Union and Confederate soldiers are coming to battle it out in Three Oaks July 27 and 28 during Civil War Days.
Units from Michigan, Indiana and elsewhere will converge at Dewey Cannon Park along with artillery. Also planned for the weekend will be General’s Grant and Stuart, President Lincoln and Mary Wade and “Battles” at the Elementary School grounds.
A 4-hour day Kids Camp is planned for Friday the 26th (1 to 5 p.m.) at Dewey Cannon Park with activities and drills for the little soldiers. Children’s activities will be at the park all weekend. Friday at dusk is a Movie in the Park will be showing “The Red Badge of Courage.”
On Saturday, July 27, the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with the presentation of colors by the American Legion, post 204 and opening remarks by State Rep. Brad Paquette. Saturday holds for the public battles, Pie Baking Contest (1 p.m.), Living Historian Presentations, booths to visit, two battles with artillery and fire arm demonstrations (at noon and 4 p.m. at the nearby elementary school). A Cannon & Fire Arms Demonstrations is set for 11:30 a.m. Get one-on-one discussions at 11 a.m. with Generals Grant (he also will speak at 2 p.m.), Stuart (also speaking at 3 p.m.) and President Lincoln (also speaking at 11 a.m. Sunday) over a cup of coffee (Mary Wade will be available at 11 a.m. Saturday as well). A Forest Lawn Cemetery Tour for Three Oaks Civil War Veteran’s will be Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sunday, the 28th, opens with a Church Service at the Dewey Cannon Park at 10 a.m. by Real Life Church lead by Pastor Rich Zieger. Rolling Pin Toss contest (11:30 a.m.), more living historians (Lincoln at 11 a.m. and mary Wade at 3 p.m.), a Battle at noon with artillery and fire arm demonstrations at the Elementary School ground.
The Harbor Country Singers will perform a free concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on the Spring Creek Stage facing Dewey Cannon Park. Music will include patriotic and traditional songs, some from the Civil War era, along with sing-along numbers.
To register to participate as a Reenactor, Arts and/or Crafts booth, the Pie Baking and Rolling Pin Toss contests and Kids Camp, contact the Civil War Days in Three Oaks at cwinthreeoaks@yahoo.com, our website https://civilwardaysthreeoaks.jimdo.com/ and our Facebook page.
Full Throttle Throwdown
U.S. 12 Speed and Custom, 19015 U.S. 12, New Buffalo, will hold its annual Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
The car show ($10 entry, free admission for spectators) will feature hand-made trophies, hot rods, street cars, dragsters, show bikes, customs, a Hot Blade jet car demo, kids pedal pull drags, Pin-Up Calendar Girls, live music, door prizes and more. For more information, call (269) 231-5234 or find US12SpeedNCustom on Facebook.
Cocktails at the Grand Cottage
You won’t want to miss celebrating Ten Grand Years of Cocktails at the Grand Cottage from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
This is the party of the summer, benefiting the Michiana Humane Society’s work to enrich the lives of people and pets. Hors d’oeuvres from Classic Catering, open bar featuring the Grand Tito cocktail, and an amazing list of one-of-a-kind experiences to be auctioned.
Amazing auction items include:
• Imagine dinner for six prepared by renowned chefs Jean Joho (Everest in Chicago) and Tim Foley (Bit of Swiss in Stevensville) at Joho’s Michigan home;
• Contemplate a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan aboard a private yacht with your party of 16;
• Picture a portrait of your dog painted by artist Thomas Allen Pauly;
• A very special dinner by Chefs Jenny and Alberto at the Terrace Room that will be raffled off at the party.
For information on purchasing tickets (the deadline is July 22), go to www.michianahumanesociety.org. The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Indiana Hwy. 212 in Michigan City, Ind. The phone number is (219) 872-4499.
Antique Tractor and Engine Show
The River Valley Antique Power Association will have its annual Antique Tractor and Engine Summer Show on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21 (from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day), at 7816 Warren Woods Road, Three Oaks. An array of gas-powered engines and tractors and the equipment they ran will be powered up by members of the association. Tractor parade daily.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Galien
Township Fire Station, 305 Kiley Drive, in the Industrial Park, on Monday July 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (sponsored by the Harris Family Farm Foundation @Harrisfamilyfarmfoundation.org, and the Galien & Olive Branch UM Churches).
The Mobile food Pantry will provide food from Feeding America and the Harris Family Farm Foundation is donating locally grown produce. Galien & former Galien School residents will be served first and then open to all others. Please bring bags and boxes to carry your food.
There also will be a Mobile Food Pantry at 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Community Center in New Troy, 13372 California Road.
Graduates from Goshen College
Susan Doepker, of Three Oaks, graduated from Goshen College this spring with a master of science in nursing in Family Nurse Practition.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2019 received undergraduate and graduate degrees during the college’s 121st commencement ceremony on April 28.
Three Oaks Hog Roast & Auction
Three Oaks Masonic Lodge 239 will be hosting its 11th Annual Three Oaks Community Hog Roast and Auction to benefit their Community Benefits Fund from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Featherbone Restaurant, 6741 West U.S. 12.
Cost to attend the event is $20 per adult and $10 per child 5-12 (tickets can be purchased in advance or on the night of the event and includes an all you can eat Hog Roast dinner, and two drink tickets for beer, wine and pop). There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, gun raffle will also be drawn at 5 p.m.
The three Michigan Masonic Scholarship recipients for 2019 are Jacob Lohraff, Marissa Tavernier and Madison Vollman. Funds raised are provided back to the local community.
Free For All
A “Free For All” is planned for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 9650 North Church St. in Bridgman,
New and used items (including clothing, shoes, outerware,
toys, kitchenware, electronics, furniture and much more) will be given to anyone who comes. Please no resale vendors.
Acorn Shows
The Top Eight Acorn Theater Singer Songwriter Competition finalists (Stephen Bruce, Aye Cay, Terry Farmer, Marcus & Marketo, Wendy Martin, Priscilla Sabourin, Abbie Thomas, and Larry Zenk) will compete for prize money and future performing opportunities at the theater beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Judges are Robin Bienemann, Jim Peterik, and Patti Shaffner.
The following shows also are scheduled to take place at the Acorn Theater,107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks: R-E-S-P-E-C-T 2 at 8 p.m. July 19; Corky Siegel Uncorked at 8 p.m. July 20; The BoDeans at 8 p.m. July 21; Kiss The Sky-The Jimi Hendrix RE-Experience at 8 p.m. July 26; and Robert Swan and Harbor Country Opera Present: The Broadway Bucket List at 8 p.m. July 27. For more, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Authors to discuss racial diversity
Local authors Sandy and Larry Feldman will examine racial diversity issues during the next Friends of New Buffalo Library Community Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the Pokagon Room, 33 N. Thompson St.
In their book “Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide” the Feldmans discuss principles and practices aimed at reducing racial stereotypes and prejudice while increasing mutual understanding, respect and trust. They draw upon initiatives in which they have been involved over the past 20 years, including Project Unity, The All God’s Children Community Choir and Calling All Colors. They also will discuss a variety of stereotype-reducing activities for children, adolescents and adults and briefly describe their college course “The Psychology of Stereotypes and Prejudice.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Community Forum will look into The Gunness Mystery, about a mass murderess from LaPorte, Ind.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library, underwritten in part by The Pokagon Fund. For further information, call New Buffalo Township Library at (269) 469-2933, follow the Facebook link at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Lakeside Ice Cream Social
The Lakeside Ice Cream Social is a festive tradition in Lakeside Park along Red Arrow Highway, and The Lakeside Association and the Harbor Country Rotary will join together to raise money for scholarships from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lakeside Park Gazebo (located at Lakeside Road and Red Arrow Highway).
Just $5 gets you ice cream, homemade cake and cookies, and more. Live music, the activities for the kids, and of course, the traditional cake auction! The best-decorated cakes will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. with proceeds going to the Lakeside Association Scholarship Fund.
For more, go to www.thelakesideassociation.com or call (312) 305-0496.
Alien species to be explored
Invasive species educator Jared Harmon will discuss the effects of genetic engineering on forests and wetlands during a hike through Harbert Road Preserve on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Harmon will talk about how new genes from one species can be incorporated into a completely unrelated species through genetic engineering. These techniques that go beyond traditional breeding practices may cause concerns of altered and invasive species. Harmon brings his experience with alien species as team coordinator for Southern Michigan Invasive Species Team and a Berrien Conservation District technician. The preserve is located just east of the I-94 overpass on Harbert Road.
For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Four A’s Car Show
The annual Four A’s Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at American Legion Post 204, 204 Linden St., Three Oaks.
The “biggest car show in the Harbor Country area” will feature trophies in many classes. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information call (219) 861-6357.
NB Twp. Public Safety Day
New Buffalo Township Fire Department is hosting it’s third Public Safety Day August 4th from noon to 3:00 pm at the New Buffalo Township Fire Station located at 17655 Clay Street.
Come for the bouncy house, dunk tank, games, McGruff, hot dogs, school supply give away, and much more. For more information, go to newbuffalotownship.org.
Party on the Pavers
The 2019 Party on the Pavers is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. July 27 in downtown Baroda. The celebration will feat the band Libido Funk Circus, wine and beer from local breweries and wineries, and amazing food from different trucks (must be 21 or older to get in).
Senior Center board members sought
The River Valley Senior Center Nominating Committee is accepting applications for election to the Board of Directors. Requirement of Board Membership: Residents of geographic service area: Townships of Chikaming, Lake, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, and parts of Galien and Weesaw Townships west of Cleveland Ave. This includes the following cities/villages: Michiana, Grand Beach, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Union Pier, Lakeside, Harbert, Sawyer, New Troy and Bridgman. Applications are available at the River Valley Senior Center: 13321 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert, MI 49115 or contact Mary Lou Johnson, Committee Chairperson, 574-276-4900, maryloujohnson3244@gmail.com for further information. Applications are due by Aug. 31.
Corn & Sausage Roast
The New Buffalo Yacht Club, 500 W. Water St., New Buffalo, will have its 56th Annual Corn & Sausage Roast on Aug. 3. Live music, corn & sausage and more are planned.
Garage Sale vendors wanted
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has openings for vendors wishing to participate in the Three Oaks stop on the U.S. 12 Heritage Garage Sale, said to be the nation’s longest, on Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11.
The Museum’s site has become a one-stop favorite for finding antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, and even hot dogs and walking tacos.
The TROTOM locations are in the highly trafficked area at either the Carver Park Pavilion or the adjoining Three Oaks Elementary School Campus at Oak and Ash (U.S. 12) Streets. Permits range from $10 per day to $55 for the entire weekend. Applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 6. For further information, contact Julie Sittig at 269-756-3547 or via email at juliesittigrn@vanzine.org.
Hikers head to Indiana Dunes
With an emphasis on hiking with a physically disabled partner, Harbor Country Hikers will explore Glenwood Dunes Trail near Beverly Shores, Ind., on Sunday, July 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.
In a 20-minute presentation, Jim Dolph, known as “One Week at a Time,” a hiker with much of the Appalachian Trail under his belt, will share his trail experiences after an industrial accident took both of his legs. On the paved trail, he will demonstrate how difficult it can be to maneuver trails most consider easy and focus on hiking with a physically-disabled partner.
The accessible resources and trails offered at Glenwood Dunes will be discussed by Kimberly Swift, chief of environmental education for Indiana Dunes National Park. Swift will demonstrate a Freedom Trax wheelchair assistive device that can be used to maneuver over different and uneven surfaces that normal wheelchairs cannot traverse.
The speakers will then lead the group on a more rugged hike through ancient dune ridges that were created more than 12,000 years ago when Lake Michigan was about 60 feed higher. The lake’s recession left a rich diversity of plant life.
Hikers should bring water and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes or mud boots. The trail is at 1574 N. 300 E, Chesterton, Ind., just south of U.S. 12 on North 300 E/Kemil Rd. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Bridgman meals
The Bridgman Public Schools are now offering free summer meals to kids 18 and under. Household income is not a factor, and non-residents are welcome.
Meals are served at Bridgman Elementary School, 3891 Lake St., Monday through Friday to Aug. 3. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, check the Bridgman Public Schools Web Site.
Three Oaks Summer Reading
This year’s Three Oaks Township Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “A Universe of Stories” and runs to August 9.
Read-to-me children, elementary students, tweens and teens can all sign up and pick up a reading log to record the books they read. When they bring the log to the library each week to be stamped, they will receive the weekly prize for their age group and one entry into the drawing for the grand prizes. Adults can complete one reading Tic Tac Toe sheet each week to receive a prize and one entry into the drawing for their grand prizes. Summer Reading will end and all the drawings will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Also offered at the library are:
• Yoga at 10:15 a.m. on Summer Saturday Mornings with a licensed instructor (bring mat and water).
• Lego Club: Mondays 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Story Time with Miss Maggie on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Qi-Gong: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Walking Aerobics: Thursdays at 11 a.m. This class is facilitated by a volunteer and a DVD.
• Traveling Naturalist from Sarett Nature Center: Tuesday, July 23, at 1 and 2 p.m.
• Curious Kids’ Museum StarLab: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 (this event will be held at Chikaming Elementary School).
Music in the Park
The July 20 Three Oaks Music in the Park performer is Cabildo. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in Three Oaks’ Dewey Cannon Park through Aug. 31.
Nimby Pond snowmobile race
Snowmobiles will race across Nimby Pond, 11470 Hills Road, Baroda, at noon on Aug. 3 (rain or shine).
Admission is $15 for adults (kids 10 and under admitted free).
For more, call (269) 369-4268.
Summer Feeding
The Galien Township Library will be hosting a Summer Feeding program brought to us by River Valley Schools and the State of Michigan. There will be a food van in the Galien Township Library parking lot with free lunches available for all children ages 18 and under, and adults may purchase a lunch for $2. The van will be there Monday-Friday from 12:45-1:45. The program will run through the end of August.
RVHS 20 year reunion
The River Valley High School class of 1999 will hold a 20 year reunion at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman on August 10 at 7 p.m. We hope to see everyone there.
Fetch Some Fun
The Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, Ind., is offering a new program that allows members of the community to socialize with shelter dogs on field trips for a day.
“Fetch Some Fun” outings can last an hour or until the shelter closes, and can include hikes, a trip to the beach, even a lunch or a snack at a dog friendly restaurant. This is a great way for community members to enjoy the company of a dog and for the dog to be away from the stresses of being in a kennel.
Individuals should visit michianahumanesociety.org or contact the Michiana Humane Society at (219) 872-4499, or contact@michianahumanesociety.org to sign up.
Weko Concerts
The Bridgman Concert Series at Weko Beach features free music beginning at 7 p.m. This season’s schedule follows: July 21 - Campfire Stu with All God’s Children Choir; Aug. 4 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 18 - Top Secret; Sept. 1 - Matt Gabriel Band. For more, go to www.bridgman.org/ or call (269) 465-3406.
HCM Vehicle Donation Initiative
Harbor Country Mission (HCM) is accepting donations of vehicles that can be immediately given to those who are struggling to get to work, pick up their children from school or run basic errands necessary for life such as grocery shopping and medical appointments.
Dave Heyn, who with his wife Hannah, began Harbor Country Mission in 2015, said “with our Vehicle Donation Initiative we are reaching out to our community once again to fill the increasingly urgent need of our neighbors and friends in Southwest Michigan who are in the greatest socio-economic need.”
Unlike other programs who request auto donations of any kind, the vehicles donated to HCM need to have clear title and be in good running order; ready to be licensed, insured and put into service on the road. As Dave Heyn further explained: “we are requiring those receiving these vehicles be able to afford title transfers and insurance--but often times, that’s when money runs out. As a result, we are hoping to receive vehicles (preferably mini-vans, SUVs and hatchbacks with a bit of cargo and kid space) to be as low-mileage as possible and not require many immediate repairs.”
In addition to the Vehicle Donation Initiative, a Warehouse Donation Center in Bridgman and a Vintage Finds resale shop in Sawyer, HCM is exploring the development of a community-based eBay site and are seeking space to open a clothing distribution center that would southwest Michigan. HCM currently offers, on the second Friday of each month, a “Free Friday” at both locations that overwhelmingly helps those transitioning out of homelessness into some form of longer-term residency. This is in addition to their “Free Room” at the Warehouse Donation Center that is open 7 days a week and provides linens, kitchen supplies, kids shelves and other small home goods that are available to anyone in need.
For more information regarding how you can support HCM’s Vehicle Donation Initiative, please contact Dave Heyn at 269-326-0077. Harbor Country Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Skip’s Market
Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from mid May until early October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skip’s parking lot at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and Lakeshore Road. Wine tastings, featuring many Michigan wines, on the patio. Fresh local produce, herbs, flowers, cheeses, restaurant grade beef, jam/jellies, jewelry, art and more. Kid friendly activities. For more, call (269) 469-3330.
New Buffalo Farmers Market
Market runs each Thursday from May 30-Sept. 5 in downtown New Buffalo (4-8 p.m.). The Farmers Market offers different vendors each week including produce, meats/seafood, artisan cheeses, baked goods/desserts, artists, crafts, food vendors, clothing, antiques, and food trucks. https://newbuffalofarmersmarket.com/
Wednesdays in the Park
Enjoy a reasonably priced meal and musical talent in New Buffalo Township’s Memorial Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer (mid-June to early September). Food is served beginning at 6 p.m. (cash only) and music follows. The park is a smoke free, alcohol free and pet free environment. https://newbuffalotownship.org/
Three Oaks Farmers Market
Locally grown produce and more is offered every Saturday from May 25-Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Park (across from the Speedway station).
