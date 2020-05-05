The Poetry Board of the Village of Three Oaks is seeking submissions of original poetry for selection to appoint the official position of Poet Laureate for the Village of Three Oaks.
The Poet Laureate of Three Oaks, upon selection and appointment, will be awarded a $500 Honorarium and will hold the position for the calendar year 2020-2021. Submissions of (3-5) original poems should be made to: Harbor Arts c/o Janet Blake,12136 Tower Hill Road, Sawyer, MI 49125 (or email to info@harborarts.com).
The submission deadline is May 15, and must include: Name, Address, e-mail address, & Telephone Number.
The poetry board will reserve the right to publish the submitted works.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert; 4 p.m. May 6 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman; 4 p.m. May 14 at the New Troy Community Center; and 11 a.m. May 15 at New Buffalo American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. Hwy. 12, New Buffalo.
‘Almost live’ WRHC shows
Three Oaks-based Radio Harbor County (WRHC) has been closed since mid-March adhering to the stay at home order.
While the DJs at WRHC are not in the studio doing a live show, they have been running the station from their computers. Some of the volunteer DJs are doing remote broadcasts from home and keeping WRHC on the air with new “almost live” programming (thus named since they are fresh and crafted just hours before air time).
The complete schedule of programs and music scrambles can be found at radioharborcountry.org/schedule. Radio Harbor Country programs can be heard at 93.5 fm (Sawyer) and 106.7 fm (Three Oaks); streaming at radioharborcountry.org.
The station’s Our Bike-N-Brunch fundraiser, originally scheduled for June 7, has been postponed to the late summer or fall.
Museum seeks input, donations
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) has purchased the oldest building in Three Oaks, the Town Hall on Linden Street, built in 1866.
The museum acted to ensure the building’s historic integrity will be maintained and restored, and is seeking public input as to what to do with the building. Ideas include hosting after-school programs, a performing arts venue, a visitors welcome center, and an event/party space, but TROTOM directors are asking the public to suggest potential uses for this historic building.
The museum also hopes the public will come forward with donations to help with the purchase, renovation, and upkeep of the Town Hall. TROTOM’s coffers were nearly emptied in order to save this historic building. Suggestions and donations can be sent to the museum at P.O. Box 121, Three Oaks, MI 49116.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum will continue to bring local history to Michiana residents even though public health directives will preclude opening as originally scheduled on May 1.
The museum is providing links to three short documentaries about local history on its website. The films are “E. K. Warren: Father of Featherbone,” “The Pokagon Band: More than Just a Casino,” and “Gridder, Grappler, Hustler, Spy: The Amazing Life of Joe Savoldi.” The films range from 13 to 24 minutes, and are suitable and educational for schoolchildren, as well as adults.
To access those programs, or for up-to-date information on the museum re-opening going forward, check the museum website, www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
Fair registration extended to June 1
The opening of registration has been delayed to June 1 (it was previously slated for May 1). Exhibitors can view the exhibitor handbook online at www.bcyf.org.
For those without internet access, the printed exhibitor handbooks are not yet available as many of the book locations are still closed. Printed exhibitor handbooks will be delivered to Berrien County libraries and several Berrien County businesses by June 1.
Mother’s Day at Friendship Gardens
In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 East U.S. Highway 12, Michigan City, Ind., invites all mothers and grandmothers to experience a springtime stroll through its 105-acres of hiking trails and cultivated gardens with free admission. The Gardens are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (Central Time).
While visiting, be sure to follow social distancing guidelines at all times to prevent the spread of germs. Other guests in the party must pay over the phone via credit or debit card upon arrival. For more information call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
Help with benefits offered
Do you or your friends need help with filing for unemployment, a Michigan Bridge Card, or food stamps? If you have not filed income taxes for a couple years, it is likely you won’t receive a stimulus check that you deserve. Neighbor by Neighbor is here to help you with these filings so you receive the benefits you need. Please call or text (269) 231-0648.
Thursday Night Acorn Presents
The Acorn Theater’s live streaming series Thursday Night Acorn Presents continues at 8 p.m. each Thursday on The Acorn Facebook page
The featured artist for May 7 is Rachael Davis (known for her expressive and explosive voice). Upcoming Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows are: May 14 - Chad Clifford; May 21 - Bryan Lubeck; May 28 - Ken Yates; (Thursday Night Acorn Presents shows can be replayed in the theater’s YouTube channel). You can also check out the growing library of videos on the Acorn’s YouTube channel.
To enter The Acorn’s 8th annual Singer Songwriter Competition for cash prizes and performing opportunity call (269) 756-3879 or log on to acornlive.org. Judges will select finalists from Singer Songwriter Competition entries received by the May 30 deadline. The top 8 will perform in the Finals at The Acorn on Aug. 13.
New Buffalo Preschool/Kindergarten registration
The New Buffalo School District is closed for the remainder of the 2019 -2020 school due to Covid19.
This being said, we still need to plan for the upcoming school year. If you believe that your child meets the age and residency requirement to attend New Buffalo Elementary, please contact the school by phone or email no later than May 15th to reserve your spot. Phone messages and emails are checked daily. Contact information is below.
Programs are looking for students that would like to attend in September 2020.
Children that will be four years old by September 1, 2020, and are residents of the New Buffalo School District are able to enroll for Preschool. This year, our Preschool program, The BISON Beginners, will offer a full day or half day program, whichever you choose. Children that are five years old by September 1, 2020 and are residents of the New Buffalo School District will be able to enroll for full day Kindergarten. All new enrollments will have to verify their residency.
Please help us prepare for the upcoming school year by letting us know that you would like your child to attend. When contacting us please provide us with the following: Child’s name; Date of Birth; Parent names; Address - Residential and mailing; Phone number; and Email address.
Please contact one of the following: Barbara Woerdehoff, Administrative Assistant (269) 469-6060; or Renee Bowen, Student Services (269) 469-6060 or rbowen@nbas.org.
Once we have your contact and student information, we will provide you with additional registration information.
Memorial Day Parade canceled
The Bridgman Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 24 has been canceled. Services will be rescheduled for a later date.
Vickers screenings
The doors might be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Vickers Theatre is still committed to bringing movies to Southwest Michigan residents via virtual movie screenings on its website, vickerstheatre.com.
Through the streaming platform Virtual Cinema, people can watch movies on their smartphones, tablets and computers at home.
“The distributors of independent cinemas are making first-run movies available to our theater,” owner Judy Scully said in an email. “These movies are available exclusively through art house-theater distributors.”
Rentals range from 3-5 days, and cost $10-$12.
“Approximately 50 percent of all proceeds will go to support the Vickers and other art house theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scully said.
Currently screening through Vickers’ website are:
• “Balloon” - Following the crossing of the Inner German border by the families Strelzyk and Wetzel from the GDR to West Germany in the summer of 1979.
• “The Etruscan Smile” - A rugged old Scotsman reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment.
• “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” - A tale of Robbie Robertson’s young life and the creation of The Band.
Also —“Saint Frances;” “The Dog Doc;” “Bacurau;” and “Corpus Christi.” For more information, call (269) 756-3522.
Golf Outing rescheduled
The Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence’s Lost Dunes Golf Outing, originally set for May 11, has been rescheduled it for Sept. 28, 2020.
County tire collection postponed
The Berrien County Spring Residential Scrap Tire Collection, originally set to take place in May, has been postponed. Updates about future tire collection events, along with alternative options for tire recycling, are listed at www.berriencounty.org/562/Tires.
County recycling information can be found at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services, or call the Berrien County Parks Department at 269-983-7111, ext. 8234.
