The first annual Polar Party will take place in Bridgman on Saturday, Feb. 8, planned as a family-focused fund-raiser for the Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence.
The inaugural event is the result of cooperation among the city, Bridgman School District, the Community Growth Alliance and the Foundation, according to Council Member Linda Gedeon-Kuhn, also a Foundation board member.
Beginning with a school-sponsored fun night with games on Friday, Feb. 7, the Polar Party will continue downtown in the municipal parking lot (centered in a large igloo tent surrounded by fire pits and heaters) from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with a disc jockey, band, local breweries and wineries, food vendors and a mix of children’s games and entertainment.
A outdoor showing of the “Frozen” movie is set for 4 p.m. Meet and greets with “Elsa,” “Anna” and “Kristoff” are planned for 3 to 6 p.m.
The Mark Ficks Band will perform in the Igloo (which will offer a Cash Ice Bar) from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at bridgmanfoundation.org, the Bridgman Schools administration office, Harding’s, and online at brown paper tickets.
Tickets are $10 in advance of $15 at the gate for adults; $5 for children (free for those under 5) or $25 for a family pass (advance sales only). Advance sales end Feb. 7. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Bridgman Foundation for Excellence.
Scholar-Athlete Award finalists
Emma Springer and Matthew Schmidt of River Valley high school are among the 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2019-20 school year, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, have been announced.
The program, in its 31st year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament.
Scholarships will be presented proportionately by school classification, with 12 scholarships to be awarded to Class A student-athletes, six female and six male; eight scholarships will be awarded to Class B student-athletes, four female and four male; six scholarships will be awarded to Class C student-athletes, three female and three male; and four scholarships will be awarded to Class D student-athletes, two female and two male. In addition, two scholarships will be awarded at-large to minority recipients, regardless of school size.
Berrien County Polar Plunge
Watermark Brewing Co. will host the Berrien County Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5781 Saint Joseph Ave. in Stevensville.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the plunge will begin at noon. Participants will brave the cold and plunge into a makeshift pool at Watermark. Awards and an After Splash Bash party will begin immediately following the last plunger.
Registration is open now at https://give.classy.org/Berrien-County20.
Participants can choose to plunge by themselves or form a team and raise $75 per person, to earn a 2020 Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt. Others can go above and beyond the $75 threshold to earn more prizes. All money raised helps provide free sports training, competition, health screenings and inclusive programs for more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy food, drinks, raffles and music.
The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, raising more than $1 million each year. At last year’s Polar Plunge at Watermark – the first one to be held at the Stevensville brewery – plungers raised more than $29,000, far exceeding the $10,000 goal.
More than 70 participants took the plunge into a large outdoor pool where the temperature got to as low as 12 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sign-ups for RV Fastpitch Softball
River Valley Fastpitch Softball will be having sign ups for any girl ages 6-14 as of January 1, 2020 (5-year-olds will be accepted if there is an older sibling playing).
Signups will be Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Three Oaks Township Library; and Friday, February 7, from 5 until 8 p.m. at River Valley High School during the Winterfest basketball game.
Cost is $50 for the first player, and $45 for each additional player. Price includes team uniform. The deadline for registration is February 17, 2020. For more information contact Alison Lynch at (269) 207-5103.
On Dean’s List
Nathan Zirpolo of Michiana, MI, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Zirpolo is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Author to visit Bridgman Library
An author presentation and book signing with Dr. Edward Sarkis Balian and his new work. “Turn the Page – The Bob Seger Story” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bridgman Public Library.
“Turn the Page – The Bob Seger Story” is a complete biography written about the rock legend’s life and career. It tracks Seger’s brilliant and astonishing music career from his earliest days with the Silver Bullet Band to his current national tour. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
A Cocoa & Coloring Power Hour for grades 1-12 is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the library.
Take a breather at the library and join us for cocoa and coloring.
A Versiti (previously Michigan Blood) Blood Drive will take place from 11:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Bridgman Public Library.
Please consider donating blood to help alleviate the blood supply shortage in the community. Find information at the circulation desk or sign-up on Versiti.org.
A Knots & Pots Macrame Workshop is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the library.
Make a macramé plant-hanger custom fit to an original ceramic pot of your choice. Free pots are provided from NHM Ceramics and knots are provided from The Knotted Cat. All levels of experience are welcome. Registration is required and class size is limited to 14 adults. Call (269) 465-3663 to reserve your spot.
Bridgman Kindergarten, Progressive 5’s registration
Enrollment packets for the 2020-2021 Kindergarten and Progressive 5’s program will be available the week of February 24-28, 2020 during school hours at the Bridgman Elementary School office.
An evening enrollment will also be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. All new Kindergarten/Pro-5 students will be readiness screened in March 2020. Sign up for a screening date and time when picking up a packet.
Students need to be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020 to qualify for either Progressive 5’s or Kindergarten. The student must live within the Bridgman School District. Enrollment packets should be picked up and returned during this week. This will allow us to place your student on the class lists.
Parents will need to bring the following information in order to enroll their child: child’s certified Birth Certificate (courthouse issued); proof of residency (deed, building permit, rental agreement, tax statement, voter registration card); proof of hearing/vision screening (if screened since their 3rd birthday); child’s up-to-date Immunization card; custody papers, if applicable.
Parents unable to attend the registration should contact the school office at (269) 466-0241.
A Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) FREE preschool for 4-year olds will be held at Immanuel Lutheran School. Contact them at 269-465-6031 Extension 109 with any questions.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows scheduled at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: Echoes of Pompeii, a 10-piece orchestra that gives fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert, at 8 p.m. Feb. 1; A Worship Music-themed Open Mic Night with host Marcus and Marketo at 8 p.m. Feb. 7; a Valentine’s Day Open Mic with hosts Adam Gawlikowski and Mark Fredrick at 8 p.m. Feb. 14; and the Chicago Expereince at 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879.
Winter Reading Advisory at library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library has issued a “Winter Reading Advisory” reading program to February 28, 2020.
Adults can sign up in the library and receive a cute winter mug - perfect to enjoy a cup of tea while you read a good book. You will receive one entry for the grand prize drawing for each book you read (audiobooks count, too!). The drawing will be held on Friday, February 28.
Fair market beef registration
Market beef registration for the 2020 Berrien County Youth Fair is underway and registrations must be received at the Fair Office by February 1, 2020.
Exhibitors must be at least 5 years old to show animals at the 2020 Fair. Berrien County youth between the ages of 5 and 20, as of January 1, 2020, may register their market beef animals by picking up a form at the Fair office in Berrien Springs, by calling the Fair office at (269) 473-4251, or by online registration for market beef (www.bcyf.org).
Online registration is open now. Once registered, (you will create a user name and password – user names do not carry over from last year, but you can use the same as was used last year) exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until each entry deadline. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is. Each exhibitor may register four animals, but only two animals may be exhibited at the 2020 Berrien County Youth Fair (August 17 – 22, 2020). All steers that are registered to come to the fair must be brought to the Fairgrounds to be ear-tagged and weighed on Saturday, February 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the beef barns, buildings 53 and 52.
All beef and dairy animals must have a Radio Frequency Electronic Identification (RFID) tag number listed on the exhibitor entry form, which is issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and can be obtained by calling 1-800-292-3939 or on-line at www.michigan.gov/mdard.
The BCYF beef committee is again offering a beef carcass class. All entries must be submitted by February 1. A minimum of two beef must be registered for the class to proceed; with a maximum of 10 beef in the class. Only one tagged beef will be allowed per exhibitor. Registration can be done online for market beef registration or in person by February 1. For more details regarding the beef carcass class, please call the Fair office (269) 473-4251.
