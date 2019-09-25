The past and the future of the Spring Creek Schoolhouse will be the focus for an event to raise funds for the restoration of the one-room schoolhouse at Donner and Three Oaks Roads on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the nearby Lynn and Allen Turner Farm, 5787 Spring Creek Road, Three Oaks.
Featured speaker will be historical author Myrna Grove, author of “The Legacy of the One-Room School House.” Restoration plans for the school will be presented and small-plate appetizers and beverages will be served.
The Restoration Committee was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation. Funds from the event will help complete the match.
The project also has received a $20,000 grant from The Pokagon Fund, a $25,000 commitment from Three Oaks Township and a $15,000 pledge from township resident Allen Turner.
The first phase of the $164,000 restoration project includes securing the building and adding an accessible entrance. Once restored, the building will be furnished with period pieces and be available for community gatherings and Region of Three Oaks Museum. programs.
Tickets may be purchased through a link at www.springcreekschoolhouse.org under the donate tab or by sending a check to Three Oaks Township Hall, c/o Spring Creek Schoolhouse Donation, P.O. Box 55, Three Oaks, Mich. 49128.
Power Association Fall Festival
The River Valley Antique Power Association’s Fall Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks.
Festivities will include apple cider pressing, fresh fall mums and produce, corn shredding, vintage tractors and engines on display, buzz-sawing, shingle-making, a flea market, blacksmithing and more. Admission is free and there is no charge to bring an old tractor or engine, exhibit, flea market items or hobby. For more information, call (517) 204-8786.
Three Oaks History Challenge
The “Fabulous Region of Three Oaks History Challenge” will debut at Froehlich’s Kitchen & Pantry on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. The contest for local history buffs and trivia fans promises to be an evening of fun to benefit The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM).
Contestants will answer multiple-choice questions about the past and present of Three Oaks and nearby towns. Some questions will be challenging. Some will be just plain silly.
While results are tabulated, TROTOM Board Member Nick Bogert will reveal the answers and provide background in an illustrated presentation. Contestants will be entitled to discounts on Froehlich’s merchandise that evening, and top finishers will receive prizes. Many of the answers, of course, can be found in current displays at the museum located 5 Featherbone Ave., Three Oaks. The museum is open Friday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through October.
A $5 donation is required to tackle the History Challenge, and TROTOM will benefit from a Froehlich’s give-back donation for the evening, as well. For further information about the event, the museum, or history of the area, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
The Market returns for the next two Fridays ( Sept. 27 and Oct. 4) in downtown New Buffalo from 3 to 7 p.m. The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, food trucks and live music. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Water Quality Workshop
The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has announced a free Water Quality Workshop to address why beaches sometimes close during the summer due to E. coli at Bridgman City Hall on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Advance registration is required because space is limited. Learn more and RSVP for the SWMI Wastewater Tour at https://swmitour.eventbrite.com; and the Water Quality Workshop at https://swmiworkshop.eventbrite.com. And explore the new website at www.BetterBeachesSWMI.org.
Three Oaks UMC Chicken Dinner
Three Oaks United Methodist Church, located at the corner of East Sycamore and North Elm streets in Three Oaks, will host a Rotisserie Chicken Dinner by Nelson’s Port-A-Pit from 4 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Each adult dinner includes half a chicken, potato salad, baked beans, bread, dessert and beverage (kids get 1/4 chicken, chips, dessert and beverage). Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Dine in or carry out.
Climate change forum
The Friends of New Buffalo Library will bring the subject of climate change close to home during the next Public Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz will take a look at the future of sport fishing in Lake Michigan in a discussion on how climate change is impacting recreation.
For further information, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Softball tourney for Maci Rae
A double elimination 6-4 co-ed softball tournament to benefit Maci Rae (a girl just shy of 2 years old who was recently been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer) is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Three Oaks Legion Field.
A concession stand, shirts, 50/50, home run derby and about 10 games of softball are planned. The entry fee per team is $200 and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 5 (call 269-338-4761 or send an email to Maddiejp22@yahoo.com).
Converge fundraiser
Nancy’s by the Lake, located at the corner of Whittaker and Mechanic streets in New Buffalo will hold a fund-raiser for Converge Community Church on Sunday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All food and ice cream will be free. Donations will be accepted for the completion of Converge’s community space.
Converge Community Church is putting the finishing touches on the community space to make it safe and secure for events. The community space includes a children’s play area, additional classroom space for all ages, multimedia options, and indoor/outdoor seating.
Converge is now open to provide space for community events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, or meeting space.
For more information, contact Converge Community Church at (269) 426-4466.
Harvest & Wine Fest
The New Buffalo Business Association is hosting its 14th Annual New Buffalo Harvest & Wine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 9 p.m., in Lion’s Pavilion Park adjacent to the boat launch and beach parking lot in New Buffalo.
The Harvest & Wine Fest boasts an abundance of family-friendly activities including nonstop live music under a big top tent, horse-drawn wagon rides through town, unique art & craft vendors, farm market vendors, award-winning wines, local beer and hard cider, tasty fare from area restaurants, pumpkin painting, inflatables and demonstrations from Harbor Country’s “Sand Pirate” Janet Moore Schrader.
Live music includes: The Black Lillies (7:30 p.m.); The Andrew Fisher Quartet (5:30 p.m.); Top Secret Band (3 p.m.); and Rebecca Anne Band (1 p.m.). Between bands will be special performances from the Sawyer Dance Troupe.
Admission at the gate is $5 per person-- children 12 and under get in free. For updates and more information, please go to www.newbuffalo.org or call 1-888-660-6222.
Blessing of the Animals
The Episcopal Church of the Mediator (14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert) will host its Annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Area Episcopal Churches celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi by hosting a Pet Blessing. It is the custom to celebrate this day by blessing those animals who bring us such joy throughout the year and to recognize that God gave humankind dominion over all animals in Genesis 1:26-31.
All kinds of animals are welcome. As a way of expressing gratitude, please bring donations of pet food, toys, blankets, towels and bleach for our Pet Ministry that supports Berrien County Animal Control and the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Art of Living Well
The Art of Living Well, an annual fund-raiser for Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Judith Racht Gallery, 13689 Prairie Road, Harbert.
The gala will feature original works by local artists along with food and drink by area artisans.
Cost is $70 per person in advance or $75 at the door. For tickets call (269-925-0137 or log on to https://www.snsmeals.org/
Bridgman Library temporarily closed
Bridgman Public Library will be temporarily closed for renovations, new paint, carpet, and furniture from Sept. 20 - Oct. 5. During this time normal services will be temporarily suspended.
Visit www.bridgmanlibrary.com for more information.
Chili Cook-Off
Betty’s Buddies is Hosting their 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off at The Featherbone Restaurant on Saturday September 28, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Betty’s Buddies is requesting a $5 donation per person at the door & they will be able to vote for their favorite chili. All proceeds will be used to help local Cancer Patients.
Bible Baptist events
Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo offers the following:
Family Fun Daze from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, featuring games, a bounce house, hot dogs, popcorn and more (everything is free).
Evangelistic meetings with Wil Rice at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-9 (Wild West kids meetings each night).
A ladies meeting with Sena Rice is set for noon Oct. 8.
A free dinner at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday and a movie night at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more, call (269) 589-7470.
Groupings exhibit
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, will present Louisiana artists George Marks, Jill Hackney and Lisa Distefano in “Groupings.”
An Artists’ Reception and Celebration will take place September 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music provided by Those Phillips Boys playing “Modern folk songs for the coming age of scarcity.”
Balloon art
A balloon art workshop hosted by Fun Twist Balloon Animals will take place at the Galien Township Library, 302 N. Cleveland Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11-1 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person for materials. Space is limited so call (269) 545-8281 to sign up.
Give-back dinner
Casey’s New Buffalo, 136 North Whittaker St, is donating back 20 percent from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, to the Mr and Miss New Buffalo Scholarship Pageant (a minimum of 20 people needed to RSVP in order to have the event - https://www.groupraise.com/events/108165).
Flea Market vendors sought
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market will begin its season on Saturday, October 12 and tables are filling up fast. Vendors interested in renting space are encouraged to call and make their reservation early.
Market director, Donald Heitsch, invites vendors of antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made or grown edibles to participate. Vendors of eggs, honey and syrup are currently in particular demand. Markets will be held on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April, from 9 am to 3 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided this year by Red Brick Cafe, so vendors and visitors alike will have an opportunity to enjoy a hot lunch.
The New Troy Indoor Flea Market is located in the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Rd., New Troy, Michigan. A map is available at www.Facebook/NewTroyFleaMarket. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy. For information, contact Donald at 773-803-9773.
Book Club
All are welcome to attend The Harbor Country Book Club meetings at 6:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Township Library on the last Thursday of the month. The September 26 selection is The Woman in the Window by AJ Finn. The October 31 selection is On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
Chicken dinner in Glendora
A buffet style chicken dinner and bazaar will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1733 W. Glendora Road, on Wednesday, Oct., 16. Seatings will be at 5:30, 6:15 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under eat free.
Call Laura Freehling at (269) 235-0713 for tickets. Advance sales only.
Daybreak for Women
Daybreak for Women at Converge Community Church and Sawyer Highlands offers a continuing conversation informed by God’s Word and guided by Debbie Swindoll’s short book, “Do You Love Me?”
Daybreak for Women takes place at the following locations:
• Sawyer Highlands Campus every Wednesday morning 9-11 am. through Oct. 30. Cost: $10 or $15 with childcare provided.
• Converge Community Church Campus every Monday evening 6:30-8 p.m. through Nov. 4. Cost: $10.
French Dining Experience benefit
A French Dining Experience benefit for the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Jackie’s Cafe, 801 W Buffalo St., New Buffalo (time subject to change).
A multi-course menu by Jackie’s, including beef tenderloin and Thomas Jefferson’s favorite seasonal vegetables, accompanied by curated wine pairings, is planned. Cost is $100 per person, cash, check, card payable at the library’s front desk (33 North Thompson St.) or by phone (269-469-2933).
Fall Harvest Dinner
A Fall Harvest Swiss Steak Dinner and Bake Sale will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct 5 at Community of Christ Church, 110 S. Cleveland, downtown Galien,
The Bake Sale is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 (12 years and up) and $5 for those 5-11.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: an Open Mic Night with host Ted Yoder at 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Heartache Tonight (A Tribute to the Eagles) at 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Roots at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Igor & the Red Elvises at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Journeyman (A Tribute to Eric Clapton) at 8 p.m. Oct. 4; The Accidentals Debut! at 8 p.m. Oct. 5; .
For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
