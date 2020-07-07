The Three Oaks United Methodist Church is excited to announce its first “Back to Church” service at 10 a.m. July 12 in Dewey Canon Park (weather permitting).
The congregation will welcome Pastor Steve Shimek, who will be leading the service as Three Oaks United Methodist Church’s newly appointed Pastor.
All are welcome. Please join us as we follow all the appropriate social distancing guidelines. Bring a chair, your mask, and come worship with us!
Three Oaks Library curbside service
The Three Oaks Township Public Library is currently closed to the public but is offering curbside service Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To place requests:
Call (269) 756-5621 and you will be given a time when your order will be ready for pickup; or Log-in online at: https://threeoaks.biblionix.com/catalog/ to place reserves and we will call you with a pickup time. Please no donations at this time.
The Three Oaks Community Summer Reading theme for all ages is “Imagine Your Story” and runs until Aug. 17. The community goal is to complete 10,000 minutes of reading. Read alone, read with a friend, read out loud to a friend, read to a baby, read to a pet, read at the beach. After registering at: Wandoo Reader you will need to log in to build your avatar, log your minutes and book titles, complete challenges, and win prizes.
Burns Prairie Preserve hike
The Harbor Country Hikers will check out a brand new trail at the Burns Prairie Preserve (a Chikaming Open Lands property that is part of the current #10Trails Challenge) on its next hike, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 (Eastern Daylight Time).
The trail cuts through an established butterfly habitat.
For decades, many hundreds of millions of monarch butterflies flooded the continental U.S. and southern Canada each spring and summer, after wintering in Mexico. Their population has declined by as much as 90 percent in recent years.
Hikers President Pat Fisher will lead the hike through the 38-acre preserve in Galien. The preserve includes a variety of habitats — a prairie, wetlands and woodlands--and boasts an abundance of summer-blooming wildflowers.
Long pants, a hat, sturdy shoes or boots, water and insect repellent are recommended for this hike. Harbor Country Hikers observe social distancing and the use of face masks is required. For directions and more information, visit the Hikers’ website, harborcountryhikers.com.
COVID-19 testing offered
The River Valley Senior Center, 13321 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will be the site of two free COVID-19 testing sessions on Friday, July 10, and Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The testing will be conducted by personnel from the InterCare Community Health Network, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards and phone (269) 308-9296 to pre-register. Those who may have questions about the testing may access the same phone number.
All are welcome to be tested, but especially those who may have symptoms or are working and may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and new loss of taste or smell.
This service is being funded by a grant from the State of Michigan.
Outdoor sing-along
A Harbor Country Singers outdoor sing-along featuring Broadway tunes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in Dewey Cannon Park at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center stage.
For more information, contact the School of American Music at schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com or by phone at (269) 409-1191, or visit the website www.schoolofamericanmusic.com.
New Buffalo All School Reunion
The New Buffalo All School Reunion scheduled for September 12, 2020, is currently still set to take place as planned. Further updates will be posted as necessary — the Reunion Committee.
Weko Beach Summer Concerts
The Bridgman Weko Beach summer concert season is scheduled to continue with (7 p.m. start times and free admission): July 12 - Red Deluxe; July 19 - Past Time: July 26 - Saturday June Band; Aug. 9 - Matt Gabriel; Aug. 16 - Top Secret; Aug. 23 - Kristen Kuiper; Sept. 6 - The Edgar Willbury Experience.
Electronics Recycling Collection event
Berrien County Parks and Green Earth Electronics Recycling are partnering for an “Extended Hours” Electronics Recycling Collection event on Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16. Green Earth Electronics Recycling, 4200 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will stay open later than usual (until 6 p.m.) to collect and recycle electronics from residents.
Accepted items include unwanted electronics only. There is a fee on some items. Most items are accepted at no cost to the participant. Accepted items include computers, laptops, computer equipment, computer peripherals, LCD monitors ($10 handling fee), CRT monitors ($10 handling fee), printers, copy and fax machines, wires and cords, audio visual equipment, LCD televisions ($20 handling fee), plasma televisions ($20 handling fee), tube televisions ($20 handling fee), stereo equipment, game consoles, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, kitchen and household appliances, microwaves, etc. Green Earth typically accepts any items with a cord or that run on a battery.
Participants are required to remain in their vehicle. Green Earth staff will unload items from vehicles. The fee on computer monitors and televisions is due at the event; cash, check, or credit/debit card. If you have questions, contact Green Earth Electronics Recycling at (269) 326-1232 or visit www.greenearth1.com.
NB Library Zoom forum
The Friends of the New Buffalo Library continues its series of Community Forums on Zoom on Tuesday, July 21, with “The Revolutionary War along the Lake: The Battle of Petit Fort.”
Speaker Serena Ard, curator of the Westchester Township History Museum, will talk about the day the American Revolution came to the Indiana Dunes, and the broader role of Lake Michigan during that war at a Zoom presentation.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Mobile Food Pantries
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 4 p.m. July 15 at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville; 3 p.m. July 20 at the Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC); and 3 p.m. July 22 at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden Street, Three Oaks (sponsored by Harbor County Rotary).
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
• July 11 - Cielita Londo - With a fresh look and youthful energy, the Lucero family plays traditional mariachi instrumentation to perform both traditional and non-traditional music of Mexico, Latin America and the U.S.
• July 18 - Located adjacent to the park, the School of American Music will perform from the gazebo this year with performances by some of their brightest star students, including an award winning piano graduate, two soprano award winners, and there may be a cameo from a local celebrity.
• July 25 - Modern Vultures is a genre - bending group from Southwest Michigan that performs a mix of cover favorites original material.
• Aug. 8 - The Fauxgrass approach to music, original and traditional, has quickly landed them a place in the progressive bluegrass community since their 2011 inception.
• Aug. 15 - David Lahm is not new to Three Oaks or Harbor Arts. His Open Mics have become a tradition in Harbor Country and this season he teams with Steve and Mary E to bring cabaret Jazz to the park.
• Aug. 22 - The The Henhouse Prowlers bluegrass quartet has been to more than 25 countries incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of traditional American music.
• Aug. 29 - Playing a wide variety of styles and genres gives Stealin The Farm the ability to perform each show uniquely, ensuring an engaging evening for both the band and listeners.
• Sept. 5 - To close our season we welcome The Newports, performing their eclectic mix of blues, rock, and soul with a distinctive Chicago vibe.
Local car shows canceled
U.S. 12 Speed and Custom in New Buffalo has announced the following: It is with great sadness that we will have to postpone our Full Throttle Throw-Down Custom Car Show until 2021. We have debated greatly back and forth on moving forward with the show this year. However, with the safety rules and guidelines we would need to follow, along with having limitations on the quantity allowed for both car entrees and show attendees on the premises — we decided it was best to cancel this year and focus on returning back with a bang next year.
We sure don’t like to miss a party, and it’s sad for us here at the shop that we have to postpone. But with that being said: Our friends over at Goldstone Automotive Inc. (23513 U.S. Highway 33 Elkhart, Ind.) are hosting their 4th Annual Car Show on August 15th 2020. Would be awesome to see you there!
And the Four A’s made the following announcement: The Four A’s 29th Annual Car Show scheduled for July 26, 2020, in Three Oaks, Michigan, has been canceled. This decision was not easy to make. However, the safety of the public and our members was the ultimate deciding factor. We look forward to a great show in 2021.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on the following dates: July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
Catching up on bills
Do you need help catching up on bills for electricity, water, sewer, rent, car repair, car payments, or small home repairs that resulted from COVID? Neighbor by Neighbor, in partnership with Southwest Michigan Community Action, has funding to help those at and below 200% of poverty to catch up on COVID related expenses. Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at (269)231-0648 for more information.
