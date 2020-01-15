The School of American Music (SAM) will present “Viola Virtuosity!” featuring renowned violist and composer Rudolf Haken and violist/violinist Kunito Nishitani at a free concert set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Converge Community Church, 601 West Buffalo St., New Buffalo.
The concert, part of SAM’s Free Family Concert Series, will feature pieces by classical composers as well as a viola/violin duet composed by Haken. The same concert will be held at 3 p.m. (Central Time) Sunday. Jan. 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, 121 West 9 th St., Michigan City, as the first concert of the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) Classics, Cookies and Coffee series.
Haken is Professor of Viola at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A virtuoso violist, he has performed in North and South America, Europe and Asia. His compositions often combine classical and popular themes.
Nishitani has taught at universities and music schools in the U.S. and Japan. He founded and is music director of the Shakuji International Orchestra and the Kunito International Youth Orchestra, both in Tokyo.
Although both concerts are free, tickets are required for the New Buffalo performance, and are available at SAM’s website, schoolofamericanmusic.com, under the “Tickets & Merchandise” tab.
The performance in New Buffalo is the result of a collaboration between SAM and MCCMF, which is best-known for its acclaimed week-long summer chamber music series.
SAM has scheduled additional MCCMF collaborative programs for February, April and May. Its Free Family Concerts are paid for by a grant from The Pokagon Fund. Now in its seventh year, SAM offers private, one-on-one lessons in musical instruments and voice at its studios in Three Oaks, Mich. It also operates outreach programs at local schools and sponsors the Harbor Country Singers, a community chorus.
For more information, visit mccmf.org or schoolofamericanmusic.com.
Local Conservation Issues Seminar
Conservation Issues SeminarChikaming Open Lands and the Friends of New Troy will present a Local Conservation Issues Seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy.
Ryan Postema, Executive Director of Chikaming Open Lands, will share his expertise in land preservation and management. He will highlight land preservation options available to landowners and discuss the benefits of conserving private lands and protecting our local natural resources by collaborating with a local conservation organization like Chikaming Open Lands.
'For Your Eyes Only' Ball
The New Buffalo Lions Club will present a 'For Your Eyes Only' 3rd Annual Eye Ball beginning at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Grand Beach Clubhouse.
Cost is $75 per person. For tickets contact Susan Giglio at (269) 469-0975.
Afternoon Tea at New Buffalo Library
The Sixth Annual Afternoon Tea at the New Buffalo Township Library is scheduled for 2 p.m. January 26 in the Pokagon Room.
The event will feature a variety of teas and treats as well as door prizes.
Tickets ($8 per person) on sale now, available at the library’s front desk (33 North Thompson St.) or by phone (269-469-2933).
A Teen Dora Dream Party is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library.
Watch the live action Dora movie, cartoonify yourself, partake in a scavenger hunt all while maintaining your speech of long pauses and many other adventurous whims and games.
Running of the Bull Pub Crawl
The 2020 Running of the Bull Pub Crawl in New Buffalo starts at Dooley's Lake House Pub at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Participants must be 21 or older. For more, go to FACEBOOK.COM/DOOLEYS LAKEHOUSE
Robinson Woods hike set for Jan. 18
The Harbor Country Hikers will start the new year with a quiet hike through the Robinson Woods Preserve, 8016 East Road, Three Oaks, on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 1 p.m.
Hike leader Pat Fisher, Hikers president, will share the post-glacial history of the area during the 1.5-mile moderate level hike. Deep ravines and ancient sand dunes are hidden in these woods. Cold weather gear and water are recommended.
Harbor Country Hikers free events are open to all, children are welcome if accompanied by an adult and dogs allowed according to destination rules. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
New Troy Indoor Flea Market
The New Troy Community Center will have lots of treasures for an Indoor Flea Market on Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
The Market offers antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made and locally grown goodies. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
The Flea Market continues on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Donald at (773) 803-9773.
Proceeds from space rentals benefit the Community Center, an all-volunteer facility run by the non-profit organization, Friends of New Troy.
Bridgman Library events on tap
A Roblox and Minecraft Meetup is scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Bridgman Public Library Community Room.
Participants must already have a device with Minecraft, Roblox Studio, Sandbox, or similar in order to participate.
Registration for this event is required and is available at the circulation desk one month in advance. Limit 20 participants.
Teens and children can pick up ice up Winter Break Reading Bingo cards at the Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., and start reading to Feb. 1.
The “Crazy Eights” Adult Winter Reading Program takes place through Feb. 1. Read eight books, record them on the library’s entry form and turn the form into the library. Win a deck of cards and be entered in a drawing to win a gift certificate to Tapistry.
Acorn Shows
Upcoming shows scheduled at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, include: CSNY Tribute Marrakesh Express at 8 p.m. Jan. 18; and an Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. Jan. 25.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to
Winter Reading Advisory at library
The Three Oaks Township Public Library has issued a “Winter Reading Advisory” reading program to February 28, 2020.
Adults can sign up in the library and receive a cute winter mug - perfect to enjoy a cup of tea while you read a good book. You will receive one entry for the grand prize drawing for each book you read (audiobooks count, too!). The drawing will be held on Friday, February 28.
Scouts wanted
Pack 552 is looking to have your boy or girl join to have an adventure in Scouting for the 2020 year.
There has been Scouting in the area for 100 years. lets keep it going with you. Pack 552 covers both the New Buffalo and River Valley school districts. We meet at Three Oaks Elementary School in the gym on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.
You can come to a meeting or call Ralph Whitsel at (269) 612-8857 for more information.
