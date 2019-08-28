Sandra Thompson’s Very Special Birthday Bash Open Mic Night begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks with host band the Lady Stardust acoustic music project. All band-mates collaborate in many other music and theatrical projects including ‘Post-Op-Trance’ with Natalie Gaza, The ‘SmallTown’ Mellencamp Tribute Band, ‘Famous in the Future’ Sketch Comedy Troupe and The357s.com. With a deep love for the entire Bowie catalog, this unique all-girl acoustic group invites audiences to sing along and re-imagine familiar iconic David Bowie songs.
Email Sandra@acornlive.org to register. Free Admission, Reservations and Donations Encouraged.
Also at the Acorn: Brass From The Past at 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Carla Cooke — The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience at 8 p.m. Sept. 1. For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Greek Festival
The Anunciation & Greek Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival will take place Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Hellenic Center, 17760 Behner Road, New Buffalo.
The Festival will feature authentic greek pastries, traditional Greek music with a live band Saturday both days, a dance troupe, food prepared by Formal Fork, children’s activities, and church and museum tours.
Royalty Run
The Miss Bridgman Organization will sponsor a Royalty Run beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 31, with the start/finish line on Toth Park.
Online registration is at is at runsignup.com, Bridgman Royalty Run, .or people can pick up registration forms at Knots Therapeutic Massage in Bridgman.
Shoreline Alliance meeting set
The New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance has made very significant progress toward its goal of restoring the beaches south of the New Buffalo breakwater. By attending the August 31 meeting at the New Buffalo High School at 10 a.m. attendees will learn the work the NBSA and government officials have engaged in this past year.
For more go to newbuffaloshorelinealliance@gmail.com.
Elvis Night at Senior Center
Elvis tribute artist Alvie Ellenwine and the Sweet Sensations will perform an Elvis tribute show at the River Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Donations are $10 per person, and there is limited seating for this special event. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase prior to the concert from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets are currently available at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert. For further information, phone (269) 469-4556.
Garage Sale passes on sale
The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will host the 37th annual Bridgman community garage sale on Sept. 13-14. The $10 permits are on sale at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St. Sellers must purchase permits by noon Sept. 7 to have their locations included on the garage sale map. Home sales will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Maps will be distributed at the library from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
New this year, residents can bring their sale items to the library’s south parking lot and use a 3-by-6-foot table. Only 18 tables are available, and will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Hours for the parking lot tables will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Sellers will be required to remove their goods by 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and set up again the next morning.
JFK forum
A Nightmare on Elm Street – The JFK Assassination will be the subject of the Community Forum sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library on on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Eastern.
For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Harvest Festival
Michiana Nemunas, a Lithuanian social group, will present a Harvest Festival at noon September 7 in Michiana Village Hall, 4000 Cherokee Drive, Michiana, featuring Kugelis, sausage and sauerkraut, salads, sweets ($20).
Guided tour of Warren Dunes
The public is invited to a free guided tour of the beautiful scenery and wildlife at Warren Dunes State Park on Saturday, September 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. sponsored by Preserve the Dunes and Chikaming Open Lands. The featured speaker is Ryan Postema, Executive Director of Chikaming Open Lands. Preserve the Dunes will be giving away a framed print of a dune landscape by local artist, Randall Higdon.
Meet at the parking lot on Floral Lane west of Red Arrow Highway (north of the main park entrance). For questions, contact Marcy Hamilton at 269-925-1137 x1525.
Wetlands and drainage hike
Harbor Country Hikers will be given an expert’s view of wetlands and drainage when they visit Hoadley Nature Trail in Three Oaks’ Watkins Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin will explain the benefits of using constructed wetlands versus traditional methods of storm water management during the hike around Schwark Drain and through the adjacent nature trails. The site offers a first-hand demonstration of why wetlands and proper drainage are an important part of maintaining an area’s biodiversity.
The trails will cover a little more than a mile of moderate to easy hiking and are found behind Harding’s Grocery on Hwy. 12 at Nels Drive and Locust Street in Three Oaks.
For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Weko Concert
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org.
Bake Sale at St. Agnes
A Huge Bake Sale featuring many varieties will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at St. Agnes Church, 5760 Sawyer Road in Sawyer.
Outsiders Outside Art Fair
“Gallop on Over” to the 24th Outsiders Outside Art Fair on Labor Day Weekend at Judith Racht Gallery, 13689 Prairie Road, Harbert.
The show, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, will feature 50 new paintings by Casey McGlynn and 48 booths of dealers and artists from all over the country.
Admission to the Friday opening night party with music by Joe Carroll and a cash bar benefitting Fernwood Botanical Garden (includes full weekend pass) is $25. Daily admission is $10 (children 12 and under free). Food will be available at the famous taco truck.
For more information, call (269) 469-1080.
Bridgman Library temporarily closed
Bridgman Public Library will be temporarily closed for renovations, new paint, carpet, and furniture from Sept. 20 - Oct. 5. During this time normal services will be temporarily suspended.
We are sorry for this inconvenience. Please visit our website for more information at www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
Quilt auction
The Quilters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer are having a “Silent Auction” for 20 quilts that the group has donated to help raise funds for some upgrades to the church kitchen.
The community is invited to take part. You may see the display Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when the church office is open (the church is located on Sawyer Road just east of the Sawyer Post Office).
The Silent Auction will continue until Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m. during our Swiss Steak Dinner. At that time the last name with the highest offer will win that quilt. If you have questions come by and see the display or call the church office at (269) 426-3937.
Music in the Park
The Sypian Family Band will perform at Three Oaks Music in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Steam & Power Show
The Hesston Steam Museum’s 63rd Annual Labor Day Weekend Steam and Power Show is scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31, Sept. 1 and 2, beginning at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Central Time each day.
The many varied attractions at the Show include riding behind a 67-ton 1929 Shay logging locomotive, a replica 1900s train depot with a working telegraph office, a steam-powered sawmill cutting logs supplied by the big steam crane into lumber, the LaPorte County (IN) Courthouse’s first electric generator plant, steam tractors chuffing past you in the Parade of Power, and three sizes of trains on three different track routes that you can ride. After undergoing an extensive restoration, the HK Porter No. 2 is preparing to roll on the rails again for the first time since 1985.
For more info, visit www.hesston.org.
‘Conversations with a Suffragist’
“Conversations with a Suffragist,” two live performances of a one-woman show featuring Megan Burnett (who brings to life suffragist Mattie Griffith Browne) will be presented at the Vickers Theatre in Three Oaks at 3 pm on Sept. 18, and at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on September 19.
These performances are being presented by the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties commemorating 100 years of achieving women’s right to vote with the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.
Mattie Griffith Browne, a 19th century Kentucky suffragist, abolitionist, and author. Born in Owensboro, KY, to a slave-holding family, Browne was determined to free the slaves she inherited from her parents. As an adult, she wrote “Autobiography of a Female Slave” to raise money to free those slaves. She then turned her activism to suffragism and worked to obtain the right to vote for all citizens.
Megan Burnett is the Theatre Program Director and Assistant Professor of Theatre at Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY.
Tickets in advance are $10 or $12 at the door. There will be limited seating for students at $5 per ticket. VIP seating at $15 per ticket will be available for the Box Factory performance only. To purchase tickets online, visit the specific venue’s website at vickerstheatre.com or boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Burnett will conduct a post-show discussion following each performance. For more information on Megan Burnett’s performances, contact Judy Scully at jscully@luc.edu or 773-677-2528.
COL Barn Benefit
The 10th Annual Chikaming Open Lands Barn Benefit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at
Deer Creek Ranch, 15033 Flynn Road, Three Oaks.
Break out your Western duds for a fabulous party out on the ranch. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Froehlich’s, live and silent auctions, and the company of great people in a beautiful outdoor setting.
If you do not wish to purchase tickets online, you may do so over the phone by calling our office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (269) 405-1006. Basic Tickets: are $120 each for Chikaming Open Lands members or $150 each for non-members (includes 1-year membership to Chikaming Open Lands). Land Protector Tickets: $250 per person. Land Protector ticket buyers will be listed in a special section of the program, and on signage prominently displayed at the event.
Flash hikes
Harbor Country Hikers (HCH) are trying something new — flash hikes (otherwise known as just a walk in the woods with like-minded people).
The hikes will be announced two or three days in advance through email notices to HCH’s mailing list.
“This is just another opportunity for our members and others to get out a bit more often than our normal twice-a-month format. We’ll have no theme or leader, just a walk in the woods,” said HCH treasurer and co-founder Bob Mueller, adding the frequency and location of flash hikes will depend partly on how well-received they turn out to be. Interested hikers can get on the mailing list by sending their email addresses to harborcountryhikers@gmail.com.
Since it was founded in Spring 2017 by a small group of local residents, HCH has grown to a paid membership of about 130. Its purpose is to create a recreation and learning resource to take advantage of the area’s parks and preserves through trail stewardship and education on related topics such as local geology, history and plant and animal life. Although membership is encouraged ($20 for individuals or $30 for families), the events are open to all and children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. More information is available at harborcountryhikers.com.
Bridgman Farmers Market
Local farmers will be marketing their goods in Bridgman on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Lake and Vine streets. All goods sold will be home grown or homemade.
According to organizers Nick and Sheri Schmidt, this will be the only Sunday farmers market between New Buffalo and St. Joseph. The Schmidts, who are Bridgman residents, organized the market from vendors already participating in the Three Oaks Farmers Market on Saturdays. Further information on registration and low entrance fees is available by calling (269) 405-0916.
Wednesdays in the Park
Enjoy a reasonably priced meal and musical talent in New Buffalo Township’s Memorial Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer (mid-June to early September). Food is served beginning at 6:30 p.m. (cash only) and music follows at 7.
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
