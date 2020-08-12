The annual U.S. 12 Heritage Trail Sale scheduled for Aug. 14-16 will include a sale benefiting the Region of Three Oaks Museum featuring antiques, collectibles and other flea market finds at Three Oaks Elementary and Carver Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Tractor ride
The River Valley Antique Tractor Association plans a tractor ride on Saturday, Aug. 22, leaving the Jelinek family log cabin at 7703 Stickles Road near Three Oaks at 10:30 a.m. for a 22-mile trip with one rest stop and lunch provided.
Cost is $10 (register by Aug. 17 by calling Ron at 517-204-8786 or Dewey at 269-665-0763).
Acorn Singer Songwriter Competition
The eighth Acorn Theater Singer Songwriter Competition will be held "Ravinia-style" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
The event will simulcast LIVE on Facebook and YouTube. Viewers will be provided a link in the video chat to cast their votes online and help determine the winners.
From over 100 submissions, six finalists have been selected to compete outdoors on a beautiful farm in Three Oaks.
The Acorn's COVID safety plan will be strictly enforced. Masks must be worn at all times while moving about and six foot social distancing is required. Tickets are extremely limited (go to www.acornlive.org).
The 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition is a fund-raiser for The Acorn and those attending will receive a tax recognition letter for their donation.
Also taking place this summer is The Acorn Anywhere! —a new series of fun events that could pop-up anywhere! (a show with Beggars Banquet is slated for Aug. 29 with tickets going on sale Aug. 13).
Mobile Food Pantry visits
The Galien and Olive Branch United Methodist churches will be hosting a mobile Food Pantry from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Galien Township Fire Department located at 305 Kiley Drive, Galien. It will be done in the drive-through method. Food boxes will be placed in your trunks so please make sure there is room for them.
Other Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visits are scheduled for: 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at New Buffalo American Legion Post 169, 19139 US Hwy 12; and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy, Harbert.
Hike and 'Tick Talk'
The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the trails at Goldberry Woods at 9902 Community Hall Road, Union Pier, a bed and breakfast in Union Pier, and learn about ticks and lyme disease from Goldberry innkeeper Julie Haberichter. The hike starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The presentation on ticks follows at about 11 a.m. and will include a workshop on how to make tick tubes. Those who wish to attend need not participate in both. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
Parking is near the orchard, where the hike will begin. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Fair Food Drive Thru
The third “Fair Food Drive Thru” event will take place on Friday, August 28 from 3 - 7 pm, Saturday, August 29 from 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, August 30 from 11 am – 5 pm. Food vendors at this event will include: The Pretzel Wagon; Wither’s Elephant Ears; Colglazier’s Steak Tips; Barbie’s Cookies; Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn; Fiske French Fries and Lemonade; Snowball Bubble Tea; Richie’s Place to Eat; Two Buccaneers; Hot Wisconsin Cheese; and the Friends for Berrien Springs Korn Dog Booth.
The event is cash only, everyone must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds and all cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food. Food may not be consumed on the grounds, no walk-up orders are allowed, no pets allowed on the grounds and smoking is prohibited on the grounds. Patrons must enter Gate 3 (4261 E. Shawnee Road).
For more information, go to www.bcyf.org.
The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two “Fair Food Drive Thru” events. Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being cancelled. The events have also provided an income stream for the fair.
Zoom presentation on The Shipwreck Thomas Hume
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Friends of the New Buffalo Library will present “The Shipwreck Thomas Hume,” about the disappearance of a lumber schooner in an 1891 spring storm. Valerie van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Association, will be the presenter.
Until the New Buffalo Township Library reopens for meetings, the Friends will continue to offer online presentations. For log-in information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Help and the Census
Need Help? Do you have a utility bill, rent or mortgage payment, car payment, or car repair bill you can’t pay? Call 269-231-0648 and Neighbor by Neighbor may be able to help.
Need to complete your Census? Neighbor by Neighbor will be available from 11-1 in the parking lot of Judy’s Motel, 18891 US 12 in New Buffalo on Saturday, August 15. There will be ice cream available for everyone coming and a coupon for one pizza per family at Villa Nova Pizzeria.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a free concert series held at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays during the summer in Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks. Check the www.harborarts.com/music-in-the-park website for the most current information and any changes to the schedule.
Aug. 15 - David Lahm with Steve and Mary E; Aug. 22 - The Henhouse Prowlers; Aug. 29 - Stealin The Farm; Sept. 5 - The Newports.
Farmers Markets
Area farmers markets include:
• New Buffalo Farmers Market featuring select vendors on Merchant Street between North Whiitaker and Thompson from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Patrons also can pick up pre-paid market goods at the corner of Merchant and Whittaker streets. For information on ordering, visit the New Buffalo Farmers Market Facebook Page.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library.
Library open for appointments
The Three Oaks Township Library is open for appointments. Call 756-5621 to schedule your time to browse our shelves.
The library is committed to the safety and health
of its staff and patrons in
stage 4 of the re-opening plan.
Current hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Saturday & Sunday.
Masks are required. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the building.
All returned items are being quarantined for 4 days. All facilities are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Curbside Service is still being offered during open hours. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent, so please limit the size of your group and limit your visit to one hour, maximum.
Social distancing rules apply and patrons are expected to remain six feet away from others not in their household at all time.
The second floor of the building is closed to the public, meeting rooms are not currently open for public use and computer time is limited to one hour per day, per patron.
No food or beverages are allowed unless medically necessary.
Please do not come to the library if you feel sick or have recently been sick.
Summer feeding
The Water’s Edge Church Bridge the Gap program offers meal pick-ups five days a week through Aug. 21 at numerous pick-up points.
According to an attachment linked to the Water’s Edge Facebook page, the Bridge the Gap summer food ministry will offer breakfast and lunch to children ages 0-18 from July 1 to Aug. 21 (Monday through Friday) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Waters Edge Church; 11:30 a.m. to noon at New Buffalo High School and New Buffalo Elementary School, and from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Apartments and Judy’s Motel.
Music in the Parking Lot
Music in the Parking Lot is planned for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 18732 Harbor Country Dr., New Buffalo, on Aug. 18. Bring a chair or sit in your car.
Virtual Cinema from the Vickers
The Vickers Theatre is temporarily closed due to Covid-19. In these surreal times, not only does our theatre need your support, but we all need the sense of comfort and unity great films can provide. There are two ways to support the theatre in the meantime. One is to buy a Vickers Gift Card, good at the time we reopen our doors. The second way is to stream movies through our new Virtual Cinema portal (go to vickerstheatre.com).
By purchasing a “Virtual” Screening Ticket or streaming rental through our website, you’ll be supporting the Vickers and its staff while our theater remains closed (approximately 50 percent of ticket purchases goes to the theatre).
New art by Yale Factor
Stop in at Judy Ferrara Gallery, 16 S. Elm St., Three Oaks, to see new work by artist Yale Factor.
Born and raised in Chicago, Factor infuses his paintings with a Midwestern sensibility. His work has been shown in regional, national and international juried exhibitions, as well as in one-person exhibitions in museums across the nation. Factor is a Professor Emeritus of Art at Northern Illinois University. Prior to taking the teaching position at NIU, he was a scientific illustrator at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Judy Ferrara Gallery is open Thursday through Monday noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment (574-276-6001).
Humane Society seeks support
The Michiana Humane Society is seeking support through a a $100,000 match program after making the difficult decision to cancel all three of the organization’s large fundraising events in 2020 (its 100th anniversary.
The MHS Board of Directors and event sponsors have put together a $100,000 match to encourage others to give. Every dollar donated to the campaign will be doubled for the animals.
Donations can be mailed to: Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Hwy. 212, Michigan City IN 46360. For more, go to michianahumanesociety.org.
The Humane Society also is offering to send those donating $25 to help support shelter animals a one-of-a-kind doodle of their pet “created by our wonderful yet artistically challenged staff and volunteers” that are “guaranteed to be a great conversation piece in your home and make you laugh!”
GoFundMe for Spokes Club
The Three Oaks Spokes Bicycle Club, a volunteer-run non profit established in 1974 to promote and encourage cycling in Southwest Michigan/Northwest Indiana, has launched a GoFundMe drive due to the current lack of bicycle rentals, visitor donations and registrations for the club’s annual Apple Cider Century. The Club hopes to raise $50,000 to continue the services it has offered for over 35 years such as housing and retaining ownership of Bicycle Museum artifacts and the Dewey Cannon Trading Company/Information Center/bike rentals, sponsoring club rides and activities, offering Backroads Bikeways bike routes and community engagement through the Apple Cider Century. The Go Fund Me site is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-the-three-oaks-spokes-bicycle-club-rolling.
