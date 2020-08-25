“Lifestyles of the Mich(iana) and Famous,” the latest documentary produced by The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM), will debut to live audiences in a controlled setting on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30.
The 31- minute film reveals a close-up look at some of the many rich and famous who have made the area their part-time home. A few examples include Carl Sandburg, Jesse Owens, Jane Addams, Oprah Winfrey and John Paul Stevens. Great stories, photos and films of these folks and others who have spent time in this area are shared in this documentary.
The film is the fifth about the area’s history produced by TROTOM Board Member Nick Bogert, a former network television news producer. An original soundtrack, written and produced by Garth Taylor, head of the School of American Music in Three Oaks, also is featured.
“This area has attracted a fascinating, diverse group of devoted visitors over the years and I uncovered a number of interesting backstories in researching the film — second homeowners who grappled with bankruptcy, an indictment, scandal in which their loyalty to America was questioned, and even suicide and political assassination,” Bogert said.
The screenings will be held in the Old Township Hall, 8 E. Linden St., Three Oaks, which was recently acquired by the Museum. Showings will be at 4 and 6 p.m. EDT on both Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30.
Reservations are required to ensure proper social distance and should specify either the early (4 p.m.) or late (6 p.m.) showing on Saturday or Sunday. Masks are required and seating is limited. To reserve a spot, email trotommuseum@gmail.com. Suggested donations are $3 for Museum members and $15 for non-members (includes membership). All proceeds support The Region of Three Oaks Museum, located at 5 Featherbone Ave., Three Oaks.
Census event in New Troy
What are you waiting for? Participating in the Census is easy to do, and your community needs you to be counted. Come on over to the New Troy Community Center (ADDRESS) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, to have help filling out your Census, enjoy an ice cream bar, and receive a Villa Nova Pizza certificate.
You will also be able to meet with Neighbor by Neighbor staff who are funded to help you pay utility bills, rent, mortgages, and car repairs.
Weesaw hearing
The Weesaw Township Board has scheduled an outdoor public hearing behind the New Troy Community Center for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, regarding clearing an area for expansion of the New Troy Cemetery.
Folk Music Sing-Along
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, will sponsor its third outdoor summer sing-along at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 27. at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join in.
The sing-along will feature folk songs by Pete Seeger; Woody Guthrie; Peter, Paul and Mary; Bob Dylan; Joni Mitchell, and more. The Arts & Education Center is located at 14 Maple Street in downtown Three Oaks, Mich. Rain date for the sing-along is Tuesday, September 8, same time.
Mobile Food Pantry visit
A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visit is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert.
Bridgman Library Book Club to return
The Bridgman Public Library’s 2nd Wednesday Book Club is back in session starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
The club will meet outdoors, with social distancing, downtown at the Sandpiper Garden patio next to The Sandpiper, 4217 Lake St., Bridgman. The first book selection is “Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait” by Tina Cassidy. To get your copy, call the Library to make an appointment or request curbside pickup.
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you “covered,”and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio under the new umbrellas. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded for easy access.
Fair Food Drive Thru
The third “Fair Food Drive Thru” event will take place on Friday, August 28 from 3 - 7 pm, Saturday, August 29 from 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, August 30 from 11 am – 5 pm. Food vendors at this event will include: The Pretzel Wagon; Wither’s Elephant Ears; Colglazier’s Steak Tips; Barbie’s Cookies; Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn; Fiske French Fries and Lemonade; Snowball Bubble Tea; Richie’s Place to Eat; Two Buccaneers; Hot Wisconsin Cheese; and the Friends for Berrien Springs Korn Dog Booth.
The event is cash only, everyone must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds and all cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food. Food may not be consumed on the grounds, no walk-up orders are allowed, no pets allowed on the grounds and smoking is prohibited on the grounds. Patrons must enter Gate 3 (4261 E. Shawnee Road).
For more information, go to www.bcyf.org.
The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two “Fair Food Drive Thru” events. Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being cancelled. The events have also provided an income stream for the fair.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets. For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along South Elm Street. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule. Aug. 29 - Stealin The Farm; Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum.
Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
The second floor of the building is closed to the public, meeting rooms are not currently open for public use and computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron.
No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary.
Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
Sally Rand Zoom forum
The Friends of the New Buffalo Library’s Community Forum will present “Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.
The enduring icon of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair was named by Cecil B. DeMille for a road atlas. She appeared in more than 30 films and paved the way for every sex symbol who followed, from Lana Turner to Marilyn Monroe to Lady Gaga.
Presenter William Hazelgrove, a prolific author and lecturer on a wide range of subjects such as the Wright Brothers, Al Capone and Edith Wilson, tells Sally Rand’s story in a Zoom presentation.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
The Humane Society also is offering to send those donating $25 to help support shelter animals a one-of-a-kind doodle of their pet “created by our wonderful yet artistically challenged staff and volunteers” that are “guaranteed to be a great conversation piece in your home and make you laugh!”
Coffee Creek Preserve hike
The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton, Ind. on Saturday, August 29. starting at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Hikers will meet at the Chesterton Amphitheater, walk the preserve’s ADA trails, then--for those who wish to continue--hike a three-mile mix of additional trails.
Coffee Creek Preserve is notable for balancing recreational needs with a biodiverse environment. The hike is rated “Easy.” Though membership is encouraged, all are welcome at HCH events. Children are especially welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Social distancing is observed at all HCH events, and use of face masks is required. For more information, including driving directions, visit the HCH website, harborcountryhikers.com.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Chili, Music & a Movie
An Outdoor Chili Cook Off, Music & Movie event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the New Troy Community Center.
A fun evening of chili, live entertainment and the world premiere of a local history film are planned.
Competing chilis will be provided by area restaurants — Mesa Luna (two chilis!), Greenbush, Peasant’s Pantry, Metal Munchiez, and another anonymous restaurant.
The movie, “Claim to Fame” provides an intimate look into the lives of people in and around New Troy in the 1800s, brought to life by readings, remembrances from pioneers, photos, and an original soundtrack by musicians from the Three Oaks School of American Music (SAM).
SAM instructor, Garth Taylor, and his students created the melody to accompany lyrics written in the 1870s about the Center of the World General Store. Taylor and Tara Dodge will perform in the gazebo during the chili sampling.
“Claim to Fame” is the third local history documentary produced by Terry Hanover.
Originally planned as a celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Friends of New Troy, the event was cancelled in March due to the pandemic.
“We’ve learned a lot since then about how to gather safely, how to manage traffic flow and social distancing,” says Lorraine Hanover, who is helping to organize the event.
Masks — required when not seated — will be available for those who don’t have one, along with plenty of hand sanitizer. Community Center access will be limited to restrooms or for safe passage to the Gazebo Garden for those who have difficulty walking on uneven ground.
Guests should bring their own folding chairs and beverages. Coolers are welcome. Each ticket holder will receive six chili samples, corn bread, and a cookie. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at www.friendsofnewtroy.org, under the “Shop” heading,or by e-mailing FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com or leaving a message at 269-469-5687. Tickets already purchased for the cancelled March event will be honored.
With gatherings capped at one hundred, including volunteers, organizers recommend reserving tickets early. Proceeds from the event will benefit the New Troy Community Center, which depends on fund raisers, memberships, rentals, donations and grants to operate.
