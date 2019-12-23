Storehouse 012 with Bill MacKay, Timothy Breen and special guest Nathan Bowles will be the fourth annual New Year's Day show for The Storehouse in Galien (a catering, private chef, and events company specializing in intimate, casual gatherings that also hosts a quarterly concert & potluck series at home on Olive Branch in Galien Township and off-site).
Bill MacKay has a new album, "Fire Fountain" (Drag City Records, 2019). Visual artist Breen will be adding more than a little ambiance with live analog and digital projections while multi-instrumentalist Bowles will open the show with a short set featuring songs from his critically acclaimed albums "Plainly Mistakan" and "Whole & Cloven."
The BYOB & potluck event is set for 4:30 p.m. (potluck) and 5:30 p.m. (show) on Jan. 1.
The capacity is 50 people. Tickets are available at https://thestorehousemi.com.
Winter Reading Advisory at Three Oaks Library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library has issued a “Winter Reading Advisory” reading program for January 2, 2020, to February 28, 2020.
Adults can sign up in the library and receive a cute winter mug - perfect to enjoy a cup of tea while you read a good book. You will receive one entry for the grand prize drawing for each book you read (audiobooks count, too!). The drawing will be held on Friday, February 28.
Donation made to Friendship Gardens
Horizon Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Dwight, presented a donation of $35,000 to Friendship Botanic Gardens on November 19, 2019 for partial funding of a new wedding and event venue.
“A few years ago when we started the journey to restore Friendship Botanic Gardens, I asked Horizon Bank to help us and Craig Dwight came to our aid with moral and financial support,” said Friendship Botanic Gardens President, John Leinweber. “He gave us encouragement right from the beginning.”
The newly constructed Celebration Pavilion is a premiere venue that can hold up to 250 guests comfortably for business meetings, concerts, special events, wedding receptions, and more. The pavilion has lighting, ceiling fans and retractable sides.
Since 2016, Horizon Bank has been a generous donor, awarding Friendship Botanic Gardens with over $103,000 towards the development of gardens, electrical needs and equipment for the grounds and now the Celebration Pavilion.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 East US Highway 12, Michigan City, Indiana. For more information contact us at 219-878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org, or visit our Facebook event page.
Friends of Harbor Country Trails Give Back Dinner
A Give Back Dinner at the Bentwood Tavern in the Marina Grand Resort at 600 West Water St., New Buffalo scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan 9, will benefit the Friends of Harbor Country Trails (FoHCT)..
Fifty percent of all revenues, including food and drinks, will be donated FoHCT, which works to develop safer Hike and Bike Trails including the connection of the Marquette Greenway from the Michigan/Indiana state line to New Buffalo.
Additional information is at harborcountrytrails.com.
Christmas Food Boxes donated
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce a donation of 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need. Volunteers from the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos handed out 200 boxes at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 19 at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend. Christmas food boxes were provided on a first come, first serve basis to recipients in vehicles and there was a limit of one per household. Christmas food boxes were also provided to local churches and food pantries in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, Decatur Human Services in Michigan, and Feeding America in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Each holiday food box included a ham, potatoes, stuffing, corn, cranberries, and an apple pie. This donation follows the distribution of 1,200 food baskets for Thanksgiving.
Bridgman Library winter break activities
Teens and children can pick up ice up Winter Break Reading Bingo cards at the Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., and start reading to Feb. 1, 2020.
A Movie Monday is set for Dec. 30 "Toy Story 4." Showtimes are 1 p.m.
The "Crazy Eights" Adult Winter Reading Program takes place through Feb. 1. Read eight books, record them on the library's entry form and turn the form into the library. Win a deck of cards and be entered in a drawing to win a gift certificate to Tapistry.
A New Year's Eve Party for children is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31. Are you too young to stay up until midnight? Ring in 2020 a little early with fun at the Bridgman Library. Sign up at the circulation desk or call 269-465-3663. For ages 2-plus.
Food for Fines continues at the Bridgman Public Library until Jan. 4.
Patrons can bring unopened, nonperishable food and pantry items to the front desk and have their overdue book fines removed.
Berrien County Dancers registration
Registration for the 2019-2020 school year is about to begin for Berrien County Dancers, a county-wide program in which students may earn high school credit for taking dance classes. Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced Dance classes are held during the school day at Lakeshore High School, 5771 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
Placement auditions are required for enrollment in Intermediate and Advanced Dance. Advanced auditions will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 3:00-4:45pm. Intermediate auditions will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 3:00-4:30pm. Reservations are required to attend. Alternate arrangements are available for students who need them.
Students who plan to enroll in Beginning Dance may register through their guidance counselor. No prior experience or audition is necessary for Beginning Dance.
Contact Theresa Graziano, Artistic Director, by email at tgraziano@lpslancer.net for an audition reservation. Please include the student’s name, phone number, and experience level.
The Berrien County Dancers curriculum offers technique classes in ballet and jazz with its main emphasis focused on modern technique. Elements of dance composition, dance history and anatomical alignment are taught as well. With the help of Lakeshore Public Schools and the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation, students also receive opportunities to work with distinguished outside professionals. Additional information is available online at www.BerrienCountyDancers.com.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows shelled at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, are: an Open Mic Night with host Alvie Ellenwine and The Sweet Sensations at 8 p.m. Dec. 27; The Acorn New Year's Eve Party with the Erly Band at 9 p.m. Dec. 31; and Brooklyn Charmers (a Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago's top players) at 8 p.m. Jan. 11.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
Playing at Vickers
The Vickers Theatre, 6 North Elm St. in Three Oaks, is screening "Harriett" and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
For more, go to vickerstheatre.com/ or call (269) 756-3522.
New Troy Community Center bathroom renovation drive
The Friends of New Troy are seeking additional support for renovation work at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The nonprofit organization that owns, maintains and operates the center is raising funds to improve the community center, starting with the bathrooms, built for elementary students in 1952. The cost of the upgrades is estimated at more than $46,000. Infant changing stations and handicapped accessible stalls also are included in the plans.
The Friends are pursuing grants and planning fundraisers, but is also seeking public donations. Donations can be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119. Or visit www.FriendsOfNewTroy. org and click on “donate.”
For more information, contact friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.