The Acorn’s brand new live streaming series continues at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, on The Acorn Facebook page, with featured artist Steve Poltz.
Future artists lined up for Thursday Night Acorn Presents include: Nicholas Tremulis, Mark Dawson, Willie Nile and The Bergamot.
You can also check out the growing library of videos on the Acorn’s new YouTube channel.
Enter The Acorn’s 8th annual Singer Songwriter Competition for cash prizes and performing opportunities! Judges will select finalists from entries received by the April 30 deadline. The top 8 will perform in the Finals at The Acorn on July 16.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for any shows that have been rescheduled, are in the process of being rescheduled or have been canceled will be receiving an Acorn email regarding options for ticket handling. For more call (269) 756-3879 or log on to acornlive.org.
Four Winds closure extended
In consideration of requests from both Michigan and Indiana state governments for residents to stay home to help prevent the spread and minimize the potential impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pokagon Gaming Authority has decided to extend the closure of all of its Four Winds Casino locations until further notice. The Pokagon Gaming Authority is reviewing options to assist employees during this difficult time. Previously the Pokagon Gaming Authority announced its Four Winds Casinos would close on Tuesday, March 17.
More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com
Bible Baptist to serve free dinner
Bible Baptist Church will help the community with a free carry out dinner at 6 p.m. April 8 at the church (located at Clay and Whittaker streets in New Buffalo). For more information, call (269) 589-7470.
School districts providing meals
The New Buffalo, Bridgman and River Valley districts are all providing free pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches on a “grab and go” basis until school resumes at various locations on the times and days listed as follows:
BRIDGMAN
Bridgman Public Schools will provide nutritious breakfast and lunches on Sundays and Wednesdays during the Bridgman Public Schools closure. This service is free to all children 18 years old and younger. Sunday’s pick-up includes breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s pick-up includes breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (please bring bags or boxes).
As of Wednesday, March 25 the meals may be picked up between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bridgman High School (front entrance by the flag pole) Previous drop sites at the Bridgman Public Library and Warren Dunes Village were consolidated into the high school site in the wake of the Governor’s shelter in place executive order that took effect March 24.
If you do not have transportation to pick up meals at the sties, please contact Peggy Ferguson at pferguson@bridgmanschools.com to make alternative arrangements.
NEW BUFFALO
Two days of meals will be available every Monday and Wednesday and three days of meals every Friday for those 18 and under on the following schedule: 11:30 a.m. to noon at Elementary School Door 2 (at the back of the cafeteria); 11:30 a.m. to noon at High School Doors 7 and 8 (back of cafeteria); 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Judy’s Motel; 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Estate Apartments; 1 to 1:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Library parking lot; and 1 to 1:30 p.m. in the Converge Community Church lot at the corner of Harrison and Buffalo.
For information on meals for those with food allergies or families that cannot get to these locations, contact Food Service Director Patty Iazzetto at (269) 469-6048 or via email at piazzetto@nbas.org.
RIVER VALLEY
The RV Chuck Wagon will be running on Monday through Friday with stops at the following locations (you will be able to pick up breakfast for the next day and lunch in the same stop).
Meals are free to all kids 18 and under, regardless of home district.
• Trinity Lutheran in Sawyer 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• New Troy Community Center 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Galien Township Library 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
• Three Oaks Elementary 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
• Hidden Harbor Villas Apartments (behind Harding’s) from 1:35 to 1:50 p.m.
• The Oakview Estates mobile home park off U.S. 12 (from 1:55 to 2:10 p.m.)
We will be using a drive by service. Come, collect, and go home through April 3. For more information send an email to jjones@rivervalleyschools.org.
Also, children enrolled in Blessings in a Backpack at River Valley will have access to their weekend food packs each Friday, March 20 through April 3, at the designated River Valley School District meal pick-up locations. At each of these locations, families may drive up to collect not only the school’s breakfast and lunch packs, but also their Blessings in a Backpack weekend packs. Each Friday, the Blessings in a Backpack weekend food packs will include extra food for the children. For more, contact Blessings in a Backpack Program Coordinator Vickie Wagner, (269) 756-9812 or vickie.wagner@yahoo.com.
Service League meeting canceled
The April meeting of the New Buffalo Service League has been canceled.
Our first and foremost reason is for the safety of all. We pray for all communities and ask all to honor “social distancing” and “shelter-in-place” If anyone would like information regarding our League, please feel free to call Nita Murray, President, at 269-756-3027 or Liz Rettig, Reservations chair, at 269-266-2116.
Tree and Shrub sale
Berrien Conservation District announces new dates for ordering and picking up tree seedlings and other items. Orders are now being accepted until May 1st for the Annual Tree and Shrub spring fundraiser sale.
A variety of bare root seedlings of evergreens, deciduous trees, shrubs, and fruit trees are being offered along with strawberry and raspberry plants. Rain barrels and composters are also available. Orders may be placed online at www.berriencd.org or order forms can be printed from the website and mailed to Berrien Conservation District, 3334 Edgewood Rd, Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Pick up dates will be May 15th from 12 pm to 8 pm and May 16th from 9 am to 2 pm at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds. Quantities are limited.
Easter Egg hunts off
New Buffalo Savings Bank and Teachers Credit Union ace cancelled the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4, at Harbert Community Park.
Also not happening (although possibly to be rescheduled) is the Easter Egg Hunt and Community Lunch hosted by New Buffalo American Legion Post 169 that was slated for April 11.
Spring Bake Sale canceled
The Annunciation Paraskevi Spring Bake Sale and Presale has been canceled.
Child Care help offered for businesses
Berrien RESA and Lewis Cass ISD are partnering with the YMCA of Greater Michiana to provide additional child care capacity. If your business is interested in supporting this effort for your employees, contact Zech Hoyt at zhoyt@ymcaswm.com. For more, contact Kerenda Applebey at Berrien RESA, (269) 471-7725 ext. 1330 or kerenda.applebey@berrienresa.org.
