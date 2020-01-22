The 5th Annual New Buffalo Winterfest The Running of the Bull Afternoon Pub Crawl will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, throughout New Buffalo.
Admission is free, food and beverages are pay as you go (cash required at New Buffalo Yacht Club). Costumes are encouraged, but anything goes!
The schedule follows: 12:45 p.m. - Dooley’s Lake House Pub; 2:15 p.m. - Bentwood Tavern at Marina Grand; 3:15 p.m. - New Buffalo Yacht Club; 4:15 p.m. - Brewster’s Italian Cafe; 5:15 p.m. - Stray Dog Bar & Grill; 6:15 p.m. - Casey’s
For more information, go to facebook.com/newbuffalo.bull.12.
‘For Your Eyes Only’ Ball
The New Buffalo Lions Club will present a ‘For Your Eyes Only’ 3rd Annual Eye Ball beginning at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Grand Beach Clubhouse.
Cost is $75 per person. For tickets contact Susan Giglio at (269) 469-0975.
‘Viola Virtuosity!’ concerts offered
The School of American Music (SAM) will present “Viola Virtuosity!” featuring renowned violist and composer Rudolf Haken and violist/violinist Kunito Nishitani at a free concert set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Converge Community Church, 601 West Buffalo St., New Buffalo.
The concert, part of SAM’s Free Family Concert Series, will feature pieces by classical composers as well as a viola/violin duet composed by Haken. The same concert will be held at 3 p.m. (Central Time) Sunday. Jan. 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, 121 West 9 th St., Michigan City, as the first concert of the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) Classics, Cookies and Coffee series.
Haken is Professor of Viola at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A virtuoso violist, he has performed in North and South America, Europe and Asia. His compositions often combine classical and popular themes.
Nishitani has taught at universities and music schools in the U.S. and Japan. He founded and is music director of the Shakuji International Orchestra and the Kunito International Youth Orchestra, both in Tokyo.
Although both concerts are free, tickets are required for the New Buffalo performance, and are available at SAM’s website, schoolofamericanmusic.com, under the “Tickets & Merchandise” tab.
The performance in New Buffalo is the result of a collaboration between SAM and MCCMF, which is best-known for its acclaimed week-long summer chamber music series.
SAM has scheduled additional MCCMF collaborative programs for February, April and May. Its Free Family Concerts are paid for by a grant from The Pokagon Fund. Now in its seventh year, SAM offers private, one-on-one lessons in musical instruments and voice at its studios in Three Oaks, Mich. It also operates outreach programs at local schools and sponsors the Harbor Country Singers, a community chorus.
For more information, visit mccmf.org or schoolofamericanmusic.com.
On Dean’s List
Joshua Dennis Clark of Three Oaks has been included on the Dean’s List at Lake Superior State University.
Clark, a 2019 River Valley High School graduate and the son of Brad and Heidi Clark, is majoring in Fishery and Wildlife Management at LSSU. He is active in Fishery and Wildlife Club, Intramural SPorts and His House Christian Fellowship at the university, located in Sault St. Marie, Mich.
Local Conservation Issues Seminar
Chikaming Open Lands and the Friends of New Troy will present a Local Conservation Issues Seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy.
Ryan Postema, Executive Director of Chikaming Open Lands, will share his expertise in land preservation and management. He will highlight land preservation options available to landowners and discuss the benefits of conserving private lands and protecting our local natural resources by collaborating with a local conservation organization like Chikaming Open Lands.
Afternoon Tea at NB Library
The Sixth Annual Afternoon Tea at the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, in the Pokagon Room.
The event will feature a variety of teas and treats as well as door prizes.
Tickets ($8 per person) on sale now, available at the library’s front desk (33 North Thompson St.) or by phone (269-469-2933).
A Teen Dora Dream Party is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library.
Watch the live action Dora movie, cartoonify yourself, partake in a scavenger hunt all while maintaining your speech of long pauses and many other adventurous whims and games.
Sign-ups for RV Fastpitch Softball
River Valley Fastpitch Softball will be having sign ups for any girl ages 6-14 as of January 1, 2020 (5-year-olds will be accepted if there is an older sibling playing).
Signups will be Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Three Oaks Township Library; and Friday, February 7, from 5 until 8 p.m. at River Valley High School during the Winterfest basketball game.
Cost is $50 for the first player, and $45 for each additional player. Price includes team uniform. The deadline for registration is February 17, 2020. For more information contact Alison Lynch at (269) 207-5103.
Polar Party in Bridgman
The first annual Polar Party will take place in Bridgman on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, planned as a family-focused fund-raiser for the Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence.
The inaugural event is the result of cooperation among the city, Bridgman School District, the Community Growth Alliance and the Foundation, according to Council Member Linda Gedeon-Kuhn, also a Foundation board member.
Beginning with a school-sponsored fun night with games on Friday, Feb. 7, the Polar Party will continue downtown in the municipal parking lot (centered in a large igloo tent surrounded by fire pits and heaters) from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with a disc jockey, band, local breweries and wineries, food vendors and a mix of children’s games and entertainment.
A outdoor showing of the “Frozen” movie is set for 4 p.m. Meet and greets with “Elsa,” “Anna” and “Kristoff” are planned for 3 to 6 p.m.
The Mark Ficks Band will perform in the Igloo (which will offer a Cash Ice Bar) from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at bridgmanfoundation.org, the Bridgman Schools administration office, Harding’s, and online at brown paper tickets.
Tickets are $10 in advance of $15 at the gate for adults; $5 for children (free for those under 5) or $25 for a family pass (advance sales only). Advance sales end Feb. 7.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Bridgman Foundation for Excellence.
Invasive removal at State Park
The Michigan DNR Volunteer Stewardship Program will have an invasive removal work day at Warren Dunes State Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26 (meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground).
Volunteers will help remove non-native woody bushes and vines from dune areas. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. By removing invasive plant species we protect the natural habitat and food supply for birds and animals that live and visit our parks and protect our parks for future generations. All families and friends are welcome (even if you can’t stay the full three hours). If anyone needs a letter indicating their participation for credit, we can provide this after the event.
Dress for the weather. Bring a pair of work gloves and hand trimmers if you have them. Park entrance fee is waived for volunteers.
Author to visit Bridgman Library
An author presentation and book signing with Dr. Edward Sarkis Balian and his new work. “Turn the Page – The Bob Seger Story” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bridgman Public Library.
“Turn the Page – The Bob Seger Story” is a complete biography written about the rock legend’s life and career. It tracks Seger’s brilliant and astonishing music career from his earliest days with the Silver Bullet Band to his current national tour. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
A Cocoa & Coloring Power Hour for grades 1-12 is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the library.
Take a breather at the library and join us for cocoa and coloring.
A Versiti (previously Michigan Blood) Blood Drive will take place from 11:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Bridgman Public Library.
Please consider donating blood to help alleviate the blood supply shortage in the community. Find information at the circulation desk or sign-up on Versiti.org.
A Knots & Pots Macrame Workshop is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the library.
Make a macramé plant-hanger custom fit to an original ceramic pot of your choice. Free pots are provided from NHM Ceramics and knots are provided from The Knotted Cat. All levels of experience are welcome. Registration is required and class size is limited to 14 adults. Call (269) 465-3663 to reserve your spot.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows scheduled at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: an Open Mic Night with host Joe Bisceglia at 8 p.m. Jan. 25; Echoes of Pompeii, a 10-piece orchestra that gives fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert, at 8 p.m. Feb. 1; A Worship Music-themed Open Mic Night with host Marcus and Marketo at 8 p.m. Feb. 7; a Valentine’s Day Open Mic with hosts Adam Gawlikowski and Mark Fredrick at 8 p.m. Feb. 14; and the Chicago Expereince at 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to
Winter Reading Advisory at library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library has issued a “Winter Reading Advisory” reading program to February 28, 2020.
Adults can sign up in the library and receive a cute winter mug - perfect to enjoy a cup of tea while you read a good book. You will receive one entry for the grand prize drawing for each book you read (audiobooks count, too!). The drawing will be held on Friday, February 28.
Fair market beef registration
Market beef registration for the 2020 Berrien County Youth Fair is underway and registrations must be received at the Fair Office by February 1, 2020.
Exhibitors must be at least 5 years old to show animals at the 2020 Fair. Berrien County youth between the ages of 5 and 20, as of January 1, 2020, may register their market beef animals by picking up a form at the Fair office in Berrien Springs, by calling the Fair office at (269) 473-4251, or by online registration for market beef (www.bcyf.org).
Online registration is open now. Once registered, (you will create a user name and password – user names do not carry over from last year, but you can use the same as was used last year) exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until each entry deadline. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is. Each exhibitor may register four animals, but only two animals may be exhibited at the 2020 Berrien County Youth Fair (August 17 – 22, 2020). All steers that are registered to come to the fair must be brought to the Fairgrounds to be ear-tagged and weighed on Saturday, February 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the beef barns, buildings 53 and 52.
All beef and dairy animals must have a Radio Frequency Electronic Identification (RFID) tag number listed on the exhibitor entry form, which is issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and can be obtained by calling 1-800-292-3939 or on-line at www.michigan.gov/mdard.
The BCYF beef committee is again offering a beef carcass class. All entries must be submitted by February 1. A minimum of two beef must be registered for the class to proceed; with a maximum of 10 beef in the class. Only one tagged beef will be allowed per exhibitor. Registration can be done online for market beef registration or in person by February 1. For more details regarding the beef carcass class, please call the Fair office (269) 473-4251.
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
