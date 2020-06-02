The Three Oaks Flag Day Committee has released the following information on the World's Largest Flag Day Parade 2020, which has been cancelled: There will be a tribute to the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade and 2020 High School Seniors televised on Sunday June 14th at 12:30 p.m. Tune in to WNDU channel 16 to view the tribute. There will be a slideshow spanning many years. For more go to facebook.com/ThreeOaksFlagDayWeekendAndParade.
On Saturday, June 6th, at 11 a.m. (Michigan time) Courtyard Gallery will be streaming live on Facebook and our website with our favorite Italian oil painter, Silvano Assensi.
Silvano paints his childhood home in Tuscany province of Italy, with a chromatic pallet and a lot of texture. If you have ever been to one of our shows featuring him, in person, then you know how engaging and charismatic he can be.
We will be reopening the gallery with this event of our Silvano Assensi show. We will be able to accommodate no more than 10 people at a time. But this is a start. If you have any questions about our show please call 1-800-291-9287.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3:30 p.m. June 11 at Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert (sponsored by Episcopal Church of the Mediator); 4 p.m. June 17 at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; and 4 p.m. July 1 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
Online Summer Reading
New Buffalo Library online Summer Reading
With the present changes in our world, the New Buffalo Township Library is putting a new twist on its summer reading program — going online using a program called Beanstack.
"You and your child will be able to log hours, write book reviews, and participate in fun challenges and activities to work toward your prizes (given at the end of summer). We are hoping this will prove to be a fun new experience for you and your children to love reading even more."
The library will will host activities and events virtually through its Facebook.
To register on June 8th, go to https://newbuffalotownshiplibrary.beanstack.org/.
You will automatically be sorted into corresponding programs according to age. Once registered, you will be able to log books weekly, participate in activities and challenges, write reviews, and earn badges to put toward receiving prizes.
For any questions or help, please email newbuffalolibraryyouth@gmail.com.
Virtual Flag Day 5K
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, the 2020 Flag Day 5k will be a virtual race (participants can run anywhere they like (a favorite trail, their neighborhood, even the treadmill) anytime between June 6, 2020, and June 20, 2020, to complete either a 5K or a 10K. Registration on the runsignup.com website will be open through 12:59 p.m. on June 5. Once you’ve finished your race, record your time on runsignup.com. Runners/walkers can pick up T-shirts at Watkins Park in Three Oaks from 9 a.m. to noon on June 20. Proceeds will go towards the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade, Ronald McDonald House and the River Valley High School Cross Country team.
Help with benefits offered
Do you or your friends need help with filing for unemployment, a Michigan Bridge Card, or food stamps? If you have not filed income taxes for a couple years, it is likely you won’t receive a stimulus check that you deserve. Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help you with these filings so you receive the benefits you need. Please call or text (269) 231-0648.
Thursday Night Acorn Presents
The Acorn Theater continues live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. each Thursday on The Acorn Facebook page
The featured artist for June 4 is Jackie Venson (who has since been tirelessly honing her skills into an intoxicating amalgam of Blues, Rock, R&B and Soul with deeply heartfelt lyrics).
Upcoming Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows are: June 18 - Joe George; (Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel). You can also check out the growing library of videos on the Acorn’s YouTube channel.
An Acorn Trivia Tuesday event is set to begin at 8 p.m. June 9. For more, go to www.acornlive.org/
The deadline to submit entries for the 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition has been extended to June 30.
No Bridgman Street Dance
It is with a heavy heart we regret to tell everyone that the 2020 Bridgman Fire Department Street Dance is canceled. This was not an easy decision for us, but we believe this is what’s best for everyone, at this time. We hope you will support us in this decision. We couldn’t do this event for all of these years without the support we receive from our community. We look forward to making 2021 the biggest and best Street Dance Bridgman has ever seen!
RVHS graduation
River Valley Middle/High School Principal Patrick Breen released the following:
Dear Middle High School Families, Due to the current uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the restrictions against large gatherings, the June 5th graduation commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 has been postponed.
We have set a date for Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 1 p.m. to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony at the football field with social distancing measure in place. We are also planning accommodation to project the ceremony on a screen in an overflow lot for those not able to attend in the football stadium due to limited capacity for social distancing purposes. In the event we have rain on July 18th, we will hold the ceremony the next day on Sun, July 19th.
Stay tuned for more details as we continue to plan for this exciting event! We will also have a rehearsal planned for the previous day on July 17th.
Elders Council makes masks
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has announced that members of its Elders Council have been working on the creation and distribution of face masks to protect Pokagon Health Service employees, patients, Pokagon Elders, spouses, Pokagon Citizens and more from the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The group announced on May 20 that that they were within 100 masks of reaching their goal of 1,400.
'Almost live' shows on WRHC
Three Oaks-based Radio Harbor County (WRHC) has been closed since mid-March adhering to the stay at home order.
While the DJs at WRHC are not in the studio doing a live show, they have been running the station from their computers. Some of the volunteer DJs are doing remote broadcasts from home and keeping WRHC on the air with new “almost live” programming (thus named since they are fresh and crafted just hours before air time).
The complete schedule of programs and music scrambles can be found at radioharborcountry.org/schedule. Radio Harbor Country programs can be heard at 93.5 fm (Sawyer) and 106.7 fm (Three Oaks); streaming at radioharborcountry.org.
The station's Our Bike-N-Brunch fundraiser, originally scheduled for June 7, has been postponed to the late summer or fall.
Museum seeks input, donations
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has purchased the oldest building in Three Oaks, the Town Hall on Linden Street, built in 1866.
The museum acted to ensure the building’s historic integrity will be maintained and restored, and is seeking public input as to what to do with the building. Ideas include hosting after-school programs, a performing arts venue, a visitors welcome center, and an event/party space, but TROTOM directors are asking the public to suggest potential uses for this historic building.
The museum also hopes the public will come forward with donations to help with the purchase, renovation, and upkeep of the Town Hall. TROTOM’s coffers were nearly emptied in order to save this historic building. Suggestions and donations can be sent to the museum at P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI 49116.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum will continue to bring local history to Michiana residents even though public health directives will preclude opening as originally scheduled on May 1.
The museum is providing links to three short documentaries about local history on its website. The films are “E. K. Warren: Father of Featherbone,” “The Pokagon Band: More than Just a Casino,” and “Gridder, Grappler, Hustler, Spy: The Amazing Life of Joe Savoldi.” The films range from 13 to 24 minutes, and are suitable and educational for schoolchildren, as well as adults.
To access those programs, or for up-to-date information on the museum re-opening going forward, check the museum website, www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
