be purchased by Saturday, June 18th, to have your location included on the garage sale map. Maps will be hand-distributed at the Library on Friday, June 24th, from 8 to 10 am and available for pick-up subsequent to that.
All are invited to sell or find their treasures.
Paws for Humanity kick-off
Farm Dog Productions is excited to be partnering with Paws for Humanity to Kick off their season with a benefit concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 3, at The Acorn in Three Oaks. The evening will include five of the artists who played in the Paws for Humanity pastures last summer – The Mike Felton Band; Patti Shaffner; The Peter Joly; James Neary; and Chicken Dolphin Band! Tickets are $40 each.
A reserved seating option includes a $25 tax-deductible donation to The Acorn and guarantees you a seat with optimal sight-lines.
Showing at the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St., Three Oaks, is showing “Peace by Chocolate” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” For more, go to https://vickerstheatre.com.
Basketball Camp
Boys Basketball Camp will take place Monday June 20th through Friday June 24th in the Bridgman High School gymnasium.
The schedule is (grade next fall) 3rd-6th from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; 7th-10th from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost is 35 (includes prizes and a T-shirt, register by June 1 to get a shirt). Participants need to bring gym shoes with non-marking sole.
Registrations can be turned in to the office at BHS, RMS or BES; or emailed to Coach Mike Miller. For questions contact Mike Miller at: mmiller@bridgmanschools.com.
Film Group
The Harbor Country Film Group will hold its second meeting at the New Buffalo Library, 33 N. Thompson St., on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. (EDT). Free popcorn will be served.
Award-winning Chicago filmmaker Rob Christopher will present his 2020 documentary “Roy’s World,” based on Barry Gifford’s autobiographical story collection of the same name. Following the screening, Christopher will lead a discussion. The film, which features the voices of Willem Dafoe, Matt Dillon and Lili Taylor, brings the Roy’s World stories to life, capturing a vanished 1950s Chicago through a jazzy, impressionistic combination of archival footage, animation and spoken word.
Gifford has been hailed as “William Faulkner by way of B-movie film noir, porn paperbacks and Sun Records rockabilly”. His works include the “Sailor and Lula” novels that inspired David Lynch’s “Wild at Heart.”
Bridgman Run/Walk
The 2022 edition of the Bridgman 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1.1 Mile Fun Run will take place July 9, 2022, in downtown Bridgman. Both in-person and virtual options are available (https://runsign up.com/Race/MI/ Bridgman/5K10K). Sign up now through June 19 ($25 for all runners/walkers); June 20-July 9 and Day of Race Registration is $30 for all runners/walkers; The 1.1 Mile Fun Run is $5 for all participants.
Story Hour in New Troy
Wiggles & Giggles with Miss Ollie, New Troy Community Center’s Story Hour for pre-schoolers takes place Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the school year.
In addition to stories, children will do projects, games, crafts, and other learning experiences with former elementary school teacher, Ollie Jane Rosenthal, who always provides fo a fun, enriching time.
All children 3 years or older are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a resident of New Troy, but parents are required to remain with their children. Friends of New Troy recommends that visitors wear masks in the Community Center, located at 13372 California Road, New Troy. For more information, call 269-426-3909.
