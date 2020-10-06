The Spring Creek Horses Help Foundation and Williams Orchard will offer a U-Pick Give-Back Day on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Central Time) at the Orchard, located at 9456 N. 500 E, Rolling Prairie, Ind. In addition to picking apples (or buying apples already picked), there will be photos with S’more the pony. The Orchard also offers more critters to pet, including goats, donkeys and ducks, an Animal Sign Scavenger Hunt, cider, and apple doughnuts. Some activities may be limited, depending on weather and COVID restrictions.
The Foundation will receive a percentage of all apple sales for those who come to support Spring Creek. Pony rides will have suggested donations of $5. The Foundation raises scholarship monies to provide local, low-income and special needs children and adults an equine-based educational program on horse behavior, barn and horse care, and riding skills.
Pet President election planned
The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) is holding a “Pet President of TROTOM” election.
Votes with accompanying voluntary contributions may be cast at local businesses displaying the ballot with all the candidates’ pictures and platforms. The ballot will be rotated to participating businesses during October. Final votes can be cast on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Museum’s newly acquired Old Township Hall, 8 E. Linden St., Three Oaks. The winner will be determined by the total amount of donations submitted to each pet’s platform.
Hikers to visit Love Creek
The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the trails of Love Creek Country Park in Berrien Center on Saturday, October 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The park has around 170 acres of meadows, forests, marshes and creeks, as well as well-groomed cross-country skiing and bicycle trails.
A park naturalist will lead the two-hour hike, which is rated moderately difficult (dress for the season, wear sturdy shoes or boots and insect repellent, and bring water). The group observes Michigan social distancing guidelines and requires the use of face masks.
For more information, go to harborcountryhikers.com.
Help offered
Neighbor by Neighbor is waiting for your call. Worry does not pay bills, pay uninsured medical bills, stop electricity disconnects, prevent vehicle repossession, or stop evictions.
Call or text Neighbor by Neighbor at 269-231-0648 for help. The organization serves its clients with funding from The Pokagon Fund, private donors, and through contacts with social service agencies.
Take and Go crafts
The Galien Township Library is offering fall themed Take and Go craft bags to kids if they stop by to check out a book.
The crafts can be done at home with a parent. Limit one per child through the month of October. Don't forget the Library also offers new release books and DVDs for all ages, plus copy and fax services. Computers are open for business transactions with a 30 minute limit. We also have a book sale going with various items. Our doors are open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays 12-6, Fridays 12-4 and Saturdays 9-1.
Mobile Food Pantry visits
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled as follows: 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Rd, Bridgman; 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Galien Township Hall & Fire Department, 305 Kiley Dr., Galien (sponsored by Galien Olive Branch UMC).
Rally for Rotary!
The Rotary Club of Harbor Country (RCHC) is planning an inaugural Road Rally event on Sunday, Oct. 18, to raise funds to support the club’s many community-based projects and programs.
The first-ever Road Rally will lead teams of two or more people per vehicle along a picturesque route through Harbor Country while participants decipher fun clues and collect information at various intriguing points of interest. The automobile-based scavenger hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Corvette Central, 13550 Three Oaks Road, Sawyer, and is expected to take participants about two hours to complete. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams completing the route with the most correct answers.
There are three ways to participate.
It takes at least two, but preferably three or four in a car to be able to safely drive, navigate the route and record answers, so it’s an ideal opportunity for families and groups of friends. The participation fee will be $25 per person, which is reduced to $20 per person in vehicles with three or more participants (each will receive a snack bag and a commemorative Road Rally T-shirt). A variety of prizes will also be given away.
Road Rally sponsorships also are available, with sponsors receiving recognition in all communications and promotional materials.
Finally, individuals or families can participate by sponsoring their favorite Harbor Country business.
Advanced registration is required, and can be completed at harborcountryrotary.org. Interested participants can visit the Road Rally Event on RCHC’s Facebook page (@rotaryharborcountry) for more information.
NB Library services offered
The New Buffalo Township Library is taking appointments for book browsing. Full rules are listed on the library's website (newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org), Facebook page, and on the doors of the library. Appointments are limited and of a half-hour duration, call 269-469-2933 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service and Service appointments are still available (please call the library). To sign up for a library card go to the website.
Youth Services is offering bi-weekly storytimes for both little ones and bigger ones as well as weekly crafting projects available via curbside service. Adult Services is offering Flash Fiction on Mondays at noon and Books on the Beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on our Facebook page.
Park enhancement
The Lakeside Association, long associated with the development and maintenance of the Lakeside Park gardens (now one of the Chikaming Township Parks), will soon begin to install a new landscape that will both educate and provide additional aesthetic appeal to the community.
Across from the iconic Lakeside Gazebo, the Lakeside triangle will get a new look. Currently this property is sparsely planted with non-native and/or invasive shrubs and trees. A demonstration garden of some of our most important native trees will be installed. Burr Oak, American Beech, Sugar Maple, and Redbuds will support beneficial insects and birds – crucial aspects of a sustainable, healthy ecosystem.
In addition, the park renovation will enhance the beauty of the primary entry point to Lakeside. It will draw walkers and bikers into the space, encouraging them to pause, rest, and enjoy! It will also provide an attractive setting for Lakeside’s traditional community events.
The park enhancement project committee of Susan Phelan, Theresa Richter, Janet Schrader, and Peter Van Nice (chair) was guided in design and tree selection by Gunner Piotter of Green Mansions Nursery. For more information on donor participation visit the Lakeside Association’s website at www.thelakesideassociation.com. Naming opportunities to dedicate a tree to a family or in memory of a loved one are available.
Community Recycling Day
The final 2020 Berrien County Community Recycling Event will accept household chemicals and medications, hard foam or polystyrene, electronics, and personal documents for onsite shredding on Saturday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Recycling Center, 3200 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan.
This event is drive-thru only, participants must remain in their vehicle. This event is for Berrien County residents only, no business waste is accepted. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor and $20 per television, which is due at the event. All other accepted items are collected at no charge. Donations are appreciated and accepted to help defray collection costs. This event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department and hosted by the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Authority.
Josephine Haden art at gallery
Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, is featuring a select collection of Josephine Haden's paintings from several of her series.
Haden is a nationally recognized artist known for her signature take on landscape paintings.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday 12-6 p.m. or by appointment 574-276-6001.
Bridgman Library offers curbside service
In addition to offering curbside service, the Bridgman Public Library is now open by appointment. Because we care about community health, a mask is required to enter. If you forget your mask, we have you "covered,"and will provide one. Current hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 269-465-3663 to make your 30-minute appointment.
The library also has more laptops available (to be used indoors for up to 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes outdoors on the patio under the new umbrellas. Laptops are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Free Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and coverage has been expanded for easy access.
Upcoming programs include: Digital Builders Challenge (Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14) – Attempt build challenges from your home using computers with Minecraft, Roblox, TinkerCAD, Google Slides or any other program. Register on bridgmanlibrary.com; Decoding Secrets of the Dead: Cemetery Symbols Explained (7 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom) —Join Berrien County Historical Association Executive Director Rhiannon Cizon as she explores the meaning behind common and not so common symbols found on tombstones from around the region. Zoom link available on bridgmanlibrary.com; Halloween Party-to-Go Oct. 26-31 — Pick up a party-in-a-bag and snap a selfie by our spooky outdoor scene while supplies last (ages preschool-4th grade).
Dinner at Legion
The Galien American Legion Post 344 will have a fish and chicken strip fry fro 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17th.
It will be done drive through style. You may call in your orders starting at 4 p.m. (269-545-8280_. Pick-ups will start at 5 p.m. When ordering please state whether you want all fish, chicken or a combination plate.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along South Elm Street.
• The Skip's New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Three Oaks Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health of its staff and patrons in stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building. All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum. Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century.
The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.